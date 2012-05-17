Giro d'Italia: Bak wins in Sestri Levante
Breakaway succeeds, Rodriguez remains in maglia rosa
Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol) attacked out of a breakaway group which made it to the end of the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia and time trialed his way to the stage win. Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) beat out Andrey Amador (Movistar) for second place 11 seconds behind the Dane.
Casar had hopes of taking over the maglia rosa, after having “virtually” worn it most of the day, but he fell 26 seconds short of taking the pink jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who retained the overall lead. Casar, however, has moved up to third overall on general classification.
The race-winning escape group formed 50km into the stage, but their lead hit the critical point approximately 50km later as Casar, the highest-placed rider on the attack at 4:01 off the lead, became the virtual maglia rosa on the road. Katusha was either unable or unwilling to do the lead work and protect Rodriguez's pink jersey. It was Liquigas-Cannondale, however, who ultimately took responsibility in the peloton and brought down the gap to the break. Still, it was nip and tuck until the end regarding a potential change in leadership at the Giro.
Bak had hoped to win one of the earlier stages in his native Denmark, but was happy enough with this win. It was the highpoint of a difficult spring, as he had injured his hand in a crash at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in March and had to sit out a month.
A successful escape
At 157km, Thursday's stage was significantly shorter than the previous one – about 100km shorter. The weather was equally nice, though, for the next rolling “middle mountain” stage which featured four ranked climbs.
It took about 50 km for the day's break group to get established which included Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Golas used his presence in the lead group to grab mountain points. After the day's second climb, the category three Valico Guaitarola, he was tied for the lead of the classification. That mountain also saw sprinter Mark Cavendish (Sky) fall back from the field.
As the finish line grew nearer, the gap grew larger. With about 50km to go, and a gap of 5:30 to the peloton, there was much discussion by Katusha, apparently trying to decide whether to defend the leader's jersey – which had by then “virtually” passed on to Casar – or to let it go and ride themselves of the burden of defending the jersey.
At the 40km marker the gap had skyrocketed to 6:30, but with two more climbs to go before the finish it was still unclear how things would play out. Rodriguez and Katusha were apparently unable to find allies to help them catch the group, and the gap continued to grow.
The gap topped out at seven minutes and started slowly slipping down again around the day's intermediate sprint, which came on the climb up the category two Valico La Mola.
With 35km to go, Liquigas-Cannondale got fed up with the situation and moved into the lead of the peloton, picking up the speed and pulling down the gap.
That looked to have done the trick. Casar and the lead group struggled up the climb, with their advantage decreasing practically every meter.
Golas jumped to take the points at the top and assure himself of the mountains jersey at the end of the day. He then kept on going, zipping his way down the descent.
Liquigas was able to drive the gap down to 4:10 but it climbed back up as the team apparently had decided to limit the damage rather than try to make up all the lost time. The gap crept back up over five minutes.
Meanwhile, Golas was going all out, too much so perhaps, as he only narrowly missed a few curbs and came close to running off the course a few times on the technical descent. His lead extended to approximately 25 seconds, but his fellow breakaway companions were unwilling to let him solo in for a win and gave furious chase.
Golas had hoped to at least make it to the day's final KOM in the lead, but was caught 2km before the top.
Casar saw his chance to take over the leader's jersey slipping away as the gap shrank again, and led the group up the rest of the climb. Amador jumped away, with Casar and Santaromita in pursuit. They caught and passed the Costa Rican, with Casar taking the mountain points ahead of Santaromita and Amador. The three then took off down the mountain, as the gap dropped to under four minutes just before the 10km marker, giving the maglia rosa back to Rodriguez.
The descent was on a narrow but well-paved road. Bakelants, Txurruka, and Bak moved up to join the three leaders, as Liquigas-Cannondale flew down the climb. The pink jersey had inserted himself into their ranks, taking the descent as fourth wheel.
With 5.8km to go, Amador attacked but the other five went right after him. Jackson Rodriguez, who had been dropped, caught up again, and as the group hit the flat run-in to the finish in Sestri Levante they looked to have run out of steam.
As the gap hit four minutes again, Casar and Santaromita both saw their chance for the leader's jersey and the six-man group came to life again. Bak attacked with just over 1.5km to go, and the others failed to react in time, a fatal error on their part. The Danish time trial specialist quickly pulled away and the rest never had a chance.
Bak sailed across the line for the win with a comfortable margin, which provided ample time to celebrate on the finishing straight. Casar narrowly outsprinted Amador for second on the stage 11 seconds later.
