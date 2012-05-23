Image 1 of 57 Rodriguez prepares to defend the pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was dropped on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulling on pink again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after taking his second stage win of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) beats his rivals to the line, dedicating his win to Xavier Tondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprinted passed all his GC rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 57 Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 57 Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 57 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 57 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 57 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns another day on the Giro podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is closing in on his first grand tour win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still in pink with four stages remaining (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 57 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won a dramatic stage 17 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, overcoming some of his closest rivals in the general classification as the race headed into the Dolomites for the first time.

A leading group of about 25 riders was dismantled in brutal fashion as it started the final big climb of the stage. Liquigas-Cannondale’s injection of pace resulted in a breakaway group of six riders for the final 25km, with all of them handily placed in the GC.

In the end it was Rodriguez who marginally handled the descent and small uphill finish best. He crossed the line in Cortina d'Ampezzo ahead of Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF), consolidating his lead in the overall standings and retaining the pink jersey after an epic mountain stage that captivated everyone who witnessed it.

With four uncompromising climbs ahead of them, each one woven into the folklore of the Giro, there was a palpable tension in the air amongst the riders as they waited at the start in Pfalzen, close to the Italian/Austrian border. Temperatures were in the mid teens and there was a generous covering of clouds, offering the riders protection in the early stages.

At the 50km point, a bunch of five broke away. Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Vini), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and Jose Serpa (Androni) pulled clear and steadily built up a lead of roughly five minutes as the riders got over the first big climb of the day, the Falzarego. Rabottini, who won stage 15 in dramatic fashion on Sunday, added more points here to extend his lead at the top of the mountains classification.

By the time they reached the top of the Passo Duran with 55km to race, the gap had come down to 1:30. Back in the main group, which by this point had shrunk to around 40 riders, Liquigas was in control and keeping Basso’s powder dry for the business end of the race and protecting him most effectively. But all of the main GC contenders were there, including both of Astana’s leaders, Roman Kreuziger and Paolo Tiralongo.

The next climb, the Forcella, came along fast, and by this time, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had caught up with Seeldraeyers, who had been dropped by the leaders. Rodriguez’s position was starting to look precarious back in the main group, which had shrunk to 25 now and contained none of the pink jersey holder’s Katusha teammates. Moments later Kreuziger was the first of the big names to crack as he lost touch with his GC rivals and fell off their pace.

The excitement amongst the crowd was about to be turned up a notch as the main chase group swallowed up the breakaway riders as they started the final, gruelling climb, the Passo Giau. Before they had a chance to catch their breath, Liquigas made its devastating attack and within minutes the leaders were strung out like laundry on a line. When the dust had settled it was those leading six riders who were left to fight it out for the remainder of the climb and the fast descent that followed.

As they approached the top, Pozzovivo attacked. Scarponi cramped up and he and Uran were temporarily dropped. They managed to fight their way back to the wheels of the leading four with 2km left to go. As they wearily closed on the finish line, which was on a gentle final gradient that probably seemed much steeper after the sweat and toil they had left on the road, Basso and Scarponi took it in turns to attack. But Rodriguez was poised in behind and produced a devastating late burst to prevail, winning his second stage of the race and confirming his superiority over his closest pursuers for pink.

