Contador climbs to stage victory and into overall lead

Race blows up on final Mount Etna ascent

Image 1 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink for the first time this Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink for the first time this Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 2 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali Messinan' pride.

Vincenzo Nibali Messinan' pride.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 70

Is Sicily still part of Italy -asks this fan.

Is Sicily still part of Italy -asks this fan.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) punches the air

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) punches the air
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 70

The peloton head towards Etna

The peloton head towards Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 70

Spectacular scenes on the road to Etna

Spectacular scenes on the road to Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 70

Lampre did a lot of work during the stage but it all backfired

Lampre did a lot of work during the stage but it all backfired
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 70

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 70

Astana chased Contador

Astana chased Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 70

Alberto Contador and Jose Rujano press ahead

Alberto Contador and Jose Rujano press ahead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 70

Another level: Alberto Contador as simply too good for the others

Another level: Alberto Contador as simply too good for the others
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 70

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 70

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 70

The break on stage 9

The break on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 70

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) wraps up after the finish

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) wraps up after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took fourth

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 70

Michele Scarponi on the final climb of the day

Michele Scarponi on the final climb of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) check on Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) check on Michele Scarponi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 70

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) had a bad day

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) had a bad day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 70

The peloton close in on Etna

The peloton close in on Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) strikes out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) strikes out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 70

Visconti (Farnese) leads the day's break

Visconti (Farnese) leads the day's break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at the start

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 70

Contador looks back to see a suffering Scarponi

Contador looks back to see a suffering Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 70

No contest as Contador shows his strength

No contest as Contador shows his strength
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 29 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) races to victory

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) races to victory
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 30 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) nears the finish

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) nears the finish
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 31 of 70

Who do you think these people are cheering for?

Who do you think these people are cheering for?
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 32 of 70

Racers at the start in Messina

Racers at the start in Messina
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 33 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 34 of 70

The chase behind Contador

The chase behind Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 70

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) tried to match Contador. He failed.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) tried to match Contador. He failed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 70

Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia

Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 70

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) tries to chase Contador

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) tries to chase Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked late on

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked late on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 70

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the sprint for third

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the sprint for third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets some friendly encouragement

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets some friendly encouragement
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 70

Contador leads Rujano up Etna

Contador leads Rujano up Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) looks back to see the damage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) looks back to see the damage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 70

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni)

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 70

Alberto Contador leads Jose Rujano on the final climb

Alberto Contador leads Jose Rujano on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 70

Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia

Epic scenes at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) fires his pistol to celebrate the stage win.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) fires his pistol to celebrate the stage win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 47 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) pulls on pink for the first time in the race

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) pulls on pink for the first time in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 70

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni)

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) final attack distanced Jose Rujano (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 70

Contador made one serious attack and it was enough to drop all his main rivals

Contador made one serious attack and it was enough to drop all his main rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 70

Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 70

Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Out of sight: Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 70

Nibali raced with his head and limited his losses

Nibali raced with his head and limited his losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 70

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) cracked after Contador dropped him

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) cracked after Contador dropped him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 70

Contador crosses the line first

Contador crosses the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 70

Contador was joined by Rujano but even the pint-sized climber couldn't hang on

Contador was joined by Rujano but even the pint-sized climber couldn't hang on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads José Rujano (Androni) on Etna

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads José Rujano (Androni) on Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 70

Unstoppable: no one could match Contador’s power on the climb

Unstoppable: no one could match Contador’s power on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 70

Christophe Le Mevel at the start

Christophe Le Mevel at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) with his fans

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) with his fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 70

The riders roll out from the start

The riders roll out from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a local hero

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a local hero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 70

Alberto destroys the field on Etna

Alberto destroys the field on Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 70

Alberto Contador in pink after the first major test in the mountains

Alberto Contador in pink after the first major test in the mountains
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) with his fans

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) with his fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 70

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) comes over the line

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) comes over the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 70

Scarponi was all smiles at the start

Scarponi was all smiles at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 70

Weening (Rabobank) lost his lead

Weening (Rabobank) lost his lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 70

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leaves the opposition behind in the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leaves the opposition behind in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) demonstrated why he's the favourite for this year's Giro d'Italia crown with victory atop Mount Etna on an afternoon where the contenders for overall honours came out to play on the day's final climb, which proved to be a decisive test of their mettle.

Contador took the stage and the maglia rosa - which he won in the 2008 edition of this race - in stunning style with a stinging attack at 6.7km remaining in the 169km stage. He eventually put 50 seconds into his rivals by the summit finish atop one of the world's most active volcanoes.

It was reminiscent of his attack to Andorra-Arcalis in stage seven of the 2009 Tour de France - the edition of which he eventually won in Paris two weeks later - and the venom of his move must surely have the big names for the Giro title worried.

"I felt good today and my legs were good, so I had to try something," said Contador after the finish. "I only had one doubt because there was a lot of wind but I kept going. Scarponi came with me at the start, but he faded and I just carried on."

"I didn't want to prove anything to anybody. I just wanted to win. I just wanted to give something back to the public along the roadside for all the support they've shown me.

"I ride to take advantage of the race situation. I like racing. When I've got the legs I take all the opportunities I can. It wasn't a long stage, but I think it was a spectacular stage for everyone to watch."

And the riders listed as favourites before the start of the Giro in Turin - Vincenzo Nibali, Roman Kreuziger, Michele Scarponi and Stefano Garzelli - couldn't respond to the Spaniard's move and now find themselves on the back foot heading into the event's second week, and it only gets more difficult from here.

"I'm disappointed but it's normal to be disappointed," said Scarponi afterwards. "Contador gave us all a lesson today. I tried to follow him but I went into the red hoping the climb wasn't too steep and that I'd recover. But he went again and after that it was really difficult for me.

Regardless, Contador's rivals remain optimisitic and know the Giro isn't over yet; even the Spaniard himself admitted as much and was pleased he could take advantage of the opportunity he was presented to take time on the overall standings and reap the fruits of his move.

"The Giro isn't over though. He won an important battle, and it landed a big blow but the race goes on," said Scarponi.

"Contador was the favourite to win the Giro at the start and he proved he's strongest today. But I won't give up. We'll rest up tomorrow and then we'll see what happens. But there's a still along way to race."

Nibali also gave Contador his dues and admitted that his companions behind made the mistakes for which they eventually paid. "Contador showed he's got an extra gear when he went," he said.

"He was almost impossible to go after - Scarponi tried but he paid for it. We rode steady and then went hard near the finish but Contador had already gotten a gap."

A quality move to take on the volcano

Following a "false start" of sorts to find the day's break, eventually a nine-man move made it clear and rode off the front of the peloton after 50km of racing.

Maglia rosa aspirant and wearer in 2008, Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), was joined by Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack), Mickaël Chérel (AG2R La Mondiale), Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Filippo Savini (Colnago - CSF Inox), former stage winner Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) and another former Giro stage victor Joan Horrach Rippoll (Katusha) in the move.

Having gained a maximum advantage of around five minutes the inevitable chase began in earnest and just as it seemed the break's number was up and the gap was on its way down, it shot from 3:32 back up to 4:27 with 28km until the finish.

In five kilometers that advantage had been cut by a minute, although with 20km left to race the escapees had more than three minutes over the peloton - the harder slopes of Etna beckoned however, and the men in the break knew it.

And it had the expected effect as the break's advantage dipped under three minutes with 18km until the summit of the volcanic climb. It spurred its members to try and get away solo and eventually Popovych, Savini, Chérel, Vanotti and Horrach exited a dietro.

With Llastras, Visconti, Frank and Bakelandts formed a leading quartet and held a lead of 2:30 with 13km to race. The Belgian contingent of the move thought he could emulate teammate Bart De Clercq's heroics of Friday and go it alone.

The only problem was Visconti and Frank decided to follow, dropping Llastras and making it a threesome up front. Approaching the final 10km of the 169km journey, two minutes separated these three from the bunch, where the likes of Contador, Kreuziger, Nibali, Garzelli and Scarponi were foxing with their remaining teammates.

With the shadow boxing going on up front, the real eruption was to take place in the main group as maglia rosa Pieter Weening blew on the slopes of Etna and said "bye bye" as the big names said "vai vai" in pursuit of the plucky three escapees who remained at the head of proceedings.

José Rujano thought that might be a suitable time to launch a stinging attack, setting off muy rapido a solo from the pack in a style reminiscent of his breakthrough performance at this race in 2005.

Meanwhile, at the front of the race, Bakelandts was at it again, this time shaking his breakaway companions and holding an advantage of 52 seconds with seven clicks to the finish. Surely it was only a matter of time

Time to step up to the plate, Alberto

Just as it seemed Bakelandts had found his groove off the front, Contador hit the gas with 6.7km remaining in the stage, dragging Scarponi with him, as Garzelli, Nibali, Kreuziger and the rest of the hitherto favourites' bunch tried to minimize the damage. In reality it was a race of two - the all-conquering Spaniard and the Italian veteran going mano-a-mano on the slopes of the volcano.

