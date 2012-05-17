Trending

Giro d'Italia: Bak wins in Sestri Levante

Breakaway succeeds, Rodriguez remains in maglia rosa

Image 1 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 68

The break starts to fall apart on the final climb

The break starts to fall apart on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 68

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes alone

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 68

Frank Schleck stayed close to the front after losing time on stage 11

Frank Schleck stayed close to the front after losing time on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 68

The Liquigas team rode on the front, perhaps in a bid to keep Rodriguez in the lead and under pressure

The Liquigas team rode on the front, perhaps in a bid to keep Rodriguez in the lead and under pressure
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 68

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 68

Sandy Casar was possibly the strongest rider in the break

Sandy Casar was possibly the strongest rider in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 68

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) on the descent to the finish

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) on the descent to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 68

Paolo Tiralongo leads Damiano Cunego

Paolo Tiralongo leads Damiano Cunego
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 68

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 68

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli)

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 68

Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 68

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol)

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 68

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 68

Andrey Amador (Movistar) attacked on the final climb

Andrey Amador (Movistar) attacked on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 68

Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) crashed during the stage

Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) crashed during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 68

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 68

Paolo Bettini

Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 68

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) tries to go clear from the break

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) tries to go clear from the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 68

Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stunning scenes on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 68

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the main break

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the main break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was near the front of the peloton all day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 68

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 68

Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) won the sprint for second

Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 68

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) is less than a minute off the race lead

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) is less than a minute off the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 68

The Lampre team move closer to the front of the bunch

The Lampre team move closer to the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 68

Rodriguez retained his overall lead in the race

Rodriguez retained his overall lead in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 68

Basso put the Liquigas team to work

Basso put the Liquigas team to work
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 68

The Liquigas team ride tempo on the fromt

The Liquigas team ride tempo on the fromt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 68

The sign in for stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

The sign in for stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 68

Liquigas-Cannondale team lead the chase

Liquigas-Cannondale team lead the chase
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 68

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) has attacked throughout the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 68

Lars Bak (Lotto) made his move stick

Lars Bak (Lotto) made his move stick
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) lead Michele Scarponi

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) lead Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) held onto pink

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) held onto pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 68

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) follows the race leader

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) follows the race leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 68

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 68

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 68

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 68

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 68

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 68

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) kept hold of the maglia rosa

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) kept hold of the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 68

Sandy Caser (FJD) wins the sprint for second

Sandy Caser (FJD) wins the sprint for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 68

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 68

Mathias Frank (BMC)

Mathias Frank (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 68

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 68

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 68

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 68

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 68

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 68

The Astana team car

The Astana team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 68

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 68

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 68

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 68

Damiano Cunego (Lampre IDS)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre IDS)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 68

The Astana team

The Astana team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol) attacked out of a breakaway group which made it to the end of the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia and time trialed his way to the stage win. Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) beat out Andrey Amador (Movistar) for second place 11 seconds behind the Dane.

Related Articles

Casar laments missed chances at stage 12 of Giro d'Italia

Casar had hopes of taking over the maglia rosa, after having “virtually” worn it most of the day, but he fell 26 seconds short of taking the pink jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who retained the overall lead. Casar, however, has moved up to third overall on general classification.

The race-winning escape group formed 50km into the stage, but their lead hit the critical point approximately 50km later as Casar, the highest-placed rider on the attack at 4:01 off the lead, became the virtual maglia rosa on the road. Katusha was either unable or unwilling to do the lead work and protect Rodriguez's pink jersey. It was Liquigas-Cannondale, however, who ultimately took responsibility in the peloton and brought down the gap to the break. Still, it was nip and tuck until the end regarding a potential change in leadership at the Giro.

Bak had hoped to win one of the earlier stages in his native Denmark, but was happy enough with this win. It was the highpoint of a difficult spring, as he had injured his hand in a crash at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in March and had to sit out a month.

A successful escape

At 157km, Thursday's stage was significantly shorter than the previous one – about 100km shorter. The weather was equally nice, though, for the next rolling “middle mountain” stage which featured four ranked climbs.

It took about 50 km for the day's break group to get established which included Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Golas used his presence in the lead group to grab mountain points. After the day's second climb, the category three Valico Guaitarola, he was tied for the lead of the classification. That mountain also saw sprinter Mark Cavendish (Sky) fall back from the field.

As the finish line grew nearer, the gap grew larger. With about 50km to go, and a gap of 5:30 to the peloton, there was much discussion by Katusha, apparently trying to decide whether to defend the leader's jersey – which had by then “virtually” passed on to Casar – or to let it go and ride themselves of the burden of defending the jersey.

At the 40km marker the gap had skyrocketed to 6:30, but with two more climbs to go before the finish it was still unclear how things would play out. Rodriguez and Katusha were apparently unable to find allies to help them catch the group, and the gap continued to grow.

The gap topped out at seven minutes and started slowly slipping down again around the day's intermediate sprint, which came on the climb up the category two Valico La Mola.

With 35km to go, Liquigas-Cannondale got fed up with the situation and moved into the lead of the peloton, picking up the speed and pulling down the gap.

That looked to have done the trick. Casar and the lead group struggled up the climb, with their advantage decreasing practically every meter.

Golas jumped to take the points at the top and assure himself of the mountains jersey at the end of the day. He then kept on going, zipping his way down the descent.

Liquigas was able to drive the gap down to 4:10 but it climbed back up as the team apparently had decided to limit the damage rather than try to make up all the lost time. The gap crept back up over five minutes.

Meanwhile, Golas was going all out, too much so perhaps, as he only narrowly missed a few curbs and came close to running off the course a few times on the technical descent. His lead extended to approximately 25 seconds, but his fellow breakaway companions were unwilling to let him solo in for a win and gave furious chase.

Golas had hoped to at least make it to the day's final KOM in the lead, but was caught 2km before the top.

Casar saw his chance to take over the leader's jersey slipping away as the gap shrank again, and led the group up the rest of the climb. Amador jumped away, with Casar and Santaromita in pursuit. They caught and passed the Costa Rican, with Casar taking the mountain points ahead of Santaromita and Amador. The three then took off down the mountain, as the gap dropped to under four minutes just before the 10km marker, giving the maglia rosa back to Rodriguez.

The descent was on a narrow but well-paved road. Bakelants, Txurruka, and Bak moved up to join the three leaders, as Liquigas-Cannondale flew down the climb. The pink jersey had inserted himself into their ranks, taking the descent as fourth wheel.

With 5.8km to go, Amador attacked but the other five went right after him. Jackson Rodriguez, who had been dropped, caught up again, and as the group hit the flat run-in to the finish in Sestri Levante they looked to have run out of steam.

As the gap hit four minutes again, Casar and Santaromita both saw their chance for the leader's jersey and the six-man group came to life again. Bak attacked with just over 1.5km to go, and the others failed to react in time, a fatal error on their part. The Danish time trial specialist quickly pulled away and the rest never had a chance.

Bak sailed across the line for the win with a comfortable margin, which provided ample time to celebrate on the finishing straight. Casar narrowly outsprinted Amador for second on the stage 11 seconds later.

