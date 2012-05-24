Guardini has Cavendish's number in Vedelago
Farnese Vini sprinter gets a big win in Giro d'Italia
He’d waited almost three weeks but in the sprinters’ final opportunity Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) finally delivered, winning stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia. It was a triumph worth waiting for, worth the jibes he’d received from the Italian press who questioned why he had failed to impress in any of the previous sprints, and certainly worth remaining in the race for after so many of his sprint rivals had packed up and gone home.
Finishing ahead of Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni) the Farnese rider has finally arrived on the big stage.
“I’m still very young and I’ve got to develop a lot as a rider. I’ve really suffered on the climbs in this Giro d’Italia but 198 riders started the Giro and now there’s only 168 left. That proves something," Guardini said.
“During the first week of the Giro d’Italia I didn’t believe in myself enough. I’d been struggling in the sprints and things hadn’t been going my way. I knew this sprint was the last chance I had. I knew it suited me because it was so flat. I knew my chance was today or that I’d have to wait until next year. I knew I could beat Cavendish but I knew I had to jump first and by doing that today, I’ve realised what I can do.”
“The difference between winning this sprint and winning one after 250km of racing all comes down to experience. A few years ago Cavendish struggled on the climbs and he’s amazing, as he proved by winning Milano-Sanremo at the first attempt and at my age. I think I’m a similar kind of sprinter as Cavendish but my idol was Robbie McEwen who retired a few days ago.”
Stage 18 from San Vito Cardore to Vedelago, less than 150km long and on flat and downhill roads, marked the sprinters last chance of taking a stage and everything pointed towards Cavendish’s fourth stage win of the race. Matthew Goss, Mark Renshaw and Theo Boss had long since left the race and Cavendish, who snapped up the maximum points on offer at the day’s intermediate sprint, looked as hungry as ever.
The world champion appeared crowded out though as the peloton raced towards the line. With Peter Kennaugh out of the race Sky was missing a key ingredient from its train and Bernhard Eisel and Geraint Thomas were forced to work overtime inside the final 10 kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Saxo Bank decided to take charge but inside the final kilometre Eisel nudged his way through the chaos and towards the front. Thomas and Cavendish were glued to his wheel and the stage winning headlines were being prepared.
There was the inevitable and messy scramble for the world champion’s wheel, a position almost as difficult to achieve as a sprint win itself. Roberto Ferrari and Guardini were the principle contenders, with the Farnese rider eventually yielding as Thomas hit the front inside the final 500.
But while Cavendish’s glory looked almost inevitable, an Italian 22-year-old from Pregnago thought otherwise, launching his sprint just as Cavendish raised himself from the saddle. The Italian went on the right, first around Ferrari and then the tiring Thomas as Cavendish struggled on the left.
As Cavendish looked to his right the writing was on the wall, and Guardini was able to raise his hands and saviour the biggest day in his career. A new winner, a new headline, a new sprinter has arrived.
After yesterday’s mammoth stage through the Dolomites and the legendary climb up the Passo Giau, the riders at this year’s Giro d’Italia set off for their final flat stage of the race. In usual circumstances the prospect of just 139 kilometres would be walk in the park. However after nearly three-weeks of racing, and with a number of teams still without a stage win, stage 18 was always destined to be tougher than expected.
After just 20 kilometres the first break formed with Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini) and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) going clear. Their lead stretched to 3 minutes before Sky and Omega Quickstep began to muster their troops.
With an intermediate sprint at kilometre 84 and Cavendish keen to claim as many points as possible ahead of a mountain double header and time trial Sky stretched themselves to bring the break back.
And once the British sprinter achieved the first aim of the day Sky allowed another move to go clear.
Clement was present again, clearly hoping he could rescue Rabobank’s poor Giro single-handedly. On this occasion he was joined by Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol Team) and Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat).
Kaisen had more breakaway kilometres in his legs than any other rider in the race - 639 – with Keizer a close second at 612 and the foursome built up a lead approaching a minute with 46 kilometres remaining.
Sky reacted by putting the dependable Ian Stannard on the front, and the lone Sky rider kept the gap in check before a number of teams rolled up their sleeves and joined the pursuit.
Delage was the last man standing, and was briefly joined by Lars Bak, but the pair were never given much leeway, a gap of 11 seconds their biggest buffer.
Caught inside the final 4 kilometres it all came back together.
