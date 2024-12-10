Enduro racer Ares Masip speaks out about alleged sexual assault at Leogang World Cup

'I wanted to make it public because unfortunately these cases are way too frequent'

Enduro mountain bike racer, Ares Masip, has spoken out about an alleged sexual assault incident that she experienced while at a UCI Mountain Bike World Series event held in Leogang, Austria in 2023. 

The Spanish cyclist, who resides in Andorra, has filed a complaint with the international cycling union, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

