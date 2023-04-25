Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 21 preview
Stage 21: Roma - Roma, 135 km - Flat
The riders will definitely be tired enough to sleep through the 750km transfer to Rome for the final sprint stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia. All that remains from 3,354km across the country is a 135-mile circuit in historic Rome on Sunday for stage 21.
The route begins with an out-and-back visit to the coast in Ostia, a total of 33.6km and then goes back past the start line along via Cristoforo Colombo. Once in central Rome, the route heads to a closing circuit of six laps of 13.6km each. Short undulations are interspersed with long straight sections, connected by sometimes tricky bends, but it is a day for the fastmen.
Two bonus sprints will be contested on the circuits, at kilometres 71.6 and 98.8. The finishing straight on the Viale dei Fori Imperial, a connection between Piazza Venezia and the Colosseum, is 700 metres long with sanpietrini, road pavers, which could be tricky if the road is wet on Sunday. But ancient history will be replaced on Sunday with the crowning of a new winner of the Giro d'Italia.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
