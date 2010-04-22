Bertolini triumphs in Trento
Vinokourov remains in race lead after penultimate stage
The Giro del Trentino's 164km penultimate stage from Fiera di Primiero to Trento promised to be the only day favourable for the sprinters, but Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) spoiled the party with a well-timed attack on the final climb, the uncategorized Vigolo Vattoro with 23.4km remaining.
The 38-year-old Italian arrived alone in Trento with a slender two-second margin over Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who led in the peloton for second place.
Bertolini, along with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), escaped the peloton soon after the day-long 10-man break was caught on the Vigolo Vattoro ascent. Bertolini dispatched of his two breakaway companions on the descent and set out alone for the finish in Trento.
With 10km remaining, Bertolini led Silin and Tschopp by 30 seconds and the peloton by 40 seconds. Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), a favourite for a stage victory today, was dropped on the Vigolo Vattoro climb and was chasing in a group 25 seconds behind the peloton.
Three kilometres later it was gruppo compatto 30 seconds behind Bertolini as his two former breakaway companions were absorbed and the Petacchi group made contact with the peloton.
As the teams of the sprinters tried to get organized in their pursuit, time was rapidly running out. With three kilometres to go Bertolini held a 20 second lead, and at the flamme rouge the Italian still maintained a 14 second advantage.
Bertolini never wavered in his attack and had time to salute the crowd in Trento at the finish line for his first victory in two years as the sprinters fell two seconds short of catching the Androni Giocattoli rider.
"I cannot express all my joy as I'm finishing my career and there was no better way and place to win than here, on home soil," said Bertolini. "After having already got a Giro d'Italia stage, I wouldn't wish anything better."
Overnight race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) remains atop general classification entering the final stage tomorrow which covers 172.1km from Arco to the mountain finish at Alpe di Pampeago. The Kazakh leads Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) by 26 seconds and Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) by 29 seconds.
Ascent to the snow line from the start
The day began with a shock to the system for the peloton as the riders immediately began climbing the category 1 Passo Rolle with its summit 23.4km into the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) initiated a six-man break after 10km which soon grew to contain 10 riders: Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Maxim Belkov (ISD - Neri), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Pasquale Muto and Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC).
The escape's lead soon grew to two minutes, but they were never granted much more breathing room by the peloton. As Baliani led the break over the day's second and final KOM, the Monte Sover ascent at 81.8km, they held a 2:22 advantage over the field. At the Baselga di Pinè bonus sprint 14km later their lead stood at 2:45, the break's maximum lead of the stage.
After three hours of racing the 10-man break's lead stood at 1:15 with 48km remaining. Sensing the demise of the break, Belkov attacked solo as they approached the Vigolo Vattoro climb. The Russian would begin the climb with a 30 second lead on his former breakaway companions and an additional 30 seconds on the field.
The day-long escape would be absorbed, however, with 29km to go leading to the Bertolini counter-attack which would dash the plans of the sprinters in Trento.
|1
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:02:04
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:02
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|6
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|17
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|19
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|36
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|38
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|40
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|41
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|42
|Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|50
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|53
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|65
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|66
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|68
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|71
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|72
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:25
|75
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|76
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:28
|77
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|78
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:00:30
|79
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:39
|80
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:41
|81
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:49
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|83
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|84
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|85
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|86
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:47
|87
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:09
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:41
|89
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:27
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:10
|92
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|93
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|94
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|95
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|96
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|97
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|98
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|100
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|101
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|102
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|107
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|108
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|109
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|112
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:15
|113
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:22:05
|114
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:11
|115
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|117
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|119
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|120
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|121
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|122
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:33
|124
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|126
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|130
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|131
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|132
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|133
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|134
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|135
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|136
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNS
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|4:02:06
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:39
|12
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:25
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:09:08
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|16
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|17
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|18
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:22:03
|21
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:09
|22
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:30:31
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|25
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|12:06:16
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:02
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Adria Mobil
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|ISD - Neri
|8
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Miche
|12
|Ceramica Flaminia
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Astana
|0:00:25
|16
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:28
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:01:03
|18
|Tyrol Team
|0:05:17
|19
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:10
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Mroz Active Jet
|0:26:11
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|9:05:06
|2
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:26
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:37
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|6
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|7
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:07
|9
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:10
|10
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:12
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:15
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:19
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|14
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:33
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:34
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:35
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:01:55
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:00
|22
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:02:03
|23
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:05
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:14
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:24
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|28
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|29
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:41
|30
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|31
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:04
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:21
|33
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:07
|34
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:41
|35
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:54
|36
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:05:13
|37
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:27
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:34
|39
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:37
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:47
|41
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|42
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:06:52
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:29
|44
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:06
|45
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:46
|46
|Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:09:25
|47
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:41
|48
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:10:45
|49
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:41
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:11:52
|51
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:57
|52
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:12:23
|54
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|55
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:35
|56
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:12:36
|57
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:12:38
|58
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:48
|59
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:12:54
|60
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:57
|61
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:01
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:30
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:14:31
|64
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:48
|65
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:49
|66
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:54
|67
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:14:57
|68
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:27
|69
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:15:37
|70
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:45
|71
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:50
|72
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:15:56
|73
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:59
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:55
|75
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:06
|76
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:17:12
|77
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:17:47
|78
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:15
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:18:22
|80
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:18:59
|81
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:19:43
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:38
|83
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:06
|84
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:21:34
|85
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:21:54
|86
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:22:03
|87
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:08
|88
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:09
|89
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:13
|90
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:28
|91
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:40
|92
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:23:30
|93
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:33
|94
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:23:35
|95
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:23:51
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:53
|97
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|98
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:24:00
|99
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:08
|100
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:50
|101
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:27:23
|102
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:52
|103
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:47
|104
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:30:59
|105
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:31:51
|106
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:32:20
|107
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:32:23
|108
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:33:26
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:31
|110
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:35:04
|111
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:36:17
|112
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:00
|113
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:38:26
|114
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:42:05
|115
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:43:05
|116
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:43:44
|117
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:44:02
|118
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:48:09
|119
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:48:46
|120
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:49:17
|121
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:53:02
|122
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:13
|123
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:53:28
|124
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:53:55
|125
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:54:25
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:27
|127
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:51
|128
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:59:45
|129
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:00:07
|130
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:02:18
|131
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:03:02
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:55
|133
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:04:01
|134
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|1:04:07
|135
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|1:04:41
|136
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:43
|137
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:05:48
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|9:06:39
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|5
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:54
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:10:50
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:12:58
|9
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:14:23
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:26
|11
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:17
|12
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:25:50
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:19
|14
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:29:26
|15
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:30:18
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:30:47
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:58
|18
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:33:31
|19
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:34:44
|20
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:42:11
|21
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:42:29
|22
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:51:55
|23
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:52:52
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:22
|25
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|1:03:08
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|27:18:03
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:37
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:06
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|5
|Miche
|0:01:45
|6
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:57
|7
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:24
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:49
|9
|Adria Mobil
|0:07:28
|10
|Astana
|0:08:35
|11
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:29
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:17
|13
|ISD - Neri
|0:15:22
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:52
|15
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:22:14
|16
|Team Netapp
|0:25:01
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:05
|18
|Skil - Shimano
|0:27:23
|19
|Tyrol Team
|0:51:14
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:54:53
|21
|MRO
|1:15:46