Then the waiting began, as to when the field would cross the line. The gap had dropped while the lead group fought it out, and Rodriguez crossed the line in the field 3:34 after Bak, close enough to remain in the Giro's lead for another day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3:58:55
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:11
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:48
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:34
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
27Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
53Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
57Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
65Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
69Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
70Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
71José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
73Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
74Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
78Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:22
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
80Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:12
81Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
86Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
95Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
98Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
99Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
103Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:43
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:05
105Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
107Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
113Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
116Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
117Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
118Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
119Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
120Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
121Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
124Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
125Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
126Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
128Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:31
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:32
134Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
135Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
137Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
140Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
142Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
143Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:39
144Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
145Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
146Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
147Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
148Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
151Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:21
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
156Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
158Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
159Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
160Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
161Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
162Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
163Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
165Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
166Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
167Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
168Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
169Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
170Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
171Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
172Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
173Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
174Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
175Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
176Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
177Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
178Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
179Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
180Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
181Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
182Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
183Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
184Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
185Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
HDTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:05
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team26pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat23
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team16
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
8Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling6
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - La Foce, 53.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Valico Guaitarola, 91.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Valico La Mola, 122.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Villa Tassani, 143.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep93pts
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team86
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
7Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team55

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9pts
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team6
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol Team12:03:53
2Radioshack - Nissan0:00:11
3Movistar Team
4Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
5Euskaltel - Euskadi
6BMC Racing Team
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:00:43
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:48
9Team Netapp0:03:34
10Lampre - ISD
11Liquigas - Cannondale
12Astana Pro Team
13Katusha Team
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Sky Procycling
16Colnago - CSF Inox
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Garmin - Barracuda
19FDJ - Bigmat0:04:45
20Team Saxo Bank0:12:53
21Orica Greenedge0:20:17
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:29:07

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team28pts
2Radioshack - Nissan26
3Omega Pharma - Quickstep23
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team22
5Lotto Belisol Team20
6FDJ - Bigmat19
7BMC Racing Team16
8Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
9Euskaltel - Euskadi14
10Team Netapp14
11Sky Procycling11
12Garmin - Barracuda2
13Liquigas - Cannondale
14Lampre - ISD
15Astana Pro Team
16Katusha Team
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Ag2R La Mondiale
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Team Saxo Bank
21Orica Greenedge
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team51:19:08
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:26
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:02
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:27
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
17Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:48
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
19Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:53
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
21Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:03
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:06
24Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
25Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:11
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:16
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:28
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
33Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
35Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:35
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:45
39Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:10
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
44Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:04:51
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:03
47Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:45
48Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:49
49Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:37
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:10:12
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:42
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:00
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:47
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:14:34
56José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:38
57Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:12
58Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:50
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:21:03
61Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:45
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:54
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:40
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:24:22
65Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:23
66Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:29
67Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:52
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:29:05
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:07
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:10
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:33
72Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
73Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:13
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:50
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:21
76Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:02
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:47
78Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:36:13
79Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:47
80Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:01
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:06
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:08
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:59
84Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:12
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:26
86Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:10
87Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:28
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:41:38
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:41:58
90Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:02
91Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:59
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:44:36
93Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:32
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:41
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:47
96Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:45:55
97Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:36
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:06
99Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:48:57
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:49:29
101Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:50:38
102Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:50:40
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:51:13
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:41
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:15
106Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:53:36
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:17
108Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:54:43
109Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:55:24
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:55:53
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:57
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:05
113Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:56:24
114Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:56:38
115Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:34
116Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:57:39
117Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:58:51
118Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:01:39
119Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:33
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:37
121Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:04:56
122Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1:06:08
123Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:13
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:42
125Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:08:05
126Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:44
127Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:09:26
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:29
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1:12:23
130Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:33
131Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:18
132Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:13:24
133Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:34
134Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:14:21
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:28
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:17:36
137Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:17:52
138Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:18:04
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:18:42
140Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:45
141Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:19:23
142Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:20:37
143Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:21:59
144Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:22:15
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:22:45
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:22:49
147Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:42
148Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:24:30
149Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:24:50
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:25:11
151Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1:25:19
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:25:48
153Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:25:53
154Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:27:27
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:28:15
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:29:12
157Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:30:05
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:31:04
159Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:31:20
160Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:32:38
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:32:45
162Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:33:16
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:34:12
164Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:34:56
165Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:36:00
166Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:37:21
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:38:05
168Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:40:44
169Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:40:48
170Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:41:45
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:42:09
172Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:42:20
173Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:43:39
174Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:46:31
175Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:47:26
176Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:50:46
177Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:52:04
178Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:53:43
179Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:58:28
180Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:58:48
181Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:58:50
182Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:08:14
183Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:08:27
184Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:09:59
185Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2:11:48
186Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:15:27

