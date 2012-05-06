Image 1 of 111 Mark Cavendish crosses the line ahead of Matthew Goss, Geoffrey Soupe and Tyler Farrar to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 111 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) signs on at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 111 Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 111 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 111 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after his crash in the final corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 111 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 111 Taylor Phinney before defending his GC lead on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 111 Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 111 Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 111 Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 111 Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 111 Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 111 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 111 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 111 60 years since Bianchi won their first Giro and Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 111 Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 111 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 111 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 111 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 111 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 111 The Giro races through the Danish countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 111 Defending Giro champion Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 111 Mark Cavendish pulls on the red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 111 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 111 Stage 2 winner at the Giro d'Italia, Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 111 Lars Bak (Lotto) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 111 Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 111 Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) go on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 111 Katusha lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 111 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 111 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 111 A Rabobank rider drops back to the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 111 Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 111 Huge crowds turned out to see the Giro pass through Denmark (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 111 Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) leads the stage 2 break at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 111 The peloton races passed the coast on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 111 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 111 Phinney follows Cavendish and Eisel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 111 Mark Cavendish slips into the points jersey after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 111 Team Sky protect Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 111 Race leader Taylor Phinney is escorted home by his BMC teammates Ivan Santaromita and Alessandro Ballan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 111 Geraint Thomas lies second overall, but lost his red jersey to teammate Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 111 Filippo Pozzato shows off Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's new kit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 111 Daniele Bennati finished in eighth place at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 111 Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego and Daniele Pietropolli (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 111 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 111 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 111 Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) is the highest ranked Italian overall after two stages of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 111 World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) takes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 111 World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 111 World champion Mark Cavendish was too good for his sprint rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 111 Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 111 Italy's Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) leads the mountains classification and takes possession of the blue jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 111 Garmin-Barracuda lead the team standings after stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 111 Race director Michele Acquarone at stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 111 Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 111 Mark Cavendish wins the sprint ahead of Goss and Soupe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 111 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 111 Team Sky and Mark Cavendish win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is helped home by his BMC teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 111 Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 111 Mark Cavendish at the finish with this Sky teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 111 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 111 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) heads for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 111 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the first sprint stage at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 111 The World Champion raiises his hands after wining stage 2 of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 111 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 111 Cavendish takes the red jersey from Sky teammate Geraint Thomas after climbing to the top of the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 111 A delighted Cavendish takes the applause after winning stage two of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 111 Champagne moment: Phinney celebrates after retaining the pink jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 81 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) survived a dropped chain in the closing stages to retain the overall lead after stage two (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 111 Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 111 Mark Cavendish holds off the pursuers to win stage two at the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 111 Cavendish made up for the disappointment of being pipped in stage two of last year's Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 85 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) has his own umbrella girl (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 86 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a drink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 87 of 111 World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) also has his own umbrella girl (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 88 of 111 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 89 of 111 The Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 90 of 111 The Giro d'Italia balloons, ready for launch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 91 of 111 The leaders' jerseys (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 92 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 93 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in pink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is race leader heading into stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 111 Mauro Vegni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) before stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) rolls to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 111 The gateway to the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 111 Everything is pink at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 111 Team Saxo Bank chills out before the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 103 of 111 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 104 of 111 Gianni Savio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 105 of 111 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 106 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 107 of 111 Ivan Basso and Filippo Pozzato at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 108 of 111 Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 109 of 111 Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 110 of 111 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 111 Mark Cavendish (Sky) rolls to the start (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) won the second stage of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, taking a small group sprint. A crash on the final corner split the peloton, with only the top sprinters coming through to the end. Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was second, and Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-Big Mat) was a surprise third.

Related Articles Cavendish claims earliest win ever in Giro

Taylor Phinney (BMC) successfully defended his leader's jersey, but had to work hard at the end. He dropped his chain after a crash with 8km to go, and had to make up a 30-second gap to get back to the field.

"I just found myself on the ground, having touched wheels and lost balance," he said. "Then I couldn't get my chain back on. So I kind of made a second prologue effort. I was quite scared there for a second that I was going to lose the jersey."

Teammates Alessandro Ballan and Danilo Wyss brought him back to the field with 4.6km to go. “I had a lot of adrenaline going," he said.

Cavendish praised his team, as always, starting with Ian Stannard, who “did 150 kilometres alone reeling in the break – he did incredible.”

Going into the finale, “Everybody handled it well and we stayed together as a team. I was really looked after at the finish and kept sheltered. Geraint took me perfect and went exactly when he was supposed to. I was able to come off him and win the stage so I'm very, very happy."

A trio in the break

As expected, a break got away early on this cool day. Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) took off and quickly built up a huge lead. The gap topped out at 13:15 with 145km to go.

The field was relaxed on this first road stage of the Giro, and took its time with the chase. Sprinters' teams Rabobank, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky shared the work at the head of the peloton with BMC riding protectively around race leader Phinney.

The stage actually featured a climb, ranked category 4, small but still enough to establish the first king of the mountains. Balloni attacked out of the three-man group, followed by Rubiano, and took the points which would give him the mountains classification jersey at the end of the day.

