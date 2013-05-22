Trending

Giro d'Italia: Visconti wins stage 17

Nibali retains maglia rosa

Image 1 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory in the Giro d'Italia

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins the stage.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) triumphs

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) triumphs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) counts how many stage wins so far this Giro

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) counts how many stage wins so far this Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 64

Maglia rosa Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Maglia rosa Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 64

A happy Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

A happy Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) stays cool

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) stays cool
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 64

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes up

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 64

A congratulatory hug for Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

A congratulatory hug for Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 64

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 64

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 64

Sam Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi)

Sam Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 64

Franco Pellizotti and Fabio Felline

Franco Pellizotti and Fabio Felline
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 64

Carlos Betancur (AG2R)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) solos to victory

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) solos to victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins stage 17

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins stage 17
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 64

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 64

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 64

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 64

The peloton at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 64

The peloton on stage 17 of the Giro

The peloton on stage 17 of the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 64

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Greenedge) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Greenedge) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 64

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 64

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 64

Stage winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Stage winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the podium

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 64

Maglia rosa Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Maglia rosa Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 64

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Giro stage 17 peloton

Giro stage 17 peloton

Giro stage 17 peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 64

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) solos to victory in stage 17

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) solos to victory in stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

Mario Cipollini and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Mario Cipollini and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 64

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) rides to the start line on stage 17

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) rides to the start line on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was in a relaxed mood at the start

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was in a relaxed mood at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) talks to RAI at the start

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) talks to RAI at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 64

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 64

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) checks over his bike

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) checks over his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 64

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 64

Mario Cipollini and Vincenzo Nibali

Mario Cipollini and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 64

Danilo Di Luca (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Danilo Di Luca (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 64

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) at the start

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti soloed to victory in Vicenza to earn his second stage win of the 2013 Giro d'Italia and the third straight for his Movistar squad. The 30-year-old Italian jumped away from the peloton on the day's only climb, the category 4 Crosara with 16km to go, rode through the remnants of the day's early break, and held off the pursuit of a diminished peloton in the stage finale.

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) took the sprint for second ahead of Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) in the maglia rosa group, which crossed the line 19 seconds after Visconti.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retaining the overall lead, 1:26 ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC) and 2:46 in front of Rigoberto Uran (Sky).

Prior to the start of the Giro, Visconti had thought that today's stage into Vicenza would be a favourable parcours for either himself or teammate Francisco Ventoso. "I decided to try my luck on the climb, and leave the sprint to Ventoso," said Visconti. "I saw [Danilo] Di Luca and [Miguel] Rubiano ahead. I caught them, and dropped them on the climb. I dropped Rubiano because he is fast in the sprint. Then I just gave it full gas on the descent and flat."

When it rains it pours for the Movistar Italian who won his first race of the season on the Giro's 15th stage to the Galibier, and now added another Grand Tour stage victory to his palmares just three days later.

"My mentality has changed completely," said Visconti. "It is now what it was before, and how it should be: your head can make you ride badly, but it can also revive you. The stimulus of the win on the Galibier and the congratulations I received, were deeply touching.

"I felt fearless today. I rode 13km without panicking. The kilometres flowed past one after the other and it was wonderful. I can't describe it. The crowds shouting my name. Today was special for me."

From the gun

Today's stage would provide a classic opportunity for an early break to try and ride away with the spoils as the GC contenders would opt to keep their powder dry on a parcours nearly perfectly flat, except for a category four kick in the tail at 16km to go.

And, as if on cue, soon after kilometre zero and the official start of proceedings in Caravaggio, four riders went out on the attack: Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli), stage 9 winner Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Australian road champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), in the midst of his Grand Tour debut.

With Rubiano the highest placed rider on general classification in 49th, 1:17:50 down, the escape sparked no alarm bells from maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his rivals for overall honours. However, in a Giro d'Italia with few opportunities for the fast men, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Argos-Shimano squads soon committed men to the chase in hopes of delivering their respective sprinters Mark Cavendish, who had previously downplayed his chances for today, and Luka Mezgec, another Grand Tour debutant with a pair of third place finishes thus far in Giro sprint finales, to the finish in Vicenza.

The quartet quickly pushed their advantage out to nearly five minutes, but the two sprinters' teams came to the fore and prevented a runaway. After approximately 100km of racing in the 214km stage had been completed the gap was reduced to nearly two minutes, but with so much real estate still to cover the peloton eased back on the throttle and the break's lead was pushed out to more than four minutes.