Then the waiting began, as to when the field would cross the line. The gap had dropped while the lead group fought it out, and Rodriguez crossed the line in the field 3:34 after Bak, close enough to remain in the Giro's lead for another day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:58:55
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:11
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:48
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|69
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|70
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|73
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|74
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|78
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:22
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|81
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|95
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|99
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:43
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:05
|105
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|107
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|113
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|116
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|117
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|118
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|119
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|120
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|121
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|125
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|126
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|128
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:31
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:32
|134
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|135
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|137
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|140
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|142
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:39
|144
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|145
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|146
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|147
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|148
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|151
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:21
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|158
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|160
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|162
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|163
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|165
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|166
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|167
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|169
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|170
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|171
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|172
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|173
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|174
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|175
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|176
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|177
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|178
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|179
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|181
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|182
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|184
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|185
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|HD
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:05
|DNS
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|23
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|8
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|pts
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|7
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|pts
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol Team
|12:03:53
|2
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:48
|9
|Team Netapp
|0:03:34
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Sky Procycling
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:04:45
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:53
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:20:17
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:29:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Radioshack - Nissan
|26
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|23
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|22
|5
|Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|6
|FDJ - Bigmat
|19
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|10
|Team Netapp
|14
|11
|Sky Procycling
|11
|12
|Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|51:19:08
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:26
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:02
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:48
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:53
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:03
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|24
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:11
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:28
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|30
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|33
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|34
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|35
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:35
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|39
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:10
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|44
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:51
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:03
|47
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:45
|48
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:49
|49
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:37
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:12
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:42
|52
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:00
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:14:34
|56
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|57
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:12
|58
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:50
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:03
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:45
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:54
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:40
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:24:22
|65
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:23
|66
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:29
|67
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:52
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:05
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:07
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:10
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:33
|72
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|73
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:13
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:50
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:21
|76
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:02
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:34:47
|78
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:36:13
|79
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:47
|80
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:01
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:39:06
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:08
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:59
|84
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:12
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:26
|86
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:10
|87
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:28
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:38
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:58
|90
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:02
|91
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:59
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:44:36
|93
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:32
|94
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:41
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:47
|96
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:45:55
|97
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:36
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:06
|99
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:57
|100
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:49:29
|101
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:38
|102
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:50:40
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:51:13
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:41
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:15
|106
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:53:36
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:17
|108
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:54:43
|109
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:55:24
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:55:53
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:55:57
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:05
|113
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:56:24
|114
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:56:38
|115
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:34
|116
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:39
|117
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:58:51
|118
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:01:39
|119
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:33
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:37
|121
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:04:56
|122
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:06:08
|123
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:13
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:42
|125
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:05
|126
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:44
|127
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:09:26
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:29
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:12:23
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:12:33
|131
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:18
|132
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:13:24
|133
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:34
|134
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:14:21
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:28
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:17:36
|137
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:17:52
|138
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:04
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:18:42
|140
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:45
|141
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:23
|142
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:20:37
|143
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:21:59
|144
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:22:15
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:22:45
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:22:49
|147
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:42
|148
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:24:30
|149
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:24:50
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:25:11
|151
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:25:19
|152
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:25:48
|153
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:53
|154
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:27:27
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:28:15
|156
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:29:12
|157
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:30:05
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:31:04
|159
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:31:20
|160
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:32:38
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:32:45
|162
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:33:16
|163
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:34:12
|164
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:34:56
|165
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:36:00
|166
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:37:21
|167
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:38:05
|168
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:40:44
|169
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:40:48
|170
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:41:45
|171
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:42:09
|172
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:20
|173
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:43:39
|174
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:46:31
|175
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:47:26
|176
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:50:46
|177
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:52:04
|178
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:53:43
|179
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:58:28
|180
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:58:48
|181
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:58:50
|182
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:08:14
|183
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:08:27
|184
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:59
|185
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:11:48
|186
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:15:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|29
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|23
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|30
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|32
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|34
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|35
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|36
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|38
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|43
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|44
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|48
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|49
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|50
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|52
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|54
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|56
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|57
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|60
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|61
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|62
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|63
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|64
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|65
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|66
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|67
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|68
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|69
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|70
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|7
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|74
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|78
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|79
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|80
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|81
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|82
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|84
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|85
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|88
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|89
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|90
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|91
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|93
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|94
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|95
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|96
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|98
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|99
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|100
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|103
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|107
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|6
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|8
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|11
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|17
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|21
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|22
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|30
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|36
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|39
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|42
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|6
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|7
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|9
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|20
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|22
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|23
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|27
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|31
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|34
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|35
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|36
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|22
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|25
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|27
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|557
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|513
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|344
|5
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|6
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|234
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|218
|11
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|12
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|198
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|197
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|174
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|19
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|153
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|24
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|25
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|33
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|34
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|9
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|19
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|32
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|33
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|34
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|35
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|36
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|40
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|42
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|47
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|48
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|49
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|50
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|51
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|52
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|53
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|55
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|56
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|57
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|62
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|63
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|65
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|66
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|69
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|73
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|2
|FDJ - Bigmat
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|25
|10
|Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|11
|Sky Procycling
|40
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|65
|18
|Team Netapp
|80
|19
|Radioshack - Nissan
|80
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51:20:10
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:01
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:45
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:35
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:04
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:48
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:52
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:50
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:05
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:31
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:48
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:06
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:10
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:26
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:56
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:00
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:43:34
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:45
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:44:53
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:47:04
|25
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:49:38
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:13
|27
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:55:36
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:02:31
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:05:06
|30
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:42
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:08:24
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:12:22
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:13:19
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:16:26
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:16:34
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:16:50
|37
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:17:02
|38
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:20:57
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:21:47
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:23:28
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:24:09
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:51
|43
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:26:25
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:28:10
|45
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:33:54
|46
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:34:58
|47
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:45:29
|48
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:46:24
|49
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:52:41
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:57:26
|51
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:07:12
|52
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:57
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:14:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|152:43:08
|2
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:51
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:02:49
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:35
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:03:59
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:29
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:52
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:34
|11
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:07:30
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:25
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:19
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:17:53
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:17
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:00
|18
|Team Netapp
|0:39:24
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:41:33
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:35
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:35:05
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|2:17:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|215
|pts
|2
|Radioshack - Nissan
|173
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|168
|4
|Sky Procycling
|161
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|159
|6
|Movistar Team
|151
|7
|FDJ - Bigmat
|148
|8
|Team Netapp
|138
|9
|Katusha Team
|134
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|129
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|122
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|102
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|101
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|83
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|72
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|64
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|49
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
