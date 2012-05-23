Trending

Rodriguez wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Rodriguez keeps pink after tense and exciting battle in the Dolomites

Image 1 of 57

Rodriguez prepares to defend the pink jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 57

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was dropped on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulling on pink again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after taking his second stage win of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) beats his rivals to the line, dedicating his win to Xavier Tondo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprinted passed all his GC rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Image 10 of 57

Image 11 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 57

Image 13 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns another day on the Giro podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is closing in on his first grand tour win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still in pink with four stages remaining

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) battled throughout the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Sergio Montoya (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after another good day in the saddle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 57

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

The peloton descend through some of Italy's most scenic landscapes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) drives the lead group on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 57

The peloton descending on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 57

Stage 17 of the Giro provided more dramatic back drops

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 57

The peloton descending on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 57

The peloton descending on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 57

Euskaltel rode an aggressive stage but came away empty handed

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 57

Euskaltel drove the peloton for much of the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) had a good day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 57

Astana had a day to forget

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 57

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) overall dreams are over

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 57

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) had a nightmare stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 57

Image 38 of 57

Image 39 of 57

The peloton descend through some of Italy's most scenic landscapes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) controlled his GC rivals

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 57

Scarponi follows but he was dropped at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was perhaps the strongest ride on the climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) on the front

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

The Giro d'Italia contenders ride up the Passo Giau

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was isolated on the final climb but matched everything that was thrown at him

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

Uran and Rodriguez watch on from the back of the group

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD) rode on the front but cracked soon after

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) was dropped on the climb but made contact on the descent

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 57

Taylor Phinney (BMC) waits for the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 57

What a day to be up in the helicoptor

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 57

The dramatic scenery of the Dolomites was the backdrop for stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 57

The peloton start out on stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 57

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the start of stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 57

Red jersey holder Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 57

No hiding place: the Dolomites are uncompromising

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 57

Stage 17 saw the riders go into the Dolomites for the first time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 57

Lotto-Belisol riders are honoured at the start of stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won a dramatic stage 17 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, overcoming some of his closest rivals in the general classification as the race headed into the Dolomites for the first time.

A leading group of about 25 riders was dismantled in brutal fashion as it started the final big climb of the stage. Liquigas-Cannondale’s injection of pace resulted in a breakaway group of six riders for the final 25km, with all of them handily placed in the GC.

In the end it was Rodriguez who marginally handled the descent and small uphill finish best. He crossed the line in Cortina d'Ampezzo ahead of Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF), consolidating his lead in the overall standings and retaining the pink jersey after an epic mountain stage that captivated everyone who witnessed it.

With four uncompromising climbs ahead of them, each one woven into the folklore of the Giro, there was a palpable tension in the air amongst the riders as they waited at the start in Pfalzen, close to the Italian/Austrian border. Temperatures were in the mid teens and there was a generous covering of clouds, offering the riders protection in the early stages.

At the 50km point, a bunch of five broke away. Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Vini), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and Jose Serpa (Androni) pulled clear and steadily built up a lead of roughly five minutes as the riders got over the first big climb of the day, the Falzarego. Rabottini, who won stage 15 in dramatic fashion on Sunday, added more points here to extend his lead at the top of the mountains classification.

By the time they reached the top of the Passo Duran with 55km to race, the gap had come down to 1:30. Back in the main group, which by this point had shrunk to around 40 riders, Liquigas was in control and keeping Basso’s powder dry for the business end of the race and protecting him most effectively. But all of the main GC contenders were there, including both of Astana’s leaders, Roman Kreuziger and Paolo Tiralongo.

The next climb, the Forcella, came along fast, and by this time, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had caught up with Seeldraeyers, who had been dropped by the leaders. Rodriguez’s position was starting to look precarious back in the main group, which had shrunk to 25 now and contained none of the pink jersey holder’s Katusha teammates. Moments later Kreuziger was the first of the big names to crack as he lost touch with his GC rivals and fell off their pace.

The excitement amongst the crowd was about to be turned up a notch as the main chase group swallowed up the breakaway riders as they started the final, gruelling climb, the Passo Giau. Before they had a chance to catch their breath, Liquigas made its devastating attack and within minutes the leaders were strung out like laundry on a line. When the dust had settled it was those leading six riders who were left to fight it out for the remainder of the climb and the fast descent that followed.

As they approached the top, Pozzovivo attacked. Scarponi cramped up and he and Uran were temporarily dropped. They managed to fight their way back to the wheels of the leading four with 2km left to go. As they wearily closed on the finish line, which was on a gentle final gradient that probably seemed much steeper after the sweat and toil they had left on the road, Basso and Scarponi took it in turns to attack. But Rodriguez was poised in behind and produced a devastating late burst to prevail, winning his second stage of the race and confirming his superiority over his closest pursuers for pink.

