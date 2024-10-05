Elisa Longo Borghini solos to fourth win at Giro dell’Emilia Donne

By
published
Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
SAN LUCA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 11th Giro dellEmilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2024 a 1138km one day race from Vignola to Bologna San Luca 267m on October 05 2024 in San Luca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) wins Giro dellEmilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) took a solo win at the Giro dell’Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite to claim her fourth victory at the Italian race. Borghini attacked the second and final time up the San Luca climb and managed to drop her rivals in cold and wet conditions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews