Trending

Liquigas-Doimo fly to TTT victory

Nibali assumes pink on day one in Italy

Image 1 of 61

Footon-Servetto races to 14th.

Footon-Servetto races to 14th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali and the Liquigas-Doimo team on the way to a stage four win.

Vincenzo Nibali and the Liquigas-Doimo team on the way to a stage four win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 61

Garmin - Transitions finished 49 seconds off the pace in 8th place.

Garmin - Transitions finished 49 seconds off the pace in 8th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 61

Cervelo TestTeam riders faced dreary conditions for their team time trial.

Cervelo TestTeam riders faced dreary conditions for their team time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 61

Omega Pharma - Lotto finished the team time trial in 7th place.

Omega Pharma - Lotto finished the team time trial in 7th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 61

Team Sky battles through heavy rain.

Team Sky battles through heavy rain.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 61

The Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovann conceded 2:24 to stage winner Liquigas - Doimo.

The Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovann conceded 2:24 to stage winner Liquigas - Doimo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 61

The AG2R La Mondiale squad

The AG2R La Mondiale squad
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 61

Bbox Bouygues Telecom en route to Cuneo in stage four.

Bbox Bouygues Telecom en route to Cuneo in stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 61

The Acqua & Sapone team finished in 21st place.

The Acqua & Sapone team finished in 21st place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 61

Caisse d'Epargne in action during stage four.

Caisse d'Epargne in action during stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 61

Branislau Samoilau, time trial champion of Belarus, finishes his pull at the front of the Quick Step formation.

Branislau Samoilau, time trial champion of Belarus, finishes his pull at the front of the Quick Step formation.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 61

The BMC Racing Team battles crosswinds during the team time trial.

The BMC Racing Team battles crosswinds during the team time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 61

Austrian time trial champion Matthias Brändle stands out amongst his Footon - Servetto teammates.

Austrian time trial champion Matthias Brändle stands out amongst his Footon - Servetto teammates.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 61

Team Astana time trials on the wet roads of Italy during the Giro d'Italia.

Team Astana time trials on the wet roads of Italy during the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

Rabobank races to an 11th place finish.

Rabobank races to an 11th place finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

Omega Pharma Lotto races to seventh in the Giro d'Italia team time trial.Omega Pharma Lotto races to seventh in the Giro d'Italia team time trial.

Omega Pharma Lotto races to seventh in the Giro d'Italia team time trial.Omega Pharma Lotto races to seventh in the Giro d'Italia team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 61

HTC - Columbia put in a strong ride for third on the team time trial stage.

HTC - Columbia put in a strong ride for third on the team time trial stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 61

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gestures as he cross the finish line.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gestures as he cross the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 61

Team Liquigas-Doimo rolls in for the win.

Team Liquigas-Doimo rolls in for the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 61

Team Liquigas-Doimo on the podium after winning the team time trial stage.

Team Liquigas-Doimo on the podium after winning the team time trial stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) looked happy in pink.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) looked happy in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 61

Team Katusha put in a solid, fourth placed ride.

Team Katusha put in a solid, fourth placed ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 61

Caisse d'Epargne races to 18th in the team time trial stage.

Caisse d'Epargne races to 18th in the team time trial stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 61

Colnago - CSF on its way to 15th.

Colnago - CSF on its way to 15th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 61

Ag2R-La Mondiale was the slowest of the teams during stage four.

Ag2R-La Mondiale was the slowest of the teams during stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 61

Team Footon-Servetto rides away.

Team Footon-Servetto rides away.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 61

Quick Step time trialed to 16th place.

Quick Step time trialed to 16th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Acqua & Sapone all lined up in formation.

Acqua & Sapone all lined up in formation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

The Acqua & Sapone finished second to last in the team time trial stage.

The Acqua & Sapone finished second to last in the team time trial stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

The Androni Giocattoli races to 19th.

The Androni Giocattoli races to 19th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

The Liquigas-Doimo team speeds to a Giro d'Italia stage win.