In the end, there wasn’t a great deal of change at the top of overall GC, with the exception of the Astana duo, who were the big losers on the day. To those simply looking at the bare result and the overall standings, the stage may look an uneventful one. But it was far from it, and we’ll know more tomorrow in terms of its impact on the well being of the men who pushed themselves to the limit in search of Giro glory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5:24:42
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:02
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:44
16Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:13
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:51
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:11
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:53
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:28
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:36
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:32
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:12
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
29Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:11:26
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:41
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:59
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:12
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
42Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:40
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:03
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:01
46Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:11
47Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:54
48Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:25:25
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
53Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:35
56Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
71Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:53
73Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:56
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:27:34
77Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
78Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:28:44
79Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:05
82Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
88Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
97Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
98Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
100Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
102Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
104Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
108José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
109Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
111Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
112Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
113Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
116Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
117Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
118Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:26
122Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:38:26
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
125Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
127Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
128Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
129Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
132Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
133Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
136Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
138Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
140Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
141Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
142Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
143Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
144Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
145Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
148Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
151Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
152Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
153Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
154Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
156Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
157Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
158Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
160Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
161Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
162Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
163Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
165Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:27
166Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
167Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:15
168Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
169Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSTheo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNSBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling14
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
12Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
14Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Passo Valparola, 71.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
5Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Passo Duran, 127.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Forcella Staulanza, 148.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Passo giau, 168.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda9
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia87
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale78
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda7
5Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
8Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
11Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:19:03
2Lampre - ISD0:02:36
3Sky Procycling0:12:02
4Garmin - Barracuda0:20:41
5Astana Pro Team0:20:42
6Katusha Team0:21:50
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:22:10
8Colnago - Csf Inox0:23:24
9Liquigas - Cannondale0:23:34
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:25:40
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:02
12Lotto Belisol Team0:42:06
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:45:22
14Radioshack - Nissan0:48:50
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:58:55
16BMC Racing Team1:04:35
17FDJ - Bigmat1:05:55
18Omega Pharma - Quickstep1:06:00
19Team Netapp1:22:18
20Rabobank Cycling Team1:26:24
21Team Saxo Bank1:37:18
22Orica Greenedge1:46:00

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team33pts
2Movistar Team26
3Lampre - ISD24
4Colnago - Csf Inox21
5Sky Procycling20
6Liquigas - Cannondale19
7Garmin - Barracuda18
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team12
9BMC Racing Team11
10Ag2R La Mondiale10
11Euskaltel - Euskadi9
12Astana Pro Team4
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep2
14Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
15Lotto Belisol Team
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17FDJ - Bigmat
18Radioshack - Nissan
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Team Netapp
21Team Saxo Bank
22Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team74:46:46
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:30
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:36
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:56
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:19
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:13
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:42
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:55
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:59
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:07
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:29
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:25
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:38
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:47
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:20
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:09
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:21
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:03
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:05
28Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:24:37
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:23
30Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:38
31Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:33
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:17
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:59
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:12
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:36:56
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:41:31
37José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:41:55
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:20
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:35
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:47:02
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:48:33
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:49:47
43Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:50:50
44Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:05
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:55
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:57
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:56:12
48Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:56:16
49Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:59:11
50Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:02:16
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:06:47
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:10:59
53Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp1:18:35
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:31
55Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:20:53
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:02
57Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:23:24
58Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1:24:18
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:48
60Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1:25:52
61Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:26:55
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:27:45
63Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank1:28:02
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:28:55
65Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:30:04
66Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:34:56
67Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:37:17
68Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:38:31
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:41:48
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:42:53
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:15
72Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:33
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:50:21
74Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:36
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:54
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:51:41
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:53:33
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:53:41
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:53:46
80Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:49
81Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:56:05
82Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:56:14
83Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:56:26
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:56:31
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:15
86Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:58:04
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:59:49
88Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:01:29
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:03:07
90Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:04:00
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:05:36
92Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:05:42
93Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:08:17
94Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:11:02
95Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:11:23
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:30
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:12:14
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:12:16
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:12:44
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:14:38
101Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:16:36
102Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:16:57
103Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:19:09
104Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2:19:57
105Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp2:20:58
106Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:12
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:21:32
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:40
109Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2:22:13
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:25:40
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:26:18
112Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:26:32
113Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:29:32
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:30:02
115Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:30:21
116Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:33:09
117Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:35:03
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda2:36:24
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:38:00
120Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:38:24
121Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:41:07
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:42:09
123Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:46:49
124Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:49:30
125Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:51:15
126Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2:51:57
127Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:52:56
128Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:53:57
129Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:54:33
130Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:56:07
131Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale2:56:40
132Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:56:59
133Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:00:15
134Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:01:38
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:02:00
136Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:02:29
137Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:03:05
138Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:03:10
139Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:05:13
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:06:14
141Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:06:50
142Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:07:21
143Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:08:01
144Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:08:50
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:10:20
146Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:12:13
147Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3:13:02
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:14:10
149Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:16:00
150Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:18:18
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:22:43
152Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:23:02
153Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3:24:23
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:24:41
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:25:48
156Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:27:32
157Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:30:05
158Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat3:31:25
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3:31:58
160Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:38:11
161Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda3:40:04
162Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp3:41:20
163Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:44:08
164Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp3:45:06
165Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:51:34
166Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:53:23
167Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:56:13
168Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:07:46
169Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:08:11

