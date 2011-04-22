Scarponi wins Giro del Trentino
Kreuziger claims final stage
Roman Kreuziger (Astana) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, outsprinting breakaway companion Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) on the mountaintop finish in Madonna di Campiglio. Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), also part of the winning break, was gapped in the finale of the 14km climb to the finish and finished third, eight seconds off the pace.
It was the first victory in more than a year for the 24-year-old Czech and a morale boost in advance of the Giro d'Italia. "Maybe victory came by accident but I don’t care and I feel happy for myself and the whole team," said Kreuziger. "After Paris-Nice I was not in the action anymore, I needed to keep competition’s pace. Now I feel confident to get started at the Giro d’Italia, having a team able to support me at their best when the time to climb comes."
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led in the chase group 24 seconds later for fourth place that also contained the general classification contenders: overnight leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) along with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo), second and third respectively entering the stage.
Scarponi held a narrow seven-second lead over Machado and a 33-second advantage over Ascani, but the Italian ably defended his lead on the category one ascent to the finish to win the 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino. The final general classification standings among the top three remained unchanged at the stage's conclusion.
"My aim in the Giro del Trentino was to test my fitness approaching the Giro d'Italia," said Scarponi. "I think that I'm good and the victory in the overall standings indicates a consistency in good performance.
"I'm also happy because I found confirmation that my teammates are strong and that they can face every kind of situation in the best way."
Czechs love the long break
The winning break attacked early in the 161.5km stage from Andalo to Madonna di Campiglio with three riders going out on the offensive: Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack). This trio was soon joined by Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sella's teammate Angel Vicioso to form the stage's decisive escape.
The quintet quickly extended their lead to a maximum of 5:40, but by the 80km mark it had stabilised at approximately 4:00. Kreuziger was the highest placed rider on general classification, in 24th at 3:00 down on Scarponi, so the Lampre-ISD team made sure the break was kept at a manageable distance.
Scarponi's Lampre-ISD team, however, was mindful of the 10, six and four-second time bonuses on tap at the finish line for the top three finishers and wouldn't mind having the break stay away through to the end, as long as Kreuziger didn't threaten for the leader's jersey.
Machado earned a time bonus with his second-place finish the previous day, and gapped Scarponi in the sprint as well, to move within seven seconds of the overall lead and the Italian didn't want a repeat of that today.
"As the five escapees went out, I felt it was a good news in order to avoid any risk because of the time bonifications. Obviously I had to keep Machado under control, but that was not a heavy task having such a strong team at my side," said Scarponi.
Lampre-ISD continued to keep a keen eye on the break's progress and the escapees reached the base of the 14km finishing climb with an advantage of 2:50. Vicioso and Montaguti were soon dropped, leaving Kreuziger, Sella and Popovych in the race lead.
With 9km remaining to the summit finish the gap was reduced to 2:15, but the chase effort momentarily sputtered and the lead trio pushed out their advantage to 3:00 with 5km to go.
Climbers Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia) leapt from the peloton, however, which drew out the GC contenders in pursuit.
Pozzovivo, too, was a threat to Scarponi's GC hopes as he started the stage in fifth overall, 35 seconds down. Scarponi and nine others bridged to Pozzovivo and Ardila to neutralise the attack and their pace remained high through to the finish.
By the time the break passed under the flamme rouge marking 1km to go, their lead was reduced to 30 seconds.
The endgame worked out perfectly for Scarponi, though, as Kreuziger bested his two breakaway companions for the Czech's first victory in Astana colours while the race leader lost no time to his GC rivals to seal the overall victory.
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4:09:03
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|8
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:33
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|17
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:12
|25
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:13
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|27
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:30
|30
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:41
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|32
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:09
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|37
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:10
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|41
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:12
|42
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:50
|45
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:02
|47
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:24
|48
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:04:25
|50
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:59
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:10
|53
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:06:41
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|56
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|59
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|60
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:17
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:44
|70
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|71
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|72
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:18
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|76
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|77
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:05
|78
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|79
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|80
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:08
|83
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:35
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:07
|86
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:13
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|89
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|94
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|95
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:48
|100
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|101
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|103
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|108
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|110
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|111
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|113
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:23:13
|121
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|122
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|125
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|126
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|127
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNS
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|DNF
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|DNF
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|pts
|2
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|pts
|2
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:10:31
|2
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:41
|5
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:57
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:42
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:18
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|12
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:37
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:39
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:15:45
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:20
|17
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:45
|26
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|12:28:06
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:28
|3
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:25
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:55
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:24
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:04:47
|7
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:04:53
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:57
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:21
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:44
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|13
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:13:11
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:45
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:18:40
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:55
|17
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:26:11
|18
|Geox-TMC
|0:28:45
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13:54:07
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|3
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:33
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:35
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|8
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:18
|9
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:35
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:42
|11
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:51
|12
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:00
|13
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:18
|14
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:22
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:26
|16
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:47
|18
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|19
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:22
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:23
|21
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:06
|22
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:07
|23
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:28
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:29
|25
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:37
|26
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|27
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:06
|28
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:11
|29
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:22
|30
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:05:31
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:34
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:37
|33
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:07
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:16
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|36
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:00
|37
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:20
|38
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:28
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:11:47
|40
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:24
|41
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:39
|42
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:32
|43
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:33
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:32
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:33
|46
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:17:43
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:59
|48
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:18:05
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:57
|50
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:26
|51
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:45
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:46
|53
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:48
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:08
|55
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:20:33
|56
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:42
|57
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:22:41
|58
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:49
|59
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:23:02
|60
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:45
|61
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:11
|62
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:25:10
|63
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:25:13
|64
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:25:34
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:49
|66
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:12
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:26:26
|68
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:26:39
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:58
|70
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:28:08
|71
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:43
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:17
|73
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:39
|74
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:30:26
|75
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:44
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:46
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:13
|78
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:32:12
|79
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:32:14
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:56
|81
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:33:18
|82
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:23
|83
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:27
|84
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:34:30
|85
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:45
|86
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:19
|87
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:31
|88
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:16
|89
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:17
|90
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:21
|91
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:50
|92
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:59
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:01
|94
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:41:03
|95
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:08
|96
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:41:13
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:41:55
|98
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:08
|99
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:42:42
|100
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:43:06
|101
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:43:18
|102
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:44:04
|103
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:44:43
|104
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:01
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:20
|106
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:31
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:01
|108
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:47:06
|109
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:47:26
|110
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:35
|111
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:47:46
|112
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:48:18
|113
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:20
|114
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:48:49
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:51
|116
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:50:29
|117
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:52
|118
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:34
|119
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:52:35
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:53
|121
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|122
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:18
|123
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:53:22
|124
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:54:29
|125
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:55:44
|126
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:50
|127
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:56:42
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|3
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|14
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|4
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|5
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13:58:13
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:08:18
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:27
|6
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:20
|7
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:16:27
|8
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:43
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:43
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:24:02
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:37
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:26:40
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:12
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:25
|15
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:35:15
|16
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:53
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:55
|18
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:39:00
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:58
|20
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:55
|21
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:43:00
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:43:40
|23
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:44:43
|24
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:48:29
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:47
|26
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:49:12
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:44
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|41:46:05
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:08
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:13
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:09:15
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:05
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:26
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:55
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:29
|9
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:17:11
|10
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:20:44
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:14
|12
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:24:39
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:28:58
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:18
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:37:00
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:44:54
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:47:25
|18
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:58:22
