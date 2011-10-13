Image 1 of 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) wins the Giro del Piemonte (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 38 Daniel Moreno and Katusha teammate Luca Paolini celebrate their double podium in the Giro del Piemonte. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 38 RCS Sport managing director Michele Acquarone (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 38 Mark Cavendish wouldn't finish the race, but came to show off his new kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 38 Mark Cavendish debuts his rainbow jersey at the start of the Giro del Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 38 Mark Cavendish at the start with his new rainbow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 38 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 38 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 38 Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a big win in the late-season Giro del Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet was outnumbered in the finale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 38 Katusha teammates Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 38 The Giro del Piemonte podium: Greg Van Avermaet, Daniel Moreno and Luca Paolini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) was pretty pleased after his victory in the Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 38 Dani Moreno (Katusha) out-foxed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to win Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) pips Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Mark Cavendish showing off his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off after 69km (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) wins the biggest race of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) climbs off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) and his teammate Luca Paolini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Mark Cavendish leads the bunch out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Mark Cavendish in his new rainbow kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Team Katusha at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was popular with the Italian crowds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Mark Cavendish's Specialized bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Sorry Savio, I've already signed a contract (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Thomas Lövkvist (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) celebrates victory (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 38 of 38 The podium at the 2011 Giro del Piemonte. Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) won. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dani Moreno (Katusha) scored a fine victory at Gran Piemonte, as he came home ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and teammate Luca Paolini in a small group finish in Novi Ligure.

The Spaniard slipped clear of the decisive 14-man break inside the final kilometre with the aid of the canny Paolini. Moreno had Paolini locked on his wheel on the last descent of the race, and when the Italian cleverly allowed a gap to develop, he was able to open a telling advantage over the group behind.

In spite of Vincenzo Nibali’s (Liquigas-Cannondale) late attempt to shut down the move, Moreno had enough in hand to hold on for the win, while a frustrated Van Avermaet took the sprint for second just behind.

“Paolini left a gap to Moreno on the last decent to the finish," Van Avermaet explained. "Nibali tried to close the gap and with 400 metres to go I went full out, but couldn't close the gap to him anymore."

A rapid start in Piasco

The winning break had its genesis in a 31-rider move that formed 85km into the race, after a searing beginning to proceedings in Piasco. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nibali and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) were among their number, but neither the resurgent Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) nor defending champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) succeeded in making the cut.

By that point, world champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had already left the race, the Briton abandoning after just 69km.

With such a strong collection of riders and wide spread of teams, the break quickly built up what would turn out to be an insurmountable lead. With 75km to go, they were 7:35 ahead of the peloton, and it was clear that they would divide the spoils between them, even if a small chase group including Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervélo) and Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) battled gamely to close the gap.

Though the finale featured no standout climb, the terrain was rolling throughout, and inside the final 30km, the strongmen of the lead group came to the fore. Under impetus from Thomas Löfkvist (Sky), 14 riders forced their way clear and the Swede was joined by Moreno, Rodriguez, Paolini (Katusha), Van Avermaet, Matthias Frank, Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Nibali, Oliver Zaugg, Bennati (Leopard Trek), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-ISD) and André Steensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard).

Katusha and BMC worked to keep the group together on the run-in to the finish, and in spite of the best efforts Roche and Voeckler to force another selection, it all came down to a 14-man sprint.

While Van Avermaet was the man on form in the wake of his Paris-Tours victory, Katusha’s strength won out, with Paolini expertly piloting Moreno in the finishing straight. For good measure, the veteran Italian held off Voeckler and Roche to claim the third place on the podium.