The Liquigas-Doimo team speeds to a Giro d'Italia stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) opens champagne after his team won the time trial.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) opens champagne after his team won the time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

AG2R La Mondiale races on dry roads.

AG2R La Mondiale races on dry roads.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

The Cervélo TestTeam rides to fifth.

The Cervélo TestTeam rides to fifth.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

Colnago-CSF rounds a bend in the team time trial.

Colnago-CSF rounds a bend in the team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Cadel Evans drives the pace for his BMC team.

Cadel Evans drives the pace for his BMC team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Roberto Amadio and new race leader Vincenzo Nibali

Roberto Amadio and new race leader Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

The Dutch Rabobank squad power through the team time trial.

The Dutch Rabobank squad power through the team time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 61

The Colnago-CSF Inox team drives through the rain.

The Colnago-CSF Inox team drives through the rain.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 61

Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne was the first team out on the road for stage four.

Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne was the first team out on the road for stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 61

New Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates on the podium.

New Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) took over the Giro lead on the first day of racing in Italy.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) took over the Giro lead on the first day of racing in Italy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 61

Team Sky racers were soaked through during the rainy stage four Giro d'Italia team time trial.

Team Sky racers were soaked through during the rainy stage four Giro d'Italia team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Liquigas - Doimo riders celebrate their victory in the stage four team time trial.

Liquigas - Doimo riders celebrate their victory in the stage four team time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 61

Liquigas - Doimo's Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali now occupy second and first respectively on general classification.

Liquigas - Doimo's Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali now occupy second and first respectively on general classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 61

Team Lampre-Farnese Vini time trials to 13th place in stage four of the Giro d'Italia.

Team Lampre-Farnese Vini time trials to 13th place in stage four of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 61

Team Katusha on its way to fourth in the team time trial stage of the Giro.

Team Katusha on its way to fourth in the team time trial stage of the Giro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 61

Bradley Wiggins and his Team Sky battled wet conditions at the Giro d'Italia.

Bradley Wiggins and his Team Sky battled wet conditions at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 61

It was raining so hard that visibility was limited for Team Sky during the team time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia.

It was raining so hard that visibility was limited for Team Sky during the team time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 61

Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov at the front of his Astana Team during the team time trial.

Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov at the front of his Astana Team during the team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 61

The Astana squad of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov rides in a tight formation.

The Astana squad of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov rides in a tight formation.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 61

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) takes over the race lead after stage four.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) takes over the race lead after stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 61

Overnight race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) would surrender the pink jersey.

Overnight race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) would surrender the pink jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 61

The Astana team of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov tries to keep its captain atop general classification.

The Astana team of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov tries to keep its captain atop general classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 61

Liquigas - Doimo en route to a victory in the stage four team time trial.

Liquigas - Doimo en route to a victory in the stage four team time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 61

It's two thumbs up for the new Giro d'Italia leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

It's two thumbs up for the new Giro d'Italia leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 61

The Liquigas-Doimo team raced under threatening skies, that dumped rain much of the day.

The Liquigas-Doimo team raced under threatening skies, that dumped rain much of the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali and the Liquigas-Doimo team time trial to a stage four victory.

Vincenzo Nibali and the Liquigas-Doimo team time trial to a stage four victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) opens champagne to celebrate the stage and race.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) opens champagne to celebrate the stage and race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) dons the maglia rosa after his team won the stage 4 team time trial.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) dons the maglia rosa after his team won the stage 4 team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It's a team game, and Liquigas-Doimo best demonstrated the benefits of having a fully fit squad in today's team time trial when it took the Giro by storm as rain clouds hovered over the peloton on the road from Savigliano to Cuneo.

The Italian team put its two general classification contenders, Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso, in first and second on general classification with Nibali donning the maglia rosa, after setting the fastest time on the 33km route in the Piedmonte region.

Liquigas-Doimo topped Team Sky by 13 seconds, while the Astana team of the previous race leader Alexander Vinokourov imploded in the finale and lost 38 seconds to the stage winners by the line.

