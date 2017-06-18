Trending

Noskova solos to Giro del Trentino victory

19-year-old tops Nilsson, Frei

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikola Noskova (Cze) BePink Cogeas2:40:47
2Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:10
3Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland0:00:12
4Krista Doebel Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:23
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Italy0:00:30
7Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:33
8Omer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi0:00:37
9Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:43
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota

