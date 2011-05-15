Image 1 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink for the first time this Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 2 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali Messinan' pride. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 70 Is Sicily still part of Italy -asks this fan. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) punches the air (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 70 The peloton head towards Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 70 Spectacular scenes on the road to Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 70 Lampre did a lot of work during the stage but it all backfired (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 70 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 70 Astana chased Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 70 Alberto Contador and Jose Rujano press ahead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 70 Another level: Alberto Contador as simply too good for the others (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 70 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 70 The break on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 70 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) wraps up after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 70 Michele Scarponi on the final climb of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) check on Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 70 Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) had a bad day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 70 The peloton close in on Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) strikes out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 70 Visconti (Farnese) leads the day's break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 70 Contador looks back to see a suffering Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 70 No contest as Contador shows his strength (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 29 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) races to victory (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 30 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) nears the finish (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 31 of 70 Who do you think these people are cheering for? (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 32 of 70 Racers at the start in Messina (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 33 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 34 of 70 The chase behind Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 70 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) tried to match Contador. He failed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 70 Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) tries to chase Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked late on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 70 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the sprint for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets some friendly encouragement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 70 Contador leads Rujano up Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) looks back to see the damage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 70 Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 70 Alberto Contador leads Jose Rujano on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 70 Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) fires his pistol to celebrate the stage win. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 47 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) pulls on pink for the first time in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 70 Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 70 Contador made one serious attack and it was enough to drop all his main rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 70 Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 70 Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 70 Nibali raced with his head and limited his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 70 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) cracked after Contador dropped him (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 70 Contador crosses the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 70 Contador was joined by Rujano but even the pint-sized climber couldn't hang on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads José Rujano (Androni) on Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 70 Unstoppable: no one could match Contador’s power on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 70 Christophe Le Mevel at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) with his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 70 The riders roll out from the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a local hero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 70 Alberto destroys the field on Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 70 Alberto Contador in pink after the first major test in the mountains (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) with his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 70 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) comes over the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 70 Scarponi was all smiles at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 70 Weening (Rabobank) lost his lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 70 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leaves the opposition behind in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) demonstrated why he's the favourite for this year's Giro d'Italia crown with victory atop Mount Etna on an afternoon where the contenders for overall honours came out to play on the day's final climb, which proved to be a decisive test of their mettle.

Contador took the stage and the maglia rosa - which he won in the 2008 edition of this race - in stunning style with a stinging attack at 6.7km remaining in the 169km stage. He eventually put 50 seconds into his rivals by the summit finish atop one of the world's most active volcanoes.

It was reminiscent of his attack to Andorra-Arcalis in stage seven of the 2009 Tour de France - the edition of which he eventually won in Paris two weeks later - and the venom of his move must surely have the big names for the Giro title worried.

"I felt good today and my legs were good, so I had to try something," said Contador after the finish. "I only had one doubt because there was a lot of wind but I kept going. Scarponi came with me at the start, but he faded and I just carried on."

"I didn't want to prove anything to anybody. I just wanted to win. I just wanted to give something back to the public along the roadside for all the support they've shown me.

"I ride to take advantage of the race situation. I like racing. When I've got the legs I take all the opportunities I can. It wasn't a long stage, but I think it was a spectacular stage for everyone to watch."

And the riders listed as favourites before the start of the Giro in Turin - Vincenzo Nibali, Roman Kreuziger, Michele Scarponi and Stefano Garzelli - couldn't respond to the Spaniard's move and now find themselves on the back foot heading into the event's second week, and it only gets more difficult from here.

"I'm disappointed but it's normal to be disappointed," said Scarponi afterwards. "Contador gave us all a lesson today. I tried to follow him but I went into the red hoping the climb wasn't too steep and that I'd recover. But he went again and after that it was really difficult for me.

Regardless, Contador's rivals remain optimisitic and know the Giro isn't over yet; even the Spaniard himself admitted as much and was pleased he could take advantage of the opportunity he was presented to take time on the overall standings and reap the fruits of his move.

"The Giro isn't over though. He won an important battle, and it landed a big blow but the race goes on," said Scarponi.

"Contador was the favourite to win the Giro at the start and he proved he's strongest today. But I won't give up. We'll rest up tomorrow and then we'll see what happens. But there's a still along way to race."

Nibali also gave Contador his dues and admitted that his companions behind made the mistakes for which they eventually paid. "Contador showed he's got an extra gear when he went," he said.

"He was almost impossible to go after - Scarponi tried but he paid for it. We rode steady and then went hard near the finish but Contador had already gotten a gap."

A quality move to take on the volcano

Following a "false start" of sorts to find the day's break, eventually a nine-man move made it clear and rode off the front of the peloton after 50km of racing.

Maglia rosa aspirant and wearer in 2008, Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), was joined by Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack), Mickaël Chérel (AG2R La Mondiale), Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Filippo Savini (Colnago - CSF Inox), former stage winner Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) and another former Giro stage victor Joan Horrach Rippoll (Katusha) in the move.

Having gained a maximum advantage of around five minutes the inevitable chase began in earnest and just as it seemed the break's number was up and the gap was on its way down, it shot from 3:32 back up to 4:27 with 28km until the finish.

