Dan Martin takes Tuscan triumph

Irishman beats Santambrogio and Rubiano Chavez in Arezzo

Image 1 of 21

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprints Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) to win the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 21

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprinted Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) for his first win of 2011.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

2011 Giro della Toscana podium: Mauro Santambrogio, 2nd; Dan Martin, 1st; Miguel Rubiano, 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 21

Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio, Dan Martin and Miguel Rubiano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) takes his first win of the season at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 21

The three-man escape of Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD) and Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) would be caught on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 21

It's a two-man drag race between Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

Runner-up Mauro Santambrogio and champion Dan Martin.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

Third-placed Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 21

Time to uncork the bubbly!

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

The Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio, Dan Martin and Miguel Rubiano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Race winner Dan Martin makes his way to the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Giro della Toscana top-three (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) and Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton awaits the start of the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) in the group vying for the victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was too fast in the closing metres for Mauro Santambrogio (BMC).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the finish line alone in 7th place after his solo bid for victory came up 300m short.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) prevailed in the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory at the Giro della Toscana, the Irishman's first win of the season.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 21

2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Giro della Toscana today in a six-man sprint to earn his first victory of the season.

The 24-year-old Irishman bided his time in the finale and came around Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)in the final 50 metres for the win. Santambrogio initiated the sprint from 300 metres out and hung on for second place while Colombia's Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) claimed third.

Androni Giocattoli teammates Emanuele Sella and Alessandro Bertolini followed in fourth and fifth with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) claiming sixth, all in the same time as Martin.

The 197km race from Sesto Fiorentino to Arrezzo concluded with a four laps of an eight-kilometre finishing circuit, featuring the short, steep Stoppe d'Arca ascent.

A three man-escape featuring Bertolini, Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD) and Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) was caught with 10km remaining and an elite selection of nine riders then went clear to contest the finale.

Martin's teammate Christophe Le Mevel was part of the group which vied for victory in Arrezzo and the Frenchman made a solo bid for victory on the final climb of the Stoppe d'Arca. The Frenchman was caught, however, inside the final kilometre, but Martin would deliver the win for Garmin-Cervelo.

"I attacked with one lap to go only to be brought back," said Martin on the Garmin-Cervelo website.

"The legs were kind of empty by then but we still had me and Christophe [Le Mevel] in a 10 man group. After my strong attack the previous lap, everybody seemed preoccupied with me and so Christophe took the opportunity to attack.

"I did my best to block behind but with the strong headwind to the line we caught him with only 300m to the line. Having him in front allowed me to recover enough to take the sprint."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervelo4:54:00
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:06
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Team Geox - TMC0:00:17
9Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
11Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Tom Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
18Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Team Geox - TMC
20Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Wit
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
24Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
25Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:14
29Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:07:10
32Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