The gap continued to drop and the peloton crossed over only some five minutes later. With 60km to go, it had dropped all the way to barely two minutes.

Sky was often to be seen at the front of the field, with Cavendish's world championship rainbow stripes in the first row. A crash near the the rear of the field took a handful of riders down, as the gap hovered around the 30-second mark.

Within seconds after crossing under the 40km banner, the field caught the three escapees - rather early, for a mass sprint stage. So, of course, the next attack came almost immediately, from Danish rider Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol).

Bak had built up a gap of 44 seconds with 30km to go, and that was about as high as it got. The peloton was perfectly willing to let him go it alone in the wind, but was careful not to let the gap grow too big and brought it down to around the 30 second mark.

Eventually Bak realized he wouldn't be soloing in to a stage win, and relaxed. Just before the 17km marker, he was absorbed back into the field. Sky stayed at the head of things, with Astana close behind them.

A messy ending

With only 8km to go, Phinney saw his dreams starting to go down the drain. He dropped his chain, and it seemed like it took forever until help came and got it fixed. He was over 30 seconds down and had to push it to the limit to get back to the peloton. Teammate Danilo Wyss dropped back quickly to help pull the maglia rosa back to the main group. Finally, three teammates escorted him into the field and then up to the front again.

Garmin-Barracuda had meanwhile taken charge of the lead work, and the sprinters' teams started lining up with 3.5km to go.

Garmin-Barracuda opened the sprint, with GreenEdge taking over. A crash took out most of the field with about 150m to go and split the field, leaving the sprint to a handful of riders. Cavendish didn't really need the advantage, as he waited for the right timing and pulled through a hole to claim the victory.

The crash happened just after the final curve leading into the finish, when Theo Bos' wheel slipped away. He flew into Katusha's Alexander Kristoff, who was launched into the barrier, but eventually crossed the finish line with blood dripping down his face.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:53:12 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 43 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 47 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 49 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 62 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 68 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 74 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 81 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 90 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 91 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 92 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 93 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 94 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 101 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 103 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 106 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 107 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 108 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 109 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 111 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 113 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 115 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 117 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 119 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 121 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 130 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 131 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 132 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 134 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 135 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 137 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 141 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 142 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 147 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 148 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 149 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 151 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 153 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 154 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 156 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 157 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 158 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 160 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 161 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 162 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 164 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 165 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 166 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 167 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 168 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 169 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 171 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 172 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 173 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 174 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 175 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 176 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 177 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 178 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 179 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 180 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 182 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 183 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 184 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 185 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 186 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 187 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 188 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:58 189 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:04 190 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:17 191 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 192 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 193 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:54 194 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 195 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 196 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:06 197 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 198 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:50

Maglia Rossa points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 10 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 pts 12 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 13 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 15 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 16 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Maglia Azzurra mountains 1 - Osterbjerg, 117.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 166 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 166 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 166 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 23

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 7 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ - Bigmat 14:39:36 2 Orica Greenedge 3 Garmin - Barracuda 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Sky Procycling 6 Team Netapp 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team 9 Radioshack - Nissan 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Katusha Team 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Movistar Team 18 Liquigas - Cannondale 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 20 Lotto Belisol Team 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ - Bigmat 39 pts 2 Sky Procycling 31 3 Orica Greenedge 27 4 Garmin - Barracuda 25 5 Radioshack - Nissan 17 6 Team Netapp 17 7 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 9 BMC Racing Team 14 10 Team Saxo Bank 5 11 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C.Team 3 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 1 13 Katusha Team 14 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Liquigas - Cannondale 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 19 Lotto Belisol Team 20 Movistar Team 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:03:38 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:13 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:23 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:27 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:31 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:32 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:33 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 30 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:41 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 41 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 42 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:43 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 45 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 51 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:45 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:46 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 56 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 57 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 62 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 67 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 68 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:50 70 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:51 73 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 75 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:52 77 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 79 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 81 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 84 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 88 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 91 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 96 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 97 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 105 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 106 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 108 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 110 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:01 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:02 117 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 118 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 122 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:04 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:05 126 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:06 130 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 132 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 133 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:07 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 136 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 137 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:10 140 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 142 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 143 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 144 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:12 146 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 148 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 151 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 152 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:15 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:16 156 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:17 159 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:18 161 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 162 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 163 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 166 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 167 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 168 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 169 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 170 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 171 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 172 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:22 173 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 174 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 175 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 176 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:26 177 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:27 178 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 180 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 181 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:28 182 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:29 183 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 184 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 185 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:32 186 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 187 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 188 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 189 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:38 190 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:39 191 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:44 192 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 193 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:40 194 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:50 195 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:17 196 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:49 197 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:59 198 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:55

Maglia Rossa points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 5 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 16 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 9 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 16 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 19 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 22 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 23 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 24 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 25 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 26 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 27 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 2 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 31 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 32 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1