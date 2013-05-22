Image 1 of 64 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 64 Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 64 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins the stage. Giovanni Visconti soloed to victory in Vicenza to earn his second stage win of the 2013 Giro d'Italia and the third straight for his Movistar squad. The 30-year-old Italian jumped away from the peloton on the day's only climb, the category 4 Crosara with 16km to go, rode through the remnants of the day's early break, and held off the pursuit of a diminished peloton in the stage finale.

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) took the sprint for second ahead of Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) in the maglia rosa group, which crossed the line 19 seconds after Visconti.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retaining the overall lead, 1:26 ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC) and 2:46 in front of Rigoberto Uran (Sky).

Prior to the start of the Giro, Visconti had thought that today's stage into Vicenza would be a favourable parcours for either himself or teammate Francisco Ventoso. "I decided to try my luck on the climb, and leave the sprint to Ventoso," said Visconti. "I saw [Danilo] Di Luca and [Miguel] Rubiano ahead. I caught them, and dropped them on the climb. I dropped Rubiano because he is fast in the sprint. Then I just gave it full gas on the descent and flat."

When it rains it pours for the Movistar Italian who won his first race of the season on the Giro's 15th stage to the Galibier, and now added another Grand Tour stage victory to his palmares just three days later.

"My mentality has changed completely," said Visconti. "It is now what it was before, and how it should be: your head can make you ride badly, but it can also revive you. The stimulus of the win on the Galibier and the congratulations I received, were deeply touching.

"I felt fearless today. I rode 13km without panicking. The kilometres flowed past one after the other and it was wonderful. I can't describe it. The crowds shouting my name. Today was special for me."

From the gun

Today's stage would provide a classic opportunity for an early break to try and ride away with the spoils as the GC contenders would opt to keep their powder dry on a parcours nearly perfectly flat, except for a category four kick in the tail at 16km to go.

And, as if on cue, soon after kilometre zero and the official start of proceedings in Caravaggio, four riders went out on the attack: Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli), stage 9 winner Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Australian road champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), in the midst of his Grand Tour debut.

With Rubiano the highest placed rider on general classification in 49th, 1:17:50 down, the escape sparked no alarm bells from maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his rivals for overall honours. However, in a Giro d'Italia with few opportunities for the fast men, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Argos-Shimano squads soon committed men to the chase in hopes of delivering their respective sprinters Mark Cavendish, who had previously downplayed his chances for today, and Luka Mezgec, another Grand Tour debutant with a pair of third place finishes thus far in Giro sprint finales, to the finish in Vicenza.

The quartet quickly pushed their advantage out to nearly five minutes, but the two sprinters' teams came to the fore and prevented a runaway. After approximately 100km of racing in the 214km stage had been completed the gap was reduced to nearly two minutes, but with so much real estate still to cover the peloton eased back on the throttle and the break's lead was pushed out to more than four minutes.

With 80km to go and the escape now with a more than five-minute advantage, the tempo ramped up in the peloton as Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Argos-Shimano as well as Movistar, perhaps thinking favourably of Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso's chances, added additional horsepower to the front of the peloton. Soon Cannondale chipped in support, too, but with the break fully committed and working smoothly the lead still remained at approximately five minutes for another 20km.

Belkov had additional motivation for the break to succeed, or at least remain off the front deep into the stage, as the 28-year-old Russian started the day just one point out of the lead in the intermediate sprint classification, held by Rafael Andriato (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia). The Katusha rider took maximum points at the first sprint line in San Bonifacio (150.3km) to take over the classification lead and prevailed again 23km later to further increase his points tally.

As the break rolled through the second sprint line in Orgiano, however, their lead was down to 3:04 and falling steadily. Belkov, content with his sprint classification success, was the first to drop from the break with 35km to go as they grew close to the day's only climb, the 5.3km ascent to Crosara with its summit just 16km from the finish.

