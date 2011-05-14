Image 1 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates winning stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) caused panic with his attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) kept pink for another day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 56 Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 56 Oscar Gatto on the podium after his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 56 The peloton on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 56 Androni heading back to the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 56 Euskaltel-Euskadi forced to work. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 56 The Androni team pose with former pro Belli (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 56 Gatto being chased by Contador and the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 56 A view of the Giro in Calabria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 56 The Giro d'Italia peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 56 The peloton rode along the coast all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 56 The monument unveiled for the local cyclists killed by a car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 56 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) at the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a quiet day in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 The riders watch a fire fighting plane above the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Contador is perhaps saying he's going to attack when the road kicks up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 56 Gatto celebrates with the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 56 Gatto on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 56 Contador was very aggressive in the finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 56 Contador got a gap on a short steep section (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) makes his move (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 56 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 56 Gatto jumped away from the peloton in the final kilometre (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 56 Gatto hits the line just ahead of Contador (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 56 Gatto celebrates in style (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) looks back to see where his rivals are (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 56 Contador let out some anger on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) silenced his critics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 56 Scarponi and Kreuziger seem surprised by Contador's attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 56 Petacchi brought home the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 56 Gatto celebrates with Contador just behind and the peloton further back (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 56 Gatto timed his move just right (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 56 A view of the spectacular Calabrian coast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 56 John Gadret wears a race radio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) was delighted to hold off Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) for the stage win. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 43 of 56 Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) has a word with someone after the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) sprays the champagne in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini) gets the kisses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 56 Pieter Weening in pink and Rabobank teammate Steven Kruijswijk in the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) in pink for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 56 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 56 Luis Pasamontes (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 56 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez talks to Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He's been threatening to strike on a Grand Tour scale for several years, and in Tropea this afternoon Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) pounced on an opportunity that beckoned in the final two kilometers of a 217km journey to win stage eight of this year's Giro d'Italia.

The two men he beat for the top step of the podium - none other than Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), who finished the stage in second and third respectively.

It came at the end of a long - and ultimately successful - day for Italian ProConti squad Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, which wasn't invited to last year's Giro and demonstrated its worthy of its place in la corsa rosa with Gatto's victory and Leonardo Giordani's presence in the two-man breakaway.

After working for team leader Giovanni Visconti during the opening week of this year's edition of the Giro, the riders of Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli were able to play other cards in today's stage and it worked, as Gatto recognized after the finish; he thanked them and his directeur sportif Luca Scinto.

"I'm a sprinter, but I've always liked finishes like this, slightly uphill and technically difficult," said Gatto after the finish.

"I threw away the first two years of my career but I'm starting to make up time now. I just didn't understand how much work I had to do to be a professional. I have to thank Luca Scinto because he's helped me a lot. This stage win is for him."

It was a brave move from someone confident in their ability; maybe a sign of his increased maturity and probably the result of greater faith in his ability, Gatto was able to repay Scinto's belief with his stunning late attack.

"I looked around once but didn't see anyone. Then when I looked again, I saw it was a Saxo Bank and thought, 'I wonder if it's Contador,' said Gatto.

"I was slightly worried because I knew I didn't have much left for an eventual sprint. But when I checked one last time near the line, I knew I'd got it and began celebrating."

"I felt good on the [final] climb and it was good having a teammate in the break for the day," he said. "A victory in the Giro is great but to finish in front of Alberto Contador makes it even better."

Contador's late jump from the pack to take second on the stage moved him into fifth on the general classification, 13 seconds behind overall leader Pieter Weening (Rabobank), with one of his biggest rivals, Michele Scarponi, a second behind in sixth. The top four places remain unchanged from yesterday.

"Today for me and the team it was simple, only the finish was going to be hard," said Weening. "There were a lot of climbers [in the front group] and I had to be in the front because there could have been a lot of time gaps.

"I still have good legs so we'll wait for the last climb up Etna and see what happens."

Raining on the fast men's parade

Gatto spoiled the party that was supposed to be that of the sprinters in Tropea with his attack late in the stage to hold on and take victory, and many were tipping Mark Cavendish to take line honors in the coastal city. Before the start he Tweeted that he had seen the finish and knew positioning would be important.

