Cavendish sprints to stage 2 Giro d'Italia victory

Riders crash in final meters

Image 1 of 111

Mark Cavendish crosses the line ahead of Matthew Goss, Geoffrey Soupe and Tyler Farrar to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish crosses the line ahead of Matthew Goss, Geoffrey Soupe and Tyler Farrar to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 111

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) signs on at the start

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) signs on at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 111

Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 111

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 111

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after his crash in the final corner

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after his crash in the final corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 111

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 111

Taylor Phinney before defending his GC lead on stage 2

Taylor Phinney before defending his GC lead on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 111

Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)

Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 111

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda)

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 111

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 111

Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2

Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 111

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank)

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 111

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 111

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 111

60 years since Bianchi won their first Giro and Tour

60 years since Bianchi won their first Giro and Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 111

Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney

Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 111

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 111

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 111

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC)

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 111

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC)

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 111

The Giro races through the Danish countryside

The Giro races through the Danish countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 111

Defending Giro champion Michele Scarponi

Defending Giro champion Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 111

Mark Cavendish pulls on the red jersey

Mark Cavendish pulls on the red jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 111

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 111

Stage 2 winner at the Giro d'Italia, Mark Cavendish

Stage 2 winner at the Giro d'Italia, Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 111

Lars Bak (Lotto) goes on the attack

Lars Bak (Lotto) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 111

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol)

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 111

Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) go on the attack

Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) go on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 111

Katusha lead the peloton

Katusha lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 111

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 111

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 111

A Rabobank rider drops back to the team car

A Rabobank rider drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 111

Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) leads the break

Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 111

Huge crowds turned out to see the Giro pass through Denmark

Huge crowds turned out to see the Giro pass through Denmark
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 111

Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) leads the stage 2 break at the Giro d'Italia

Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) leads the stage 2 break at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 111

The peloton races passed the coast on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton races passed the coast on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 111

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) sets the pace

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 111

Phinney follows Cavendish and Eisel

Phinney follows Cavendish and Eisel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 111

Mark Cavendish slips into the points jersey after his stage win

Mark Cavendish slips into the points jersey after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 111

Team Sky protect Mark Cavendish

Team Sky protect Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 111

Race leader Taylor Phinney is escorted home by his BMC teammates Ivan Santaromita and Alessandro Ballan

Race leader Taylor Phinney is escorted home by his BMC teammates Ivan Santaromita and Alessandro Ballan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 111

Geraint Thomas lies second overall, but lost his red jersey to teammate Mark Cavendish

Geraint Thomas lies second overall, but lost his red jersey to teammate Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 111

Filippo Pozzato shows off Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's new kit

Filippo Pozzato shows off Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's new kit
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 111

Daniele Bennati finished in eighth place at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Daniele Bennati finished in eighth place at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 111

Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego and Daniele Pietropolli

Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego and Daniele Pietropolli
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 111

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's Andrea Guardini

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 111

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 111

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) is the highest ranked Italian overall after two stages of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) is the highest ranked Italian overall after two stages of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 111

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) takes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) takes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 111

World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals

World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 111

World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals

World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 111

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 111

Italy's Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) leads the mountains classification and takes possession of the blue jersey

Italy's Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) leads the mountains classification and takes possession of the blue jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 111

Garmin-Barracuda lead the team standings after stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Garmin-Barracuda lead the team standings after stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 111

Race director Michele Acquarone at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Race director Michele Acquarone at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 111

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 111

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe

Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 111

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 111

Team Sky and Mark Cavendish win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Team Sky and Mark Cavendish win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is helped home by his BMC teammates

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is helped home by his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 111

Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates

Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 111

Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates

Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 111

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 111

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) heads for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) heads for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 111

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the first sprint stage at the Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the first sprint stage at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 111

The World Champion raiises his hands after wining stage 2 of the Giro

The World Champion raiises his hands after wining stage 2 of the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 111

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 111

Cavendish takes the red jersey from Sky teammate Geraint Thomas after climbing to the top of the points classification

Cavendish takes the red jersey from Sky teammate Geraint Thomas after climbing to the top of the points classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 111

A delighted Cavendish takes the applause after winning stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

A delighted Cavendish takes the applause after winning stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 111