But that two-man act didn't last for long - a damaged Scarponi raised the white flag and receded to the safety of the bunch behind while Contador continued on unabated, negating both Rujano's and Bakelandts' attempted solo strikes and providing a shelter for the Venezuelan over the remaining five kilometers.

In the space of 1,500 meters, the reigning Tour de France champion showed why he is such by closing down the gap between himself and the leading rider in the manner with which we've become accustomed; as he entered the final five kilometers with Rujano desperately trying to stay on the Saxo Bank-Sungard captain's wheel, fans could smell the reshuffling of the general classification which was about to occur.

"Contador went really hard on this climb," said Rujano. "It's a fast climb, my form is good and I rode well but Contador is a great rider. I tried to go with him but I can only congratulate him for his ride."

Behind him, those other aspirants to the crown were fighting to stay in touch with the Spaniard; Nibali, Kreuziger, David Arroyo, Kanstantin Sivtsov and Garzelli pushed hard to sweep up the crumbs left by the soon-to-be maglia rosa of this year's Giro.

And the man who would assume that title finally shook his Venezuelan companion with a savage acceleration at 1,500 meters left to race, hanging onto his advantage to ride to a sensational solo win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4:54:09
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:03
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:50
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
7Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:59
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
16Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:13
17Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:30
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:45
20Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:09
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:16
23Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:21
26Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:35
32Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:02:41
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:25
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:34
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:04:47
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
40Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:10
42Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:24
43Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
44Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:08
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:35
46Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
51Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
53Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:26
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
56Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
58David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:11:06
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
60Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:10
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:11:52
64Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
65Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
66Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:53
69Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:59
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
71Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:07
73Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:22
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:27
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
77Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
80Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:05
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:17:07
85Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:34
87Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:23:46
88Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
93Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
98Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
100Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
105Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
106Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
108Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
115Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
116Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
118Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
119Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
121Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
124David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
128Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
129Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
130Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
135Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:59
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:31
138Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:44
139Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:46
140Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
141Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
143Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
144Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
145Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
148Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
151Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
152Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
153Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
154Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
157Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
159Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
162Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
164Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:33
168Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:56
169Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
170Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:26:02
172Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
173Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
174Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
175Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
176Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:19
177Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:21
178Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
179Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:30
180Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:26:33
181Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
182Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:26:35
183Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
184Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
185Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
186Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
187Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
188Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
189Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
HDGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:15
HDRobbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
DNSChris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard25pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli20
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad9
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
16Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team3
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
18Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
21Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Etna - La Lenza, 90.2km (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 2 - Etna - Rif. Sapienza, 169km (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint - Acireale, 122.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
5Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto113pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli109
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team109
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
5Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox105
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
7Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
8Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack103
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard7
11José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard10pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
3Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
12Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli14:45:46
2Pro Team Astana0:01:02
3Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:04
4Movistar Team0:04:41
5Katusha Team0:05:48
6Lampre - ISD0:06:08
7Geox-TMC0:07:53
8AG2R La Mondiale0:08:11
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:19
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:17
11Acqua & Sapone0:10:14
12Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:56
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:29
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:02
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:50
16Team RadioShack0:21:14
17Sky Procycling0:23:06
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:03
19HTC-Highroad0:26:04
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:22
21BMC Racing Team0:32:35
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:46:48

