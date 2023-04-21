Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 14 preview
Stage 14: Sierre - Cassano Magnago, 193 km - Hilly
Saturday, May 20, begins in the Valais just below Friday’s mountaintop finish and travels across 70km of Swiss roads before crossing the border back to Italy. It only takes 35.7km from the start in Sierre for the peloton to encounter the only climb of the day, a challenging 20.2km ascent of Passo del Sempione. The first-category climb begins in Brig and averages 6.5%, with a stiff stretch at 14% after the first 3km.
It is on the technical descent among a series of tunnels that the corsa rosa returns to Italian soil, the steep banks providing a launchpad for the final 124km in Italy and all of it downhill. A pair of intermediate sprints, at Villadossola and Stresa, are sprinkled on the way.
The route passes Lake Maggiore on the approach to Cassano Magnago, where the sprinters who survived the early climb could seek glory. However, they will have to survive two small uncategorised climbs with 16 kilometres remaining to reach the final flat finish.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
