Liquigas-Doimo fly to TTT victory
Les Clarke and Stephen Farrand
Nibali assumes pink on day one in Italy
It's a team game, and Liquigas-Doimo best demonstrated the benefits of having a fully fit squad in today's team time trial when it took the Giro by storm as rain clouds hovered over the peloton on the road from Savigliano to Cuneo.
The Italian team put its two general classification contenders, Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso, in first and second on general classification with Nibali donning the maglia rosa, after setting the fastest time on the 33km route in the Piedmonte region.
Liquigas-Doimo topped Team Sky by 13 seconds, while the Astana team of the previous race leader Alexander Vinokourov imploded in the finale and lost 38 seconds to the stage winners by the line.
Before the start Nibali paid tribute to his team, noting how strong it is and that he felt molto tranquillo; that proved to be the case as Roberto Amadio's outfit put in a fantastic display of team riding in testing conditions that changed throughout the parcours.
"The whole team did an amazing ride. We went really, really strong," said Nibali after the stage. "I pushed a lot of times and Basso went really strong, Bodnar too. They were all good today... Sabatini, Syzmd and Vanotti."
"We got caught in the rain like everyone else but we didn't panic and stayed together. That was the difference. We won the time trial at the Giro a few years ago, so we know we're good at them. This is a team victory and the team has taken the pink jersey, not just me."
After a whirlwind opening to the 93rd Giro in which several big teams have lost some of their stars and been battered by conditions in Holland, Liquigas-Doimo showed that it has arguably suffered the least damage and possesses the firepower to take control of this year's race.
While the likes of Garmin-Transitions, Astana and even Team Sky lost one or more of its team members along the route, Liquigas-Doimo kept all nine men together until the finish in Cuneo, where Nibali collected his first maglia rosa.
"It's still difficult to think I'm in the pink jersey. The directeur sportif Zanatta kept shouting via radio that we were going to get it. They often say things like that to motivate us. But this time it was true," Nibali said.
"For every Italian rider, it's a special moment but I was called up late for the Giro and so I won't change my race strategy and will take things day by day. We'll see what happens in the rest of the Giro."
"Vincenzo and Ivan had a good day, as did the whole squad... they're big riders," said Roberto Amadio after the finish. And they showed how big they were with a superbly consistent performance that managed to overhaul the time set by Team Sky - which for most of the stage looked unbeatable - and propel the two aforementioned Italians to the top of the standings.
Vino vanquished
Meanwhile, just two days after taking the maglia rosa in his first Giro d'Italia, Vinokourov had a day he'd probably rather forget, his Astana team finishing fifth and its time of 37:15 meaning he slipped to sixth on general classification, 33 seconds behind Nibali.
Astana directeur sportif Giueseppe Martinelli had spoken of the importance of his team getting the fundamentals right before the start of today's stage; doing that proved a little difficult in the closing kilometre as the wheels feel off Vinokourov's train when he lost his fifth man in the squad and hence precious seconds while the remaining four riders waited for him to finish.
A visibly frustrated Vinokourov beckoned his troops to lift for the final push to the line in a bid to keep the jersey but it wasn't forthcoming, this year's version of Astana not possessing the firepower it did at last year's Tour de France when it dominated this discipline with the likes of Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden.
Saxo Bank, with its surprise packet Richie Porte its best hope on general classification, only managed 37:27 in a performance that reflected the squad directeur sportif Bradley McGee has at his disposal - that is, one not suited to team time trials.
Making a splash in Savigliano
Cadel Evans' BMC Racing team set the best of the early times with 37:58, beating the mark set by Footon-Servetto of 38:40 and until Team Katusha's ride of 37:04 - which earned it fourth place at day's end - it looked like Evans and co had done enough to be amongst the top 10. But as the rain fell near the first intermediate time check, so did the times and soon a sub 38-minute time became the norm.
Sky managed to put several days of troubles behind it despite copping a drenching as the heavens opened - directeur sportif Sean Yates must have been praying to those same heavens that no more bad luck hit his team after a disastrous stage on Monday.
It didn't, and the British squad finished with a time of 36:50 which appeared fast enough to take the stage and a much-needed boost to morale. Led admirably by Bradley Wiggins, who mustered his troops along the 33km, the men in black held the fastest first intermediate split of 19:31 and carried that momentum to the finish where only one team proved to be faster on the day.
Possessing one of the favourites for the overall title in Carlos Sastre, Cervélo TestTeam were one of the squads to watch closely out of the gate in Savigliano. And driven by Lithuanian time trial champion Ignatas Konovalovas, who won the final stage time trial in Rome during last year's Giro, the Swiss squad managed sixth fastest, its time 38 seconds off that set by Liquigas.
Behind them however, Garmin-Transitions was having another tough day at the office. Its stocks already dwindled by the loss of Christian Vande Velde through a broken collarbone suffered in a crash during stage three, Matt White's charges also dropped Murilo Fischer with about 10km remaining.
Down to six riders, which included two national time trial champions in Canada's Svein Tuft and young Australian Cameron Meyer, Garmin-Transitions finished eighth, a good performance given the circumstances and the fact that its general classification hope, Vande Velde, wasn't there.
Importantly, today's stage showed how important a solid - and complete - team is going to prove as this year's Giro progresses. With several days to take stock before the first of the mountain stages, those teams with ambitions for overall glory will have to regroup and ensure that the losses suffered on the roads of Holland don't continue to hinder their chances as the race returns to its spiritual home of Italy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:37
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:04
|8
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:27
|19
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:37
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:38
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|27
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|28
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|29
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|33
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|35
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|37
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:49
|44
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|50
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|57
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:57
|59
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|61
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:58
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|66
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:04
|67
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|72
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:07
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:17
|75
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|76
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:25
|82
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:43
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|84
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:45
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:54
|89
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:03
|90
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:02:08
|95
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|96
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|97
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|98
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|99
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|100
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|102
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:15
|104
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|105
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|106
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:19
|110
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|111
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:21
|115
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|118
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|119
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:23
|122
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:24
|123
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:26
|128
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|129
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:29
|130
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|131
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|132
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|133
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|135
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|136
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|137
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:31
|138
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:02:35
|139
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|140
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|141
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|142
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|143
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|145
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|146
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:42
|147
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|148
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:53
|156
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:57
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:04
|158
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:12
|159
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|160
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:13
|161
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:15
|162
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|163
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:18
|164
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:24
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:25
|166
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|167
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|168
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:03:50
|169
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:09
|170
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:24
|171
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:33
|172
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:44
|173
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|174
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:45
|175
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|176
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:46
|177
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|178
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:04:49
|179
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:53
|180
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:57
|181
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|182
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|183
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|184
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|185
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:44
|186
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:47
|187
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|188
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:51
|189
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:37
|190
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|191
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:58
|192
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:07
|193
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:19
|194
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:21
|195
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|196
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:36:37
|2
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|5
|Astana
|0:00:38
|6
|Cervelo TestTeam
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:46
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:49
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|10
|Team Milram
|0:00:57
|11
|Rabobank
|0:01:04
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:43
|14
|Footon - Servetto
|0:02:03
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:08
|16
|Quick Step
|0:02:15
|17
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:19
|18
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:21
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:02:24
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:29
|21
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|0:02:39
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:28
|4
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:29
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:30
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:34
|7
|Astana
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:43
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:47
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:00:57
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:03
|13
|Rabobank
|0:01:08
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:09
|15
|Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Team Milram
|17
|Quick Step
|0:01:24
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:27
|19
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|0:01:28
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:01:32
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|20
|pts
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|3
|Astana
|18
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|5
|Team Milram
|16
|6
|Rabobank
|15
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|14
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|13
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|11
|Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|9
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|8
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|16
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|5
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Quick Step
|2
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|1
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10:44:00
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:26
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:33
|7
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:59
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|12
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:04
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:01:15
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:16
|18
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:22
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:24
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:01:28
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:38
|22
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:41
|23
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:45
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:49
|25
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:52
|26
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:01:55
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|29
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:05
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:06
|31
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:09
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:13
|33
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:28
|34
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:31
|35
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:33
|36
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|37
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|39
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:36
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:40
|41
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:49
|42
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:28
|43
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:43
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:45
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:49
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:11
|47
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:13
|49
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:29
|50
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|51
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|52
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|53
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|55
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|56
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:48
|57
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:19
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|60
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:05
|61
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:12
|62
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|63
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:06
|64
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:09:15
|65
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:16
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:18
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:20
|69
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:09:25
|70
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:27
|71