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli26pts
2Saxo Bank Sungard25
3Movistar Team23
4AG2R La Mondiale23
5Pro Team Astana20
6Acqua & Sapone18
7Liquigas-Cannondale17
8HTC-Highroad14
9Euskaltel-Euskadi13
10Lampre - ISD11
11Team Garmin-Cervelo10
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
13Quickstep Cycling Team3
14Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Geox-TMC
16Katusha Team
17BMC Racing Team
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
20Sky Procycling
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard33:03:51
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:28
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:21
10Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:30
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
14Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:49
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:56
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:03:15
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:17
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:18
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:27
22Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:34
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:04:56
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:57
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:51
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:53
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:03
30José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:05
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:36
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:42
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:58
34Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:39
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:26
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:08:34
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:48
38Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:05
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:16
40Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:15:35
41Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:45
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:46
43Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:00
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:41
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:18:47
46Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:48
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:07
48Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:36
49Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:07
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:21:37
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:39
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:33
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:34
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:44
55Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:25:07
56Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:26:06
57Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:27
58Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:26:42
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:52
60Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:00
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:28:46
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:03
63Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:29:53
64Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:30:09
65Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:57
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:31:16
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:31:34
68Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:34
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:37
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:33:59
71Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:35:05
72Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:35:19
73Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:36:02
74Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:36:09
75Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:23
76Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:36:33
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:43
79Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:51
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:59
81Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:38:25
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:02
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:39:15
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:25
85Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:39:46
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:40:57
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:10
88Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:29
89Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:40
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:43:36
91Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:44:05
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:26
93Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:11
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:22
95Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:45:55
96Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:46:14
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:16
98Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:21
99Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:46:28
100Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:49
101David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:11
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:25
103Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:33
104Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:43
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:20
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:29
107Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:35
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:12
109Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:50:19
110Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:50:48
111Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:51:04
112Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:51:28
113Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:51:31
114Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:52:13
115Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:18
116Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:53:28
117Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:34
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:52
119Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:54:26
120Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:54:36
121Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:54:59
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:56:23
123Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:56:44
124Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:58
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:20
126Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:32
127Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:34
128Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:41
129Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:50
130Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:58:56
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:28
132Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:59:38
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:41
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:59:47
135Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:51
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:00:03
137Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:00:19
138Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:00:20
139Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:21
140Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:42
141Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:01:48
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:02:15
143Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:02:38
144Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1:02:43
145Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:02:44
146Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:03:24
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:03:50
148Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:05:16
149Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:05:43
150Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:12
152Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:26
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:18
154Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:41
155Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:45
156Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:10:20
157Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:50
158Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:10:52
159Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:11:20
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:11:32
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1:11:45
162Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:31
163Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:12:36
164Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:13:08
165Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:13:15
166Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack1:13:51
167Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:55
168Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:17
169Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:14:41
170Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:15:54
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:17:00
172Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:17:18
173Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:17:48
174Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:01
175Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:18:06
176Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1:18:34
177Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:19:59
178Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:16
179Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:24:36
180Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:24:50
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:24:59
182Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:25
183Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:46
184Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:53
185Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:26:25
186Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:27:40
187Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:28:31
188Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:31:09
189Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:33:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard65pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD64
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo53
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD42
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli42
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli37
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone37
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team36
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale36
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana34
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling32
12José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli29
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team26
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
18David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli17
22Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team15
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
27Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad13
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
31Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
33Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
34Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
37Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
39Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
41Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
42John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
43Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
45Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team7
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
48Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
49Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
53Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
54Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
57Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
58Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
59Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
60Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
63Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
65Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
66Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
67Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
69Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
71Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
72Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
73Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad3
74Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
76Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
77Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
78Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
79Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
81Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
5Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
14Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
15Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
19Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
20Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
22Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
26Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1
27Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
8Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
10Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
11Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
12Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
15Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
18Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
20Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
21Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
22Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
23Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
25Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
26Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
28Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
29Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
10David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack296pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
8Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto134
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team118
16Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
18Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox105
19Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
20Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
22Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team92
23Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
27Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
29Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
30Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
35Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
36Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
37Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard7
38José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
39Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
12José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
13Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
17Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
19Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
20Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
22Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
23Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
25Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
26David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
29Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
30Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack4
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling4
32Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
33Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
34Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
37Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
41Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
45Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
46Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
47Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
49Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
51Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
56Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
57Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana33:05:32
2Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:08
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:15
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:10
6Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:22
7Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:04
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:05
9Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:06
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:19:56
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:58
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:03
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:24:25
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:22
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:16
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:31:56
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:18
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:36:44
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:45
20Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:44:47
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:08
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:07
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:11
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:55:03
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:53
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:00
27Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:57:15
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:47
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:58:39
30Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:40
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:00:07
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:34
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:04:02
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:05:31
35Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:09:39
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:15:37
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:16:07
38Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:35
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:22:55
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:23:44
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:24:05
42Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:31:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana98:35:20
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:03:38
4Geox-TMC0:07:56
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:06
6Katusha Team0:11:53
7Lampre - ISD0:12:28
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:51
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:13
10Acqua & Sapone0:18:14
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:28
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:04
13Sky Procycling0:24:35
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:03
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:55
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:15
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:57
18HTC-Highroad0:34:57
19Team RadioShack0:43:33
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:34
21BMC Racing Team1:04:17
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:23:10

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli154pts
2Lampre - ISD144
3Team Garmin-Cervelo143
4Movistar Team129
5AG2R La Mondiale92
6Liquigas-Cannondale84
7Saxo Bank Sungard83
8Acqua & Sapone83
9HTC-Highroad76
10Pro Team Astana76
11Rabobank Cycling Team76
12Sky Procycling75
13Quickstep Cycling Team64
14Katusha Team62
15Omega Pharma-Lotto55
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli46
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
18Team RadioShack39
19Colnago - CSF Inox38
20Geox-TMC35
21BMC Racing Team35
22Euskaltel-Euskadi15

