Giro della Toscana: Sivakov drops breakaway partner Carapaz for victory

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to victory in the Giro della Toscana, soloing in ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

After coming a frustrated second to Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at the Grand Prix Montréal Sivakov could finally raise his arms for the first time since the 2022 Vuelta a Burgos.

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) chased in solo for the final podium spot with teammate Tadej Pogačar a distant fourth.

"I've been looking for a win for a long time - last year I won Burgos, but I didn't raise the hands it was GC - I'm really happy to win now," Sivakov said.

"In the climb I was the strongest - I was first over the top. When I was with Richie I knew he's faster in the downhills so the chance was he would come back. With two - it was a long way so it was better to be with him. I felt I was stronger than him in the final so I attacked on the last bridge because I knew he's faster in the sprint."

An early breakaway containing Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-Alula), Andrea Garosio (Eolo-Kometa), Jéremy Cabot (TotalEnergies) and Walter Calzoni (Q36.5) was caught by the UAE Team Emirates-led chase with 36.3km to go before the second trip over the Monte Serra climb.

Davide Formolo led the peloton up the climb to set up teammates Pogačar and Großschartner, reducing the front group to eight riders before Großschartner attacked with 32km to go.

Sivakov led the pursuit first with Pogačar and Carapaz on his wheel and, after catching the Austrian, Sivakov attacked.

As Pogačar struggled, Carapaz came past in pursuit of the Ineos rider, who went over the summit with a 13-second advantage but lost all of it to Carapaz on the descent.

Sivakov and Carapaz powered on while Großschartner left Pogačar behind and set off in pursuit but could not reach the duo.

Coming into the final kilometre, Sivakov attacked on a highway overpass and Carapaz couldn't match him.

Results