With 80km to go and the escape now with a more than five-minute advantage, the tempo ramped up in the peloton as Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Argos-Shimano as well as Movistar, perhaps thinking favourably of Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso's chances, added additional horsepower to the front of the peloton. Soon Cannondale chipped in support, too, but with the break fully committed and working smoothly the lead still remained at approximately five minutes for another 20km.

Belkov had additional motivation for the break to succeed, or at least remain off the front deep into the stage, as the 28-year-old Russian started the day just one point out of the lead in the intermediate sprint classification, held by Rafael Andriato (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia). The Katusha rider took maximum points at the first sprint line in San Bonifacio (150.3km) to take over the classification lead and prevailed again 23km later to further increase his points tally.

As the break rolled through the second sprint line in Orgiano, however, their lead was down to 3:04 and falling steadily. Belkov, content with his sprint classification success, was the first to drop from the break with 35km to go as they grew close to the day's only climb, the 5.3km ascent to Crosara with its summit just 16km from the finish.

In the approach to the climb where was a changing of the guard at the head of the peloton as Vini Fantini-Selle Italia drove the pace on the narrow, technical roads with Rubiano, Dockx and Durbridge still maintaining a one-minute lead as they began their ascent of the Crosara.

Sting in the tail

The leading trio shattered on a steep ramp under the impetus of Rubiano while Vini Fantini's Alessandro Proni and Danilo Di Luca jumped away from the peloton. Proni gave it his all for Di Luca and cracked, while Di Luca pressed onwards in pursuit of the solo Colombian. Di Luca made contact with Rubiano two kilometres from the summit while stage 15 winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) also attacked the peloton and quickly crossed the gap to the two leaders.

Visconti kept his foot on the gas, gapping Di Luca and Rubiano, but the Colombian dug deep to regain contact. Nearing the KOM line, however, Visconti dispatched of Rubiano once and for all while the Lampre-Merida led peloton swept up Di Luca and crested the summit 30 seconds behind the Movistar Italian.

Cavendish, meanwhile, had lost contact with the peloton and trailed the maglia rosa group which still contained several fast men eager to contest a stage's endgame without the Manxman in their ranks.

Rubiano was soon caught by the peloton while Visconti plummeted down the technical descent at the head of the race. Visconti held a 25-second lead when he reached the bottom, but still faced a flat, 8km run-in to the finish. In his favour, however, was the fact that the peloton was greatly reduced in numbers by the ascent and descent of the Crosara, and there wasn't an organised pursuit driving the pace in his wake.

Inside of five kilometres to go Visconti maintained a 23-second advantage as attacks were launched and brought back within the pursuing peloton. Only three seconds were chipped away in the next three kilometres and Visconti soon found himself in another technical section of twists and turns which played to his favour.

Still lacking any cohesion in his pursuit the peloton would never close the gap to Visconti, who enjoyed his second stage victory of this Giro in the home of Campagnolo, his Movistar team's equipment supplier.

"The cheering of the crowds made the hairs stand up on the back of my neck," said Visconti. "On the final corner, with 200m to go, everything around me was like a dream - beautiful. In the final 50m, I was already thinking of the photograph in tomorrow's papers, the photo I'll put on the wall at home. What more could I ask for?"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5:15:34
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:19
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
14Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
31Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
41Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:50
42Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:11
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
45Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
46Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
48Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:37
49Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
56Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
57Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
58Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
59Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
61Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
62Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
66Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
68Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
74Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
78Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
84Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
85Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
86Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
87Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:46
88Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
90Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
92Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:55
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:00
94Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:02:09
96Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:02:38
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
104Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
106Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
107Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:19
108Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:05:22
109Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:26
111Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:28
114Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:08:09
115Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
116Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
119Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
122Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
123Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
124Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
127Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
128Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
130Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
132Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:33
133Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
134Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
135Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
137Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
138Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
141Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
142Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
147Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
149Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
150Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
151Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
152Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
153Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
154Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
155Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
156Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
157Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
159Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
163Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
164Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
165Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
166Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
167Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
168Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
169Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
171Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:48
172Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:11:05
DNSHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team25pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp20
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano16
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
8Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
18Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha3
19Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Crosara, 197.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - San Bonifacio, 150.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
3Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Orgiano, 172km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli6
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp5
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4
8Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli200pts
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol195
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge195
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha184
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:47:20
2Sky Procycling0:00:19
3Lampre-Merida
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Astana Pro Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Androni Giocattoli
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9RadioShack Leopard0:01:11
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:37
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:42
13Team Argos-Shimano0:02:55
14Katusha
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:04
16Colombia0:03:47
17Lotto Belisol
18Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:13
19Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
21Garmin-Sharp0:07:44
22FDJ0:08:09
23Orica-GreenEdge0:10:54

