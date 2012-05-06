Cavendish sprints to stage 2 Giro d'Italia victory
Riders crash in final meters
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) won the second stage of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, taking a small group sprint. A crash on the final corner split the peloton, with only the top sprinters coming through to the end. Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was second, and Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-Big Mat) was a surprise third.
Taylor Phinney (BMC) successfully defended his leader's jersey, but had to work hard at the end. He dropped his chain after a crash with 8km to go, and had to make up a 30-second gap to get back to the field.
"I just found myself on the ground, having touched wheels and lost balance," he said. "Then I couldn't get my chain back on. So I kind of made a second prologue effort. I was quite scared there for a second that I was going to lose the jersey."
Teammates Alessandro Ballan and Danilo Wyss brought him back to the field with 4.6km to go. “I had a lot of adrenaline going," he said.
Cavendish praised his team, as always, starting with Ian Stannard, who “did 150 kilometres alone reeling in the break – he did incredible.”
Going into the finale, “Everybody handled it well and we stayed together as a team. I was really looked after at the finish and kept sheltered. Geraint took me perfect and went exactly when he was supposed to. I was able to come off him and win the stage so I'm very, very happy."
A trio in the break
As expected, a break got away early on this cool day. Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) took off and quickly built up a huge lead. The gap topped out at 13:15 with 145km to go.
The field was relaxed on this first road stage of the Giro, and took its time with the chase. Sprinters' teams Rabobank, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky shared the work at the head of the peloton with BMC riding protectively around race leader Phinney.
The stage actually featured a climb, ranked category 4, small but still enough to establish the first king of the mountains. Balloni attacked out of the three-man group, followed by Rubiano, and took the points which would give him the mountains classification jersey at the end of the day.
The gap continued to drop and the peloton crossed over only some five minutes later. With 60km to go, it had dropped all the way to barely two minutes.
Sky was often to be seen at the front of the field, with Cavendish's world championship rainbow stripes in the first row. A crash near the the rear of the field took a handful of riders down, as the gap hovered around the 30-second mark.
Within seconds after crossing under the 40km banner, the field caught the three escapees - rather early, for a mass sprint stage. So, of course, the next attack came almost immediately, from Danish rider Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol).
Bak had built up a gap of 44 seconds with 30km to go, and that was about as high as it got. The peloton was perfectly willing to let him go it alone in the wind, but was careful not to let the gap grow too big and brought it down to around the 30 second mark.
Eventually Bak realized he wouldn't be soloing in to a stage win, and relaxed. Just before the 17km marker, he was absorbed back into the field. Sky stayed at the head of things, with Astana close behind them.
A messy ending
With only 8km to go, Phinney saw his dreams starting to go down the drain. He dropped his chain, and it seemed like it took forever until help came and got it fixed. He was over 30 seconds down and had to push it to the limit to get back to the peloton. Teammate Danilo Wyss dropped back quickly to help pull the maglia rosa back to the main group. Finally, three teammates escorted him into the field and then up to the front again.
Garmin-Barracuda had meanwhile taken charge of the lead work, and the sprinters' teams started lining up with 3.5km to go.
Garmin-Barracuda opened the sprint, with GreenEdge taking over. A crash took out most of the field with about 150m to go and split the field, leaving the sprint to a handful of riders. Cavendish didn't really need the advantage, as he waited for the right timing and pulled through a hole to claim the victory.
The crash happened just after the final curve leading into the finish, when Theo Bos' wheel slipped away. He flew into Katusha's Alexander Kristoff, who was launched into the barrier, but eventually crossed the finish line with blood dripping down his face.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:53:12
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|47
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|49
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|74
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|81
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|90
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|91
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|92
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|93
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|106
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|108
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|109
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|111
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|113
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|115
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|117
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|119
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|121
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|130
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|131
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|132
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|134
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|137
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|142
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|153
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|154
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|156
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|157
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|160
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|161
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|162
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|165
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|166
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|167
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|168
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|169
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|173
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|174
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|175
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|176
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|177
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|178
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|179
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|180
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|182
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|183
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|184
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|185
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|186
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|187
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|188
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|189
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:04
|190
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|191
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|192
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|193
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:54
|194
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|195
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|196
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|197
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|198
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|10
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|12
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|13
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|15
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|16
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|166
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|166
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|7
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ - Bigmat
|14:39:36
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Team Netapp
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ - Bigmat
|39
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|31
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|27
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|25
|5
|Radioshack - Nissan
|17
|6
|Team Netapp
|17
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|11
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team
|3
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:03:38
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:13
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:27
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:31
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:32
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|30
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|35
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|42
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:43
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|51
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:45
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:46
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|56
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|62
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|68
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:50
|70
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|75
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52
|77
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|79
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|81
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|91
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|92
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|96
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|97
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|105
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|106
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|108
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|110
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|112
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:01
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|117
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|118
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:04
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:05
|126
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|130
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|133
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:07
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|137
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|139
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|140
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|142
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|143
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|144
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:12
|146
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|148
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|151
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:15
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|156
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:17
|159
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|161
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:19
|162
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|163
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|166
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|167
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|168
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|169
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|170
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|171
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|172
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:22
|173
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|174
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|175
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|176
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:26
|177
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|178
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|180
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|181
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|182
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|183
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|184
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|185
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:32
|186
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|187
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|188
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|189
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:38
|190
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39
|191
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|192
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|193
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|194
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|195
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|196
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|197
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:59
|198
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|9
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|16
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|19
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|22
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|23
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|27
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|29
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:03:38
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:22
|4
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:27
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:32
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:33
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|12
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:43
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:45
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:49
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|23
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:52
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|25
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:55
|28
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:56
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|31
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|32
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:59
|33
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:01
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|37
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|38
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:05
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:12
|42
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:14
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|44
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:20
|45
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:22
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|47
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|50
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|51
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|53
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:49