It wasn't to be however, as the HTC-Highroad sprinter was nowhere to be seen in the finale despite some solid work from his teammates in the last 40km; conversely, Petacchi proved that he's the best fast man at this year's race with his third place.

With a long and relatively flat parcours, today was chance for many of the big overall contenders to recuperate from a fast stage yesterday - acknowledged as such by the likes of Carlos Sastre and Contador - and save energy for tomorrow journey to Mt Etna, which has loomed large in the consciousness of the general classification hitters and promises to make for spectacular racing.

After just two kilometers, Giordani and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked, destined to spend the day toiling in isolation off the front of the bunch. Their endeavours netted them a maximum advantage of 10:50, which seemed a little generous, but it had been slashed to four minutes as the peloton passed under the banner indicating 35km remaining.

With 20km left to ride and the finish in Tropea beckoning, the break still held onto an advantage hovering around 2:30, an impressive feat given the length of the stage and the brevity of their stay within the bunch this morning. Given the fact that HTC-Highroad and Lampre-ISD were doing plenty of work to bring the plucky escapees back to the fold, the gap came tumbling down after this point.

And having spent all but 9.5km off the front of the bunch, Giordani and Selvaggi ended their adventure with a handshake and an embrace, sitting up with 7.5km remaining as the peloton pushed hard to sweep past the Italian duo.

The small climb that provided a finishing flourish to the day's long journey was a cue for Gatto to shoot from the pack solo and head for home, which he did, ensuring the efforts of Contador were only good enough for second place and the 26-year-old from Montebelluna could celebrate the biggest win of his career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:59:45 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:05 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 15 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 28 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 33 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 38 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 39 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 51 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 52 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 53 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 54 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 55 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 56 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:15 59 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 61 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22 62 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 63 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:23 64 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:26 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 68 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 70 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 75 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 79 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 80 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 81 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 85 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 88 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 93 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:40 94 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 95 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:01 96 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 99 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:11 103 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:17 108 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 111 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 112 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 114 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 115 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 116 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 117 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 118 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 119 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 120 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 121 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:24 123 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 124 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 125 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 132 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 133 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 135 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 137 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 138 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 139 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 140 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 141 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 143 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 144 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:40 145 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:43 146 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 148 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 149 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 150 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 153 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 155 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:47 157 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:50 159 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 160 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:51 161 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 162 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 164 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 165 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 167 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 168 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 169 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:18 170 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 171 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 172 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 173 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 174 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 176 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 177 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 178 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 179 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:25 180 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 181 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:57 182 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 183 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:11 184 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 185 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:17 186 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:05 187 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:38 188 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 189 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:45 190 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 191 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 192 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:14 193 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:08 DNF Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 12 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 17 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 3 18 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2 19 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 20 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 1 - Vibo Valentia Marina, 192km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 4 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 5 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 207 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 207

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 9 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 11 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 5 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 193 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 7 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 8 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 12 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 127 13 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 14 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 15 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 76 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 23 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 24 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 30 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 31 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 32 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 14 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 15 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 16 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 19 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 21 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 23 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 25 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 26 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 27 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 29 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 31 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 32 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 37 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 41 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 42 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 43 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 48 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 51 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 52 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 14:59:25 2 Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Sky Procycling 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Team RadioShack 8 Lampre - ISD 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Pro Team Astana 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Geox-TMC 14 HTC-Highroad 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:26 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 17 BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Katusha Team 0:00:47 20 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:46 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:30 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:57

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 29 pts 2 Sky Procycling 23 3 AG2R La Mondiale 23 4 Lampre - ISD 20 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 7 BMC Racing Team 17 8 Movistar Team 17 9 Androni Giocattoli 16 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 11 Team RadioShack 7 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 4 14 Pro Team Astana 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Katusha Team 17 Geox-TMC 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 HTC-Highroad 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Acqua & Sapone

