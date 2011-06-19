Dan Martin takes Tuscan triumph
Irishman beats Santambrogio and Rubiano Chavez in Arezzo
Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Giro della Toscana today in a six-man sprint to earn his first victory of the season.
The 24-year-old Irishman bided his time in the finale and came around Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)in the final 50 metres for the win. Santambrogio initiated the sprint from 300 metres out and hung on for second place while Colombia's Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) claimed third.
Androni Giocattoli teammates Emanuele Sella and Alessandro Bertolini followed in fourth and fifth with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) claiming sixth, all in the same time as Martin.
The 197km race from Sesto Fiorentino to Arrezzo concluded with a four laps of an eight-kilometre finishing circuit, featuring the short, steep Stoppe d'Arca ascent.
A three man-escape featuring Bertolini, Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD) and Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) was caught with 10km remaining and an elite selection of nine riders then went clear to contest the finale.
Martin's teammate Christophe Le Mevel was part of the group which vied for victory in Arrezzo and the Frenchman made a solo bid for victory on the final climb of the Stoppe d'Arca. The Frenchman was caught, however, inside the final kilometre, but Martin would deliver the win for Garmin-Cervelo.
"I attacked with one lap to go only to be brought back," said Martin on the Garmin-Cervelo website.
"The legs were kind of empty by then but we still had me and Christophe [Le Mevel] in a 10 man group. After my strong attack the previous lap, everybody seemed preoccupied with me and so Christophe took the opportunity to attack.
"I did my best to block behind but with the strong headwind to the line we caught him with only 300m to the line. Having him in front allowed me to recover enough to take the sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4:54:00
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:06
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Team Geox - TMC
|0:00:17
|9
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|18
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Team Geox - TMC
|20
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Wit
|21
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|24
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|25
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:14
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:10
|32
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
