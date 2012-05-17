Image 1 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 68 The break starts to fall apart on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 68 Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 68 Frank Schleck stayed close to the front after losing time on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 68 The Liquigas team rode on the front, perhaps in a bid to keep Rodriguez in the lead and under pressure (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 68 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 68 Sandy Casar was possibly the strongest rider in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 68 Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) on the descent to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 68 Paolo Tiralongo leads Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 68 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 68 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 68 Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 68 Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 68 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 68 Andrey Amador (Movistar) attacked on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 68 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) crashed during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 68 Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 68 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) tries to go clear from the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 68 Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 68 Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the main break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was near the front of the peloton all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 68 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 68 Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) won the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 68 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) is less than a minute off the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 68 The Lampre team move closer to the front of the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 68 Rodriguez retained his overall lead in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 68 Basso put the Liquigas team to work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 68 The Liquigas team ride tempo on the fromt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 68 The sign in for stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 68 Liquigas-Cannondale team lead the chase (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 68 Lars Bak (Lotto) made his move stick (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 68 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) lead Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) held onto pink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 68 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) follows the race leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 68 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 68 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 68 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 68 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 68 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 68 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) kept hold of the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 68 Sandy Caser (FJD) wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 68 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 68 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 68 Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 68 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 68 Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 68 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 68 The Astana team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 68 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 68 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 68 Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 68 Damiano Cunego (Lampre IDS) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 68 The Astana team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 68 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol) attacked out of a breakaway group which made it to the end of the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia and time trialed his way to the stage win. Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) beat out Andrey Amador (Movistar) for second place 11 seconds behind the Dane.

Related Articles Casar laments missed chances at stage 12 of Giro d'Italia

Casar had hopes of taking over the maglia rosa, after having “virtually” worn it most of the day, but he fell 26 seconds short of taking the pink jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who retained the overall lead. Casar, however, has moved up to third overall on general classification.

The race-winning escape group formed 50km into the stage, but their lead hit the critical point approximately 50km later as Casar, the highest-placed rider on the attack at 4:01 off the lead, became the virtual maglia rosa on the road. Katusha was either unable or unwilling to do the lead work and protect Rodriguez's pink jersey. It was Liquigas-Cannondale, however, who ultimately took responsibility in the peloton and brought down the gap to the break. Still, it was nip and tuck until the end regarding a potential change in leadership at the Giro.

Bak had hoped to win one of the earlier stages in his native Denmark, but was happy enough with this win. It was the highpoint of a difficult spring, as he had injured his hand in a crash at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in March and had to sit out a month.

A successful escape

At 157km, Thursday's stage was significantly shorter than the previous one – about 100km shorter. The weather was equally nice, though, for the next rolling “middle mountain” stage which featured four ranked climbs.

It took about 50 km for the day's break group to get established which included Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Golas used his presence in the lead group to grab mountain points. After the day's second climb, the category three Valico Guaitarola, he was tied for the lead of the classification. That mountain also saw sprinter Mark Cavendish (Sky) fall back from the field.

As the finish line grew nearer, the gap grew larger. With about 50km to go, and a gap of 5:30 to the peloton, there was much discussion by Katusha, apparently trying to decide whether to defend the leader's jersey – which had by then “virtually” passed on to Casar – or to let it go and ride themselves of the burden of defending the jersey.

At the 40km marker the gap had skyrocketed to 6:30, but with two more climbs to go before the finish it was still unclear how things would play out. Rodriguez and Katusha were apparently unable to find allies to help them catch the group, and the gap continued to grow.

The gap topped out at seven minutes and started slowly slipping down again around the day's intermediate sprint, which came on the climb up the category two Valico La Mola.

With 35km to go, Liquigas-Cannondale got fed up with the situation and moved into the lead of the peloton, picking up the speed and pulling down the gap.

That looked to have done the trick. Casar and the lead group struggled up the climb, with their advantage decreasing practically every meter.

Golas jumped to take the points at the top and assure himself of the mountains jersey at the end of the day. He then kept on going, zipping his way down the descent.

Liquigas was able to drive the gap down to 4:10 but it climbed back up as the team apparently had decided to limit the damage rather than try to make up all the lost time. The gap crept back up over five minutes.

Meanwhile, Golas was going all out, too much so perhaps, as he only narrowly missed a few curbs and came close to running off the course a few times on the technical descent. His lead extended to approximately 25 seconds, but his fellow breakaway companions were unwilling to let him solo in for a win and gave furious chase.

