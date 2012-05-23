Rodriguez wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
Rodriguez keeps pink after tense and exciting battle in the Dolomites
Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won a dramatic stage 17 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, overcoming some of his closest rivals in the general classification as the race headed into the Dolomites for the first time.
A leading group of about 25 riders was dismantled in brutal fashion as it started the final big climb of the stage. Liquigas-Cannondale’s injection of pace resulted in a breakaway group of six riders for the final 25km, with all of them handily placed in the GC.
In the end it was Rodriguez who marginally handled the descent and small uphill finish best. He crossed the line in Cortina d'Ampezzo ahead of Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF), consolidating his lead in the overall standings and retaining the pink jersey after an epic mountain stage that captivated everyone who witnessed it.
With four uncompromising climbs ahead of them, each one woven into the folklore of the Giro, there was a palpable tension in the air amongst the riders as they waited at the start in Pfalzen, close to the Italian/Austrian border. Temperatures were in the mid teens and there was a generous covering of clouds, offering the riders protection in the early stages.
At the 50km point, a bunch of five broke away. Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Vini), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and Jose Serpa (Androni) pulled clear and steadily built up a lead of roughly five minutes as the riders got over the first big climb of the day, the Falzarego. Rabottini, who won stage 15 in dramatic fashion on Sunday, added more points here to extend his lead at the top of the mountains classification.
By the time they reached the top of the Passo Duran with 55km to race, the gap had come down to 1:30. Back in the main group, which by this point had shrunk to around 40 riders, Liquigas was in control and keeping Basso’s powder dry for the business end of the race and protecting him most effectively. But all of the main GC contenders were there, including both of Astana’s leaders, Roman Kreuziger and Paolo Tiralongo.
The next climb, the Forcella, came along fast, and by this time, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had caught up with Seeldraeyers, who had been dropped by the leaders. Rodriguez’s position was starting to look precarious back in the main group, which had shrunk to 25 now and contained none of the pink jersey holder’s Katusha teammates. Moments later Kreuziger was the first of the big names to crack as he lost touch with his GC rivals and fell off their pace.
The excitement amongst the crowd was about to be turned up a notch as the main chase group swallowed up the breakaway riders as they started the final, gruelling climb, the Passo Giau. Before they had a chance to catch their breath, Liquigas made its devastating attack and within minutes the leaders were strung out like laundry on a line. When the dust had settled it was those leading six riders who were left to fight it out for the remainder of the climb and the fast descent that followed.
As they approached the top, Pozzovivo attacked. Scarponi cramped up and he and Uran were temporarily dropped. They managed to fight their way back to the wheels of the leading four with 2km left to go. As they wearily closed on the finish line, which was on a gentle final gradient that probably seemed much steeper after the sweat and toil they had left on the road, Basso and Scarponi took it in turns to attack. But Rodriguez was poised in behind and produced a devastating late burst to prevail, winning his second stage of the race and confirming his superiority over his closest pursuers for pink.
In the end, there wasn’t a great deal of change at the top of overall GC, with the exception of the Astana duo, who were the big losers on the day. To those simply looking at the bare result and the overall standings, the stage may look an uneventful one. But it was far from it, and we’ll know more tomorrow in terms of its impact on the well being of the men who pushed themselves to the limit in search of Giro glory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5:24:42
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:02
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:44
|16
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:51
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:11
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:53
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:28
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:36
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:32
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:12
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:26
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:41
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:12
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:40
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:03
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:01
|46
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|47
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:54
|48
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:25:25
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:35
|56
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|70
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|71
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:53
|73
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:56
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:27:34
|77
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|78
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:44
|79
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:05
|82
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|83
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|97
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|102
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|104
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|108
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|109
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:26
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:38:26
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|125
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|127
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|129
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|131
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|136
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|138
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|140
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|141
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|143
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|145
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|148
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|151
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|152
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|153
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|154
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|156
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|157
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|158
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|160
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|161
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|162
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|163
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|164
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|165
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:27
|166
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|167
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:15
|168
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|169
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|87
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|5
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|8
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|11
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:19:03
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:36
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:02
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:41
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:42
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:21:50
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:22:10
|8
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:23:24
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:23:34
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:25:40
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:02
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:42:06
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:45:22
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:48:50
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:58:55
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|1:04:35
|17
|FDJ - Bigmat
|1:05:55
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1:06:00
|19
|Team Netapp
|1:22:18
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:26:24
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:37:18
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:46:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|26
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|24
|4
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|21
|5
|Sky Procycling
|20
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|19
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|12
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2
|14
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|FDJ - Bigmat
|18
|Radioshack - Nissan
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Team Netapp
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|74:46:46
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:30
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:36
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:19
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:42
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:55
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:59
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:07
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:29
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:25
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:47
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:20
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:09
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:21
|26
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:05
|28
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:24:37
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:23
|30
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:38
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:33
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:17
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:59
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:12
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:56
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:41:31
|37
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:55
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:20
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:46:35
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:47:02
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:48:33
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:47
|43
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:50
|44
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:05
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:55
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:57
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:56:12
|48
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:16
|49
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:59:11
|50
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:02:16
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:47
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:10:59
|53
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|1:18:35
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:31
|55
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:20:53
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:02
|57
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:24
|58
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:24:18
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:48
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1:25:52
|61
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:26:55
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:27:45
|63
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|1:28:02
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:28:55
|65
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:30:04
|66
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:34:56
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:37:17
|68
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:38:31
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:48
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:42:53
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:15
|72
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:33
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:21
|74
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:36
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:54
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:51:41
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:53:33
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:53:41
|79
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:53:46
|80
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:49
|81
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:56:05
|82
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:56:14
|83
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:56:26
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:56:31
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:15
|86
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:58:04
|87
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:59:49
|88
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:01:29
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:07
|90
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:00
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:05:36
|92
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:05:42
|93
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:08:17
|94
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2:11:02
|95
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:23
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:30
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:12:14
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:16
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:12:44
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:14:38
|101
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:16:36
|102
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:57
|103
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:19:09
|104
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:19:57
|105
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|2:20:58
|106
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:12
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:32
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:40
|109
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:22:13
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:25:40
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:26:18
|112
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:32
|113
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:32
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:30:02
|115
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:30:21
|116