In the approach to the climb where was a changing of the guard at the head of the peloton as Vini Fantini-Selle Italia drove the pace on the narrow, technical roads with Rubiano, Dockx and Durbridge still maintaining a one-minute lead as they began their ascent of the Crosara.

Sting in the tail

The leading trio shattered on a steep ramp under the impetus of Rubiano while Vini Fantini's Alessandro Proni and Danilo Di Luca jumped away from the peloton. Proni gave it his all for Di Luca and cracked, while Di Luca pressed onwards in pursuit of the solo Colombian. Di Luca made contact with Rubiano two kilometres from the summit while stage 15 winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) also attacked the peloton and quickly crossed the gap to the two leaders.

Visconti kept his foot on the gas, gapping Di Luca and Rubiano, but the Colombian dug deep to regain contact. Nearing the KOM line, however, Visconti dispatched of Rubiano once and for all while the Lampre-Merida led peloton swept up Di Luca and crested the summit 30 seconds behind the Movistar Italian.

Cavendish, meanwhile, had lost contact with the peloton and trailed the maglia rosa group which still contained several fast men eager to contest a stage's endgame without the Manxman in their ranks.

Rubiano was soon caught by the peloton while Visconti plummeted down the technical descent at the head of the race. Visconti held a 25-second lead when he reached the bottom, but still faced a flat, 8km run-in to the finish. In his favour, however, was the fact that the peloton was greatly reduced in numbers by the ascent and descent of the Crosara, and there wasn't an organised pursuit driving the pace in his wake.

Inside of five kilometres to go Visconti maintained a 23-second advantage as attacks were launched and brought back within the pursuing peloton. Only three seconds were chipped away in the next three kilometres and Visconti soon found himself in another technical section of twists and turns which played to his favour.

Still lacking any cohesion in his pursuit the peloton would never close the gap to Visconti, who enjoyed his second stage victory of this Giro in the home of Campagnolo, his Movistar team's equipment supplier.

"The cheering of the crowds made the hairs stand up on the back of my neck," said Visconti. "On the final corner, with 200m to go, everything around me was like a dream - beautiful. In the final 50m, I was already thinking of the photograph in tomorrow's papers, the photo I'll put on the wall at home. What more could I ask for?"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5:15:34 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:19 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 14 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 31 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 41 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:50 42 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:11 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 45 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 46 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 48 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:37 49 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 56 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 58 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 59 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 62 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 66 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 68 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 74 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 78 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 79 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 84 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 85 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 86 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 87 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:46 88 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 90 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 92 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:55 93 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:00 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:09 96 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:02:38 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:12 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 104 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 106 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 107 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 108 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:05:22 109 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:26 111 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:28 114 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:08:09 115 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 116 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 119 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 122 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 123 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 124 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 130 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 132 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:33 133 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 135 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 137 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 138 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 142 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 147 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 150 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 151 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 152 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 153 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 154 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 155 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 156 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 157 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 159 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 163 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 164 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 165 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 166 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 167 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 168 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 169 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 171 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:48 172 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:11:05 DNS Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 20 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 16 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 8 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 18 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 3 19 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Crosara, 197.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - San Bonifacio, 150.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 3 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Orgiano, 172km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 6 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 5 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 8 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 200 pts 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 195 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 195 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 184 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:47:20 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:19 3 Lampre-Merida 4 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Astana Pro Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Androni Giocattoli 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:11 10 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:37 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:42 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:55 14 Katusha 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 16 Colombia 0:03:47 17 Lotto Belisol 18 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:13 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:07:44 22 FDJ 0:08:09 23 Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:54