Champagne moment: Phinney celebrates after retaining the pink jersey

Champagne moment: Phinney celebrates after retaining the pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) survived a dropped chain in the closing stages to retain the overall lead after stage two

Taylor Phinney (BMC) survived a dropped chain in the closing stages to retain the overall lead after stage two
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 111

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 111

Mark Cavendish holds off the pursuers to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish holds off the pursuers to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 111

Cavendish made up for the disappointment of being pipped in stage two of last year's Giro

Cavendish made up for the disappointment of being pipped in stage two of last year's Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has his own umbrella girl

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has his own umbrella girl
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a drink

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a drink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 111

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) also has his own umbrella girl

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) also has his own umbrella girl
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 111

The peloton rolls out

The peloton rolls out
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 111

The Giro d'Italia trophy

The Giro d'Italia trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 111

The Giro d'Italia balloons, ready for launch

The Giro d'Italia balloons, ready for launch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 111

The leaders' jerseys

The leaders' jerseys
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start

Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is race leader heading into stage 2

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is race leader heading into stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 111

Mauro Vegni

Mauro Vegni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before stage 2

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rolls to the start

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rolls to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 111

The gateway to the start of stage 2

The gateway to the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 111

Everything is pink at the Giro d'Italia

Everything is pink at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 111

Team Saxo Bank chills out before the start of stage 2

Team Saxo Bank chills out before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 111

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 111

Gianni Savio

Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 111

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 111

Ivan Basso and Filippo Pozzato at the start

Ivan Basso and Filippo Pozzato at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 111

Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 109 of 111

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 111

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 111 of 111

Mark Cavendish (Sky) rolls to the start

Mark Cavendish (Sky) rolls to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) won the second stage of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, taking a small group sprint. A crash on the final corner split the peloton, with only the top sprinters coming through to the end. Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was second, and Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-Big Mat) was a surprise third.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) successfully defended his leader's jersey, but had to work hard at the end. He dropped his chain after a crash with 8km to go, and had to make up a 30-second gap to get back to the field.

"I just found myself on the ground, having touched wheels and lost balance," he said. "Then I couldn't get my chain back on. So I kind of made a second prologue effort. I was quite scared there for a second that I was going to lose the jersey."

Teammates Alessandro Ballan and Danilo Wyss brought him back to the field with 4.6km to go.  “I had a lot of adrenaline going," he said.

Cavendish praised his team, as always, starting with Ian Stannard, who “did 150 kilometres alone reeling in the break – he did incredible.”

Going into the finale, “Everybody handled it well and we stayed together as a team. I was really looked after at the finish and kept sheltered. Geraint took me perfect and went exactly when he was supposed to. I was able to come off him and win the stage so I'm very, very happy."

A trio in the break

As expected, a break got away early on this cool day. Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) took off and quickly built up a huge lead. The gap topped out at 13:15 with 145km to go.

The field was relaxed on this first road stage of the Giro, and took its time with the chase. Sprinters' teams Rabobank, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky shared the work at the head of the peloton with BMC riding protectively around race leader Phinney.

The stage actually featured a climb, ranked category 4, small but still enough to establish the first king of the mountains. Balloni attacked out of the three-man group, followed by Rubiano, and took the points which would give him the mountains classification jersey at the end of the day.

The gap continued to drop and the peloton crossed over only some five minutes later. With 60km to go, it had dropped all the way to barely two minutes.

Sky was often to be seen at the front of the field, with Cavendish's world championship rainbow stripes in the first row. A crash near the the rear of the field took a handful of riders down, as the gap hovered around the 30-second mark.

Within seconds after crossing under the 40km banner, the field caught the three escapees - rather early, for a mass sprint stage. So, of course, the next attack came almost immediately, from Danish rider Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol).

Bak had built up a gap of 44 seconds with 30km to go, and that was about as high as it got. The peloton was perfectly willing to let him go it alone in the wind, but was careful not to let the gap grow too big and brought it down to around the 30 second mark.

Eventually Bak realized he wouldn't be soloing in to a stage win, and relaxed. Just before the 17km marker, he was absorbed back into the field. Sky stayed at the head of things, with Astana close behind them.