In five kilometers that advantage had been cut by a minute, although with 20km left to race the escapees had more than three minutes over the peloton - the harder slopes of Etna beckoned however, and the men in the break knew it.

And it had the expected effect as the break's advantage dipped under three minutes with 18km until the summit of the volcanic climb. It spurred its members to try and get away solo and eventually Popovych, Savini, Chérel, Vanotti and Horrach exited a dietro.

With Llastras, Visconti, Frank and Bakelandts formed a leading quartet and held a lead of 2:30 with 13km to race. The Belgian contingent of the move thought he could emulate teammate Bart De Clercq's heroics of Friday and go it alone.

The only problem was Visconti and Frank decided to follow, dropping Llastras and making it a threesome up front. Approaching the final 10km of the 169km journey, two minutes separated these three from the bunch, where the likes of Contador, Kreuziger, Nibali, Garzelli and Scarponi were foxing with their remaining teammates.

With the shadow boxing going on up front, the real eruption was to take place in the main group as maglia rosa Pieter Weening blew on the slopes of Etna and said "bye bye" as the big names said "vai vai" in pursuit of the plucky three escapees who remained at the head of proceedings.

José Rujano thought that might be a suitable time to launch a stinging attack, setting off muy rapido a solo from the pack in a style reminiscent of his breakthrough performance at this race in 2005.

Meanwhile, at the front of the race, Bakelandts was at it again, this time shaking his breakaway companions and holding an advantage of 52 seconds with seven clicks to the finish. Surely it was only a matter of time

Time to step up to the plate, Alberto

Just as it seemed Bakelandts had found his groove off the front, Contador hit the gas with 6.7km remaining in the stage, dragging Scarponi with him, as Garzelli, Nibali, Kreuziger and the rest of the hitherto favourites' bunch tried to minimize the damage. In reality it was a race of two - the all-conquering Spaniard and the Italian veteran going mano-a-mano on the slopes of the volcano.

But that two-man act didn't last for long - a damaged Scarponi raised the white flag and receded to the safety of the bunch behind while Contador continued on unabated, negating both Rujano's and Bakelandts' attempted solo strikes and providing a shelter for the Venezuelan over the remaining five kilometers.

In the space of 1,500 meters, the reigning Tour de France champion showed why he is such by closing down the gap between himself and the leading rider in the manner with which we've become accustomed; as he entered the final five kilometers with Rujano desperately trying to stay on the Saxo Bank-Sungard captain's wheel, fans could smell the reshuffling of the general classification which was about to occur.

"Contador went really hard on this climb," said Rujano. "It's a fast climb, my form is good and I rode well but Contador is a great rider. I tried to go with him but I can only congratulate him for his ride."

Behind him, those other aspirants to the crown were fighting to stay in touch with the Spaniard; Nibali, Kreuziger, David Arroyo, Kanstantin Sivtsov and Garzelli pushed hard to sweep up the crumbs left by the soon-to-be maglia rosa of this year's Giro.

And the man who would assume that title finally shook his Venezuelan companion with a savage acceleration at 1,500 meters left to race, hanging onto his advantage to ride to a sensational solo win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:54:09 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:03 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:50 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:59 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:13 17 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:30 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:45 20 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:09 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:16 23 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:21 26 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:35 32 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:02:41 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:25 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:34 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:04:47 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:10 42 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:24 43 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 44 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:08 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:35 46 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 53 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:26 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:47 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:11:06 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 60 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:10 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:11:52 64 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 65 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:53 69 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:59 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 71 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:07 73 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:22 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:27 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:05 84 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:17:07 85 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:34 87 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:23:46 88 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 93 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 98 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 105 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 106 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 108 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 115 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 118 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 119 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 128 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 129 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 130 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 135 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:59 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:31 138 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:44 139 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:46 140 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 141 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 143 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 145 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 148 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 151 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 152 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 153 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 157 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 159 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 162 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 164 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 167 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:33 168 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:56 169 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 170 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:26:02 172 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 173 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 174 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 175 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 176 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:19 177 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:21 178 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 179 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:30 180 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:26:33 181 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 182 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:26:35 183 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 184 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 185 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 186 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 187 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 188 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 189 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad HD Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:15 HD Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack DNS Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 16 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 3 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 18 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 21 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Etna - La Lenza, 90.2km (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 4 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 2 - Etna - Rif. Sapienza, 169km (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint - Acireale, 122.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 5 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 109 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 5 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 7 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 8 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 103 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 11 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 14:45:46 2 Pro Team Astana 0:01:02 3 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:04 4 Movistar Team 0:04:41 5 Katusha Team 0:05:48 6 Lampre - ISD 0:06:08 7 Geox-TMC 0:07:53 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:11 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:19 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:17 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:10:14 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:56 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:29 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:02 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:50 16 Team RadioShack 0:21:14 17 Sky Procycling 0:23:06 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:03 19 HTC-Highroad 0:26:04 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:22 21 BMC Racing Team 0:32:35 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:46:48