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling110pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team109
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda72
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox63
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD52
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team49
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team40
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team38
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia34
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling33
19Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan28
26Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank27
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
30Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
33Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
37Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp23
39Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
40Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
43Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
44Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
45Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
51Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
52Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
54Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
55Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
56Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team15
58Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
59Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
61Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
62Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
65Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
66Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling11
68Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
69Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
71Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
74Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
75Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
76Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
78Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
79José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
86Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
87Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
88Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
90Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
91Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
92Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
93Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
95Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
96Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
97Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
98Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
99Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
100Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
102Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
103Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
105Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
106Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
110Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia65pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team28
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
5Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda13
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
31Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
32Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
39Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
47Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
50Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
54Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
55Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
56Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling13
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
10Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
12Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
13Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
17José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
24Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
27Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
30Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
31Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
32Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
34Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
35Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
36Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
38Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
39Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
42Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
43Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
45Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
7Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
10Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
20Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
26Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
27Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
31Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team639pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team612
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia437
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team407
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli392
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank344
8Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp263
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
13Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia256
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team228
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
18Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep192
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale160
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
26Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team124
28Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team119
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi113
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia110
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
36Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
46Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
48Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
49Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
53Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling34pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia32
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team27
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda14
12Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team9
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
19Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
21Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
22Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
27Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
30Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
31Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
37Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
38Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
40Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
45Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan5
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
50Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
51Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
52Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
56Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
59Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
60Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
61Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
62Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
63Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
66Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
67Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
68Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
69Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
70John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
73Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
74Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
75Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
79Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
80Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
81Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3Lampre - ISD
4Astana Pro Team
5FDJ - Bigmat
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
7Garmin - Barracuda30
8Ag2R La Mondiale40
9Team Saxo Bank40
10Euskaltel - Euskadi50
11Rabobank Cycling Team60
12Sky Procycling65
13Orica Greenedge65
14Team Netapp80
15Colnago - CSF Inox83
16Lotto Belisol Team105
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
18BMC Racing Team120
19Radioshack - Nissan145
20Movistar Team165
21Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team170
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela200

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling74:49:42
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:46
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:33
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:24
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:37
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:21
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:03
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:34:00
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:16
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:03
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:17:57
12Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:23:59
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:24:49
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:38:52
15Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:47:40
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:58
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:45
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:50:37
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:53:09
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:54:19
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:02:40
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:05:21
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:11:42
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:13:40
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:16
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:44
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2:19:17
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:23:22
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:46:34
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:50:00
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:54:03
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:57:19
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:59:04
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:00:09
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:00:14
36Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:02:17
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:03:18
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:03:54
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:04:25
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:05:05
41Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:09:17
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:21:45
43Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:35:15
44Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp3:38:24
45Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:41:12
46Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:50:27
47Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:53:17
48Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:04:50
49Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:05:15

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team223:11:25
2Lampre - ISD0:12:04
3Astana Pro Team0:29:28
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:38
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:39:20
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:41:18
7Sky Procycling0:42:36
8Garmin - Barracuda0:50:21
9Katusha Team0:50:28
10Colnago - Csf Inox0:52:35
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1:05:10
12BMC Racing Team1:13:59
13Ag2R La Mondiale1:21:06
14Lotto Belisol Team1:28:59
15Radioshack - Nissan1:55:09
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep2:09:53
17Rabobank Cycling Team2:40:21
18FDJ - Bigmat3:20:32
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:10:49
20Team Netapp4:17:24
21Team Saxo Bank5:30:00
22Orica Greenedge6:54:20

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda268pts
2Sky Procycling250
3Katusha Team247
4Movistar Team229
5Colnago - Csf Inox202
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep192
7Radioshack - Nissan187
8Orica Greenedge185
9FDJ - Bigmat178
10Liquigas - Cannondale172
11Team Netapp171
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela165
13Astana Pro Team148
14BMC Racing Team142
15Ag2R La Mondiale128
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team123
17Lampre - ISD119
18Rabobank Cycling Team116
19Team Saxo Bank105
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia97
21Euskaltel - Euskadi86
22Lotto Belisol Team60