A messy ending

With only 8km to go, Phinney saw his dreams starting to go down the drain. He dropped his chain, and it seemed like it took forever until help came and got it fixed. He was over 30 seconds down and had to push it to the limit to get back to the peloton. Teammate Danilo Wyss dropped back quickly to help pull the maglia rosa back to the main group. Finally, three teammates escorted him into the field and then up to the front again.

Garmin-Barracuda had meanwhile taken charge of the lead work, and the sprinters' teams started lining up with 3.5km to go.

Garmin-Barracuda opened the sprint, with GreenEdge taking over. A crash took out most of the field with about 150m to go and split the field, leaving the sprint to a handful of riders. Cavendish didn't really need the advantage, as he waited for the right timing and pulled through a hole to claim the victory.

The crash happened just after the final curve leading into the finish, when Theo Bos' wheel slipped away. He flew into Katusha's Alexander Kristoff, who was launched into the barrier, but eventually crossed the finish line with blood dripping down his face.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:53:12
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
47Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
49Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
62Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
67Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
68José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
73Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
74Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
76Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
81Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
90Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
91Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
92Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
93Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
96Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
101Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
103Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
106Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
107Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
108Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
111Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
112Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
115José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
116Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
117Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
118Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
119Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
120Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
121Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
122Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
130Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
131Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
132Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
134Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
137Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
142Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
147Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
148Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
151Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
153Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
154Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
156Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
157Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
158Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
160Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
161Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
162Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
164Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
165Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
166Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
167Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
168Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
169Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
171Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
172Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
173Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
174Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
175Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
176Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
177Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
178Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
179Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
180Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
181Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
182Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
183Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
184Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
185Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
186Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
187Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
188Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
189Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:04
190Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:17
191Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
192Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
193Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:54
194Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
195Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
196Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:06
197Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
198Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:50

Maglia Rossa points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling28pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda14
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
10William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling6pts
12Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
13Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
15Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
16Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Maglia Azzurra mountains 1 - Osterbjerg, 117.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia166pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team166
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli166
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team23

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
4Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
7Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ - Bigmat14:39:36
2Orica Greenedge
3Garmin - Barracuda
4Team Saxo Bank
5Sky Procycling
6Team Netapp
7BMC Racing Team
8Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team
9Radioshack - Nissan
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Astana Pro Team
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep
13Rabobank Cycling Team
14Ag2R La Mondiale
15Katusha Team
16Lampre - ISD
17Movistar Team
18Liquigas - Cannondale
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
20Lotto Belisol Team
21Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Colnago - CSF Inox

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ - Bigmat39pts
2Sky Procycling31
3Orica Greenedge27
4Garmin - Barracuda25
5Radioshack - Nissan17
6Team Netapp17
7Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela16
8Rabobank Cycling Team15
9BMC Racing Team14
10Team Saxo Bank5
11Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team3
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep1
13Katusha Team
14Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Liquigas - Cannondale
16Astana Pro Team
17Lampre - ISD
18Ag2R La Mondiale
19Lotto Belisol Team
20Movistar Team
21Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:03:38
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
7Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:23
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:32
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
30Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:41
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
40Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
42Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:43
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
45Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
46Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
51Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
52Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:45
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:46
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
56Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
57Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
62Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
65Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
66Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
67Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
68José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:50
70Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
75Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
76Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52
77Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
79Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
84Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
88Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
91Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
97Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
103Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
105Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
106Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
108Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
110Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:01
114Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:02
117Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:03
118Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
122Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:04
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:05
126Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:06
130Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
133Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:07
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
136Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
137José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:10
140Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
142Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
143Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
144Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
145Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:12
146Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
148Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
151Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
152Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:15
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:16
156John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:17
159Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
161Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
162Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
163Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
165Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
166Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
167Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
168Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
169Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
170Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
171Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
172Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:22
173Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
174Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
175Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
176Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:26
177Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:27
178Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
179Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
180Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
181Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:28
182Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
183Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
184Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
185Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:32
186Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
187Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
188Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
189Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:38
190Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
191Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:44
192Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
193Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
194Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:50
195Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:17
196Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:49
197Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:59
198Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:55

Maglia Rossa points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling28pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20
5Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda16
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda14
9Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
19William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda6
22Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
23Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
24Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
25Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
26Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
27Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda2
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:03:38
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:22
4Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:32
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:33
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
12Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:43
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
16Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:45
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:46
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:48
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:49
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:50
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
23Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:52
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:54
27Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:55
28Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:56
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
31Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
32Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:59
33Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:01
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:03
37Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
38Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:05
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:12
42Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:14
43Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
44Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:20
45Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:22
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
47Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:27
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:28
50Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
52Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
53Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:17
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:49

