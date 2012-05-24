Image 1 of 54 How did that happen? He’d waited almost three weeks but in the sprinters’ final opportunity Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) finally delivered, winning stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia. It was a triumph worth waiting for, worth the jibes he’d received from the Italian press who questioned why he had failed to impress in any of the previous sprints, and certainly worth remaining in the race for after so many of his sprint rivals had packed up and gone home.

Finishing ahead of Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni) the Farnese rider has finally arrived on the big stage.

“I’m still very young and I’ve got to develop a lot as a rider. I’ve really suffered on the climbs in this Giro d’Italia but 198 riders started the Giro and now there’s only 168 left. That proves something," Guardini said.

“During the first week of the Giro d’Italia I didn’t believe in myself enough. I’d been struggling in the sprints and things hadn’t been going my way. I knew this sprint was the last chance I had. I knew it suited me because it was so flat. I knew my chance was today or that I’d have to wait until next year. I knew I could beat Cavendish but I knew I had to jump first and by doing that today, I’ve realised what I can do.”

“The difference between winning this sprint and winning one after 250km of racing all comes down to experience. A few years ago Cavendish struggled on the climbs and he’s amazing, as he proved by winning Milano-Sanremo at the first attempt and at my age. I think I’m a similar kind of sprinter as Cavendish but my idol was Robbie McEwen who retired a few days ago.”

Stage 18 from San Vito Cardore to Vedelago, less than 150km long and on flat and downhill roads, marked the sprinters last chance of taking a stage and everything pointed towards Cavendish’s fourth stage win of the race. Matthew Goss, Mark Renshaw and Theo Boss had long since left the race and Cavendish, who snapped up the maximum points on offer at the day’s intermediate sprint, looked as hungry as ever.

The world champion appeared crowded out though as the peloton raced towards the line. With Peter Kennaugh out of the race Sky was missing a key ingredient from its train and Bernhard Eisel and Geraint Thomas were forced to work overtime inside the final 10 kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Saxo Bank decided to take charge but inside the final kilometre Eisel nudged his way through the chaos and towards the front. Thomas and Cavendish were glued to his wheel and the stage winning headlines were being prepared.

There was the inevitable and messy scramble for the world champion’s wheel, a position almost as difficult to achieve as a sprint win itself. Roberto Ferrari and Guardini were the principle contenders, with the Farnese rider eventually yielding as Thomas hit the front inside the final 500.

But while Cavendish’s glory looked almost inevitable, an Italian 22-year-old from Pregnago thought otherwise, launching his sprint just as Cavendish raised himself from the saddle. The Italian went on the right, first around Ferrari and then the tiring Thomas as Cavendish struggled on the left.

As Cavendish looked to his right the writing was on the wall, and Guardini was able to raise his hands and saviour the biggest day in his career. A new winner, a new headline, a new sprinter has arrived.

After yesterday’s mammoth stage through the Dolomites and the legendary climb up the Passo Giau, the riders at this year’s Giro d’Italia set off for their final flat stage of the race. In usual circumstances the prospect of just 139 kilometres would be walk in the park. However after nearly three-weeks of racing, and with a number of teams still without a stage win, stage 18 was always destined to be tougher than expected.

After just 20 kilometres the first break formed with Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini) and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) going clear. Their lead stretched to 3 minutes before Sky and Omega Quickstep began to muster their troops.

With an intermediate sprint at kilometre 84 and Cavendish keen to claim as many points as possible ahead of a mountain double header and time trial Sky stretched themselves to bring the break back.

And once the British sprinter achieved the first aim of the day Sky allowed another move to go clear.

Clement was present again, clearly hoping he could rescue Rabobank’s poor Giro single-handedly. On this occasion he was joined by Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol Team) and Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat).

Kaisen had more breakaway kilometres in his legs than any other rider in the race - 639 – with Keizer a close second at 612 and the foursome built up a lead approaching a minute with 46 kilometres remaining.

