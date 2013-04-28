Trending

Gavazzi wins Giro della Toscana

Italian beats Rovny and Phinney

Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Giro della Toscana

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Mattia Gavazzi receives the congratulations from teammate Emanuele Sella (Androni Venezuela)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Gianni Savio with his winning rider Gavazzi and teammate Franco Pellizotti at the Giro di Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Androni Venezuela are presented to the crowd at the Giro della Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Some of the riders from Garmin Sharp were using the Italian one-day Giro della Toscana ahead of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) rolling to the sign on

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stefano Garzelli and his Vini Fantini squad were at Toscana as final prep for the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Venezuela) gets the win ahead of Rovny and Phinney

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Smiles all round after Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Venezuela) took out the Giro della Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Gianni Savio gets up on stage after his rider's victory at Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Giro della Toscano podium: Taylor Phinney (BMC), Mattia Gavazzi (Androni) and Ivan Rovny (Flaminia Fondriest)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pellizotti and Sella celebrate moments after their teammate Gavazzi took the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sorry Emanuele but you didn't win this time but it surely felt like it after Gavazzi took out the Giro della Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) finished in third place at Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Phinney, Gavazzi and Rovny fill the top spots at the Giro della Toscana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ivan Rovny on the podium in Toscana

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Second placed Ivan Rovny

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Venezuela) won the Giro della Toscana after he out-sprinted Ivan Rovny (Ceramica-Flaminia) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) in Arezzo. It was the Italian’s second victory of the 2013 campaign after he won the final stage of the Tour de San Luis in January. 

The undulating race was run off at an average speed in excess of 42.5kph with nobody succeeding in breaking clear of the sizable front group on the finishing circuit and it all came down to a bunch finish.

Taylor Phinney opened his effort from distance after shutting down a late attack, but although he forced Gavazzi to open his sprint earlier than he had planned, the Androni-Venezuela man had enough in the tank to grab the win.

“Giairo Ermeti was my last man and his lead-out was anticipated so I was forced to go for a long sprint,” Gavazzi said. “But I’m feeling good and I’m hanging on well on the climbs too. At the Giro d’Italia, I want to win a stage and get to the finish in Brescia.”

For his part, Phinney was able to draw positives from his performances on the exacting course just one week shy of the Giro d’Italia. “I closed a bit of a gap to a guy who went early, with about 300 meters to go. I came around him with about 100 meters to go, but unfortunately, I didn't quite have enough gas to hold off Gavazzi and Rovny,” he said. “It's a really nice feeling to be back at the front of a race like that, though, especially since it was full gas all day, up and down."

Danilo Di Luca finished 6th in his second race with Vini Fantini-Selle Italia, for whom he signed last week after sitting out the early part of the season. Di Luca, who served a suspension for a positive test for CERA in 2009 is set to line up at the Giro d’Italia.

Full Results
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:42:03
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
6Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
10Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
15Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
16Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
17Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
18Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
19Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
20Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
21Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
22Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
24Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
26Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
27Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
28Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
30Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
32Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
33Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
34Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
35Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
36Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
37Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
39Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:01
41Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:11
42Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
43Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
44Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
45Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
46Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
47Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
48Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
49Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
50Christopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
51Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
52Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
53Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
54Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
55Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
56Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
58Robbie Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:01:43
59Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:51
60Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:21
61Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
63Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
66Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
67Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
69Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
70Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:25
71Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
72Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
73Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
74Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
75Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
76Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
77Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
79Kouhei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
80Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
82Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
83Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:02
84Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
85David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
87Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
88Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
89Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp

