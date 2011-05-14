Gatto and Contador surprise the sprinters
Overall leader Weening stays in pink
He's been threatening to strike on a Grand Tour scale for several years, and in Tropea this afternoon Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) pounced on an opportunity that beckoned in the final two kilometers of a 217km journey to win stage eight of this year's Giro d'Italia.
The two men he beat for the top step of the podium - none other than Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), who finished the stage in second and third respectively.
It came at the end of a long - and ultimately successful - day for Italian ProConti squad Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, which wasn't invited to last year's Giro and demonstrated its worthy of its place in la corsa rosa with Gatto's victory and Leonardo Giordani's presence in the two-man breakaway.
After working for team leader Giovanni Visconti during the opening week of this year's edition of the Giro, the riders of Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli were able to play other cards in today's stage and it worked, as Gatto recognized after the finish; he thanked them and his directeur sportif Luca Scinto.
"I'm a sprinter, but I've always liked finishes like this, slightly uphill and technically difficult," said Gatto after the finish.
"I threw away the first two years of my career but I'm starting to make up time now. I just didn't understand how much work I had to do to be a professional. I have to thank Luca Scinto because he's helped me a lot. This stage win is for him."
It was a brave move from someone confident in their ability; maybe a sign of his increased maturity and probably the result of greater faith in his ability, Gatto was able to repay Scinto's belief with his stunning late attack.
"I looked around once but didn't see anyone. Then when I looked again, I saw it was a Saxo Bank and thought, 'I wonder if it's Contador,' said Gatto.
"I was slightly worried because I knew I didn't have much left for an eventual sprint. But when I checked one last time near the line, I knew I'd got it and began celebrating."
"I felt good on the [final] climb and it was good having a teammate in the break for the day," he said. "A victory in the Giro is great but to finish in front of Alberto Contador makes it even better."
Contador's late jump from the pack to take second on the stage moved him into fifth on the general classification, 13 seconds behind overall leader Pieter Weening (Rabobank), with one of his biggest rivals, Michele Scarponi, a second behind in sixth. The top four places remain unchanged from yesterday.
"Today for me and the team it was simple, only the finish was going to be hard," said Weening. "There were a lot of climbers [in the front group] and I had to be in the front because there could have been a lot of time gaps.
"I still have good legs so we'll wait for the last climb up Etna and see what happens."
Raining on the fast men's parade
Gatto spoiled the party that was supposed to be that of the sprinters in Tropea with his attack late in the stage to hold on and take victory, and many were tipping Mark Cavendish to take line honors in the coastal city. Before the start he Tweeted that he had seen the finish and knew positioning would be important.
It wasn't to be however, as the HTC-Highroad sprinter was nowhere to be seen in the finale despite some solid work from his teammates in the last 40km; conversely, Petacchi proved that he's the best fast man at this year's race with his third place.
With a long and relatively flat parcours, today was chance for many of the big overall contenders to recuperate from a fast stage yesterday - acknowledged as such by the likes of Carlos Sastre and Contador - and save energy for tomorrow journey to Mt Etna, which has loomed large in the consciousness of the general classification hitters and promises to make for spectacular racing.
After just two kilometers, Giordani and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked, destined to spend the day toiling in isolation off the front of the bunch. Their endeavours netted them a maximum advantage of 10:50, which seemed a little generous, but it had been slashed to four minutes as the peloton passed under the banner indicating 35km remaining.
With 20km left to ride and the finish in Tropea beckoning, the break still held onto an advantage hovering around 2:30, an impressive feat given the length of the stage and the brevity of their stay within the bunch this morning. Given the fact that HTC-Highroad and Lampre-ISD were doing plenty of work to bring the plucky escapees back to the fold, the gap came tumbling down after this point.
And having spent all but 9.5km off the front of the bunch, Giordani and Selvaggi ended their adventure with a handshake and an embrace, sitting up with 7.5km remaining as the peloton pushed hard to sweep past the Italian duo.