Golas had hoped to at least make it to the day's final KOM in the lead, but was caught 2km before the top.

Casar saw his chance to take over the leader's jersey slipping away as the gap shrank again, and led the group up the rest of the climb. Amador jumped away, with Casar and Santaromita in pursuit. They caught and passed the Costa Rican, with Casar taking the mountain points ahead of Santaromita and Amador. The three then took off down the mountain, as the gap dropped to under four minutes just before the 10km marker, giving the maglia rosa back to Rodriguez.

The descent was on a narrow but well-paved road. Bakelants, Txurruka, and Bak moved up to join the three leaders, as Liquigas-Cannondale flew down the climb. The pink jersey had inserted himself into their ranks, taking the descent as fourth wheel.

With 5.8km to go, Amador attacked but the other five went right after him. Jackson Rodriguez, who had been dropped, caught up again, and as the group hit the flat run-in to the finish in Sestri Levante they looked to have run out of steam.

As the gap hit four minutes again, Casar and Santaromita both saw their chance for the leader's jersey and the six-man group came to life again. Bak attacked with just over 1.5km to go, and the others failed to react in time, a fatal error on their part. The Danish time trial specialist quickly pulled away and the rest never had a chance.

Bak sailed across the line for the win with a comfortable margin, which provided ample time to celebrate on the finishing straight. Casar narrowly outsprinted Amador for second on the stage 11 seconds later.

Then the waiting began, as to when the field would cross the line. The gap had dropped while the lead group fought it out, and Rodriguez crossed the line in the field 3:34 after Bak, close enough to remain in the Giro's lead for another day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3:58:55 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:11 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:48 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 35 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 47 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 53 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 57 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 61 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 65 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 69 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 70 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 71 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 73 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 74 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 78 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:22 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 80 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:12 81 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 86 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 95 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 99 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:43 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:05 105 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 107 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 113 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 116 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 117 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 118 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 119 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 120 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 121 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 125 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 126 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 128 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:31 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:32 134 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 135 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 137 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 140 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 142 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 143 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:39 144 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 145 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 146 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 147 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:18 148 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 151 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:21 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 156 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 158 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 159 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 160 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 162 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 163 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 165 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 166 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 167 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 169 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 170 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 171 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 172 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 173 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 174 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 175 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 176 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 177 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 178 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 179 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 180 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 181 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 182 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 183 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 184 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 185 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team HD Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:05 DNS William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 26 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 23 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 16 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 8 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - La Foce, 53.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Valico Guaitarola, 91.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Valico La Mola, 122.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Villa Tassani, 143.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 pts 2 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 86 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 7 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 pts 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 6 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Belisol Team 12:03:53 2 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:11 3 Movistar Team 4 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:00:43 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:48 9 Team Netapp 0:03:34 10 Lampre - ISD 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Katusha Team 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Sky Procycling 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Garmin - Barracuda 19 FDJ - Bigmat 0:04:45 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:12:53 21 Orica Greenedge 0:20:17 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:29:07

