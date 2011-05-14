Trending

Image 1 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates winning stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 56

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) caused panic with his attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) kept pink for another day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 56

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 56

Oscar Gatto on the podium after his win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 56

The peloton on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 56

Androni heading back to the bunch

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 56

Euskaltel-Euskadi forced to work.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 56

The Androni team pose with former pro Belli

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 56

Gatto being chased by Contador and the bunch

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 56

A view of the Giro in Calabria

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 56

The Giro d'Italia peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 56

The peloton rode along the coast all day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 56

The monument unveiled for the local cyclists killed by a car.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 56

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has a drink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) at the start of the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a quiet day in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

The riders watch a fire fighting plane above the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Contador is perhaps saying he's going to attack when the road kicks up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the pink jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

Gatto celebrates with the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Gatto on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 56

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 56

Contador was very aggressive in the finale

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 56

Contador got a gap on a short steep section

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 56

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) makes his move

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 56

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 56

Gatto jumped away from the peloton in the final kilometre

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 56

Gatto hits the line just ahead of Contador

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 56

Gatto celebrates in style

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 56

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) looks back to see where his rivals are

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 56

Contador let out some anger on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 56

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) silenced his critics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 56

Scarponi and Kreuziger seem surprised by Contador's attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 56

Petacchi brought home the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 56

Gatto celebrates with Contador just behind and the peloton further back

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 56

Gatto timed his move just right

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 56

A view of the spectacular Calabrian coast

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 56

John Gadret wears a race radio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) was delighted to hold off Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) for the stage win.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 43 of 56

Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) has a word with someone after the sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) sprays the champagne in celebration

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) gets the kisses

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 56

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 56

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 56

Pieter Weening in pink and Rabobank teammate Steven Kruijswijk in the white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) in pink for another day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 56

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 56

Luis Pasamontes (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 56

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 56

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez talks to Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He's been threatening to strike on a Grand Tour scale for several years, and in Tropea this afternoon Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) pounced on an opportunity that beckoned in the final two kilometers of a 217km journey to win stage eight of this year's Giro d'Italia.

The two men he beat for the top step of the podium - none other than Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), who finished the stage in second and third respectively.

It came at the end of a long - and ultimately successful - day for Italian ProConti squad Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, which wasn't invited to last year's Giro and demonstrated its worthy of its place in la corsa rosa with Gatto's victory and Leonardo Giordani's presence in the two-man breakaway.

After working for team leader Giovanni Visconti during the opening week of this year's edition of the Giro, the riders of Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli were able to play other cards in today's stage and it worked, as Gatto recognized after the finish; he thanked them and his directeur sportif Luca Scinto.

"I'm a sprinter, but I've always liked finishes like this, slightly uphill and technically difficult," said Gatto after the finish.

"I threw away the first two years of my career but I'm starting to make up time now. I just didn't understand how much work I had to do to be a professional. I have to thank Luca Scinto because he's helped me a lot. This stage win is for him."

It was a brave move from someone confident in their ability; maybe a sign of his increased maturity and probably the result of greater faith in his ability, Gatto was able to repay Scinto's belief with his stunning late attack.

"I looked around once but didn't see anyone. Then when I looked again, I saw it was a Saxo Bank and thought, 'I wonder if it's Contador,' said Gatto.

"I was slightly worried because I knew I didn't have much left for an eventual sprint. But when I checked one last time near the line, I knew I'd got it and began celebrating."

"I felt good on the [final] climb and it was good having a teammate in the break for the day," he said. "A victory in the Giro is great but to finish in front of Alberto Contador makes it even better."

Contador's late jump from the pack to take second on the stage moved him into fifth on the general classification, 13 seconds behind overall leader Pieter Weening (Rabobank), with one of his biggest rivals, Michele Scarponi, a second behind in sixth. The top four places remain unchanged from yesterday.

"Today for me and the team it was simple, only the finish was going to be hard," said Weening. "There were a lot of climbers [in the front group] and I had to be in the front because there could have been a lot of time gaps.

"I still have good legs so we'll wait for the last climb up Etna and see what happens."

Raining on the fast men's parade

Gatto spoiled the party that was supposed to be that of the sprinters in Tropea with his attack late in the stage to hold on and take victory, and many were tipping Mark Cavendish to take line honors in the coastal city. Before the start he Tweeted that he had seen the finish and knew positioning would be important.