The small climb that provided a finishing flourish to the day's long journey was a cue for Gatto to shoot from the pack solo and head for home, which he did, ensuring the efforts of Contador were only good enough for second place and the 26-year-old from Montebelluna could celebrate the biggest win of his career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:59:45
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|28
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|33
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|39
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|53
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|54
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|56
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:15
|59
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|62
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:23
|64
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:26
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|70
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|80
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:33
|87
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|88
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|94
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|95
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:01
|96
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|99
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|103
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|107
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|108
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|111
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22
|112
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|114
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|115
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|116
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|118
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|119
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|121
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:24
|123
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|124
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|125
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|132
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|133
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|135
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|137
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|138
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|139
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|140
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|141
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|143
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|144
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:40
|145
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:43
|146
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|147
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|150
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|154
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|155
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|157
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:50
|159
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|160
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:51
|161
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|162
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|163
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|164
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|165
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|167
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|168
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|169
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:18
|170
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|171
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|172
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|173
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|174
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|176
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|177
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|178
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|179
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:25
|180
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|181
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:57
|182
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|183
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:11
|184
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|185
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|186
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:05
|187
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|188
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|189
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:45
|190
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|191
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|192
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:14
|193
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:08
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|12
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|3
|18
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|19
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|4
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|5
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|207
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|207
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|3
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|9
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|11
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|3
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|193
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|7
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|8
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|12
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|13
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|14
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|15
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|16
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|23
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|24
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|30
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|31
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|32
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|19
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|23
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|25
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|26
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4
|27
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|29
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|32
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|37
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|42
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|43
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|48
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|51
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|52
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14:59:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Team RadioShack
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Geox-TMC
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:26
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:33
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|20
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:46
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:30
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|29
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|23
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|8
|Movistar Team
|17
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|16
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|11
|Team RadioShack
|7
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Geox-TMC
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28:09:49
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:05
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:13
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|11
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:52
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:55
|17
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|18
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|21
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|22
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:20
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:42
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|29
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:50
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:13
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:29
|33
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:49
|34
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:30
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:40
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:54
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:58
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:44
|40
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:07
|41
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:06:31
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:32
|43
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:50
|44
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:41
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:13
|47
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:41
|48
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:53
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:44
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:18
|51
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:11:12
|52
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:13
|53
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:45
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:48
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:49
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:51
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:05
|59
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:07
|60
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:09
|61
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:16
|62
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:40
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:13:32
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:22
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:32
|66
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:47
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:53
|68
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:16:04
|69
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:17
|70
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:43
|71
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:16:47
|72
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:42
|73
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:10
|74
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:28
|75
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:36
|76
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:18:40
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:16
|78
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:45
|79
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:20:03
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:14
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|82
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:18
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:25
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:03
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:28
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:29
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|88
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:21:52
|89
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:22:02
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:28
|91
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:35
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:22:42
|93
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:23:20
|94
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:18
|95
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:46
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:50
|97
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:27
|98
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|100
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:42
|101
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:19
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:26:22
|103
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:26:26
|104
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:55
|105
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:27:11
|106
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:27:35
|107
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:36
|108
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:27:38
|109
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:20
|110
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:35
|111
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:25
|112
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:59
|114
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:06
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:30:41
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|117
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:51
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:30
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:48
|120
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:34:17
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:23
|122
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:33
|123
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|124
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:48
|125
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:34:54
|126
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:57
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:03
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:26
|129
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:45
|130
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:58
|131
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:01
|132
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:28
|133
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:34
|134
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:15
|135
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:37:23
|136
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:37:45
|137
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:52
|138
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:55
|139
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:22
|141
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:38:51
|142
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:38:57
|143
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:30
|144
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:44
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:50
|146
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:06
|147
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:41:10
|148
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:41:20
|149
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:00
|150
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:25
|151
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:33
|152
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:43:50
|153
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:40
|154
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:44:48
|155
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:52
|156
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:03
|157
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:45:29
|158
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:59
|159
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:08
|160
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:46:13
|161
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:22
|162
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:39
|163
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:57
|164
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:47:42
|165
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:49:02
|166
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:49:09
|167
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:15
|168
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:18
|169
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|170
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:50:48
|171
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:51:01
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:11
|173
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:33
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:51:40
|175
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:51:52
|176
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:05
|177
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:19
|178
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:53:25
|179
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:55:23
|180
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:56:06
|181
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:17
|182
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:58:41
|183
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:22
|184
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:00:32
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:43
|186
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:00:53
|187
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:00
|188
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:01:51
|189
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|1:03:19
|190
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:03:47
|191
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:16
|192
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:06:36
|193
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|40
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|37
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|32
|9
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|22
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|19
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|20
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|22
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|23
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|28
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|33
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|37
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|41
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|8
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|43
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|45
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|46
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|48
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|50
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|51
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|52
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|53
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|54
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|56
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|4
|59
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|60
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|61
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|62
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|63
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|65
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|66
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|67
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|68
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|3
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|70
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|71
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|72
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|74
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|75
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|76
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|8
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|10
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|11
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|15
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|17
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|18
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|19
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|21
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|25
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|26
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|11
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|16
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|19
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|22
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|23
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|24
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Team Radioshack
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|pts
|11
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|25
|15
|Movistar Team
|25
|16
|Sky Procycling
|25
|17
|Geox - TMC
|25
|18
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|25
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|60
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28:10:17
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:16
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|4
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:52
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:45
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:02
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:30
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:06:03
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:45
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:16
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:21
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:23
|14
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:37
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:13:04
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:14
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:57
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:35
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:07
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:31
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:30:13
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:20
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:49
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:35
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:00
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:27
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:02
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:32
|33
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:43:22
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:12
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:41
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:43
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:51
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:52:57
|39
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:55
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:00:04
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:15
|42
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:00:25
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:06:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|83:48:31
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:01
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:06
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:21
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:32
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:55
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:37
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:07:08
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:23
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:03
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:56
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:16
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:10
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:12
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:48
|19
|Team RadioShack
|0:23:22
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:15
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:32:45
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:37:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|133
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|128
|4
|Movistar Team
|106
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|6
|Sky Procycling
|75
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|65
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|62
|11
|Katusha Team
|62
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|56
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|17
|Team RadioShack
|39
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|20
|Geox-TMC
|35
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|35
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
