Trending

Moreno wins Gran Piemonte

Katusha rider wins final sprint ahead of break companions

Image 1 of 38

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) wins the Giro del Piemonte

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) wins the Giro del Piemonte
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 38

Daniel Moreno and Katusha teammate Luca Paolini celebrate their double podium in the Giro del Piemonte.

Daniel Moreno and Katusha teammate Luca Paolini celebrate their double podium in the Giro del Piemonte.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 38

RCS Sport managing director Michele Acquarone

RCS Sport managing director Michele Acquarone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 38

Mark Cavendish wouldn't finish the race, but came to show off his new kit

Mark Cavendish wouldn't finish the race, but came to show off his new kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 38

Mark Cavendish debuts his rainbow jersey at the start of the Giro del Piemonte

Mark Cavendish debuts his rainbow jersey at the start of the Giro del Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 38

Mark Cavendish at the start with his new rainbow jersey

Mark Cavendish at the start with his new rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 38

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 38

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 38

Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a big win in the late-season Giro del Piemonte

Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a big win in the late-season Giro del Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet was outnumbered in the finale

Greg Van Avermaet was outnumbered in the finale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 38

Katusha teammates Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini

Katusha teammates Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 38

The Giro del Piemonte podium: Greg Van Avermaet, Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini

The Giro del Piemonte podium: Greg Van Avermaet, Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) was pretty pleased after his victory in the Gran Piemonte.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) was pretty pleased after his victory in the Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 38

Dani Moreno (Katusha) out-foxed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to win Gran Piemonte

Dani Moreno (Katusha) out-foxed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to win Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) on the podium

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) pips Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) pips Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Mark Cavendish showing off his rainbow jersey

Mark Cavendish showing off his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off after 69km

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off after 69km
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) wins the biggest race of his career

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) wins the biggest race of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) and his teammate Luca Paolini

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) and his teammate Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) crosses the line

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Mark Cavendish leads the bunch out

Mark Cavendish leads the bunch out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Mark Cavendish in his new rainbow kit

Mark Cavendish in his new rainbow kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto) at the start

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Team Katusha at the start

Team Katusha at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was popular with the Italian crowds

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was popular with the Italian crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Mark Cavendish's Specialized bike

Mark Cavendish's Specialized bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Sorry Savio, I've already signed a contract

Sorry Savio, I've already signed a contract
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Thomas Lövkvist (Team Sky)

Thomas Lövkvist (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) celebrates victory

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 38 of 38

The podium at the 2011 Giro del Piemonte. Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) won.

The podium at the 2011 Giro del Piemonte. Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) won.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dani Moreno (Katusha) scored a fine victory at Gran Piemonte, as he came home ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and teammate Luca Paolini in a small group finish in Novi Ligure.

The Spaniard slipped clear of the decisive 14-man break inside the final kilometre with the aid of the canny Paolini. Moreno had Paolini locked on his wheel on the last descent of the race, and when the Italian cleverly allowed a gap to develop, he was able to open a telling advantage over the group behind.

In spite of Vincenzo Nibali’s (Liquigas-Cannondale) late attempt to shut down the move, Moreno had enough in hand to hold on for the win, while a frustrated Van Avermaet took the sprint for second just behind.

“Paolini left a gap to Moreno on the last decent to the finish," Van Avermaet explained. "Nibali tried to close the gap and with 400 metres to go I went full out, but couldn't close the gap to him anymore."

A rapid start in Piasco

The winning break had its genesis in a 31-rider move that formed 85km into the race, after a searing beginning to proceedings in Piasco. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nibali and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) were among their number, but neither the resurgent Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) nor defending champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) succeeded in making the cut.

By that point, world champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had already left the race, the Briton abandoning after just 69km.

With such a strong collection of riders and wide spread of teams, the break quickly built up what would turn out to be an insurmountable lead. With 75km to go, they were 7:35 ahead of the peloton, and it was clear that they would divide the spoils between them, even if a small chase group including Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervélo) and Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) battled gamely to close the gap.

Though the finale featured no standout climb, the terrain was rolling throughout, and inside the final 30km, the strongmen of the lead group came to the fore. Under impetus from Thomas Löfkvist (Sky), 14 riders forced their way clear and the Swede was joined by Moreno, Rodriguez, Paolini (Katusha), Van Avermaet, Matthias Frank, Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Nibali, Oliver Zaugg, Bennati (Leopard Trek), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-ISD) and André Steensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard).

Katusha and BMC worked to keep the group together on the run-in to the finish, and in spite of the best efforts Roche and Voeckler to force another selection, it all came down to a 14-man sprint.

While Van Avermaet was the man on form in the wake of his Paris-Tours victory, Katusha’s strength won out, with Paolini expertly piloting Moreno in the finishing straight. For good measure, the veteran Italian held off Voeckler and Roche to claim the third place on the podium.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha4:45:16
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Pro Cycling
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard - Trek
8André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank - SunGard
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard - Trek
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Pro Cycling0:00:34
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Pro Cycling0:00:48
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:58
15Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:02:05
16Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox - TMC0:02:11
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
19Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua ASA Sapone
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank - SunGard
25Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:08:37
28Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Pro Cycling
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua ASA Sapone0:09:39
31David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox - TMC
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox - TMC
33Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:09:43
34Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox - TMC
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
37Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:53
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin - Cervelo
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
40Luca Solari (Ita) Andalucia Caja Granada
41Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Andalucia Caja Granada
42Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua ASA Sapone
43Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha
44Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Andalucia Caja Granada
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - SunGard
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Marco Corti (Ita) Geox - TMC
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas - Cannondale
50Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
52Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
53Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Pro Cycling
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
55Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
57Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua ASA Sapone
58Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard - Trek
59Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
61Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua ASA Sapone
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Zakkari Dempster (Aus) HTC - Highroad
66Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard - Trek
67Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC - Highroad
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
69Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Pro Cycling
71Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank - SunGard
72G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
74Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
75Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
76Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
78Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - SunGard
79Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank - SunGard
80Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
81Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua ASA Sapone
82Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
84Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Garmin - Cervelo
85Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Cervelo
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma - Lotto
87Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Andalucia Caja Granada0:19:04

Latest on Cyclingnews