Sky reacted by putting the dependable Ian Stannard on the front, and the lone Sky rider kept the gap in check before a number of teams rolled up their sleeves and joined the pursuit.

Delage was the last man standing, and was briefly joined by Lars Bak, but the pair were never given much leeway, a gap of 11 seconds their biggest buffer.

Caught inside the final 4 kilometres it all came back together.

Full Results 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:00:52 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 20 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 35 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 43 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 50 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 53 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 67 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 68 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 69 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 74 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 76 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 78 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 79 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 103 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 105 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 108 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 109 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 111 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 112 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 113 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 114 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 121 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 126 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 127 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 128 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 130 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 133 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 134 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 138 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 142 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 143 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 145 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 146 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 147 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 148 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 150 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 151 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:25 152 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 154 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 156 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 157 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:43 158 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 159 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:00 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:36 161 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 162 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 163 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:04 165 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 166 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:22 167 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:47 DNS Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli DNS Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Maglia Rossa - Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 25 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 11 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1

TV - Intermediate sprint - Cesiomaggiore, 84km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 pts 2 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 3 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 80 5 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 53 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 44 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 6

Most combative 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Fast Team 1 Orica GreenEdge 9:02:36 2 Garmin - Barracuda 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Katusha Team 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 FDJ - BigMat 9 Sky Procycling 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 Lotto Belisol Team 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 14 Radioshack - Nissan 15 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Movistar Team 18 Team NetApp 19 Lampre - ISD 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Rabobank Cycling Team

Super Team 1 Garmin - Barracuda 21 pts 2 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 20 3 Sky Procycling 19 4 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 5 Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Radioshack - Nissan 15 7 Orica GreenEdge 15 8 Katusha Team 14 9 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 13 10 FDJ - BigMat 12 12 Liquigas - Cannondale 10 13 BMC Racing Team 9 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 5 16 Movistar Team 3 17 Team NetApp 2 18 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Lampre - ISD 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 18 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 77:47:38 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:30 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:36 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:19 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:13 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:42 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:55 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:59 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:07 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:42 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:29 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:25 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:38 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:47 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:20 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:09 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:21 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:03 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:05 28 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:24:37 29 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:38 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:29:27 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:33 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:17 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:59 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:12 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:36:56 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:41:31 37 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:16 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:20 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:35 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:47:02 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:48:33 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:49:47 43 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:50 44 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:05 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:55 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:57 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:56:12 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:59:11 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:02:16 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:06:47 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:10:59 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 1:19:00 53 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:31 54 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:20:53 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:02 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:23:24 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1:24:18 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:48 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1:25:52 60 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:26:55 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:27:45 62 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 1:28:02 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:28:55 64 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:30:04 65 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:34:56 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:37:17 67 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:38:31 68 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:41:48 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:42:53 70 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:15 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:33 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:21 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:54 74 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:51:01 75 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:51:41 76 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:53:39 77 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:53:46 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:49 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:54:00 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:56:05 81 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:56:10 82 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:56:26 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:56:31 84 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:15 85 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:58:04 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:59:49 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:01:29 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:03:07 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:04:00 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:05:36 91 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:05:42 92 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:08:17 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:11:02 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:23 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:51 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:12:14 97 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:12:16 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:12:44 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:14:38 100 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:16:36 101 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:16:57 102 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:19:09 103 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2:19:57 104 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 2:20:58 105 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:12 106 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:21:32 107 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:40 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2:22:13 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:25:40 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:26:18 111 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:26:32 112 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:29:32 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:30:02 114 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:30:21 115 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:33:09 116 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2:35:03 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 2:36:24 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:38:00 119 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:38:24 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:42:09 121 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:46:49 122 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:49:30 123 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:51:15 124 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2:51:57 125 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:52:56 126 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:53:57 127 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:54:54 128 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:56:07 129 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:40 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:56:59 131 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:00:15 132 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:01:38 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:02:00 134 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:02:29 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:03:37 136 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:05:38 137 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:06:27 138 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:07:14 139 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:07:15 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:08:01 141 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:09:46 142 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 143 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:12:13 144 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:12:45 145 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3:13:02 146 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:16:00 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:16:35 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:18:18 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:22:25 150 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:23:02 151 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3:24:23 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:24:41 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:25:40 154 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:27:32 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:30:05 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 3:31:25 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3:32:19 158 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:38:11 159 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 3:40:04 160 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 3:42:03 161 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:44:08 162 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 3:46:42 163 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:56:13 164 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:56:21 165 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:56:27 166 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:07:26 167 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:08:11

