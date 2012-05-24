Trending

Guardini has Cavendish's number in Vedelago

Farnese Vini sprinter gets a big win in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 54

How did that happen? Cavendish (in red) can't believe he has been beaten

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps cool at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

Angelo Pagani (Colnago - CSF) leads the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 54

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 54

Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia to Vedelago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 54

Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia to Vedelago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 54

Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 54

Mickael Delage (FDJ - Big Mat)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 54

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

Enrico Battaglin (Colnago - CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Mauro Vegni, Paolo Bettini and Renato Di Rocco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) takes the biggest win of his life

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Stage 18 of the Giro produced more epic images

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start of stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

Stannard and Thomas watch on as Cavendish and Hunter chat

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) on his way to third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Stef Clement goes on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 54

Lampre ride to protect Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) has had a quiet Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 54

Robert Hunter (Garmin - Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) reflects on his second place finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 54

An exhausted but delighted Guardini after the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 54

"The world's toughest race in the most beautiful place" - how true that seems at times

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 54

There were two main breakaways on stage 18 but they were reeled in both times

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 54

The foothills of the Dolomites provided breathtaking scenery for the fans and the riders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Stage 18 was 90% downhill and a wlecome relief for the riders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 54

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 54

Inquest: Cavendish (left) and Eisel discuss the finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 54

Liquigas rider Ivan Basso before the start of stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 54

Riders await the start of stage 18 with the rugged scenery behind them

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 54

It was the first time the Giro has visited the start town of San Vito di Cadore

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 54

Rodriguez will be confident of hanging on to the lead with just three days of racing left

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 54

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is all smiles

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Guardini soaks up the adoration of the Italian fans

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez crosses the line after stage 18 and retains his pink jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 54

Some refreshment for stage 18 winner Andrea Guardini

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 54

22-year-old Andrea Guardini made a real statement by winning

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 54

Ivan Basso at the start of stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 54

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) answered his critics in devastating fashion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 54

Guardini clinches the win at stage 18 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 54

Moment of triumph: Guardini looks to the heavens

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 54

To the victor goes the spoils

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He’d waited almost three weeks but in the sprinters’ final opportunity Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) finally delivered, winning stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia. It was a triumph worth waiting for, worth the jibes he’d received from the Italian press who questioned why he had failed to impress in any of the previous sprints, and certainly worth remaining in the race for after so many of his sprint rivals had packed up and gone home.

Finishing ahead of Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni) the Farnese rider has finally arrived on the big stage.

“I’m still very young and I’ve got to develop a lot as a rider. I’ve really suffered on the climbs in this Giro d’Italia but 198 riders started the Giro and now there’s only 168 left. That proves something," Guardini said.

“During the first week of the Giro d’Italia I didn’t believe in myself enough. I’d been struggling in the sprints and things hadn’t been going my way. I knew this sprint was the last chance I had. I knew it suited me because it was so flat. I knew my chance was today or that I’d have to wait until next year. I knew I could beat Cavendish but I knew I had to jump first and by doing that today, I’ve realised what I can do.”

“The difference between winning this sprint and winning one after 250km of racing all comes down to experience. A few years ago Cavendish struggled on the climbs and he’s amazing, as he proved by winning Milano-Sanremo at the first attempt and at my age. I think I’m a similar kind of sprinter as Cavendish but my idol was Robbie McEwen who retired a few days ago.”

Stage 18 from San Vito Cardore to Vedelago, less than 150km long and on flat and downhill roads, marked the sprinters last chance of taking a stage and everything pointed towards Cavendish’s fourth stage win of the race. Matthew Goss, Mark Renshaw and Theo Boss had long since left the race and Cavendish, who snapped up the maximum points on offer at the day’s intermediate sprint, looked as hungry as ever.

The world champion appeared crowded out though as the peloton raced towards the line. With Peter Kennaugh out of the race Sky was missing a key ingredient from its train and Bernhard Eisel and Geraint Thomas were forced to work overtime inside the final 10 kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Saxo Bank decided to take charge but inside the final kilometre Eisel nudged his way through the chaos and towards the front. Thomas and Cavendish were glued to his wheel and the stage winning headlines were being prepared.

There was the inevitable and messy scramble for the world champion’s wheel, a position almost as difficult to achieve as a sprint win itself. Roberto Ferrari and Guardini were the principle contenders, with the Farnese rider eventually yielding as Thomas hit the front inside the final 500.

But while Cavendish’s glory looked almost inevitable, an Italian 22-year-old from Pregnago thought otherwise, launching his sprint just as Cavendish raised himself from the saddle. The Italian went on the right, first around Ferrari and then the tiring Thomas as Cavendish struggled on the left.

As Cavendish looked to his right the writing was on the wall, and Guardini was able to raise his hands and saviour the biggest day in his career. A new winner, a new headline, a new sprinter has arrived.

