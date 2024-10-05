Elisa Longo Borghini solos to fourth win at Giro dell’Emilia Donne

Image 1 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) wins Giro dellEmilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) attacks the final time up San Luca climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Wet conditions challenged the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Cat Ferguson (Movistar) sets the pace on the first ascent of San Luca (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro dell’Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2024 podium: second place Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez), winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and third place Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) took a solo win at the Giro dell’Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite to claim her fourth victory at the Italian race. Borghini attacked the second and final time up the San Luca climb and managed to drop her rivals in cold and wet conditions.

Crossing the finish line 9 seconds later, Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) outsprinted Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) for second place.

In its 11th edition, the 114km women's race featured a long, flat run-in before the two ascents of San Luca (2.1km at 9.4%) which provided the launching point for the winning move.

More to come….

Results