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 32 pts 2 Garmin-Sharp 19 3 Team Argos-Shimano 18 4 Lampre-Merida 17 5 RadioShack Leopard 16 6 Sky Procycling 16 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 8 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 9 BMC Racing Team 14 10 Androni Giocattoli 13 11 FDJ 12 12 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 13 Katusha 8 14 Astana Pro Team 6 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Colombia 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73:11:29 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:46 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:53 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:13 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:04:57 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:20 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:34 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:43 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:15 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:19 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:02 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:11:18 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 19 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:26 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:21:34 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:12 22 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:26:12 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:24 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:18 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:28:23 26 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:31:41 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:32:41 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:34 29 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:15 30 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:15 31 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:43:15 32 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:43:21 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:44:21 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:45:49 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:53:29 36 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:29 37 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:12 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:59:31 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:36 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:04:40 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:04:47 42 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1:06:45 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:37 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:39 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:11:13 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1:14:43 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:15:50 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:17:17 49 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:17:46 50 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:23:19 51 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:25:02 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:26:26 53 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:26:43 54 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:10 55 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:31:07 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:31:19 57 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:31:21 58 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:33:15 59 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1:33:32 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:33:43 61 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:35:42 62 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:36 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:41:10 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:42:07 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1:48:01 66 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:48:44 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:49:32 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:49:43 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:50:36 70 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:50:43 71 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:51:03 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 73 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:53:10 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:56:34 75 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:57:00 76 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1:58:06 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:58:20 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:59:47 79 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:59:51 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:03:20 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2:04:08 82 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:04:45 83 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2:04:53 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:06:54 85 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:07:42 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:09:03 87 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:10:12 88 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:12:33 89 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:13:16 90 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:56 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2:15:19 92 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:36 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:16:44 94 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:17:23 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:17:45 96 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 2:18:32 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:18:56 98 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2:20:57 99 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2:21:01 100 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:21:29 101 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:22:03 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:23:21 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2:23:35 104 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:24:47 105 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:26:36 106 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2:28:04 107 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:30:03 108 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:32:52 109 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2:33:12 110 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:34:05 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2:35:42 112 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:36:25 113 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:37:13 114 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 2:37:19 115 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:37:24 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:37:38 117 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:37:57 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:38:01 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:39:06 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:39:11 121 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 2:39:21 122 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:41:20 123 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 2:42:00 124 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:42:19 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 126 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2:44:42 127 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:46:05 128 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:50:07 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:50:21 130 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:50:58 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:51:05 132 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 2:52:47 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:53:29 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:53:57 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2:54:44 136 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 137 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:58:56 138 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 3:00:51 139 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3:03:23 140 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 3:04:38 141 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3:05:22 142 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:06:43 143 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:07:30 144 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 3:10:29 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:10:30 146 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 3:10:36 147 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:11:25 148 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:12:58 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 3:13:06 150 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3:15:24 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 3:16:26 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:17:45 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:18:01 154 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 3:20:40 155 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:20:48 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:22:16 157 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:23:40 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:25:21 160 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:27:37 161 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 3:30:59 162 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3:33:40 163 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:34:31 164 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:36:07 165 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:36:33 166 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3:46:00 167 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3:49:45 168 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 3:52:01 169 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 3:52:30 170 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:54:08 171 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:54:53 172 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3:56:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 3 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 89 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 86 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 85 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 76 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 71 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 65 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 61 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 55 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 48 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 45 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 45 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 45 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 43 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 39 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 37 23 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 25 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 32 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 32 27 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 31 30 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 28 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 35 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 23 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 23 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 23 39 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 40 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 22 43 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 22 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 45 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 20 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 20 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 19 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 52 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 17 53 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 54 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 15 55 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 57 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 58 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 59 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 60 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 61 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 12 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 64 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 65 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 66 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 67 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 68 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 11 69 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 72 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 73 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 74 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 76 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 77 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 78 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 79 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 8 80 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 81 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 82 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 6 84 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 85 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 86 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 6 87 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 88 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 6 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 5 90 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 91 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 92 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 4 93 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 94 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 95 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 4 96 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 97 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 4 98 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 99 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 100 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 101 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 104 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 105 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 107 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 109 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 111 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 112 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 113 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1 114 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 115 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 116 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 119 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 120 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 121 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox -3 122 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 123 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol -4 124 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia -5 125 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale -9

