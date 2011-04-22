Trending

Scarponi wins Giro del Trentino

Kreuziger claims final stage

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) outsprinted Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) to win the final stage.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Final Giro del Trentino podium (l-r): Tiago Machado, 2nd; Michele Scarponi, 1st; Luca Ascani, 3rd.

(Image credit: Daniele Mosna)
Nibali leads Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) held onto the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) takes the final stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) powers the break on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) gets a kiss

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton head towards Madonna di Campiglio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) was delighted with his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) takes his first win in over a year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sella leads Kreuziger and Popovych

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kreuziger wins ahead of Sella

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kreuziger won the mountains classification and will be looking to uncork more champagne later this year at the Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kreuziger out of the saddle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scarponi glues himself to Nibali's wheel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lampre control the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) won the sprint classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up at the finish line for Giro del Trentino champion Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, outsprinting breakaway companion Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) on the mountaintop finish in Madonna di Campiglio. Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), also part of the winning break, was gapped in the finale of the 14km climb to the finish and finished third, eight seconds off the pace.

It was the first victory in more than a year for the 24-year-old Czech and a morale boost in advance of the Giro d'Italia. "Maybe victory came by accident but I don’t care and I feel happy for myself and the whole team," said Kreuziger. "After Paris-Nice I was not in the action anymore, I needed to keep competition’s pace. Now I feel confident to get started at the Giro d’Italia, having a team able to support me at their best when the time to climb comes."

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led in the chase group 24 seconds later for fourth place that also contained the general classification contenders: overnight leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) along with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo), second and third respectively entering the stage.

Scarponi held a narrow seven-second lead over Machado and a 33-second advantage over Ascani, but the Italian ably defended his lead on the category one ascent to the finish to win the 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino. The final general classification standings among the top three remained unchanged at the stage's conclusion.

"My aim in the Giro del Trentino was to test my fitness approaching the Giro d'Italia," said Scarponi. "I think that I'm good and the victory in the overall standings indicates a consistency in good performance.

"I'm also happy because I found confirmation that my teammates are strong and that they can face every kind of situation in the best way."

Czechs love the long break

The winning break attacked early in the 161.5km stage from Andalo to Madonna di Campiglio with three riders going out on the offensive: Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack). This trio was soon joined by Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sella's teammate Angel Vicioso to form the stage's decisive escape.

The quintet quickly extended their lead to a maximum of 5:40, but by the 80km mark it had stabilised at approximately 4:00. Kreuziger was the highest placed rider on general classification, in 24th at 3:00 down on Scarponi, so the Lampre-ISD team made sure the break was kept at a manageable distance.

Scarponi's Lampre-ISD team, however, was mindful of the 10, six and four-second time bonuses on tap at the finish line for the top three finishers and wouldn't mind having the break stay away through to the end, as long as Kreuziger didn't threaten for the leader's jersey.

Machado earned a time bonus with his second-place finish the previous day, and gapped Scarponi in the sprint as well, to move within seven seconds of the overall lead and the Italian didn't want a repeat of that today.

"As the five escapees went out, I felt it was a good news in order to avoid any risk because of the time bonifications. Obviously I had to keep Machado under control, but that was not a heavy task having such a strong team at my side," said Scarponi.

Lampre-ISD continued to keep a keen eye on the break's progress and the escapees reached the base of the 14km finishing climb with an advantage of 2:50. Vicioso and Montaguti were soon dropped, leaving Kreuziger, Sella and Popovych in the race lead.

With 9km remaining to the summit finish the gap was reduced to 2:15, but the chase effort momentarily sputtered and the lead trio pushed out their advantage to 3:00 with 5km to go.

Climbers Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia) leapt from the peloton, however, which drew out the GC contenders in pursuit.

Pozzovivo, too, was a threat to Scarponi's GC hopes as he started the stage in fifth overall, 35 seconds down. Scarponi and nine others bridged to Pozzovivo and Ardila to neutralise the attack and their pace remained high through to the finish.

By the time the break passed under the flamme rouge marking 1km to go, their lead was reduced to 30 seconds.

The endgame worked out perfectly for Scarponi, though, as Kreuziger bested his two breakaway companions for the Czech's first victory in Astana colours while the race leader lost no time to his GC rivals to seal the overall victory.

