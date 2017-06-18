Noskova solos to Giro del Trentino victory
19-year-old tops Nilsson, Frei
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) BePink Cogeas
|2:40:47
|2
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:10
|3
|Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:12
|4
|Krista Doebel Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:23
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:30
|7
|Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:00:33
|8
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi
|0:00:37
|9
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