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:00:52
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|20
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|43
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|49
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|50
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|67
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|68
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|69
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|76
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|78
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|79
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|103
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|105
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|109
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|113
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|116
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|121
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|126
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|127
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|130
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|133
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|134
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|138
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|142
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|143
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|146
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|148
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|150
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|151
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:25
|152
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|154
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|156
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|157
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:43
|158
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|159
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:00
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:36
|161
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|162
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|163
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|165
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:22
|167
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:47
|DNS
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|25
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|10
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|11
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|pts
|2
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|3
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|5
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|53
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|9:02:36
|2
|Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|FDJ - BigMat
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Team NetApp
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|pts
|2
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|3
|Sky Procycling
|19
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Radioshack - Nissan
|15
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Katusha Team
|14
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|13
|10
|FDJ - BigMat
|12
|12
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|16
|Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Team NetApp
|2
|18
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|77:47:38
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:30
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:36
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:19
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:42
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:55
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:59
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:07
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:29
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:25
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:47
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:20
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:09
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:21
|26
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:05
|28
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:24:37
|29
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:38
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:27
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:33
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:17
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:59
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:12
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:56
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:41:31
|37
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:16
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:20
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:46:35
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:47:02
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:48:33
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:47
|43
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:50
|44
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:05
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:55
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:57
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:56:12
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:59:11
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:02:16
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:47
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:10:59
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|1:19:00
|53
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:31
|54
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:20:53
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:02
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:24
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:24:18
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:48
|59
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1:25:52
|60
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:26:55
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:27:45
|62
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|1:28:02
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:28:55
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:30:04
|65
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:34:56
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:37:17
|67
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:38:31
|68
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:48
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:42:53
|70
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:15
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:33
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:21
|73
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:54
|74
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:01
|75
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:51:41
|76
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:53:39
|77
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:53:46
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:49
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:54:00
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:56:05
|81
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:56:10
|82
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:56:26
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:56:31
|84
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:15
|85
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:58:04
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:59:49
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:01:29
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:07
|89
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:00
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:05:36
|91
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:05:42
|92
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:08:17
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2:11:02
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:23
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:51
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:12:14
|97
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:16
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:12:44
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:14:38
|100
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:16:36
|101
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:57
|102
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:19:09
|103
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:19:57
|104
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|2:20:58
|105
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:12
|106
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:32
|107
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:40
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:22:13
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:25:40
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:26:18
|111
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:32
|112
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:32
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:30:02
|114
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:30:21
|115
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:33:09
|116
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2:35:03
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|2:36:24
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:38:00
|119
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:38:24
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:42:09
|121
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:46:49
|122
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:49:30
|123
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:51:15
|124
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2:51:57
|125
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:52:56
|126
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:53:57
|127
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:54
|128
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:56:07
|129
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56:40
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:56:59
|131
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:00:15
|132
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3:01:38
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:02:00
|134
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:02:29
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:37
|136
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:05:38
|137
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:06:27
|138
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:07:14
|139
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:07:15
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:08:01
|141
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:09:46
|142
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|143
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:12:13
|144
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:12:45
|145
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:13:02
|146
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:16:00
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:16:35
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:18:18
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:22:25
|150
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:23:02
|151
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:24:23
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3:24:41
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:25:40
|154
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:27:32
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:30:05
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:31:25
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3:32:19
|158
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:38:11
|159
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:40:04
|160
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:42:03
|161
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:44:08
|162
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:46:42
|163
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:56:13
|164
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:56:21
|165
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:56:27
|166
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:07:26
|167
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:08:11
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|109
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|73
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|58
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|55
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|14
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|16
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|18
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|23
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|24
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|27
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|30
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|34
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|35
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|38
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|42
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|43
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|44
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|46
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|51
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|53
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|57
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|59
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|60
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|15
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|63
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|68
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|69
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|73
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|75
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|77
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|78
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|79
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|80
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|81
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|84
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|86
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|88
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|89
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|90
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|91
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|92
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|93
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|98
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|99
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|100
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|101
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|103
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|104
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|105
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|106
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|108
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|109
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|114
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|5
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|31
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|32
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|39
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|45
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|47
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|50
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|55
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|10
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|13
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|17
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|25
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|33
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|36
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|37
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|41
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|45
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|46
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|47
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|50
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|21
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|24
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|27
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|32
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|683
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|656
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|437
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|424
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|407
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|392
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|336
|9
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|10
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|271
|12
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|263
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|15
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|243
|16
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|234
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|227
|18
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|19
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|192
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|22
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|27
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|36
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|41
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|42
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|45
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|47
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|54
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|56
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|12
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|16
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|22
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|31
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|32
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|34
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|40
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|41
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|42
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|52
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|54
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|60
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|61
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|62
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|63
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|65
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|67
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|70
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|71
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|72
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|74
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|75
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|76
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|77
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|83
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|84
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|85
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|77:50:34
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:46
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:33
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:24
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:37
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:21
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:16
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:03
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:17:57
|12
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:59
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:24:49
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:52
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:58
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:05
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:45
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:51:04
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:53:09
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:19
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:02:40
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:05:21
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:11:42
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:13:40
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:16
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:44
|27
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:19:17
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:23:22
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:46:34
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:50:00
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:54:03
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:57:19
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:59:04
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:41
|35
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:02:42
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:03:31
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:04:18
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:04:19
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:05:05
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:06:50
|41
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:09:17
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3:21:45
|43
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:35:15
|44
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:39:07
|45
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:41:12
|46
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:53:17
|47
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:53:31
|48
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:04:30
|49
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:05:15
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|FDJ - BigMat
|4
|Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|25
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|12
|Sky Procycling
|65
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|65
|14
|Team NetApp
|80
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|120
|19
|Radioshack - Nissan
|145
|20
|Movistar Team
|165
|21
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|200
|1
|Movistar Team
|232:14:01
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:29:28
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:38
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:41:18
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:42:36
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:50:21
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:50:28
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:35
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1:05:10
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:59
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:21:06
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:28:59
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|1:55:09
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2:09:53
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:40:21
|18
|FDJ - BigMat
|3:20:32
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:10:49
|20
|Team NetApp
|4:17:24
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|5:30:00
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|6:54:20
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|289
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|269
|3
|Katusha Team
|261
|4
|Movistar Team
|232
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|207
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|205
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|202
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|200
|9
|FDJ - BigMat
|190
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|183
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|182
|12
|Team NetApp
|173
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|151
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|148
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|134
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|121
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|119
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|71
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy