Roman Kreuziger (Astana) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, outsprinting breakaway companion Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) on the mountaintop finish in Madonna di Campiglio. Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), also part of the winning break, was gapped in the finale of the 14km climb to the finish and finished third, eight seconds off the pace.

It was the first victory in more than a year for the 24-year-old Czech and a morale boost in advance of the Giro d'Italia. "Maybe victory came by accident but I don’t care and I feel happy for myself and the whole team," said Kreuziger. "After Paris-Nice I was not in the action anymore, I needed to keep competition’s pace. Now I feel confident to get started at the Giro d’Italia, having a team able to support me at their best when the time to climb comes."

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led in the chase group 24 seconds later for fourth place that also contained the general classification contenders: overnight leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) along with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo), second and third respectively entering the stage.

Scarponi held a narrow seven-second lead over Machado and a 33-second advantage over Ascani, but the Italian ably defended his lead on the category one ascent to the finish to win the 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino. The final general classification standings among the top three remained unchanged at the stage's conclusion.

"My aim in the Giro del Trentino was to test my fitness approaching the Giro d'Italia," said Scarponi. "I think that I'm good and the victory in the overall standings indicates a consistency in good performance.

"I'm also happy because I found confirmation that my teammates are strong and that they can face every kind of situation in the best way."

Czechs love the long break

The winning break attacked early in the 161.5km stage from Andalo to Madonna di Campiglio with three riders going out on the offensive: Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack). This trio was soon joined by Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sella's teammate Angel Vicioso to form the stage's decisive escape.

The quintet quickly extended their lead to a maximum of 5:40, but by the 80km mark it had stabilised at approximately 4:00. Kreuziger was the highest placed rider on general classification, in 24th at 3:00 down on Scarponi, so the Lampre-ISD team made sure the break was kept at a manageable distance.

Scarponi's Lampre-ISD team, however, was mindful of the 10, six and four-second time bonuses on tap at the finish line for the top three finishers and wouldn't mind having the break stay away through to the end, as long as Kreuziger didn't threaten for the leader's jersey.

Machado earned a time bonus with his second-place finish the previous day, and gapped Scarponi in the sprint as well, to move within seven seconds of the overall lead and the Italian didn't want a repeat of that today.

"As the five escapees went out, I felt it was a good news in order to avoid any risk because of the time bonifications. Obviously I had to keep Machado under control, but that was not a heavy task having such a strong team at my side," said Scarponi.

Lampre-ISD continued to keep a keen eye on the break's progress and the escapees reached the base of the 14km finishing climb with an advantage of 2:50. Vicioso and Montaguti were soon dropped, leaving Kreuziger, Sella and Popovych in the race lead.

With 9km remaining to the summit finish the gap was reduced to 2:15, but the chase effort momentarily sputtered and the lead trio pushed out their advantage to 3:00 with 5km to go.

Climbers Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia) leapt from the peloton, however, which drew out the GC contenders in pursuit.

Pozzovivo, too, was a threat to Scarponi's GC hopes as he started the stage in fifth overall, 35 seconds down. Scarponi and nine others bridged to Pozzovivo and Ardila to neutralise the attack and their pace remained high through to the finish.

By the time the break passed under the flamme rouge marking 1km to go, their lead was reduced to 30 seconds.

The endgame worked out perfectly for Scarponi, though, as Kreuziger bested his two breakaway companions for the Czech's first victory in Astana colours while the race leader lost no time to his GC rivals to seal the overall victory.

Full Results 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4:09:03 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 8 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 12 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 14 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:33 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 17 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 20 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 24 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:12 25 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:28 27 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 28 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:30 30 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:41 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:02:00 32 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 33 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:09 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 37 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:02:10 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:43 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:12 42 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:50 45 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:02 47 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:04:24 48 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:25 50 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:59 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:10 53 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:06:41 54 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:46 55 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 56 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 59 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 60 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 65 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:17 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:44 70 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 71 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 72 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:18 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 76 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 77 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:05 78 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 79 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 80 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:08 83 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:35 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:07 86 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:13 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 89 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 93 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 94 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 95 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 98 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:18:48 100 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 101 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 103 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 108 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 109 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 110 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 111 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 113 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 116 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:23:13 121 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 122 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 125 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 126 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 127 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNS Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC DNF José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti DNF Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti DNF Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo

Sprint 1 - Fiavé S.P. 5, 115.6km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 2

Mountain 1 - Passo del Ballino (Cat. 2) 109.4km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 pts 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 - Passo Duron (Cat. 2) 123.6km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 pts 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Madonna di Campiglio (Cat. 1) 161.5km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2

Young riders 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:10:31 2 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:32 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:41 5 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:57 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:42 7 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:18 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 9 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 12 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 13 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:37 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:39 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:15:45 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 17 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 20 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:45 26 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 27 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Teams 1 Pro Team Astana 12:28:06 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:28 3 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:25 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:55 5 Lampre - ISD 0:04:24 6 Katusha Team 0:04:47 7 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:53 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:57 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:26 10 Team RadioShack 0:07:21 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:07:44 12 BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 13 Miche - Guerciotti 0:13:11 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:45 15 Team Europcar 0:18:40 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:55 17 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:26:11 18 Geox-TMC 0:28:45

Final general classification 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13:54:07 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:07 3 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:33 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:35 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 8 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:18 9 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:35 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:42 11 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:51 12 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:00 13 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:18 14 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:02:22 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:26 16 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:47 18 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 19 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:03:22 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:23 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:06 22 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:04:07 23 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:28 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:29 25 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:37 26 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:04:45 27 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:05:06 28 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:11 29 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:22 30 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:05:31 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:34 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:37 33 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:07 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:09:16 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 36 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:00 37 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:20 38 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:28 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:11:47 40 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:24 41 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:39 42 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:32 43 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:33 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:32 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:33 46 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:17:43 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:59 48 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:18:05 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:57 50 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 51 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:45 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:46 53 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:48 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:08 55 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:20:33 56 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:21:42 57 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:22:41 58 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:49 59 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:02 60 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:45 61 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:11 62 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:25:10 63 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:25:13 64 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:25:34 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 66 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:12 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:26:26 68 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:26:39 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:58 70 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:28:08 71 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:43 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:17 73 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:39 74 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:30:26 75 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:44 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:46 77 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:13 78 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:32:12 79 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:32:14 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:56 81 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:33:18 82 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:33:23 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:27 84 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:34:30 85 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:45 86 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:19 87 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:31 88 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:16 89 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:17 90 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:21 91 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:50 92 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:59 93 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:01 94 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:41:03 95 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:08 96 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:41:13 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:41:55 98 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:42:08 99 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:42:42 100 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:43:06 101 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:43:18 102 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:44:04 103 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:44:43 104 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:01 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:20 106 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:31 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:01 108 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:47:06 109 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:47:26 110 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:35 111 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:47:46 112 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:48:18 113 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:20 114 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:48:49 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:51 116 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:50:29 117 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:50:52 118 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:34 119 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:52:35 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:52:53 121 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 122 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:18 123 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:53:22 124 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:54:29 125 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:55:44 126 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:55:50 127 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:56:42

Sprint classification 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 3 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 2 7 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 2

Mountains classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 14 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 4 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 5 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young riders classification 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13:58:13 2 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:39 3 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:08:18 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:27 6 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:20 7 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:16:27 8 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:43 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:43 10 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:24:02 11 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:37 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:26:40 13 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:12 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:25 15 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:35:15 16 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:53 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:55 18 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:39:00 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:58 20 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:55 21 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:43:00 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:43:40 23 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:44:43 24 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:48:29 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:48:47 26 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:49:12 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:44