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Radioshack - Nissan 26 3 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 23 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 22 5 Lotto Belisol Team 20 6 FDJ - Bigmat 19 7 BMC Racing Team 16 8 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 10 Team Netapp 14 11 Sky Procycling 11 12 Garmin - Barracuda 2 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 14 Lampre - ISD 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Katusha Team 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Team Saxo Bank 21 Orica Greenedge 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 51:19:08 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:26 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:02 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 17 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:48 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 19 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:53 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:03 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:06 24 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:11 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:16 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:28 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 33 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:05 35 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:35 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:45 39 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:10 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 44 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:51 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:03 47 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:45 48 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:49 49 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:37 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:10:12 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:42 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:00 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:14:34 56 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:38 57 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:12 58 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:50 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:03 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:45 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:54 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:40 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:24:22 65 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:23 66 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:29 67 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:52 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:05 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:07 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:10 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:33 72 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 73 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:13 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:50 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:21 76 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:02 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:47 78 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:36:13 79 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:47 80 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:01 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:06 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:08 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:59 84 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:12 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:26 86 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:10 87 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:28 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:41:38 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:41:58 90 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:02 91 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:59 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:44:36 93 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:32 94 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:45:41 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:47 96 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:45:55 97 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:36 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:06 99 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:57 100 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:49:29 101 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:38 102 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:50:40 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:51:13 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:41 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:15 106 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:53:36 107 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:17 108 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:54:43 109 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:55:24 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:55:53 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:57 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:56:05 113 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:56:24 114 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:56:38 115 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:34 116 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:57:39 117 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:58:51 118 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:01:39 119 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:33 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:37 121 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:04:56 122 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1:06:08 123 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:13 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:42 125 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:05 126 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:44 127 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:09:26 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:29 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1:12:23 130 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:33 131 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:18 132 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:13:24 133 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:34 134 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:14:21 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:28 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:17:36 137 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:17:52 138 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:18:04 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:18:42 140 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:45 141 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:23 142 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:20:37 143 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:21:59 144 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:22:15 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:22:45 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:22:49 147 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:42 148 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:24:30 149 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:24:50 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:25:11 151 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:25:19 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:25:48 153 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:25:53 154 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:27:27 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:28:15 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:29:12 157 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:30:05 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:31:04 159 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:31:20 160 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:32:38 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:32:45 162 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:33:16 163 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:34:12 164 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:34:56 165 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:36:00 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:37:21 167 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:38:05 168 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:40:44 169 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:40:48 170 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:41:45 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:42:09 172 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:42:20 173 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:43:39 174 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:46:31 175 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:47:26 176 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:50:46 177 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:52:04 178 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:53:43 179 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:58:28 180 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:58:48 181 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:58:50 182 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:08:14 183 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:08:27 184 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:09:59 185 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:11:48 186 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:15:27

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 55 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 36 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 29 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 28 17 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 27 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 23 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 30 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 32 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 34 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 35 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 36 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 37 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 19 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 48 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 14 50 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 54 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 56 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 57 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 60 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 61 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 62 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 63 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 64 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 65 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 66 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 67 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 69 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 70 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 74 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 78 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 79 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 80 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 81 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 82 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 84 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 85 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 88 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 89 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 90 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 93 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 94 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 95 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 96 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 98 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 99 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 100 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 103 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 107 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 108 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 6 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 8 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 11 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 17 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 22 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 28 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 30 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 36 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 39 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 40 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 42 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 6 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 20 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 22 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 23 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 27 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 28 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 31 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 34 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 35 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1 36 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 7 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 22 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 25 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 26 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 27 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 557 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 513 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 6 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 234 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 11 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 12 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 16 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 19 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 24 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 25 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 118 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 33 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 34 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 37 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 9 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 6 19 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 33 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 34 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 35 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 36 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 39 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 40 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 41 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 42 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 48 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 50 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 51 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 52 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 53 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 54 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 55 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 56 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 57 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 59 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 61 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 62 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 63 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 65 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 66 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 69 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 73 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 2 FDJ - Bigmat 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Movistar Team 20 pts 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 9 BMC Racing Team 25 10 Garmin - Barracuda 30 11 Sky Procycling 40 12 Team Saxo Bank 40 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 60 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 16 Lotto Belisol Team 65 17 Orica Greenedge 65 18 Team Netapp 80 19 Radioshack - Nissan 80 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51:20:10 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:01 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:45 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:35 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:04 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:48 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:52 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:50 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:05 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:28:31 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:48 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:06 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:10 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:26 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:56 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:00 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:43:34 22 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:45 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:44:53 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:47:04 25 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:49:38 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:13 27 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:55:36 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:02:31 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1:05:06 30 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:42 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:08:24 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:12:22 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:13:19 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:16:26 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:16:34 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:16:50 37 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:17:02 38 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:20:57 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:21:47 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:23:28 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:24:09 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:24:51 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:26:25 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:28:10 45 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:33:54 46 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:34:58 47 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:45:29 48 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:46:24 49 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:52:41 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:57:26 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:07:12 52 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:08:57 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:14:25

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 152:43:08 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:51 3 BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 4 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:02:49 5 Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 6 Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:35 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:03:59 8 Lampre - ISD 0:04:29 9 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:52 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:34 11 Radioshack - Nissan 0:07:30 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:07 13 Sky Procycling 0:12:25 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:13:19 15 Katusha Team 0:17:53 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:17 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:00 18 Team Netapp 0:39:24 19 FDJ - Bigmat 0:41:33 20 Team Saxo Bank 1:03:35 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:35:05 22 Orica Greenedge 2:17:06