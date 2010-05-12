Image 1 of 61 Footon-Servetto races to 14th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali and the Liquigas-Doimo team on the way to a stage four win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 61 Garmin - Transitions finished 49 seconds off the pace in 8th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 61 Cervelo TestTeam riders faced dreary conditions for their team time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 61 Omega Pharma - Lotto finished the team time trial in 7th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 61 Team Sky battles through heavy rain. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 61 The Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovann conceded 2:24 to stage winner Liquigas - Doimo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 61 The AG2R La Mondiale squad (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 61 Bbox Bouygues Telecom en route to Cuneo in stage four. It's a team game, and Liquigas-Doimo best demonstrated the benefits of having a fully fit squad in today's team time trial when it took the Giro by storm as rain clouds hovered over the peloton on the road from Savigliano to Cuneo.

The Italian team put its two general classification contenders, Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso, in first and second on general classification with Nibali donning the maglia rosa, after setting the fastest time on the 33km route in the Piedmonte region.

Liquigas-Doimo topped Team Sky by 13 seconds, while the Astana team of the previous race leader Alexander Vinokourov imploded in the finale and lost 38 seconds to the stage winners by the line.

Before the start Nibali paid tribute to his team, noting how strong it is and that he felt molto tranquillo; that proved to be the case as Roberto Amadio's outfit put in a fantastic display of team riding in testing conditions that changed throughout the parcours.

"The whole team did an amazing ride. We went really, really strong," said Nibali after the stage. "I pushed a lot of times and Basso went really strong, Bodnar too. They were all good today... Sabatini, Syzmd and Vanotti."

"We got caught in the rain like everyone else but we didn't panic and stayed together. That was the difference. We won the time trial at the Giro a few years ago, so we know we're good at them. This is a team victory and the team has taken the pink jersey, not just me."

After a whirlwind opening to the 93rd Giro in which several big teams have lost some of their stars and been battered by conditions in Holland, Liquigas-Doimo showed that it has arguably suffered the least damage and possesses the firepower to take control of this year's race.

While the likes of Garmin-Transitions, Astana and even Team Sky lost one or more of its team members along the route, Liquigas-Doimo kept all nine men together until the finish in Cuneo, where Nibali collected his first maglia rosa.

"It's still difficult to think I'm in the pink jersey. The directeur sportif Zanatta kept shouting via radio that we were going to get it. They often say things like that to motivate us. But this time it was true," Nibali said.

"For every Italian rider, it's a special moment but I was called up late for the Giro and so I won't change my race strategy and will take things day by day. We'll see what happens in the rest of the Giro."

"Vincenzo and Ivan had a good day, as did the whole squad... they're big riders," said Roberto Amadio after the finish. And they showed how big they were with a superbly consistent performance that managed to overhaul the time set by Team Sky - which for most of the stage looked unbeatable - and propel the two aforementioned Italians to the top of the standings.

Vino vanquished

Meanwhile, just two days after taking the maglia rosa in his first Giro d'Italia, Vinokourov had a day he'd probably rather forget, his Astana team finishing fifth and its time of 37:15 meaning he slipped to sixth on general classification, 33 seconds behind Nibali.

Astana directeur sportif Giueseppe Martinelli had spoken of the importance of his team getting the fundamentals right before the start of today's stage; doing that proved a little difficult in the closing kilometre as the wheels feel off Vinokourov's train when he lost his fifth man in the squad and hence precious seconds while the remaining four riders waited for him to finish.

A visibly frustrated Vinokourov beckoned his troops to lift for the final push to the line in a bid to keep the jersey but it wasn't forthcoming, this year's version of Astana not possessing the firepower it did at last year's Tour de France when it dominated this discipline with the likes of Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden.

Saxo Bank, with its surprise packet Richie Porte its best hope on general classification, only managed 37:27 in a performance that reflected the squad directeur sportif Bradley McGee has at his disposal - that is, one not suited to team time trials.

Making a splash in Savigliano

Cadel Evans' BMC Racing team set the best of the early times with 37:58, beating the mark set by Footon-Servetto of 38:40 and until Team Katusha's ride of 37:04 - which earned it fourth place at day's end - it looked like Evans and co had done enough to be amongst the top 10. But as the rain fell near the first intermediate time check, so did the times and soon a sub 38-minute time became the norm.