It wasn't to be however, as the HTC-Highroad sprinter was nowhere to be seen in the finale despite some solid work from his teammates in the last 40km; conversely, Petacchi proved that he's the best fast man at this year's race with his third place.

With a long and relatively flat parcours, today was chance for many of the big overall contenders to recuperate from a fast stage yesterday - acknowledged as such by the likes of Carlos Sastre and Contador - and save energy for tomorrow journey to Mt Etna, which has loomed large in the consciousness of the general classification hitters and promises to make for spectacular racing.

After just two kilometers, Giordani and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked, destined to spend the day toiling in isolation off the front of the bunch. Their endeavours netted them a maximum advantage of 10:50, which seemed a little generous, but it had been slashed to four minutes as the peloton passed under the banner indicating 35km remaining.

With 20km left to ride and the finish in Tropea beckoning, the break still held onto an advantage hovering around 2:30, an impressive feat given the length of the stage and the brevity of their stay within the bunch this morning. Given the fact that HTC-Highroad and Lampre-ISD were doing plenty of work to bring the plucky escapees back to the fold, the gap came tumbling down after this point.

And having spent all but 9.5km off the front of the bunch, Giordani and Selvaggi ended their adventure with a handshake and an embrace, sitting up with 7.5km remaining as the peloton pushed hard to sweep past the Italian duo.

The small climb that provided a finishing flourish to the day's long journey was a cue for Gatto to shoot from the pack solo and head for home, which he did, ensuring the efforts of Contador were only good enough for second place and the 26-year-old from Montebelluna could celebrate the biggest win of his career.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:59:45
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:05
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
15Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
24Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
28Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
31Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
33Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
38Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
39Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
52Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
53Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
54Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
55Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:15
59Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
62Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:23
64Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:26
65Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
68Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
70Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
75Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
79Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
80Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
81Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
85Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:38
88Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:40
94Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
95Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:01
96Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
99Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:11
103Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
107Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:17
108Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
111Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22
112Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
114Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
115Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
116Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
118David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
119Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
120Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
121Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:24
123Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
124Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
125Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
132Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
133Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
135Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
137Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
138Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
139Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
140Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
141Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
143Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
144Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:40
145Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:43
146Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
150Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
153Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
154Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
155Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
156Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:47
157Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
158Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:50
159Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
160Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:51
161Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
162Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
164Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
165Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
167Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
168Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
169Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:18
170Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
171Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
172Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
173Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
174Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
176Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
177Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
178Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
179Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:25
180Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
181Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:57
182Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
183Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:11
184Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
185Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:17
186Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:05
187Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:38
188Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
189David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:45
190Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
191Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
192Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:14
193Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:08
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
12Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
17Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad3
18Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
19Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
20Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 1 - Vibo Valentia Marina, 192km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
4Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
5Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team207pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli207

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
9Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1
11Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
12Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack193
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
7Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
8Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto134
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
12Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
13Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
14Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team92
15Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli76
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
22Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
23Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
24Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
30Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
31Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
32Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
14Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
17Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
19Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
21David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
23Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
25Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling4
27Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
29Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
32Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
37Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
41Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
42Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
43Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
48Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
51Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
52Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli14:59:25
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Sky Procycling
6Androni Giocattoli
7Team RadioShack
8Lampre - ISD
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Pro Team Astana
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Geox-TMC
14HTC-Highroad
15Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:26
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
17BMC Racing Team0:00:36
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Katusha Team0:00:47
20Acqua & Sapone0:01:46
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:30
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:57

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli29pts
2Sky Procycling23
3AG2R La Mondiale23
4Lampre - ISD20
5Saxo Bank Sungard19
6Team Garmin-Cervelo18
7BMC Racing Team17
8Movistar Team17
9Androni Giocattoli16
10Omega Pharma-Lotto12
11Team RadioShack7
12Liquigas-Cannondale5
13Quickstep Cycling Team4
14Pro Team Astana
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Katusha Team
17Geox-TMC
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19HTC-Highroad
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Acqua & Sapone