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team32pts
2Garmin-Sharp19
3Team Argos-Shimano18
4Lampre-Merida17
5RadioShack Leopard16
6Sky Procycling16
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
9BMC Racing Team14
10Androni Giocattoli13
11FDJ12
12Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
13Katusha8
14Astana Pro Team6
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Blanco Pro Cycling Team
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Lotto Belisol
19Colombia
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team73:11:29
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:46
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:53
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:13
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:04:57
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:15
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:20
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:34
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:15
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:08:19
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:36
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:09:02
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:11:18
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
19Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:26
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:21:34
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:12
22Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:26:12
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:24
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:18
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:28:23
26Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:31:41
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:32:41
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:34
29Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:15
30Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:15
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:43:15
32Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:43:21
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:44:21
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:49
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:53:29
36Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:55:29
37Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:12
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:59:31
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:36
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:04:40
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:04:47
42Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1:06:45
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:37
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:39
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:11:13
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1:14:43
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:15:50
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:17:17
49Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:17:46
50Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:23:19
51Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:25:02
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1:26:26
53Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:26:43
54Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:10
55Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:31:07
56Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:31:19
57Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:31:21
58Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:33:15
59Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1:33:32
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:33:43
61Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:35:42
62Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:36
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:41:10
64Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:42:07
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1:48:01
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:48:44
67Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:49:32
68Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:49:43
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:50:36
70Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:50:43
71Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:51:03
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
73Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:53:10
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:56:34
75Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:57:00
76Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard1:58:06
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:58:20
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:59:47
79Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:59:51
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:03:20
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2:04:08
82Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:04:45
83Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2:04:53
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:06:54
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:07:42
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:09:03
87Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:10:12
88Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:12:33
89Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:13:16
90Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:56
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2:15:19
92Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:36
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:16:44
94Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:17:23
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:17:45
96Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team2:18:32
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:18:56
98Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2:20:57
99Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2:21:01
100Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:21:29
101Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:22:03
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:23:21
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2:23:35
104Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:24:47
105Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:26:36
106Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2:28:04
107Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:30:03
108Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:32:52
109Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2:33:12
110Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:34:05
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2:35:42
112Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:36:25
113Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team2:37:13
114Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha2:37:19
115Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:37:24
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:37:38
117Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:37:57
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:38:01
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:39:06
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:39:11
121George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard2:39:21
122Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:41:20
123Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano2:42:00
124Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:42:19
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
126Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2:44:42
127Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:46:05
128Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:50:07
129Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:50:21
130Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:50:58
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:51:05
132Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard2:52:47
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:53:29
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:53:57
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2:54:44
136Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
137Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:58:56
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard3:00:51
139Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3:03:23
140Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale3:04:38
141Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3:05:22
142Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:06:43
143Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:07:30
144Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp3:10:29
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:10:30
146Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp3:10:36
147Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:11:25
148Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:12:58
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ3:13:06
150Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3:15:24
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha3:16:26
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:17:45
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:18:01
154Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard3:20:40
155Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:20:48
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:22:16
157Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:23:40
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
159Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:25:21
160Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:27:37
161Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano3:30:59
162Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3:33:40
163Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:34:31
164Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:36:07
165Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:36:33
166Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3:46:00
167Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3:49:45
168Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia3:52:01
169Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale3:52:30
170Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:54:08
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:54:53
172Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3:56:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step113pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team109
3Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia89
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team86
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale85
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team78
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling76
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling72
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha71
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp65
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard61
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team55
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano48
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team47
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha45
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia45
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida45
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff44
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox43
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli41
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol39
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard37
23Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
25Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia32
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia32
27Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge32
28Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team31
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard31
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale30
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling29
32Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling28
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
35Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox23
37Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli23
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team23
39Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
40Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling22
43Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia22
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli21
45Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano20
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge20
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano19
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano19
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
52Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox17
53Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
54Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha15
55Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team14
57Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale14
58Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale13
59Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
60Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
61Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli12
63Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
64Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
65Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
66Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
67Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
68Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha11
69Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team11
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
71Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
72Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
73Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
74Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
77Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
79Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp8
80Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
81José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
82Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge6
84Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
86Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling6
87Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
88Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol6
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard5
90Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
91Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
92Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida4
93Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
94Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
95Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha4
96Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
97Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia4
98Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
99Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
100Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
101Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
104Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
105Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
107Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
109Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
111Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1
112Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
113Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1
114Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
115Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
116Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
119Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
120Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
121Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox-3
122Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
123Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol-4
124Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia-5
125Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale-9