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling77pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team55
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox49
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda36
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team31
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team29
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team29
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team28
17Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan28
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team27
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat23
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
30Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
32Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team21
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
34Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
35Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
36Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
37John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team19
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
43Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank16
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
48Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp14
50Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
54Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
56Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
57Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling9
60Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
61Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
62Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
63Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
64Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
65Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
66Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling8
67Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
68Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
69José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
70Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
74Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling6
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
78Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
79Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
81Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
82Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
84Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
85Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
88Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
89Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
90Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
93Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
94Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
95Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
96Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
98Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
99Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
100Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
103Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
107Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
108Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep33pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
6Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
8Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
9Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
11Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
17Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
18Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
22Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
30Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
33Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
36Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
39Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
40Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
42Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling7
6Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
20Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
22Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
23Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
27Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
30Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
34Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
35Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1
36Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
7Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
22Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
25Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
26Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
27Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team557pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team513
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
6Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank234
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
11Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
12Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167
19Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia167
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
24Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
25Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team118
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
33Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
34Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
40Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling22pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
9Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team6
19Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan5
33Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
34Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
35Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
36Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
40Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
41Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
42Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
48Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
50Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
51Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
52Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
53Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
54Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
55Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
56Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
57Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
59John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
61Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
62Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
63Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
65Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
66Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
69Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
73Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team
2FDJ - Bigmat
3Astana Pro Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Movistar Team20pts
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
9BMC Racing Team25
10Garmin - Barracuda30
11Sky Procycling40
12Team Saxo Bank40
13Euskaltel - Euskadi50
14Colnago - CSF Inox60
15Rabobank Cycling Team60
16Lotto Belisol Team65
17Orica Greenedge65
18Team Netapp80
19Radioshack - Nissan80
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale51:20:10
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:01
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:45
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:35
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:04
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:48
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:52
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:50
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:05
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:31
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:48
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:06
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:10
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:26
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:56
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:00
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:43:34
22Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:45
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:44:53
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:47:04
25Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:49:38
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:13
27Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:55:36
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:02:31
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1:05:06
30Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:42
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:08:24
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:12:22
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:13:19
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:16:26
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:16:34
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:16:50
37Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:17:02
38Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:20:57
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:21:47
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:23:28
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:24:09
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:24:51
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:26:25
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:28:10
45Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:33:54
46Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:34:58
47Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:45:29
48Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:46:24
49Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:52:41
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:57:26
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:07:12
52Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:08:57
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:14:25

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team152:43:08
2Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:51
3BMC Racing Team0:02:02
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:49
5Astana Pro Team0:02:54
6Garmin - Barracuda0:03:35
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:03:59
8Lampre - ISD0:04:29
9Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:52
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:34
11Radioshack - Nissan0:07:30
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:07
13Sky Procycling0:12:25
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:19
15Katusha Team0:17:53
16Lotto Belisol Team0:22:17
17Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:00
18Team Netapp0:39:24
19FDJ - Bigmat0:41:33
20Team Saxo Bank1:03:35
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:35:05
22Orica Greenedge2:17:06

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda215pts
2Radioshack - Nissan173
3Orica Greenedge168
4Sky Procycling161
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep159
6Movistar Team151
7FDJ - Bigmat148
8Team Netapp138
9Katusha Team134
10Liquigas - Cannondale129
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela122
12Colnago - CSF Inox119
13Astana Pro Team102
14BMC Racing Team101
15Ag2R La Mondiale84
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team83
17Rabobank Cycling Team76
18Team Saxo Bank72
19Lampre - ISD64
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
21Lotto Belisol Team38
22Euskaltel - Euskadi34

Latest on Cyclingnews