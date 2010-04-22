Trending

Bertolini triumphs in Trento

Vinokourov remains in race lead after penultimate stage

Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) salutes his victory in Trento

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), the leader since stage one, awaits another leader's jersey on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A happy Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) won stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gilberto Simoni (Lampre) congratulates stage 3 winner Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) awaits the start of stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) leads the Giro del Trentino entering Friday's final stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the peloton during stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) signs autographs prior to stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Giro del Trentino defending champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) chat prior to stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egor Silin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Seubert (Team NetApp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Peruffo (Carmiooro-NGC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) takes the inside line on an uphill corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage two winner Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) climbs in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) pushes the pace on a climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxim Belkov (ISD-Neri) gives it a solo dig

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) hold his place in the peloton - for now.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Noè (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Spring time snow for the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The race cuts its way through some late April snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton climb together

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton races past a lake in the Trentino region

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Breathtaking scenery at the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
To the winner go the spoils

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) during stage three

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) in the peloton before his successful attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia) decends

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Epic scenery on the Passo Rolle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on the Passo Rolle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) takes a turn at the front of the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The breakaway hits the start of the climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) won stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Part of the Bertolini family on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
How sweet it is: Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) shares his podium moment with his daughter

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
One very happy Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A picture of concentration: Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) wins stage three. Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wrapped up the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The break heads to the KOM

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The break of the day had a long, lonely road.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders reach San Martino di Castrozza on the ascent of the Passo Rolle.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) checks his gap one last time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fortunato Baliani (Miche) collected the green jersey after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Trentino native Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) during his solo escape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) had plenty of breathing space at the end of the only sprinter-friendly stage of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) outsmarted the field to take a two-second win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro del Trentino's 164km penultimate stage from Fiera di Primiero to Trento promised to be the only day favourable for the sprinters, but Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) spoiled the party with a well-timed attack on the final climb, the uncategorized Vigolo Vattoro with 23.4km remaining.

The 38-year-old Italian arrived alone in Trento with a slender two-second margin over Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who led in the peloton for second place.

Bertolini, along with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), escaped the peloton soon after the day-long 10-man break was caught on the Vigolo Vattoro ascent. Bertolini dispatched of his two breakaway companions on the descent and set out alone for the finish in Trento.

With 10km remaining, Bertolini led Silin and Tschopp by 30 seconds and the peloton by 40 seconds. Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), a favourite for a stage victory today, was dropped on the Vigolo Vattoro climb and was chasing in a group 25 seconds behind the peloton.

Three kilometres later it was gruppo compatto 30 seconds behind Bertolini as his two former breakaway companions were absorbed and the Petacchi group made contact with the peloton.

As the teams of the sprinters tried to get organized in their pursuit, time was rapidly running out. With three kilometres to go Bertolini held a 20 second lead, and at the flamme rouge the Italian still maintained a 14 second advantage.

Bertolini never wavered in his attack and had time to salute the crowd in Trento at the finish line for his first victory in two years as the sprinters fell two seconds short of catching the Androni Giocattoli rider.

"I cannot express all my joy as I'm finishing my career and there was no better way and place to win than here, on home soil," said Bertolini. "After having already got a Giro d'Italia stage, I wouldn't wish anything better."

Overnight race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) remains atop general classification entering the final stage tomorrow which covers 172.1km from Arco to the mountain finish at Alpe di Pampeago. The Kazakh leads Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) by 26 seconds and Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) by 29 seconds.

Ascent to the snow line from the start

The day began with a shock to the system for the peloton as the riders immediately began climbing the category 1 Passo Rolle with its summit 23.4km into the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) initiated a six-man break after 10km which soon grew to contain 10 riders: Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Maxim Belkov (ISD - Neri), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Pasquale Muto and Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC).

The escape's lead soon grew to two minutes, but they were never granted much more breathing room by the peloton. As Baliani led the break over the day's second and final KOM, the Monte Sover ascent at 81.8km, they held a 2:22 advantage over the field. At the Baselga di Pinè bonus sprint 14km later their lead stood at 2:45, the break's maximum lead of the stage.

After three hours of racing the 10-man break's lead stood at 1:15 with 48km remaining. Sensing the demise of the break, Belkov attacked solo as they approached the Vigolo Vattoro climb. The Russian would begin the climb with a 30 second lead on his former breakaway companions and an additional 30 seconds on the field.

The day-long escape would be absorbed, however, with 29km to go leading to the Bertolini counter-attack which would dash the plans of the sprinters in Trento.

Full Results
1Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:02:04
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:02
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
6Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
10Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
17Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
19Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
21Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
25Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
26Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
27Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
29Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
30Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
36Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
38Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
40Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
41Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
42Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
45Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
46Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
47Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
48Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
50José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
51Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
52José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
53Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
55Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
57Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
58Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
63Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
65Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
66Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
68Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
71Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
72Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
73Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:00:25
75Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
76Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:28
77Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
78Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:00:30
79Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:39
80Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:41
81Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:00:49
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:52
83David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
84Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
85Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
86Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:47
87Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:09
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
89Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:27
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:10
92Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
93Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
95Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
96Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
97Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
98Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
101Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
102Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
106Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
107Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
108Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
109Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
112Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:09:15
113Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:22:05
114Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:11
115Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
116Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
117Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
119Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
120Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
121Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
122Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:33
124Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
125Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
126Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
129Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
130Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
131Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
132Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
133Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
134Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
135Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
136Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
137Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNSThomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFKristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Best young rider
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC4:02:06
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
6Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:00:50
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:39
12Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:25
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:09:08
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
16Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
17Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
18Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
19Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:22:03
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:09
22Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team0:30:31
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
24Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
25Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli12:06:16
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:02
3Liquigas-Doimo
4Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Adria Mobil
6AG2R La Mondiale
7ISD - Neri
8BBox Bouygues Telecom
9Skil - Shimano
10Team Katusha
11Miche
12Ceramica Flaminia
13Acqua & Sapone
14Colnago - CSF Inox
15Astana0:00:25
16Carmiooro NGC0:00:28
17Team Netapp0:01:03
18Tyrol Team0:05:17
19Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:10
20BMC Racing Team
21Mroz Active Jet0:26:11

General classification after stage 3
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana9:05:06
2Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:26
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
6Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:55
7Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:07
9Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:10
10Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:12
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:15
12Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:19
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
14Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:33
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:34
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:35
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:55
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:00
22Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:02:03
23Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:05
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:14
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:24
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:31
28Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
29Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:41
30Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
31Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:04
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:21
33Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:07
34Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:41
35Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:04:54
36José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:05:13
37Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:05:27
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:05:34
39Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:37
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:47
41Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
42Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:06:52
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:29
44Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:06
45Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:08:46
46Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:09:25
47Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:10:41
48Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:10:45
49Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:41
50Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:11:52
51Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:57
52Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:12:23
54Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
55Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:12:35
56Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:12:36
57Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:12:38
58Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:48
59Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:12:54
60Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:57
61Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:01
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:30
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:14:31
64Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:48
65Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:49
66Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:14:54
67Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:14:57
68José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:27
69Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:15:37
70Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:45
71Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:15:50
72David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:15:56
73Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:59
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:55
75Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:06
76Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:17:12
77Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:17:47
78Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:15
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:18:22
80Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:18:59
81Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:19:43
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:20:38
83Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:06
84Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:21:34
85Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:21:54
86Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:22:03
87Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:08
88Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:22:09
89Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:13
90Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:28
91Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:22:40
92Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:23:30
93Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:33
94Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:23:35
95Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:23:51
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:53
97Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
98Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:24:00
99Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:08
100Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:50
101Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:27:23
102Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:52
103Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:47
104Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:30:59
105Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:31:51
106Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:32:20
107Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:32:23
108Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:33:26
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:31
110Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:35:04
111Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:36:17
112Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:00
113Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:38:26
114Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:42:05
115Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:43:05
116Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:43:44
117Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:44:02
118Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:48:09
119Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:48:46
120Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:49:17
121Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:53:02
122Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:13
123Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team0:53:28
124Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:53:55
125Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:54:25
126Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:27
127Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:51
128Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:59:45
129Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:00:07
130Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:02:18
131Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:03:02
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:03:55
133Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:04:01
134Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet1:04:07
135Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team1:04:41
136Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:43
137Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:05:48

Best young rider classification
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic9:06:39
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
5Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:03:54
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:10:50
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:12:58
9David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:14:23
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:26
11Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:17
12Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:25:50
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:19
14Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:29:26
15Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:30:18
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:30:47
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:58
18Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:33:31
19Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:34:44
20Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:42:11
21Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:42:29
22Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team0:51:55
23Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:52:52
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:02:22
25Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team1:03:08

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli27:18:03
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:06
4Team Katusha0:01:35
5Miche0:01:45
6Ceramica Flaminia0:01:57
7De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:24
8AG2R La Mondiale0:05:49
9Adria Mobil0:07:28
10Astana0:08:35
11BBox Bouygues Telecom0:09:29
12Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:17
13ISD - Neri0:15:22
14Acqua & Sapone0:16:52
15Carmiooro NGC0:22:14
16Team Netapp0:25:01
17BMC Racing Team0:25:05
18Skil - Shimano0:27:23
19Tyrol Team0:51:14
20Vorarlberg - Corratec0:54:53
21MRO1:15:46