Sky managed to put several days of troubles behind it despite copping a drenching as the heavens opened - directeur sportif Sean Yates must have been praying to those same heavens that no more bad luck hit his team after a disastrous stage on Monday.

It didn't, and the British squad finished with a time of 36:50 which appeared fast enough to take the stage and a much-needed boost to morale. Led admirably by Bradley Wiggins, who mustered his troops along the 33km, the men in black held the fastest first intermediate split of 19:31 and carried that momentum to the finish where only one team proved to be faster on the day.

Possessing one of the favourites for the overall title in Carlos Sastre, Cervélo TestTeam were one of the squads to watch closely out of the gate in Savigliano. And driven by Lithuanian time trial champion Ignatas Konovalovas, who won the final stage time trial in Rome during last year's Giro, the Swiss squad managed sixth fastest, its time 38 seconds off that set by Liquigas.

Behind them however, Garmin-Transitions was having another tough day at the office. Its stocks already dwindled by the loss of Christian Vande Velde through a broken collarbone suffered in a crash during stage three, Matt White's charges also dropped Murilo Fischer with about 10km remaining.

Down to six riders, which included two national time trial champions in Canada's Svein Tuft and young Australian Cameron Meyer, Garmin-Transitions finished eighth, a good performance given the circumstances and the fact that its general classification hope, Vande Velde, wasn't there.

Importantly, today's stage showed how important a solid - and complete - team is going to prove as this year's Giro progresses. With several days to take stock before the first of the mountain stages, those teams with ambitions for overall glory will have to regroup and ensure that the losses suffered on the roads of Holland don't continue to hinder their chances as the race returns to its spiritual home of Italy.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:37 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 8 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 14 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:27 19 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 20 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:37 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:38 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 27 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 28 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 29 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 32 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 33 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 35 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 37 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:49 44 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 47 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 48 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 50 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 51 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 52 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 54 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 56 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:55 57 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:57 59 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 60 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 61 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 62 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:58 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 66 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:04 67 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 69 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 71 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 72 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:07 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:17 75 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 76 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:25 82 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:43 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 84 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:45 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:54 89 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:03 90 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 91 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 93 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 94 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:02:08 95 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 96 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 97 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 98 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 99 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 100 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 102 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:14 103 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:15 104 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 105 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 106 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 107 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 108 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:19 110 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 111 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:21 115 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 116 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 119 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:23 122 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 123 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 124 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 125 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 126 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:26 128 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:28 129 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:29 130 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 131 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 132 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 133 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 135 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 136 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 137 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:31 138 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:02:35 139 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:02:36 140 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 141 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 142 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 143 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 144 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 145 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 146 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:42 147 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 148 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:53 156 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:57 157 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:04 158 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:12 159 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 160 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:13 161 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:15 162 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 163 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:18 164 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:24 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:25 166 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:30 167 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:31 168 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:03:50 169 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:09 170 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:24 171 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:33 172 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:44 173 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 174 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:45 175 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 176 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:46 177 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 178 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:04:49 179 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:53 180 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:57 181 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 182 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 183 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 184 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 185 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:05:44 186 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:47 187 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 188 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:51 189 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:37 190 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 191 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:58 192 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:07 193 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:19 194 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:21 195 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 196 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 0:36:37 2 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 4 Team Katusha 0:00:27 5 Astana 0:00:38 6 Cervelo TestTeam 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:46 8 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:49 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 10 Team Milram 0:00:57 11 Rabobank 0:01:04 12 BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 13 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:43 14 Footon - Servetto 0:02:03 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:08 16 Quick Step 0:02:15 17 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:19 18 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:21 19 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:02:24 20 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:29 21 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 0:02:39 22 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50

Time check 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:31 2 Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:28 4 Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:29 5 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:30 6 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:34 7 Astana 8 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:43 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:47 10 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:00:57 11 BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:03 13 Rabobank 0:01:08 14 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:09 15 Caisse d'Epargne 16 Team Milram 17 Quick Step 0:01:24 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:27 19 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 0:01:28 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Footon - Servetto 0:01:32 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53