After yesterday’s mammoth stage through the Dolomites and the legendary climb up the Passo Giau, the riders at this year’s Giro d’Italia set off for their final flat stage of the race. In usual circumstances the prospect of just 139 kilometres would be walk in the park. However after nearly three-weeks of racing, and with a number of teams still without a stage win, stage 18 was always destined to be tougher than expected.

After just 20 kilometres the first break formed with Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini) and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) going clear. Their lead stretched to 3 minutes before Sky and Omega Quickstep began to muster their troops.

With an intermediate sprint at kilometre 84 and Cavendish keen to claim as many points as possible ahead of a mountain double header and time trial Sky stretched themselves to bring the break back.

And once the British sprinter achieved the first aim of the day Sky allowed another move to go clear.

Clement was present again, clearly hoping he could rescue Rabobank’s poor Giro single-handedly. On this occasion he was joined by Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol Team) and Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat).

Kaisen had more breakaway kilometres in his legs than any other rider in the race - 639 – with Keizer a close second at 612 and the foursome built up a lead approaching a minute with 46 kilometres remaining.

Sky reacted by putting the dependable Ian Stannard on the front, and the lone Sky rider kept the gap in check before a number of teams rolled up their sleeves and joined the pursuit.

Delage was the last man standing, and was briefly joined by Lars Bak, but the pair were never given much leeway, a gap of 11 seconds their biggest buffer.

Caught inside the final 4 kilometres it all came back together.

Full Results
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:00:52
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
20Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
28Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
35Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
43Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
50Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
53John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
63Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
65Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
66Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
67Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
68Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
69Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
74Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
75Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
78Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
79Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
80Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
86Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
103Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
105Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
107Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
108Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
109José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
110Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
111Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
112Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
113Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
114Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
117Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
121Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
122Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
123Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
126Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
127Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
128Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
130Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
133Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
134Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
136Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
138Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
142Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
143Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
145Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
146Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
147José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
148Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
150Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
151Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:25
152Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
154Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
156Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
157Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:43
158Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
159Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:01:00
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:36
161Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:25
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
163Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:04
165Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
166Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:22
167Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:47
DNSCarlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNSMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Maglia Rossa - Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling28pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia25
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
4Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda14
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team9
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
11Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1

TV - Intermediate sprint - Cesiomaggiore, 84km
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda

Azzurri d'Italia
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio della Fuga
1Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team124pts
2Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia80
3Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank80
5Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat53
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team44
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team44
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team6

Most combative
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
4Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1

Fast Team
1Orica GreenEdge9:02:36
2Garmin - Barracuda
3Colnago - CSF Inox
4Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Katusha Team
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
8FDJ - BigMat
9Sky Procycling
10BMC Racing Team
11Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Lotto Belisol Team
13Liquigas - Cannondale
14Radioshack - Nissan
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep
16Astana Pro Team
17Movistar Team
18Team NetApp
19Lampre - ISD
20Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Team Saxo Bank
22Rabobank Cycling Team

Super Team
1Garmin - Barracuda21pts
2Farnese Vini - Selle Italia20
3Sky Procycling19
4Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela18
5Team Saxo Bank16
6Radioshack - Nissan15
7Orica GreenEdge15
8Katusha Team14
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep13
10FDJ - BigMat12
12Liquigas - Cannondale10
13BMC Racing Team9
14Ag2R La Mondiale6
15Colnago - CSF Inox5
16Movistar Team3
17Team NetApp2
18Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Astana Pro Team
21Lampre - ISD
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 18
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team77:47:38
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:30
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:36
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:56
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:19
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:13
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:42
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:55
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:59
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:07
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:29
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:25
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:38
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:47
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:20
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:09
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:21
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:03
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:05
28Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:24:37
29Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:38
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:29:27
31Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:33
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:17
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:59
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:12
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:36:56
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:41:31
37José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:42:16
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:20
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:35
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:47:02
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:48:33
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:49:47
43Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:50:50
44Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:05
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:55
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:57
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:56:12
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:59:11
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:02:16
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:06:47
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:10:59
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp1:19:00
53Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:31
54Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:20:53
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:02
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:23:24
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1:24:18
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:48
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1:25:52
60Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:26:55
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:27:45
62Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank1:28:02
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:28:55
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:30:04
65Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:34:56
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:37:17
67Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:38:31
68Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:41:48
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:42:53
70Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:15
71Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:33
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:50:21
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:54
74Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:51:01
75Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:51:41
76Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:53:39
77Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:53:46
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:49
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:54:00
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:56:05
81Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:56:10
82Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:56:26
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:56:31
84Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:15
85Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:58:04
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:59:49
87Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:01:29
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:03:07
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:04:00
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:05:36
91Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:05:42
92Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:08:17
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:11:02
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:11:23
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:51
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:12:14
97Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:12:16
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:12:44
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:14:38
100Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:16:36
101Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:16:57
102Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:19:09
103Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2:19:57
104Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp2:20:58
105Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:12
106Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:21:32
107Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:40
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2:22:13
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:25:40
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:26:18
111Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:26:32
112Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:29:32
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:30:02
114Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:30:21
115Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:33:09
116Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:35:03
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda2:36:24
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:38:00
119Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:38:24
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:42:09
121Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:46:49
122Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:49:30
123Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:51:15
124Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2:51:57
125Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:52:56
126Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:53:57
127Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:54:54
128Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:56:07
129Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale2:56:40
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:56:59
131Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:00:15
132Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:01:38
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:02:00
134Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:02:29
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:03:37
136Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:05:38
137Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:06:27
138Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:07:14
139Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:07:15
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:08:01
141Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:09:46
142Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
143Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:12:13
144Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:12:45
145Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3:13:02
146Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:16:00
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:16:35
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:18:18
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:22:25
150Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:23:02
151Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3:24:23
152Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:24:41
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:25:40
154Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:27:32
155Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:30:05
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat3:31:25
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3:32:19
158Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:38:11
159Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda3:40:04
160Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp3:42:03
161Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:44:08
162Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp3:46:42
163Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:56:13
164Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:56:21
165Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:56:27
166Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:07:26
167Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:08:11