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:29
|72
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:33
|73
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:34
|75
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:35
|76
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:36
|77
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:37
|78
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:40
|80
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:43
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:46
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:47
|84
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:51
|85
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:54
|86
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:56
|87
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:59
|88
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:01
|89
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:05
|90
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:08
|92
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:09
|93
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:13
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|95
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|96
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:22
|97
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:26
|98
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:37
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:40
|100
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:42
|101
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:52
|102
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:59
|103
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:01
|104
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:04
|105
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:14
|108
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:18
|109
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:19
|110
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:23
|111
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:24
|113
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|114
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:11:25
|115
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:11:26
|117
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|118
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|120
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:33
|121
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:34
|122
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:35
|123
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:37
|124
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:38
|125
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:39
|126
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:40
|127
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:41
|128
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|129
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:42
|130
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:44
|131
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:47
|132
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:49
|133
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:50
|134
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|136
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:51
|137
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:54
|138
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:11:55
|139
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:57
|140
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|141
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|142
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:01
|143
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:03
|144
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:07
|145
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:08
|146
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:09
|147
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:29
|148
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|149
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:48
|150
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:04
|151
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:06
|152
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:13:07
|153
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:23
|154
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:28
|155
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:33
|156
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:34
|157
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:37
|158
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:42
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:50
|160
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|161
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|162
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:59
|163
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:19
|164
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|165
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:28
|166
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:29
|167
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:33
|168
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:45
|169
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:14:46
|170
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:00
|171
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:05
|172
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:08
|173
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|174
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:15:37
|175
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:42
|176
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:47
|177
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:16:04
|178
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:16
|179
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:23
|180
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:43
|181
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:17:08
|182
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:14
|183
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:30
|184
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:36
|185
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:49
|186
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:18
|187
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:33
|188
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:18:46
|189
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:04
|190
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:46
|191
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:03
|192
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:40
|193
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|194
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:22:13
|195
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:52
|196
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|28
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|6
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|9
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|16
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|18
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|20
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|22
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|9
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|24
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|25
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|30
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|32
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|33
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|35
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|36
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|38
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|39
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|40
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|43
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|44
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|45
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10:44:20
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:25
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:04
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:21
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:25
|7
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:29
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:59
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:45
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:07:52
|12
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:56
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:58
|14
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:13
|16
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:14
|17
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:17
|18
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:27
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:31
|20
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:39
|21
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:41
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:22
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:32
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:44
|26
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:10:59
|27
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:03
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:11:05
|29
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:10
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|31
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:15
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:18
|33
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:22
|34
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:34
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:28
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:17
|38
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:22
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:59
|40
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:09
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:14:26
|42
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|43
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:27
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:23
|45
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:16:48
|46
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:54
|47
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:10
|48
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:58
|49
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:18:26
|50
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:44
|51
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:19:43
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:20
|53
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|6
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|7
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|8
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|180
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|6
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|132
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|8
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|10
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|11
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|15
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|16
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|17
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|18
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|19
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|22
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|30:59:09
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:01
|3
|Astana
|0:00:19
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Milram
|0:01:19
|6
|Rabobank
|0:01:31
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:22
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:25
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:54
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:12
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:12:06
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:26
|16
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|0:15:45
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:26
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:10
|19
|Quick Step
|0:18:32
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:20:54
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:20
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|96
|pts
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|73
|3
|Rabobank
|71
|4
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|5
|Team Milram
|68
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|67
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|63
|8
|Astana
|54
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|47
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|42
|11
|Quick Step
|34
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|33
|13
|Team Katusha
|25
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|15
|Cervelo TestTeam
|16
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|15
|17
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|13
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|10
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|21
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|22
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