Before the start Nibali paid tribute to his team, noting how strong it is and that he felt molto tranquillo; that proved to be the case as Roberto Amadio's outfit put in a fantastic display of team riding in testing conditions that changed throughout the parcours.

"The whole team did an amazing ride. We went really, really strong," said Nibali after the stage. "I pushed a lot of times and Basso went really strong, Bodnar too. They were all good today... Sabatini, Syzmd and Vanotti."

"We got caught in the rain like everyone else but we didn't panic and stayed together. That was the difference. We won the time trial at the Giro a few years ago, so we know we're good at them. This is a team victory and the team has taken the pink jersey, not just me."

After a whirlwind opening to the 93rd Giro in which several big teams have lost some of their stars and been battered by conditions in Holland, Liquigas-Doimo showed that it has arguably suffered the least damage and possesses the firepower to take control of this year's race.

While the likes of Garmin-Transitions, Astana and even Team Sky lost one or more of its team members along the route, Liquigas-Doimo kept all nine men together until the finish in Cuneo, where Nibali collected his first maglia rosa.

"It's still difficult to think I'm in the pink jersey. The directeur sportif Zanatta kept shouting via radio that we were going to get it. They often say things like that to motivate us. But this time it was true," Nibali said.

"For every Italian rider, it's a special moment but I was called up late for the Giro and so I won't change my race strategy and will take things day by day. We'll see what happens in the rest of the Giro."

"Vincenzo and Ivan had a good day, as did the whole squad... they're big riders," said Roberto Amadio after the finish. And they showed how big they were with a superbly consistent performance that managed to overhaul the time set by Team Sky - which for most of the stage looked unbeatable - and propel the two aforementioned Italians to the top of the standings.

Vino vanquished

Meanwhile, just two days after taking the maglia rosa in his first Giro d'Italia, Vinokourov had a day he'd probably rather forget, his Astana team finishing fifth and its time of 37:15 meaning he slipped to sixth on general classification, 33 seconds behind Nibali.

Astana directeur sportif Giueseppe Martinelli had spoken of the importance of his team getting the fundamentals right before the start of today's stage; doing that proved a little difficult in the closing kilometre as the wheels feel off Vinokourov's train when he lost his fifth man in the squad and hence precious seconds while the remaining four riders waited for him to finish.

A visibly frustrated Vinokourov beckoned his troops to lift for the final push to the line in a bid to keep the jersey but it wasn't forthcoming, this year's version of Astana not possessing the firepower it did at last year's Tour de France when it dominated this discipline with the likes of Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden.

Saxo Bank, with its surprise packet Richie Porte its best hope on general classification, only managed 37:27 in a performance that reflected the squad directeur sportif Bradley McGee has at his disposal - that is, one not suited to team time trials.

Making a splash in Savigliano

Cadel Evans' BMC Racing team set the best of the early times with 37:58, beating the mark set by Footon-Servetto of 38:40 and until Team Katusha's ride of 37:04 - which earned it fourth place at day's end - it looked like Evans and co had done enough to be amongst the top 10. But as the rain fell near the first intermediate time check, so did the times and soon a sub 38-minute time became the norm.

Sky managed to put several days of troubles behind it despite copping a drenching as the heavens opened - directeur sportif Sean Yates must have been praying to those same heavens that no more bad luck hit his team after a disastrous stage on Monday.

It didn't, and the British squad finished with a time of 36:50 which appeared fast enough to take the stage and a much-needed boost to morale. Led admirably by Bradley Wiggins, who mustered his troops along the 33km, the men in black held the fastest first intermediate split of 19:31 and carried that momentum to the finish where only one team proved to be faster on the day.

Possessing one of the favourites for the overall title in Carlos Sastre, Cervélo TestTeam were one of the squads to watch closely out of the gate in Savigliano. And driven by Lithuanian time trial champion Ignatas Konovalovas, who won the final stage time trial in Rome during last year's Giro, the Swiss squad managed sixth fastest, its time 38 seconds off that set by Liquigas.

Behind them however, Garmin-Transitions was having another tough day at the office. Its stocks already dwindled by the loss of Christian Vande Velde through a broken collarbone suffered in a crash during stage three, Matt White's charges also dropped Murilo Fischer with about 10km remaining.

Down to six riders, which included two national time trial champions in Canada's Svein Tuft and young Australian Cameron Meyer, Garmin-Transitions finished eighth, a good performance given the circumstances and the fact that its general classification hope, Vande Velde, wasn't there.

Importantly, today's stage showed how important a solid - and complete - team is going to prove as this year's Giro progresses. With several days to take stock before the first of the mountain stages, those teams with ambitions for overall glory will have to regroup and ensure that the losses suffered on the roads of Holland don't continue to hinder their chances as the race returns to its spiritual home of Italy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:37
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
4Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
8Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
15Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
16Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
17Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
18Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:27
19Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
20Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
22Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:37
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:38
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
27Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
28Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
29Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
32Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
33Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
35Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
37Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:49
44David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
46Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
47Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
48Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
49Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
50Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
51Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
52Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
54Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
56Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:55
57Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:57
59Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
60Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
61Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
62Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:58
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
65Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
66Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:04
67Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
71Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
72Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:01:07
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:17
75Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
76Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:25
82Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:43
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
84Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:45
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:54
89Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:03
90Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
91Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
93Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
94Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:02:08
95Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
96Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
97Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
98Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
99Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
100Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
102Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:14
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:15
104Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
105Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
106Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
107Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
108Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:19
110William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
111Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:21
115Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
118Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
119Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:02:23
122Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:02:24
123Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
124Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
125Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:26
128Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
129Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:29
130Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
131Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
132Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
133Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
134David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
135Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
136Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
137Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:31
138Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:02:35
139Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:02:36
140Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
141Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
142Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
143Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
144Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
145Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
146Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:42
147Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
148Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
149Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
150Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:53
156Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:57
157Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:03:04
158Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:03:12
159Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
160Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:13
161Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:15
162David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
163Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:18
164Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:03:24
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:03:25
166Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:30
167Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:31
168Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:03:50
169Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:09
170Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:24
171Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:33
172Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:04:44
173Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
174Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:04:45
175Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
176Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:46
177Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
178Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:04:49
179Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:53
180Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:57
181Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
182Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
183Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
184Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
185Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:05:44
186Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:05:47
187Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
188Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:05:51
189Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:37
190Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
191Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:58
192Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:07
193Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:19
194Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:21
195Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
196Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo0:36:37
2Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
4Team Katusha0:00:27
5Astana0:00:38
6Cervelo TestTeam
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:46
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:49
9Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
10Team Milram0:00:57
11Rabobank0:01:04
12BMC Racing Team0:01:21
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:43
14Footon - Servetto0:02:03
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:08
16Quick Step0:02:15
17Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:19
18Caisse d'Epargne0:02:21
19Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:02:24
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:29
21Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo0:02:39
22AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50

Time check 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:31
2Team Katusha0:00:04
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:28
4Cervelo TestTeam0:00:29
5Liquigas - Doimo0:00:30
6Team HTC - Columbia0:00:34
7Astana
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:43
9Team Saxo Bank0:00:47
10Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:00:57
11BMC Racing Team0:01:00
12Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:03
13Rabobank0:01:08
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:09
15Caisse d'Epargne
16Team Milram
17Quick Step0:01:24
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:27
19Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo0:01:28
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Footon - Servetto0:01:32
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53