Maglia Rossa - Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 109 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 73 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 58 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 55 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 40 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 38 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 38 16 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 18 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 35 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 23 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 24 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 30 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 27 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 35 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 38 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 42 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 44 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 47 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 48 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 51 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 53 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 57 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 59 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 60 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 15 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 63 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 68 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 69 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 71 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 73 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 75 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 77 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 78 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 80 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 81 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 84 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 86 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 89 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 91 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 92 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 93 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 97 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 98 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 100 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 101 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 103 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 104 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 105 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 106 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 108 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 109 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 114 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 65 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 13 10 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 17 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 31 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 32 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 39 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 47 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 50 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 54 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 55 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 56 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV - Intermediate sprint classification 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 10 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 13 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 17 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 25 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 33 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 36 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 37 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 41 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 45 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 46 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 47 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 50 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 20 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 21 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 24 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 27 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 29 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 32 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 683 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 656 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 437 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 424 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 407 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 392 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 336 9 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 10 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 271 12 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 263 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 15 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 243 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 234 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 18 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 19 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 192 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 160 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 27 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 36 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 41 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 42 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 45 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 47 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 50 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 54 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 55 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3

Most combative classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 27 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 14 12 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 16 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 9 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 22 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 31 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 32 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 41 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 42 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 50 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 52 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 54 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 55 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 58 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 60 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 61 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 62 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 63 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 64 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 65 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 67 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 70 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 71 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 72 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 75 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 76 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 77 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 84 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 85 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 77:50:34 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:46 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:33 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:24 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:37 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:21 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:03 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:34:00 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:16 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:03 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:17:57 12 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:23:59 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:24:49 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:38:52 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:58 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:05 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:45 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:51:04 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:53:09 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:54:19 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:02:40 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:05:21 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:11:42 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:13:40 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:16 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:44 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2:19:17 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:23:22 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:46:34 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:50:00 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:54:03 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:57:19 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:59:04 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:00:41 35 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:02:42 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:03:31 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:04:18 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:04:19 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:05:05 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:06:50 41 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:09:17 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:21:45 43 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:35:15 44 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 3:39:07 45 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:41:12 46 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:53:17 47 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:53:31 48 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:04:30 49 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:05:15

Fair Play classification 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 2 Astana Pro Team 3 FDJ - BigMat 4 Katusha Team 20 pts 5 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 6 Lampre - ISD 25 7 Garmin - Barracuda 30 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 40 9 Team Saxo Bank 40 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 12 Sky Procycling 65 13 Orica GreenEdge 65 14 Team NetApp 80 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 16 Lotto Belisol Team 105 17 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 18 BMC Racing Team 120 19 Radioshack - Nissan 145 20 Movistar Team 165 21 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 200

Fast Team classification 1 Movistar Team 232:14:01 2 Lampre - ISD 0:12:04 3 Astana Pro Team 0:29:28 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:38 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:20 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:41:18 7 Sky Procycling 0:42:36 8 Garmin - Barracuda 0:50:21 9 Katusha Team 0:50:28 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:35 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1:05:10 12 BMC Racing Team 1:13:59 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 1:21:06 14 Lotto Belisol Team 1:28:59 15 Radioshack - Nissan 1:55:09 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 2:09:53 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 2:40:21 18 FDJ - BigMat 3:20:32 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:10:49 20 Team NetApp 4:17:24 21 Team Saxo Bank 5:30:00 22 Orica GreenEdge 6:54:20