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28:09:49 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:05 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:13 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:33 11 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:44 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:52 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:55 17 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 18 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:06 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:16 22 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:20 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:21 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:22 25 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:42 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 29 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:50 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:13 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:29 33 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:49 34 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:54 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:30 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:40 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:54 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:58 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:04:44 40 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:07 41 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:06:31 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:32 43 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:50 44 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:41 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:08 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:13 47 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:41 48 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:53 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:44 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:18 51 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:11:12 52 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:13 53 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:45 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:48 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:49 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:51 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:05 59 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:07 60 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:09 61 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:16 62 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:12:40 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:13:32 64 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:22 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:32 66 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:47 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:53 68 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:16:04 69 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:17 70 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:43 71 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:16:47 72 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:42 73 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:10 74 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:28 75 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:36 76 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:18:40 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:16 78 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:45 79 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:20:03 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:14 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 82 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:18 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:25 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:03 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:28 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:29 87 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:38 88 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:21:52 89 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:22:02 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:28 91 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:35 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:22:42 93 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:23:20 94 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:18 95 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:46 96 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:50 97 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:27 98 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:28 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:36 100 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:42 101 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:19 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:26:22 103 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:26:26 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:55 105 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:27:11 106 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:27:35 107 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:36 108 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:27:38 109 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:28:20 110 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:35 111 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:25 112 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:41 113 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:59 114 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:06 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:30:41 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:43 117 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:51 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:32:30 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:48 120 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:17 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:23 122 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:33 123 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:35 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:48 125 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:34:54 126 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:57 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:03 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:26 129 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:35:45 130 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:58 131 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:01 132 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:28 133 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:34 134 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:37:15 135 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:37:23 136 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:37:45 137 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:52 138 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:55 139 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 140 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:22 141 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:38:51 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:38:57 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:30 144 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:44 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:50 146 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:06 147 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:41:10 148 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:41:20 149 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:00 150 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:25 151 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:33 152 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:43:50 153 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:40 154 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:44:48 155 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:52 156 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:45:03 157 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:45:29 158 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:59 159 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:08 160 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:13 161 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:22 162 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:39 163 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:57 164 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:47:42 165 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:02 166 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:49:09 167 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:15 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:50:18 169 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:24 170 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:50:48 171 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:51:01 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:51:11 173 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:33 174 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:51:40 175 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:51:52 176 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:05 177 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:53:19 178 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:53:25 179 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:55:23 180 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:56:06 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:58:17 182 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:58:41 183 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:22 184 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:00:32 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:43 186 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:00:53 187 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:00 188 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:01:51 189 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 1:03:19 190 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:03:47 191 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:16 192 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:06:36 193 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 40 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 37 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 36 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 32 9 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 22 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 16 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 19 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 18 20 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 22 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 23 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 28 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 31 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 33 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 36 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 37 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 41 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 8 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 43 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 45 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 46 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 48 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 50 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 5 51 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 53 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 54 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 59 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 60 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 61 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 62 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 63 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 65 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 66 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 67 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 68 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 3 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 71 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 72 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 74 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2 75 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 76 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 8 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 10 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 11 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 15 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 17 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 18 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 19 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 21 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 23 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 24 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 25 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 26 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 8 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 9 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 11 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 16 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 19 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 22 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 23 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 24 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 2 HTC - Highroad 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 4 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 5 Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Katusha Team 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Team Radioshack 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 3 pts 11 Team Garmin - Cervelo 5 12 Pro Team Astana 10 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 14 Lampre - ISD 25 15 Movistar Team 25 16 Sky Procycling 25 17 Geox - TMC 25 18 Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team 25 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 21 Acqua & Sapone 60 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 100

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28:10:17 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:16 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 4 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:52 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:54 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:45 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:02 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:30 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:06:03 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:45 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:16 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:21 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:23 14 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:37 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:13:04 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:14 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:57 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:35 19 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:07 20 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:27 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:31 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:30:13 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:20 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:49 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:07 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:35 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:00 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:27 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:54 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:02 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:32 33 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:43:22 34 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:12 35 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:41 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:50:43 37 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:51 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:52:57 39 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:55 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:00:04 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:15 42 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:00:25 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:06:08

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 83:48:31 2 Pro Team Astana 0:00:01 3 Geox-TMC 0:01:06 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:21 5 Sky Procycling 0:02:32 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:55 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:37 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:02 10 Katusha Team 0:07:08 11 Lampre - ISD 0:07:23 12 Acqua & Sapone 0:09:03 13 HTC-Highroad 0:09:56 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:16 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:10 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:10 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:12 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:48 19 Team RadioShack 0:23:22 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:15 21 BMC Racing Team 0:32:45 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:37:25