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28:09:49
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:13
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
11Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:39
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:52
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:55
17Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
18Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:06
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:16
22Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:20
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:21
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:22
25Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:42
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
29Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:13
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:29
33Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:49
34Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:54
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:30
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:40
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:54
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:58
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:04:44
40José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:07
41Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:06:31
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:32
43Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:50
44Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:07:41
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:08
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:13
47Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:41
48Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:08:53
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:44
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:18
51Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:11:12
52Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:13
53Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:45
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:48
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:49
57Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:51
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:05
59Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:07
60Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:09
61Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:16
62Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:12:40
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:13:32
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:14:22
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:32
66Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:47
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:53
68Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:16:04
69Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:17
70Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:43
71Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:16:47
72Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:42
73Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:10
74Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:28
75Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:36
76Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:18:40
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:16
78Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:45
79David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:20:03
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:14
81Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:18
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:25
84Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:03
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:28
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:29
87Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:38
88Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:21:52
89Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:22:02
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:28
91Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:22:35
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:22:42
93Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:23:20
94David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:18
95Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:46
96Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:50
97Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:27
98Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:28
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:36
100Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:42
101Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:19
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:26:22
103Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:26:26
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:55
105Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:27:11
106Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:27:35
107Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:27:36
108Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:27:38
109Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:28:20
110Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:35
111Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:25
112Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:41
113Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:59
114Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:06
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:30:41
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:43
117Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:51
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:32:30
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:48
120Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:17
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:23
122Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:33
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:35
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:48
125Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:34:54
126Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:57
127Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:03
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:26
129Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:35:45
130Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:58
131Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:01
132Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:28
133Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:34
134Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:37:15
135Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:37:23
136Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:37:45
137Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:52
138Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:55
139Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
140Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:22
141Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:38:51
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:38:57
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:30
144Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:44
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:50
146Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:06
147Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:41:10
148Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:41:20
149Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:00
150Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:25
151Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:33
152Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:43:50
153Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:40
154Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:44:48
155Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:52
156Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:45:03
157Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:45:29
158Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:59
159Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:08
160Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:46:13
161Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:22
162Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:39
163Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:57
164Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:47:42
165Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:02
166Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:49:09
167Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:15
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:50:18
169Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:24
170Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:50:48
171Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:51:01
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:51:11
173Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:33
174Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:51:40
175Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:51:52
176Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:05
177Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:53:19
178Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:53:25
179Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:55:23
180Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:56:06
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:58:17
182Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:58:41
183Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:22
184Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:00:32
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:43
186Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:00:53
187Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:00
188Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:01:51
189Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack1:03:19
190Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:03:47
191Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:16
192Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:06:36
193Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD64pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli42
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard40
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD38
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli37
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team36
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling32
9Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana22
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone21
16David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team18
20Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
22Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
23Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
28Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
31Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
33José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
36Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
37Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
41Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack8
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
43Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
45Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
46Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
48Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
50David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team5
51Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
53Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
54Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
56Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
59Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
60Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
61Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
62Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
63Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
65Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
66Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
67Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
68Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad3
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
71Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
72Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
74Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
75John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
76Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
8Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
10Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
11Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
15Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
17Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
18Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
19Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
21Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
22Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
25Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
26Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
9Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
11Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
16Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
19Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
22Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
23Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
24Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team
2HTC - Highroad
3Liquigas - Cannondale
4Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
5Quickstep Cycling Team
6Katusha Team
7Colnago - CSF Inox
8BMC Racing Team
9Team Radioshack
10Saxo Bank Sungard3pts
11Team Garmin - Cervelo5
12Pro Team Astana10
13Ag2R La Mondiale10
14Lampre - ISD25
15Movistar Team25
16Sky Procycling25
17Geox - TMC25
18Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team25
19Omega Pharma - Lotto25
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli30
21Acqua & Sapone60
22Euskaltel - Euskadi100

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28:10:17
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:16
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
4Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:52
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:54
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:45
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:02
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:30
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:06:03
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:45
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:16
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:21
13Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:23
14Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:11:37
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:13:04
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:14
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:57
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:35
19Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:22:07
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:27
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:31
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:30:13
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:20
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:49
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:07
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:35
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:00
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:27
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:54
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:02
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:32
33Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:43:22
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:12
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:41
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:50:43
37Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:51
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:52:57
39Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:55
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:00:04
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:15
42Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:00:25
43Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:06:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team83:48:31
2Pro Team Astana0:00:01
3Geox-TMC0:01:06
4Androni Giocattoli0:01:21
5Sky Procycling0:02:32
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:55
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:37
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:02
10Katusha Team0:07:08
11Lampre - ISD0:07:23
12Acqua & Sapone0:09:03
13HTC-Highroad0:09:56
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:16
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:10
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:10
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:12
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:48
19Team RadioShack0:23:22
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:15
21BMC Racing Team0:32:45
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:37:25

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo133pts
2Lampre - ISD133
3Androni Giocattoli128
4Movistar Team106
5Rabobank Cycling Team76
6Sky Procycling75
7AG2R La Mondiale69
8Liquigas-Cannondale67
9Acqua & Sapone65
10HTC-Highroad62
11Katusha Team62
12Quickstep Cycling Team61
13Saxo Bank Sungard58
14Pro Team Astana56
15Omega Pharma-Lotto55
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli46
17Team RadioShack39
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
19Colnago - CSF Inox38
20Geox-TMC35
21BMC Racing Team35
22Euskaltel-Euskadi2