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 79 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 45 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 41 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 31 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 18 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 18 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 17 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 10 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 12 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 9 14 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 9 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 9 17 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 5 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 37 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 39 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 3 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 42 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 43 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 44 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 48 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 49 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 54 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 55 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 56 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 29 pts 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 20 3 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 15 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 13 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 15 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 9 17 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 19 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 22 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 7 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 26 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 27 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 28 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 6 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 33 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 35 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 36 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 38 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 4 39 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 40 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 3 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 3 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 46 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 3 47 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 50 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 57 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 59 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 60 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 62 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 1 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 64 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 65 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 67 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 37 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 9 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 20 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 20 11 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 20 12 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 18 13 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 17 15 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 15 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 14 20 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 13 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 13 22 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 13 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 24 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 12 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 28 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 29 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 11 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 34 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 37 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 39 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 41 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 42 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6 45 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 46 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 48 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 6 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 52 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 53 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 54 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 55 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 57 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 58 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 59 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 60 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 4 61 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 62 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 63 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 64 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 65 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 3 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 68 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 71 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 75 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 77 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 78 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 80 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 81 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 82 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 1 84 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1 85 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 86 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 9 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 6 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 4 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 4 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 2 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 388 pts 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 365 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 293 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 290 5 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 270 6 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 263 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 234 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 227 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 223 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 221 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 217 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 216 13 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 204 14 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 204 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 197 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 195 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 195 18 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 188 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 188 20 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 188 21 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 22 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 176 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 172 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 167 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 26 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 167 27 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 165 29 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 31 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 147 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 35 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 112 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 112 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 111 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 110 39 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 79 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 62 41 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 59 42 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 50 43 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 43 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 26 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 18 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 49 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 50 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 15 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 53 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 12 54 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 56 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 9 57 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 8 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 62 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 63 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 64 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 65 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 66 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 67 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 73:16:44 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:05 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:16:19 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:00 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:24 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1:09:28 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:10:35 9 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:47 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1:42:46 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:45:48 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1:52:51 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:02:27 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:11:29 16 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:16:14 17 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:16:48 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:19:32 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:28:50 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2:30:27 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:31:10 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:33:51 23 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 2:34:06 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 2:36:45 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 2:47:32 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:48:14 27 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:53:41 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:58:08 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3:00:07 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:06:10 31 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:07:43 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3:10:09 33 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 3:15:25 34 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:20:06 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:29:16 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:30:52 37 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3:44:30 38 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 3:47:15 39 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:48:53 40 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:49:38

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 219:16:11 2 Astana Pro Team 0:04:27 3 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 4 Movistar Team 0:05:02 5 Lampre-Merida 0:07:39 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:17 7 Androni Giocattoli 0:30:56 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:03 9 Katusha 0:52:10 10 BMC Racing Team 0:52:36 11 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:54:50 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:59:55 13 Colombia 1:17:15 14 RadioShack Leopard 1:26:49 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:16:01 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:35:00 17 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2:53:52 18 Lotto Belisol 2:54:57 19 FDJ 2:55:21 20 Garmin-Sharp 3:06:52 21 Team Argos-Shimano 3:24:50 22 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:24:24 23 Orica-GreenEdge 4:38:27

Super teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 250 pts 2 Sky Procycling 231 3 BMC Racing Team 225 4 Lampre-Merida 210 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 205 6 Astana Pro Team 204 7 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 180 8 RadioShack Leopard 176 9 Katusha 175 10 Orica-GreenEdge 165 11 Garmin-Sharp 157 12 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 156 13 Androni Giocattoli 147 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 143 15 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 143 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 141 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 18 FDJ 126 19 Team Argos-Shimano 116 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 21 Colombia 78 22 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 23 Lotto Belisol 49