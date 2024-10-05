Elisa Longo Borghini solos to fourth win at Giro dell’Emilia Donne
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) took a solo win at the Giro dell’Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite to claim her fourth victory at the Italian race. Borghini attacked the second and final time up the San Luca climb and managed to drop her rivals in cold and wet conditions.
Crossing the finish line 9 seconds later, Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) outsprinted Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) for second place.
In its 11th edition, the 114km women's race featured a long, flat run-in before the two ascents of San Luca (2.1km at 9.4%) which provided the launching point for the winning move.
More to come….
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