Super Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo20pts
2Team HTC - Columbia19
3Astana18
4Team Saxo Bank17
5Team Milram16
6Rabobank15
7Garmin - Transitions14
8Cervelo TestTeam13
9Sky Professional Cycling Team12
10Omega Pharma - Lotto11
11Team Katusha10
12Lampre - Farnese Vini9
13Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni8
14AG2R La Mondiale7
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
16Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo5
17Caisse d'Epargne4
18BMC Racing Team3
19Quick Step2
20Footon - Servetto1
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10:44:00
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:26
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:33
7Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:59
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
12Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:04
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:01:15
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:16
18Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:22
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:01:28
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:38
22Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:41
23Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:45
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:49
25Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:52
26Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:01:55
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
29Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:05
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:06
31Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:09
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:13
33Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:28
34Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:02:31
35Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:33
36Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
37Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
39Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:36
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:40
41Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:49
42Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:03:28
43David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:43
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
45William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:49
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:11
47Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
48Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:04:13
49Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:29
50Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
51Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:49
52Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:04:50
53Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:09
55Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:10
56Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:05:48
57Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:19
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:59
60Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:05
61Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:12
62Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:51
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:06
64Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:09:15
65Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:09:16
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:09:18
67Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
68Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:09:20
69Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:09:25
70Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:09:27
71Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:29
72Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:33
73Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:34
75Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:35
76Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:36
77Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:37
78Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
79Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:40
80Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:09:43
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:46
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:47
84Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:09:51
85Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:54
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:56
87Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:09:59
88Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:01
89Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:05
90Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:07
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:08
92Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:10:09
93Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:13
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:15
95Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
96Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:22
97Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:10:26
98Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:37
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:10:40
100Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:42
101Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:52
102Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:10:59
103Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:01
104Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:04
105Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
106Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:14
108Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:18
109Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:19
110Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
111Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
112Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:24
113Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
114Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:11:25
115Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
116Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:11:26
117Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
118Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
120Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:33
121Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:34
122Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:35
123Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:37
124Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:38
125Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:39
126Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:40
127Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:41
128Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
129Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:42
130John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
131Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:47
132Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:11:49
133David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:50
134Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
135Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
136Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:51
137Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:54
138Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:11:55
139Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:57
140Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
141John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
142Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:01
143Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:03
144Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
145Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:12:08
146Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:09
147Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:29
148Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
149Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:12:48
150Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:04
151Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:06
152Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:13:07
153Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:23
154Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:13:28
155Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:33
156Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:34
157Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:37
158Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:42
159Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:13:50
160Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
161Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
162Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:13:59
163Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:14:19
164Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
165Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:14:28
166Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:29
167Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:14:33
168Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:45
169Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:14:46
170Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:15:00
171Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:05
172Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:15:08
173Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:10
174Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:15:37
175Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:42
176Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:15:47
177Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:16:04
178Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:16
179Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:23
180Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:16:43
181Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:17:08
182Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:17:14
183Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:30
184Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:36
185Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:49
186Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:18
187David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:18:33
188Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:18:46
189Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:19:04
190Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:46
191Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:20:03
192Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:20:40
193Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:00
194Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:22:13
195Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:52
196Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:26:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank28pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step27
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions25
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
6Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia22
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
9Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram19
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions13
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank12
16Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
22Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha9
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
24Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
25Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
27Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
30Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
32Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
33Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
35Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
36Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
38Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
39Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
40Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
43Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
44Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
45Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
47Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10:44:20
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:25
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:04
5Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:21
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:25
7Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:29
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:20
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:59
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:45
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:07:52
12Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:08:56
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:08:58
14Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
15Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:13
16Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:14
17Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:09:17
18Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:27
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:09:31
20Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:09:39
21Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:41
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:22
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:32
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:44
26Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:10:59
27Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:03
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:11:05
29Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:10
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
31Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:15
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:18
33Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:22
34Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:34
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:12:28
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:17
38Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:22
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:59
40Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:09
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:14:26
42Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:50
43Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:15:27
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:16:23
45Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:16:48
46Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:16:54
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:10
48Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:58
49Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:18:26
50Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:18:44
51Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:19:43
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:20:20
53Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:25:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram5
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
6Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
7Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
8Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
8Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank185pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram180
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
6Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step132
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank131

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step6
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
10Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
11Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
13Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
15Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
16Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
17Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
18Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
19Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
22Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
23Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo30:59:09
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:01
3Astana0:00:19
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
5Team Milram0:01:19
6Rabobank0:01:31
7Garmin - Transitions0:05:22
8Cervelo TestTeam0:05:25
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:27
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:54
11Team Katusha0:09:56
12Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:12
13Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:12:06
14AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:26
16Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo0:15:45
17Caisse d'Epargne0:16:26
18BMC Racing Team0:18:10
19Quick Step0:18:32
20Footon - Servetto0:20:54
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:20
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:28:07

Super Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia96pts
2Garmin - Transitions73
3Rabobank71
4Sky Professional Cycling Team69
5Team Milram68
6Liquigas - Doimo67
7Team Saxo Bank63
8Astana54
9BMC Racing Team47
10Lampre - Farnese Vini42
11Quick Step34
12Omega Pharma - Lotto33
13Team Katusha25
14AG2R La Mondiale18
15Cervelo TestTeam16
16Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni15
17Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo13
18Colnago - CSF Inox11
19Footon - Servetto10
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne5
22Caisse d'Epargne4

Latest on Cyclingnews