In the end, there wasn’t a great deal of change at the top of overall GC, with the exception of the Astana duo, who were the big losers on the day. To those simply looking at the bare result and the overall standings, the stage may look an uneventful one. But it was far from it, and we’ll know more tomorrow in terms of its impact on the well being of the men who pushed themselves to the limit in search of Giro glory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5:24:42 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:02 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:44 16 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:13 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:51 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:11 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:53 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:28 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:36 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:32 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:12 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:11:26 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 35 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:41 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:59 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:12 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:40 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:03 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:01 46 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:11 47 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:54 48 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:25:25 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 53 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:35 56 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 69 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 70 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 71 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:53 73 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:56 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 76 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:27:34 77 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 78 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:44 79 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:05 82 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 83 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 97 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 102 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 104 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 109 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 112 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 113 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 116 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 117 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 118 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 119 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:26 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:38:26 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 125 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 127 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 129 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 133 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 136 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 138 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 140 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 141 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 142 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 143 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 144 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 145 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 148 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 151 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 152 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 153 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 154 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 156 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 157 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 158 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 160 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 161 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 162 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 163 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 165 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:27 166 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 167 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:15 168 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 169 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling DNS Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 16 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 14 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Passo Valparola, 71.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Passo Duran, 127.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Forcella Staulanza, 148.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Passo giau, 168.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 9 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 87 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 7 5 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 8 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 11 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:19:03 2 Lampre - ISD 0:02:36 3 Sky Procycling 0:12:02 4 Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:41 5 Astana Pro Team 0:20:42 6 Katusha Team 0:21:50 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:22:10 8 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:23:24 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:23:34 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:25:40 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:02 12 Lotto Belisol Team 0:42:06 13 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:45:22 14 Radioshack - Nissan 0:48:50 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:58:55 16 BMC Racing Team 1:04:35 17 FDJ - Bigmat 1:05:55 18 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 1:06:00 19 Team Netapp 1:22:18 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:26:24 21 Team Saxo Bank 1:37:18 22 Orica Greenedge 1:46:00

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 33 pts 2 Movistar Team 26 3 Lampre - ISD 24 4 Colnago - Csf Inox 21 5 Sky Procycling 20 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 19 7 Garmin - Barracuda 18 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 12 9 BMC Racing Team 11 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 12 Astana Pro Team 4 13 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 2 14 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 15 Lotto Belisol Team 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 FDJ - Bigmat 18 Radioshack - Nissan 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Team Netapp 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 74:46:46 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:30 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:36 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:19 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:13 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:42 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:55 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:59 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:07 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:42 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:29 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:25 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:38 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:47 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:20 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:09 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:21 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:03 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:05 28 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:24:37 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:23 30 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:38 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:33 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:17 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:59 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:12 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:36:56 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:41:31 37 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:55 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:20 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:35 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:47:02 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:48:33 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:49:47 43 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:50 44 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:05 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:55 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:57 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:56:12 48 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:16 49 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:59:11 50 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:02:16 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:06:47 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:10:59 53 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 1:18:35 54 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:31 55 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:20:53 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:02 57 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:23:24 58 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1:24:18 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:48 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1:25:52 61 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:26:55 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:27:45 63 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 1:28:02 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:28:55 65 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:30:04 66 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:34:56 67 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:37:17 68 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:38:31 69 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:41:48 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:42:53 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:15 72 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:33 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:21 74 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:50:36 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:54 76 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:51:41 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:53:33 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:53:41 79 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:53:46 80 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:49 81 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:56:05 82 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:56:14 83 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:56:26 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:56:31 85 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:15 86 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:58:04 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:59:49 88 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:01:29 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:03:07 90 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:04:00 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:05:36 92 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:05:42 93 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:08:17 94 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:11:02 95 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:23 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:30 97 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:12:14 98 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:12:16 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:12:44 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:14:38 101 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:16:36 102 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:16:57 103 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:19:09 104 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2:19:57 105 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 2:20:58 106 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:12 107 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:21:32 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:40 109 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2:22:13 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:25:40 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:26:18 112 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:26:32 113 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:29:32 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:30:02 115 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:30:21 116 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:33:09 117 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2:35:03 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 2:36:24 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:38:00 120 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:38:24 121 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:41:07 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:42:09 123 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:46:49 124 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:49:30 125 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:51:15 126 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2:51:57 127 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:52:56 128 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:53:57 129 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:54:33 130 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:56:07 131 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:40 132 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:56:59 133 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:00:15 134 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:01:38 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:02:00 136 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:02:29 137 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:03:05 138 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:03:10 139 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:05:13 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:06:14 141 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:06:50 142 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:07:21 143 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:08:01 144 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:08:50 145 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:10:20 146 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:12:13 147 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3:13:02 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:14:10 149 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:16:00 150 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:18:18 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:22:43 152 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:23:02 153 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3:24:23 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:24:41 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:25:48 156 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:27:32 157 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:30:05 158 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 3:31:25 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3:31:58 160 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:38:11 161 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 3:40:04 162 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 3:41:20 163 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:44:08 164 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 3:45:06 165 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:51:34 166 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:53:23 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:56:13 168 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:07:46 169 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:08:11

