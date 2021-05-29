Giro d'Italia: stage 21 time trial start times

The 2021 Giro d'Italia comes to a close in Milan with a 30.3km individual time trial. Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) holds a healthy 1:59 lead over second placed Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and another 1:24 on Simon Yates (BikeExchange), so it's unlikely the final podium will change with seven minutes to the next rider, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

All eyes will be on stage 1 time trial winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the odds on favourite to take the stage victory. In the 2020 Giro d'Italia, Ganna won all three time trials and a hilly stage 5 to Camigliatello Silano.

This year Ganna repeated his opening stage victory and spent three days in the lead of the race. However, Ganna was soon pressed into service to help Bernal before he even assumed the maglia rosa at Campo Felice on stage 9 and was a key rider in helping Bernal gain time on the gravel stage to Montalcino.

All obligations now fulfilled, Ganna will be free to fight for the stage win. As one of the early starters, taking off at 2:08 p.m. local time, he will likely set the fastest time two hours before the final starters go down the ramp.

As tradition dictates, Bernal will be last to start at 4:37 p.m. CDT, chasing Caruso and Yates as the last 15 riders start three minutes apart.

Be sure to follow the final stage live with Cyclingnews.