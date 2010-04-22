Image 1 of 66 Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) salutes his victory in Trento (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 66 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), the leader since stage one, awaits another leader's jersey on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 66 A happy Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) won stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 66 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre) congratulates stage 3 winner Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 66 Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) awaits the start of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) leads the Giro del Trentino entering Friday's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the peloton during stage three. The Giro del Trentino's 164km penultimate stage from Fiera di Primiero to Trento promised to be the only day favourable for the sprinters, but Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) spoiled the party with a well-timed attack on the final climb, the uncategorized Vigolo Vattoro with 23.4km remaining.

The 38-year-old Italian arrived alone in Trento with a slender two-second margin over Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who led in the peloton for second place.

Bertolini, along with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), escaped the peloton soon after the day-long 10-man break was caught on the Vigolo Vattoro ascent. Bertolini dispatched of his two breakaway companions on the descent and set out alone for the finish in Trento.

With 10km remaining, Bertolini led Silin and Tschopp by 30 seconds and the peloton by 40 seconds. Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), a favourite for a stage victory today, was dropped on the Vigolo Vattoro climb and was chasing in a group 25 seconds behind the peloton.

Three kilometres later it was gruppo compatto 30 seconds behind Bertolini as his two former breakaway companions were absorbed and the Petacchi group made contact with the peloton.

As the teams of the sprinters tried to get organized in their pursuit, time was rapidly running out. With three kilometres to go Bertolini held a 20 second lead, and at the flamme rouge the Italian still maintained a 14 second advantage.

Bertolini never wavered in his attack and had time to salute the crowd in Trento at the finish line for his first victory in two years as the sprinters fell two seconds short of catching the Androni Giocattoli rider.

"I cannot express all my joy as I'm finishing my career and there was no better way and place to win than here, on home soil," said Bertolini. "After having already got a Giro d'Italia stage, I wouldn't wish anything better."

Overnight race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) remains atop general classification entering the final stage tomorrow which covers 172.1km from Arco to the mountain finish at Alpe di Pampeago. The Kazakh leads Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) by 26 seconds and Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) by 29 seconds.

Ascent to the snow line from the start

The day began with a shock to the system for the peloton as the riders immediately began climbing the category 1 Passo Rolle with its summit 23.4km into the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) initiated a six-man break after 10km which soon grew to contain 10 riders: Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Maxim Belkov (ISD - Neri), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Pasquale Muto and Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC).

The escape's lead soon grew to two minutes, but they were never granted much more breathing room by the peloton. As Baliani led the break over the day's second and final KOM, the Monte Sover ascent at 81.8km, they held a 2:22 advantage over the field. At the Baselga di Pinè bonus sprint 14km later their lead stood at 2:45, the break's maximum lead of the stage.

After three hours of racing the 10-man break's lead stood at 1:15 with 48km remaining. Sensing the demise of the break, Belkov attacked solo as they approached the Vigolo Vattoro climb. The Russian would begin the climb with a 30 second lead on his former breakaway companions and an additional 30 seconds on the field.

The day-long escape would be absorbed, however, with 29km to go leading to the Bertolini counter-attack which would dash the plans of the sprinters in Trento.

Full Results 1 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:02:04 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:02 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 6 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 17 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 19 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 21 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 26 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 30 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 33 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 36 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 38 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 40 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 41 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 42 Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 47 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 48 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 50 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 52 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 53 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 55 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 58 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 65 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 66 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 68 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 71 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 72 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 73 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:25 75 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 76 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:28 77 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 78 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 0:00:30 79 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:39 80 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:41 81 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:49 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:52 83 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 84 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 85 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 86 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:47 87 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:09 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:41 89 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:27 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:10 92 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 93 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 94 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 95 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 96 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 97 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 98 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 100 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 101 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 102 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 107 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 108 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 109 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 110 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 112 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:15 113 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:22:05 114 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:11 115 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 117 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 119 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 120 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 121 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 122 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:33 124 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 125 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 126 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 129 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 130 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 131 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 132 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 133 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 134 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 135 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 136 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 137 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNS Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic DNF Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC DNF Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Best young rider 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 4:02:06 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:00:50 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:39 12 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:25 14 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:09:08 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 16 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 17 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 18 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 19 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:22:03 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:09 22 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:30:31 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 24 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 25 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 12:06:16 2 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:02 3 Liquigas-Doimo 4 Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Adria Mobil 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 ISD - Neri 8 BBox Bouygues Telecom 9 Skil - Shimano 10 Team Katusha 11 Miche 12 Ceramica Flaminia 13 Acqua & Sapone 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Astana 0:00:25 16 Carmiooro NGC 0:00:28 17 Team Netapp 0:01:03 18 Tyrol Team 0:05:17 19 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:10 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Mroz Active Jet 0:26:11

General classification after stage 3 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 9:05:06 2 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:26 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:38 6 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:55 7 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:07 9 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:10 10 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:12 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:15 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:19 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 14 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:33 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:34 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:35 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:01:55 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:00 22 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:02:03 23 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:05 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:14 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:24 26 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:31 28 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 29 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:41 30 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 31 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:04 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:21 33 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:07 34 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:41 35 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:54 36 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 0:05:13 37 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:05:27 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:34 39 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:37 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:47 41 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 42 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:06:52 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:29 44 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:06 45 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:46 46 Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:09:25 47 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:41 48 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:10:45 49 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:41 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:11:52 51 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:57 52 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:12:23 54 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 55 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:35 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:12:36 57 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:12:38 58 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:48 59 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:12:54 60 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:57 61 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:01 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:30 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:14:31 64 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:48 65 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:49 66 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:54 67 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:14:57 68 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:27 69 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:15:37 70 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:45 71 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:15:50 72 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:15:56 73 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:59 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:55 75 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:06 76 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:17:12 77 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:17:47 78 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:15 79 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:18:22 80 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 0:18:59 81 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:19:43 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:38 83 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:06 84 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 0:21:34 85 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:21:54 86 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:22:03 87 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:08 88 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:22:09 89 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:13 90 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:28 91 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:22:40 92 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:23:30 93 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:33 94 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:23:35 95 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:23:51 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:53 97 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 98 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:24:00 99 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:08 100 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:50 101 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:27:23 102 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:52 103 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:47 104 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:30:59 105 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:31:51 106 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:32:20 107 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:32:23 108 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:33:26 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:31 110 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:35:04 111 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:36:17 112 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:00 113 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:38:26 114 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:42:05 115 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:43:05 116 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:43:44 117 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:44:02 118 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:48:09 119 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:48:46 120 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:49:17 121 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:53:02 122 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:13 123 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:53:28 124 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:53:55 125 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:54:25 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:57:27 127 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:51 128 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:59:45 129 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:00:07 130 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:02:18 131 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:03:02 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:03:55 133 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:04:01 134 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 1:04:07 135 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 1:04:41 136 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:43 137 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:05:48

Best young rider classification 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 9:06:39 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:58 5 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:54 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:10:50 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:12:58 9 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:14:23 10 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:26 11 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:17 12 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:25:50 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:19 14 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:29:26 15 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:30:18 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:30:47 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:58 18 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:33:31 19 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:34:44 20 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:42:11 21 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:42:29 22 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:51:55 23 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:52:52 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:02:22 25 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 1:03:08