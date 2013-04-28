Gavazzi wins Giro della Toscana
Italian beats Rovny and Phinney
Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Venezuela) won the Giro della Toscana after he out-sprinted Ivan Rovny (Ceramica-Flaminia) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) in Arezzo. It was the Italian’s second victory of the 2013 campaign after he won the final stage of the Tour de San Luis in January.
The undulating race was run off at an average speed in excess of 42.5kph with nobody succeeding in breaking clear of the sizable front group on the finishing circuit and it all came down to a bunch finish.
Taylor Phinney opened his effort from distance after shutting down a late attack, but although he forced Gavazzi to open his sprint earlier than he had planned, the Androni-Venezuela man had enough in the tank to grab the win.
“Giairo Ermeti was my last man and his lead-out was anticipated so I was forced to go for a long sprint,” Gavazzi said. “But I’m feeling good and I’m hanging on well on the climbs too. At the Giro d’Italia, I want to win a stage and get to the finish in Brescia.”
For his part, Phinney was able to draw positives from his performances on the exacting course just one week shy of the Giro d’Italia. “I closed a bit of a gap to a guy who went early, with about 300 meters to go. I came around him with about 100 meters to go, but unfortunately, I didn't quite have enough gas to hold off Gavazzi and Rovny,” he said. “It's a really nice feeling to be back at the front of a race like that, though, especially since it was full gas all day, up and down."
Danilo Di Luca finished 6th in his second race with Vini Fantini-Selle Italia, for whom he signed last week after sitting out the early part of the season. Di Luca, who served a suspension for a positive test for CERA in 2009 is set to line up at the Giro d’Italia.
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:42:03
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|10
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|16
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|17
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|18
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|19
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
|20
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|21
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|22
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|27
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|28
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|30
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|32
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|33
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|34
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|35
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|36
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45
|39
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:01
|41
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:11
|42
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|43
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|44
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|45
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|46
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|48
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|49
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|50
|Christopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|51
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|52
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|53
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|54
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|55
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|56
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|58
|Robbie Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:01:43
|59
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:51
|60
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:21
|61
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|62
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|63
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|67
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|69
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|70
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:25
|71
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|72
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|73
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|74
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|75
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|79
|Kouhei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|80
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|83
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:06:02
|84
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|85
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|89
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|91
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