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:33:09
|117
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2:35:03
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|2:36:24
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:38:00
|120
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:38:24
|121
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:41:07
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:42:09
|123
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:46:49
|124
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:49:30
|125
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:51:15
|126
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2:51:57
|127
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:52:56
|128
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:53:57
|129
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:33
|130
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:56:07
|131
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56:40
|132
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:56:59
|133
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:00:15
|134
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3:01:38
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:02:00
|136
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:02:29
|137
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:03:05
|138
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:10
|139
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:05:13
|140
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:06:14
|141
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:06:50
|142
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:07:21
|143
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:08:01
|144
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:08:50
|145
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:10:20
|146
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:12:13
|147
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:13:02
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:14:10
|149
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:16:00
|150
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:18:18
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:22:43
|152
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:23:02
|153
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:24:23
|154
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3:24:41
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:25:48
|156
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:27:32
|157
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:30:05
|158
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:31:25
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3:31:58
|160
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:38:11
|161
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:40:04
|162
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:41:20
|163
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:44:08
|164
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:45:06
|165
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:51:34
|166
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:53:23
|167
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:56:13
|168
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:07:46
|169
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:08:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|110
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|109
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|72
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|49
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|16
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|19
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|26
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|36
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|37
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|39
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|40
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|43
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|44
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|52
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|54
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|55
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|56
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|15
|58
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|59
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|61
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|62
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|65
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|66
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|68
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|69
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|71
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|73
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|74
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|75
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|76
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|78
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|79
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|86
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|87
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|88
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|90
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|91
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|92
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|93
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|95
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|96
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|98
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|99
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|100
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|102
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|103
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|105
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|106
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|5
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|31
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|32
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|39
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|45
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|47
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|50
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|55
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|10
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|13
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|17
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|22
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|24
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|27
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|31
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|32
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|34
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|35
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|36
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|38
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|42
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|43
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|45
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|7
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|23
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|26
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|31
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|639
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|612
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|437
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|407
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|392
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|344
|8
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|263
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|13
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|256
|14
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|228
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|227
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|218
|18
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|192
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|26
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|36
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|46
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|48
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|49
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|53
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|12
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|15
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|16
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|19
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|21
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|22
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|30
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|31
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|37
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|38
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|48
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|50
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|51
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|52
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|55
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|57
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|59
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|60
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|61
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|62
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|63
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|66
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|67
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|68
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|69
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|70
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|73
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|74
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|75
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|79
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|80
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|81
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|2
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|FDJ - Bigmat
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|pts
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|12
|Sky Procycling
|65
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|65
|14
|Team Netapp
|80
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|120
|19
|Radioshack - Nissan
|145
|20
|Movistar Team
|165
|21
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|170
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|200
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|74:49:42
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:46
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:33
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:24
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:37
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:21
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:16
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:03
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:17:57
|12
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:59
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:24:49
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:52
|15
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:47:40
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:58
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:45
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:50:37
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:53:09
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:19
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:02:40
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:05:21
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:11:42
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:13:40
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:16
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:44
|27
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:19:17
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:23:22
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:46:34
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:50:00
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:54:03
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:57:19
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:59:04
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:00:09
|35
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:14
|36
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:02:17
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:03:18
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:03:54
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:04:25
|40
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:05:05
|41
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:09:17
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3:21:45
|43
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:35:15
|44
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|3:38:24
|45
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:41:12
|46
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:50:27
|47
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:53:17
|48
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:04:50
|49
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:05:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|223:11:25
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:29:28
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:38
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:39:20
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:41:18
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:42:36
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:50:21
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:50:28
|10
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:52:35
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1:05:10
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:59
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:21:06
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:28:59
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|1:55:09
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2:09:53
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:40:21
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|3:20:32
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:10:49
|20
|Team Netapp
|4:17:24
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|5:30:00
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|6:54:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|268
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|250
|3
|Katusha Team
|247
|4
|Movistar Team
|229
|5
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|202
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|192
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|187
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|185
|9
|FDJ - Bigmat
|178
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|172
|11
|Team Netapp
|171
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|165
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|148
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|142
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|128
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|123
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|119
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|105
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|97
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|60