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling138pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team109
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda73
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox63
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team58
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD55
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team40
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat39
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team38
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan38
16John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
18Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda35
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia34
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling33
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling33
23Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
24Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep32
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia31
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli29
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
30Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank27
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
34Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
38Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp23
42Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
44Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
47Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
51José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
53Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
56Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
57Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
59Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
60Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team15
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
63Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
68Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
69Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling11
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
73Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
75Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
77Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
78Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
80Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
81José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
84Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
86Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
88Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
89Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
90Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
91Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
92Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
93Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
98Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
100Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
101Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
103Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
104Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
105Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
106Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
108Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
109Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
114Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia65pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team28
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
5Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda13
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
31Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
32Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
39Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
47Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
50Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
54Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
55Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
56Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV - Intermediate sprint classification
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling18
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
10Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
12Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
13Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
17José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
25Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
33Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
36Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
37Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
39Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
40Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
41Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
43Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
45Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
46Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
47Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
50Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
21Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
24Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
27Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
28Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
29Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
30Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
32Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team683pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team656
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia437
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank424
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team407
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli392
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia336
9Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
10Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
11Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat271
12Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp263
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
15Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team243
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team234
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
18Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
19Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep192
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale160
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
25Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
27Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team124
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi113
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia110
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
36Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
41Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
42Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
47Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
50Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
54Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3

Most combative classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia32
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team27
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda14
12Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
16Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team9
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
22Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling8
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
31Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
32Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda6
41Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
42Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
47Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
52Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
54Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
58Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
60Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
62Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
63Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
64Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
65Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
67Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
70Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
71Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
72John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
74Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
75Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
76Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
77Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
84Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling77:50:34
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:46
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:33
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:24
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:37
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:21
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:03
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:34:00
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:16
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:03
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:17:57
12Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:23:59
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:24:49
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:38:52
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:58
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:05
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:45
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:51:04
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:53:09
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:54:19
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:02:40
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:05:21
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:11:42
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:13:40
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:16
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:44
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2:19:17
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:23:22
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:46:34
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:50:00
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:54:03
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:57:19
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:59:04
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:00:41
35Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:02:42
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:03:31
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:04:18
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:04:19
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:05:05
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:06:50
41Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:09:17
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:21:45
43Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:35:15
44Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp3:39:07
45Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:41:12
46Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:53:17
47Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:53:31
48Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:04:30
49Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:05:15

Fair Play classification
1Liquigas - Cannondale
2Astana Pro Team
3FDJ - BigMat
4Katusha Team20pts
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
6Lampre - ISD25
7Garmin - Barracuda30
8Ag2R La Mondiale40
9Team Saxo Bank40
10Euskaltel - Euskadi50
11Rabobank Cycling Team60
12Sky Procycling65
13Orica GreenEdge65
14Team NetApp80
15Colnago - CSF Inox83
16Lotto Belisol Team105
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
18BMC Racing Team120
19Radioshack - Nissan145
20Movistar Team165
21Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team170
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela200

Fast Team classification
1Movistar Team232:14:01
2Lampre - ISD0:12:04
3Astana Pro Team0:29:28
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:38
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:20
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:41:18
7Sky Procycling0:42:36
8Garmin - Barracuda0:50:21
9Katusha Team0:50:28
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:35
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1:05:10
12BMC Racing Team1:13:59
13Ag2R La Mondiale1:21:06
14Lotto Belisol Team1:28:59
15Radioshack - Nissan1:55:09
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep2:09:53
17Rabobank Cycling Team2:40:21
18FDJ - BigMat3:20:32
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:10:49
20Team NetApp4:17:24
21Team Saxo Bank5:30:00
22Orica GreenEdge6:54:20

Super Team classification
1Garmin - Barracuda289pts
2Sky Procycling269
3Katusha Team261
4Movistar Team232
5Colnago - CSF Inox207
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep205
7Radioshack - Nissan202
8Orica GreenEdge200
9FDJ - BigMat190
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela183
11Liquigas - Cannondale182
12Team NetApp173
13BMC Racing Team151
14Astana Pro Team148
15Ag2R La Mondiale134
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team124
17Team Saxo Bank121
18Lampre - ISD119
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia117
20Rabobank Cycling Team116
21Euskaltel - Euskadi86
22Lotto Belisol Team71

 