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox79pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team45
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli41
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale32
5Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia31
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia18
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha18
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling17
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
10Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia12
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp9
14Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
15Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard9
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge9
17Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia6
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida5
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
26Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
35Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
37Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3
38Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
39Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol3
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
42Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
43Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
44Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
49Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
53Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
54Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
55Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
56Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
57Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha29pts
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia20
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
5Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia15
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team13
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano13
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox10
15Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol9
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
19Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
22Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha7
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
26Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
27Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia6
28Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia6
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4
33Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
35Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
36Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
38Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling4
39Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
40Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
43Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp3
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano3
45Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard3
46Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard3
47Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
50Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
53Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
55Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
57Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
59Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
60Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
62Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard1
63Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
64Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
67Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team39pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox37
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale30
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling23
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia20
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp20
11Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia20
12Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol18
13Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia17
15Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia15
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard14
20Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha13
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13
22Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano13
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
24Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli13
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia12
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
28Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano11
29Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida11
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox10
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox10
34Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
37Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
39Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
41Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
42Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
43Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
44Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team6
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
46Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
48Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano6
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
52Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
54Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
55Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
57Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
58Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
59Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
60Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling4
61Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
62Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
63Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
64Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
65Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard3
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale3
68Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
71Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
73Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
74Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
76Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
77Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
78Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
79Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
80Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
81Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
82Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
83Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard1
84Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1
85Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
86Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team9
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale7
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp6
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha4
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha4
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano3
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard2
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
24Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha388pts
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia365
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli293
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team290
5Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano270
6Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi263
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli234
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team227
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol223
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling221
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli217
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox216
13Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi204
14Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol204
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi197
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol195
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge195
18Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard188
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano188
20Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli188
21Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling178
22Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ176
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha172
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia167
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff167
26Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol167
27Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team167
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox165
29Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida164
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step148
31Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol147
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli125
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team125
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team122
35Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ112
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team112
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team111
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox110
39Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia79
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge62
41Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano59
42Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox50
43Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia43
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale26
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
46Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox26
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp18
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
49Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
50Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling15
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale13
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
53Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha12
54Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
56Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia9
57Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge8
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
62Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale7
63José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
64Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
65Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
66Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
67Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale73:16:44
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:05
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:16:19
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:00
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:03:24
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1:09:28
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:10:35
9Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:47
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1:42:46
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:45:48
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
13Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard1:52:51
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:02:27
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:11:29
16Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:16:14
17Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:16:48
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:19:32
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:28:50
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2:30:27
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:31:10
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:33:51
23George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard2:34:06
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano2:36:45
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard2:47:32
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:48:14
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:53:41
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:58:08
29Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3:00:07
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:06:10
31Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:07:43
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3:10:09
33Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard3:15:25
34Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:20:06
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:29:16
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:30:52
37Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3:44:30
38Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale3:47:15
39Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:48:53
40Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:49:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling219:16:11
2Astana Pro Team0:04:27
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
4Movistar Team0:05:02
5Lampre-Merida0:07:39
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:17
7Androni Giocattoli0:30:56
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:03
9Katusha0:52:10
10BMC Racing Team0:52:36
11Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:54:50
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:59:55
13Colombia1:17:15
14RadioShack Leopard1:26:49
15Cannondale Pro Cycling2:16:01
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:35:00
17Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2:53:52
18Lotto Belisol2:54:57
19FDJ2:55:21
20Garmin-Sharp3:06:52
21Team Argos-Shimano3:24:50
22Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4:24:24
23Orica-GreenEdge4:38:27

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team250pts
2Sky Procycling231
3BMC Racing Team225
4Lampre-Merida210
5Ag2R La Mondiale205
6Astana Pro Team204
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia180
8RadioShack Leopard176
9Katusha175
10Orica-GreenEdge165
11Garmin-Sharp157
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox156
13Androni Giocattoli147
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team143
15Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team143
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff141
17Cannondale Pro Cycling131
18FDJ126
19Team Argos-Shimano116
20Euskaltel-Euskadi102
21Colombia78
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team60
23Lotto Belisol49

Fair play classificatoin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10pts
3BMC Racing Team20
4Lampre - Merida25
5Garmin Sharp25
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team30
7Team Argos - Shimano30
8Sky Procycling45
9Katusha45
10Orica Greenedge50
11Lotto Belisol60
12Radioshack Leopard70
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C. Team80
14Euskaltel Euskadi90
15Colombia90
16Movistar Team95
17Ag2R La Mondiale110
18Vini Fantini - Selle Italia115
19FDJ130
20Team Saxo - Tinkoff135
21Astana Pro Team150
22Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox320
23Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela1170

