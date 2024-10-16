Giro del Veneto: Corbin Strong powers to victory in uphill sprint

Xandro Meurisse second, Romain Grégoire third in Vicenza

Strong was also second in his previous race at Gran Piemonte last week
Strong was also second in his previous race at Gran Piemonte last week picture here (Image credit: Getty Images)
New Zealander Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) clipped away from a small front group on the final ascent of the Giro del Veneto to claim victory in a rain-soaked edition of the late-season Italian Classic.

Second in the 165.3 kilometre 1.Pro event was Xandro Meurisse (Deceuninck-Alpecin), with Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) in third.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