Super Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 20 pts 2 Team HTC - Columbia 19 3 Astana 18 4 Team Saxo Bank 17 5 Team Milram 16 6 Rabobank 15 7 Garmin - Transitions 14 8 Cervelo TestTeam 13 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 11 Team Katusha 10 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 9 13 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 8 14 AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 16 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 5 17 Caisse d'Epargne 4 18 BMC Racing Team 3 19 Quick Step 2 20 Footon - Servetto 1 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10:44:00 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:26 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:33 7 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:59 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 12 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:04 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:01:15 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:16 18 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:22 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:01:28 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:38 22 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:41 23 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:45 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:49 25 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:52 26 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:01:55 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 28 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:01 29 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:05 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:06 31 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:09 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:13 33 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:28 34 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:31 35 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:33 36 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 37 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 39 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:36 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:40 41 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:49 42 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:28 43 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:43 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 45 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:49 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:11 47 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:04:13 49 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:29 50 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 51 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:49 52 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:04:50 53 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 54 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:09 55 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:10 56 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:48 57 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:10 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:19 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:59 60 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:05 61 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:12 62 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:51 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:06 64 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:09:15 65 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:16 66 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:18 67 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:20 69 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:09:25 70 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:27 71 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:29 72 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:33 73 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:34 75 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:35 76 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:36 77 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:37 78 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 79 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:40 80 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:43 81 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:46 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:47 84 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:51 85 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:54 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:56 87 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:59 88 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:01 89 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:05 90 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:07 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:08 92 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:09 93 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:13 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:15 95 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 96 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:22 97 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:26 98 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:37 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:40 100 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:42 101 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:52 102 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:59 103 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:01 104 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:04 105 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:14 108 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:18 109 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:19 110 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:23 111 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 112 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:24 113 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 114 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:11:25 115 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 116 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:11:26 117 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 118 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 120 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:33 121 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:34 122 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:35 123 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:37 124 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:38 125 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:39 126 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:40 127 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:41 128 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 129 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:42 130 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:44 131 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:47 132 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:49 133 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:50 134 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 135 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 136 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:51 137 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:54 138 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:11:55 139 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:57 140 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 141 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:58 142 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:01 143 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:03 144 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 145 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:08 146 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:09 147 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:29 148 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 149 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:48 150 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:04 151 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:06 152 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:13:07 153 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:23 154 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:13:28 155 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:33 156 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:34 157 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:37 158 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:42 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:50 160 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 161 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 162 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:59 163 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:14:19 164 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 165 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:28 166 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:29 167 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:14:33 168 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:45 169 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:14:46 170 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:00 171 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:05 172 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:08 173 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:10 174 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:15:37 175 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:42 176 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:47 177 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:16:04 178 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:16 179 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:23 180 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:43 181 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:17:08 182 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:17:14 183 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:30 184 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:36 185 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:49 186 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:18 187 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:18:33 188 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:18:46 189 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:19:04 190 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:46 191 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:03 192 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:40 193 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:00 194 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:22:13 195 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:52 196 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:26:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 28 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 27 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 25 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 6 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 9 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 19 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 13 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 12 16 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 18 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 20 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 22 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 9 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 24 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 25 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 28 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 30 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 33 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 35 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 36 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 37 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 38 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 39 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 40 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 43 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 44 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 45 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10:44:20 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:25 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:04 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:21 6 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:25 7 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:29 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:20 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:59 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:45 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:07:52 12 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:56 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:58 14 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:13 16 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:14 17 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:17 18 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:27 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:31 20 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:39 21 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:41 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:22 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:32 25 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:44 26 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:10:59 27 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:03 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:11:05 29 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:10 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 31 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:15 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:18 33 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:22 34 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:34 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:28 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:17 38 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:22 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:59 40 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:09 41 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:14:26 42 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:50 43 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:27 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:23 45 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:16:48 46 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:16:54 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:10 48 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:58 49 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:18:26 50 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:18:44 51 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:19:43 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:20 53 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:25:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 5 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 6 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 7 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 8 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 185 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 180 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 6 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 132 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 131

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 6 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 10 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 11 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 15 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 17 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 18 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 19 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 30:59:09 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:01 3 Astana 0:00:19 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 5 Team Milram 0:01:19 6 Rabobank 0:01:31 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:05:22 8 Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:25 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:27 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:54 11 Team Katusha 0:09:56 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:12 13 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:12:06 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:26 16 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 0:15:45 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:26 18 BMC Racing Team 0:18:10 19 Quick Step 0:18:32 20 Footon - Servetto 0:20:54 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:20 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:07