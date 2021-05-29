Giro d'Italia: stage 21 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
Can world champion Ganna bookend with time trial victory again?
The 2021 Giro d'Italia comes to a close in Milan with a 30.3km individual time trial. Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) holds a healthy 1:59 lead over second placed Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and another 1:24 on Simon Yates (BikeExchange), so it's unlikely the final podium will change with seven minutes to the next rider, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).
All eyes will be on stage 1 time trial winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the odds on favourite to take the stage victory. In the 2020 Giro d'Italia, Ganna won all three time trials and a hilly stage 5 to Camigliatello Silano.
This year Ganna repeated his opening stage victory and spent three days in the lead of the race. However, Ganna was soon pressed into service to help Bernal before he even assumed the maglia rosa at Campo Felice on stage 9 and was a key rider in helping Bernal gain time on the gravel stage to Montalcino.
All obligations now fulfilled, Ganna will be free to fight for the stage win. As one of the early starters, taking off at 2:08 p.m. local time, he will likely set the fastest time two hours before the final starters go down the ramp.
As tradition dictates, Bernal will be last to start at 4:37 p.m. CDT, chasing Caruso and Yates as the last 15 riders start three minutes apart.
Be sure to follow the final stage live with Cyclingnews.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:45:00
|2
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:46:00
|3
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:47:00
|4
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:48:00
|5
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:49:00
|6
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:50:00
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|13:51:00
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:52:00
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:53:00
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13:54:00
|11
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:55:00
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|13:56:00
|13
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:57:00
|14
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:58:00
|15
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:59:00
|16
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:00:00
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:01:00
|18
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|14:02:00
|19
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|14:03:00
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:04:00
|21
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:05:00
|22
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:06:00
|23
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:07:00
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:08:00
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:09:00
|26
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|14:10:00
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|14:11:00
|28
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:12:00
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:13:00
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:14:00
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|14:15:00
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:16:00
|33
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|14:17:00
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:18:00
|35
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|14:19:00
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:20:00
|37
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:21:00
|38
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:22:00
|39
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:23:00
|40
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:24:00
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:25:00
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|14:26:00
|43
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:27:00
|44
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:28:00
|45
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|14:29:00
|46
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|14:30:00
|47
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|14:31:00
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:32:00
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:33:00
|50
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14:34:00
|51
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:35:00
|52
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:36:00
|53
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:37:00
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:38:00
|55
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:39:00
|56
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:40:00
|57
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:41:00
|58
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:42:00
|59
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:43:00
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:44:00
|61
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:45:00
|62
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|14:46:00
|63
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:47:00
|64
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:48:00
|65
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|14:50:00
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|14:51:00
|68
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:52:00
|69
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:53:00
|70
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:54:00
|71
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:55:00
|72
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|14:56:00
|73
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:57:00
|74
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:58:00
|75
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:59:00
|76
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|15:00:00
|77
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:01:00
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:02:00
|79
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:03:00
|80
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|15:04:00
|81
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|15:05:00
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|15:06:00
|83
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:07:00
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:08:00
|85
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|15:09:00
|86
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:10:00
|87
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:11:00
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:12:00
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:13:00
|90
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:14:00
|91
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:15:00
|92
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:16:00
|93
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:17:00
|94
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:18:00
|95
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:19:00
|96
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:20:00
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:21:00
|98
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:22:00
|99
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|15:23:00
|100
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:24:00
|101
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:25:00
|102
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:26:00
|103
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:27:00
|104
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:28:00
|105
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:29:00
|106
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:30:00
|107
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:31:00
|108
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|15:32:00
|109
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:33:00
|110
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:34:00
|111
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:35:00
|112
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:36:00
|113
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|15:37:00
|114
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|15:38:00
|115
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:39:00
|116
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:40:00
|117
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:41:00
|118
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:42:00
|119
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:43:00
|120
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|15:44:00
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:45:00
|122
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|15:46:00
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:47:00
|124
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:48:00
|125
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:49:00
|126
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:50:00
|127
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:51:00
|128
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:52:00
|129
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|15:55:00
|130
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:58:00
|131
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:01:00
|132
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:04:00
|133
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|16:07:00
|134
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|16:10:00
|135
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|16:13:00
|136
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:16:00
|137
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16:19:00
|138
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:22:00
|139
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16:25:00
|140
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:28:00
|141
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|16:31:00
|142
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:34:00
|143
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:37:00