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 109 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 72 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 49 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 40 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 38 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 19 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 26 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 27 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 36 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 37 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 39 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 40 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 43 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 44 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 52 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 55 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 56 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 15 58 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 59 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 61 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 62 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 65 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 66 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 68 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 69 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 71 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 73 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 74 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 75 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 76 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 78 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 79 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 86 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 87 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 88 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 90 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 91 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 92 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 93 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 95 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 96 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 97 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 98 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 99 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 100 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 102 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 103 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 105 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 106 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 110 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 65 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 13 10 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 17 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 31 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 32 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 39 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 47 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 50 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 54 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 55 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 56 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 10 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 13 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 17 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 24 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 27 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 31 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 32 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 34 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 35 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 36 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 38 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 42 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 43 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 45 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 7 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 26 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 28 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 31 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 639 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 612 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 437 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 407 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 392 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 344 8 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 10 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 263 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 13 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 256 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 228 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 18 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 192 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 160 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 26 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 36 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 46 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 48 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 49 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 53 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 27 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 14 12 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 9 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 19 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 21 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 22 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 27 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 30 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 31 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 37 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 38 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 50 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 51 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 52 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 57 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 59 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 60 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 61 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 62 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 63 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 65 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 66 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 67 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 68 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 69 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 70 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 73 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 74 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 75 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 79 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 80 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 81 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 3 Lampre - ISD 4 Astana Pro Team 5 FDJ - Bigmat 6 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 pts 7 Garmin - Barracuda 30 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 40 9 Team Saxo Bank 40 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 12 Sky Procycling 65 13 Orica Greenedge 65 14 Team Netapp 80 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 16 Lotto Belisol Team 105 17 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 18 BMC Racing Team 120 19 Radioshack - Nissan 145 20 Movistar Team 165 21 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 170 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 200

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 74:49:42 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:46 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:33 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:24 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:37 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:21 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:03 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:34:00 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:16 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:03 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:17:57 12 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:23:59 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:24:49 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:38:52 15 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:47:40 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:58 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:45 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:50:37 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:53:09 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:54:19 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:02:40 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:05:21 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:11:42 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:13:40 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:16 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:44 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2:19:17 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:23:22 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:46:34 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:50:00 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:54:03 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:57:19 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:59:04 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:00:09 35 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:00:14 36 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:02:17 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:03:18 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:03:54 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:04:25 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:05:05 41 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:09:17 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:21:45 43 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:35:15 44 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 3:38:24 45 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:41:12 46 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:50:27 47 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:53:17 48 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:04:50 49 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:05:15

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 223:11:25 2 Lampre - ISD 0:12:04 3 Astana Pro Team 0:29:28 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:38 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:39:20 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:41:18 7 Sky Procycling 0:42:36 8 Garmin - Barracuda 0:50:21 9 Katusha Team 0:50:28 10 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:52:35 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1:05:10 12 BMC Racing Team 1:13:59 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 1:21:06 14 Lotto Belisol Team 1:28:59 15 Radioshack - Nissan 1:55:09 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 2:09:53 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 2:40:21 18 FDJ - Bigmat 3:20:32 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:10:49 20 Team Netapp 4:17:24 21 Team Saxo Bank 5:30:00 22 Orica Greenedge 6:54:20