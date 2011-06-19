Image 1 of 21 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprints Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) to win the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 21 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprinted Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) for his first win of 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 2011 Giro della Toscana podium: Mauro Santambrogio, 2nd; Dan Martin, 1st; Miguel Rubiano, 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio, Dan Martin and Miguel Rubiano. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) takes his first win of the season at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 The three-man escape of Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD) and Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) would be caught on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 It's a two-man drag race between Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Runner-up Mauro Santambrogio and champion Dan Martin. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Third-placed Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Time to uncork the bubbly! (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 The Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio, Dan Martin and Miguel Rubiano. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Race winner Dan Martin makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Giro della Toscana top-three (l-r): Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) and Miguel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 The peloton awaits the start of the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) in the group vying for the victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was too fast in the closing metres for Mauro Santambrogio (BMC). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the finish line alone in 7th place after his solo bid for victory came up 300m short. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) prevailed in the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory at the Giro della Toscana, the Irishman's first win of the season. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 21 2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Giro della Toscana today in a six-man sprint to earn his first victory of the season.

The 24-year-old Irishman bided his time in the finale and came around Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)in the final 50 metres for the win. Santambrogio initiated the sprint from 300 metres out and hung on for second place while Colombia's Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) claimed third.

Androni Giocattoli teammates Emanuele Sella and Alessandro Bertolini followed in fourth and fifth with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) claiming sixth, all in the same time as Martin.

The 197km race from Sesto Fiorentino to Arrezzo concluded with a four laps of an eight-kilometre finishing circuit, featuring the short, steep Stoppe d'Arca ascent.

A three man-escape featuring Bertolini, Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD) and Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) was caught with 10km remaining and an elite selection of nine riders then went clear to contest the finale.

Martin's teammate Christophe Le Mevel was part of the group which vied for victory in Arrezzo and the Frenchman made a solo bid for victory on the final climb of the Stoppe d'Arca. The Frenchman was caught, however, inside the final kilometre, but Martin would deliver the win for Garmin-Cervelo.

"I attacked with one lap to go only to be brought back," said Martin on the Garmin-Cervelo website.

"The legs were kind of empty by then but we still had me and Christophe [Le Mevel] in a 10 man group. After my strong attack the previous lap, everybody seemed preoccupied with me and so Christophe took the opportunity to attack.

"I did my best to block behind but with the strong headwind to the line we caught him with only 300m to the line. Having him in front allowed me to recover enough to take the sprint."

