Tadej Pogačar rides stunning custom Colnago to celebrate his imminent Giro d'Italia victory

By
published

Subtle artwork and details make this more than the usual generic repaint

Details of Tadej Pogacar's custom Colnago V4RS made to celebrate his Giro d'Italia win
(Image credit: Colnago)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has excelled at the Giro d’Italia by any measure, leading the race by 7:42, and so it’s no wonder that he is set to ride a commemorative victory bike one stage ahead of the final procession into Rome.

Repainted bikes have become a convention for any Grand Tour winner, usually used as a tool to market their flagship offering (sometimes one not ridden predominantly by that athlete in the race) and typically ridden on the final stage of a Grand Tour. 


Details of Tadej Pogacar's custom Colnago V4RS made to celebrate his Giro d'Italia win
Pogačar - number 1(Image credit: Colnago)

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.