Full Results
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4:09:03
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:08
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
8José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
12Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
14Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:33
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
17Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
20Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
24Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:12
25Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:28
27Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
28Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:30
30Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:41
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:02:00
32Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:09
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
37Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:02:10
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:43
41Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:12
42Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:50
45Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:02
47Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:04:24
48Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:25
50Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:59
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:06:10
53Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:06:41
54Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:46
55Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
56Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
60Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
65Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
66Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:17
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:44
70Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
71Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
72Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:18
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
76Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
77Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:05
78Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
79Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
80Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:08
83Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:35
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:07
86Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:13
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
89Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
93Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
94Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
95Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
98Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:18:48
100Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
101Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
103Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
108Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
109David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
110Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
111Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
112Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
114Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
115Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
116Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
117Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:23:13
121Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
122Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
125Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
126Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
127Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSLuis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNSJuan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFJosé Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFLeonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
DNFSlawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
DNFDavide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo

Sprint 1 - Fiavé S.P. 5, 115.6km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli2

Mountain 1 - Passo del Ballino (Cat. 2) 109.4km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4pts
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2 - Passo Duron (Cat. 2) 123.6km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4pts
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Madonna di Campiglio (Cat. 1) 161.5km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2

Young riders
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:10:31
2Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:32
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:41
5Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:57
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:42
7Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:18
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
9Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
12Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
13Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:10:37
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:39
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:15:45
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
17Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
20Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
24Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:45
26Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
27Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Teams
1Pro Team Astana12:28:06
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:28
3Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:25
4Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:55
5Lampre - ISD0:04:24
6Katusha Team0:04:47
7d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:53
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:57
9AG2R La Mondiale0:05:26
10Team RadioShack0:07:21
11Acqua & Sapone0:07:44
12BMC Racing Team0:10:43
13Miche - Guerciotti0:13:11
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:45
15Team Europcar0:18:40
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:55
17De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:26:11
18Geox-TMC0:28:45

Final general classification
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13:54:07
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:07
3Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:33
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:35
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
8José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:18
9Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:35
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:42
11Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:51
12Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:00
13Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:18
14Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:02:22
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:26
16Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:47
18Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
19Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:22
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:23
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:06
22Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:04:07
23Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:28
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:29
25Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:37
26Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:04:45
27Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:05:06
28Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:11
29Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:22
30Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:05:31
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:34
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:05:37
33Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:07
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:09:16
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
36Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:00
37Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:20
38Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:28
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:11:47
40Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:24
41Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:39
42Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:32
43Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:14:33
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:32
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:33
46Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:17:43
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:59
48Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:18:05
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:57
50Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
51Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:45
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:46
53Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:48
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:08
55Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:20:33
56Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:21:42
57Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:22:41
58Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:49
59Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:02
60Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:45
61Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:11
62Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:25:10
63Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:25:13
64Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:25:34
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
66Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:12
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:26:26
68Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:26:39
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:58
70Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:28:08
71Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:28:43
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:29:17
73Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:39
74Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:30:26
75Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:44
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:46
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:13
78Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:32:12
79Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:32:14
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:56
81Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:33:18
82Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:33:23
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:27
84Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:34:30
85Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:45
86Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:19
87Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:31
88Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:16
89Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:17
90Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:21
91Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:50
92Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:59
93Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:01
94David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:41:03
95Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:08
96Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:41:13
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:41:55
98Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:42:08
99Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:42:42
100Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:43:06
101Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:43:18
102Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:44:04
103Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:44:43
104Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:01
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:20
106Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:31
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:01
108Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:47:06
109Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:47:26
110Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:35
111Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:47:46
112Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:48:18
113Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:20
114Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:48:49
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:51
116Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:50:29
117Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:50:52
118Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:34
119Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:52:35
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:52:53
121Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
122Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:18
123Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:53:22
124Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:54:29
125Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:55:44
126Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:55:50
127Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:56:42

Sprint classification
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6
3Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
5Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli2
7Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti2

Mountains classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana14pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
4Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
5Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
8Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1

Young riders classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13:58:13
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:39
3Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:08:18
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:10:27
6Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:20
7Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:16:27
8Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:43
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:43
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:24:02
11Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:24:37
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:26:40
13Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:12
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:25
15Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:35:15
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:53
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:55
18Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:39:00
19Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:58
20Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:55
21Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:43:00
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:43:40
23Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:44:43
24Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:48:29
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:48:47
26Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:49:12
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:44

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana41:46:05
2Androni Giocattoli0:01:08
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:13
4Katusha Team0:09:15
5Lampre - ISD0:10:05
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:26
7Acqua & Sapone0:13:55
8AG2R La Mondiale0:15:29
9d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:17:11
10Miche - Guerciotti0:20:44
11BMC Racing Team0:21:14
12Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:24:39
13Team RadioShack0:28:58
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:18
15Team Europcar0:37:00
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:44:54
17Geox-TMC0:47:25
18De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:58:22