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 26 pts 2 Saxo Bank Sungard 25 3 Movistar Team 23 4 AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 Pro Team Astana 20 6 Acqua & Sapone 18 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 17 8 HTC-Highroad 14 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 10 Lampre - ISD 11 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 3 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Geox-TMC 16 Katusha Team 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 20 Sky Procycling 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 33:03:51 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:59 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:21 10 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:30 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 14 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:49 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:56 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:03:15 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:17 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:18 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 22 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:34 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:04:56 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:57 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:51 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:53 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:03 30 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:05 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:06:36 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:42 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:58 34 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:08:26 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:08:34 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:48 38 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:05 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:16 40 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:35 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:45 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:46 43 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:00 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:41 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:47 46 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:48 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:07 48 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:36 49 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:07 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:21:37 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:39 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:33 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:34 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:44 55 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:07 56 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:26:06 57 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:27 58 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:26:42 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:52 60 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:00 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:28:46 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:03 63 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:29:53 64 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:30:09 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:57 66 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:31:16 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:31:34 68 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:34 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:37 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:33:59 71 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:35:05 72 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:35:19 73 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:36:02 74 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:09 75 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:23 76 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:36:33 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:43 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:51 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:59 81 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:38:25 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:02 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:15 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:25 85 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:39:46 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:40:57 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:41:10 88 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:29 89 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:40 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:43:36 91 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:44:05 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:26 93 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:11 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:22 95 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:45:55 96 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:46:14 97 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:16 98 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:21 99 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:28 100 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:49 101 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:11 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:25 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:33 104 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:43 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:20 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:29 107 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:35 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:12 109 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:50:19 110 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:50:48 111 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:51:04 112 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:51:28 113 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:51:31 114 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:52:13 115 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:18 116 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:53:28 117 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:34 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:52 119 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:54:26 120 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:54:36 121 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:54:59 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:56:23 123 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:56:44 124 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:58 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:20 126 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:32 127 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:34 128 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:41 129 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:50 130 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:58:56 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:28 132 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:59:38 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:41 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:59:47 135 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:51 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:00:03 137 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:00:19 138 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:00:20 139 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:21 140 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:42 141 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:01:48 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:02:15 143 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:02:38 144 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:02:43 145 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:02:44 146 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:03:24 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:03:50 148 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:05:16 149 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:05:43 150 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:12 152 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:26 153 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:18 154 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:41 155 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:45 156 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:10:20 157 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:50 158 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:10:52 159 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:11:20 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:11:32 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1:11:45 162 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:31 163 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:12:36 164 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:13:08 165 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:13:15 166 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 1:13:51 167 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:55 168 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:17 169 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:14:41 170 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:15:54 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:17:00 172 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:17:18 173 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:17:48 174 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:01 175 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:18:06 176 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:18:34 177 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:19:59 178 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:20:16 179 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:24:36 180 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:24:50 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:24:59 182 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:25 183 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:46 184 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:53 185 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:26:25 186 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:27:40 187 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:28:31 188 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:31:09 189 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:33:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 37 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 36 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 32 12 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 26 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 18 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 22 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 15 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 27 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 29 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 31 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 33 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 34 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 37 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 39 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 41 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 42 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 43 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 45 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 48 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 49 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 53 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 54 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 55 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 57 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 58 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 59 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 60 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 62 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 63 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 65 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 66 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 67 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 69 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 71 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 72 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 73 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 3 74 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 76 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 77 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 78 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 79 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 81 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 14 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 15 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 19 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 20 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 22 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 26 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 27 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 10 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 12 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 13 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 15 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 18 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 20 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 21 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 22 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 23 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 25 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 26 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 28 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 29 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 10 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 296 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 8 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 127 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 118 16 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 18 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 19 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 20 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 22 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 23 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 29 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 30 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 35 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 36 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 37 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 38 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 39 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 12 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 13 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 17 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 19 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 20 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 25 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 26 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 29 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 30 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 4 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 32 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 33 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 34 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 37 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 38 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 41 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 45 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 46 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 47 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 49 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 51 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 56 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 57 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 58 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 33:05:32 2 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:08 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:15 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:10 6 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:22 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:04 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:05 9 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:06 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:19:56 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:58 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:03 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:24:25 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:22 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:16 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:31:56 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:18 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:36:44 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:45 20 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:47 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:08 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:07 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:11 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:55:03 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:53 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:00 27 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:57:15 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:47 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:58:39 30 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:40 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:00:07 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:34 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:04:02 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:05:31 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:09:39 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:15:37 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:16:07 38 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:35 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:22:55 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:23:44 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:24:05 42 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:31:57

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 98:35:20 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:18 3 Movistar Team 0:03:38 4 Geox-TMC 0:07:56 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:06 6 Katusha Team 0:11:53 7 Lampre - ISD 0:12:28 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:51 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:13 10 Acqua & Sapone 0:18:14 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:28 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:04 13 Sky Procycling 0:24:35 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:03 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:55 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:15 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:57 18 HTC-Highroad 0:34:57 19 Team RadioShack 0:43:33 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:34 21 BMC Racing Team 1:04:17 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:23:10