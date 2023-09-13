Giro della Toscana: Sivakov drops breakaway partner Carapaz for victory
Pogacar finishes one spot off podium behind Großschartner
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to victory in the Giro della Toscana, soloing in ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).
After coming a frustrated second to Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at the Grand Prix Montréal Sivakov could finally raise his arms for the first time since the 2022 Vuelta a Burgos.
Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) chased in solo for the final podium spot with teammate Tadej Pogačar a distant fourth.
"I've been looking for a win for a long time - last year I won Burgos, but I didn't raise the hands it was GC - I'm really happy to win now," Sivakov said.
"In the climb I was the strongest - I was first over the top. When I was with Richie I knew he's faster in the downhills so the chance was he would come back. With two - it was a long way so it was better to be with him. I felt I was stronger than him in the final so I attacked on the last bridge because I knew he's faster in the sprint."
An early breakaway containing Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-Alula), Andrea Garosio (Eolo-Kometa), Jéremy Cabot (TotalEnergies) and Walter Calzoni (Q36.5) was caught by the UAE Team Emirates-led chase with 36.3km to go before the second trip over the Monte Serra climb.
Davide Formolo led the peloton up the climb to set up teammates Pogačar and Großschartner, reducing the front group to eight riders before Großschartner attacked with 32km to go.
Sivakov led the pursuit first with Pogačar and Carapaz on his wheel and, after catching the Austrian, Sivakov attacked.
As Pogačar struggled, Carapaz came past in pursuit of the Ineos rider, who went over the summit with a 13-second advantage but lost all of it to Carapaz on the descent.
Sivakov and Carapaz powered on while Großschartner left Pogačar behind and set off in pursuit but could not reach the duo.
Coming into the final kilometre, Sivakov attacked on a highway overpass and Carapaz couldn't match him.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 17 live: Evenepoel leads solo on the road to the brutal Altu de L'AngliruAnother GC showdown set on one of cycling's hardest climbs – 12.4km averaging 9.8%
-
Giro della Toscana: Sivakov drops breakaway partner Carapaz for victoryPogacar finishes one spot off podium behind Großschartner
-
Marta Lach sprints to victory at Grisette GP de WalloniePersico and Berteau complete podium in one-day matchup
-
Best cycling shoes of 2023: Reviewed and ratedOur pick of the best cycling shoes we've used here at Cyclingnews