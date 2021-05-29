Trending

Giro d'Italia: stage 21 time trial start times

Can world champion Ganna bookend with time trial victory again?

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win the final Giro d'Italia stage
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win the final Giro d'Italia stage

The 2021 Giro d'Italia comes to a close in Milan with a 30.3km individual time trial. Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) holds a healthy 1:59 lead over second placed Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and another 1:24 on Simon Yates (BikeExchange), so it's unlikely the final podium will change with seven minutes to the next rider, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

All eyes will be on stage 1 time trial winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the odds on favourite to take the stage victory. In the 2020 Giro d'Italia, Ganna won all three time trials and a hilly stage 5 to Camigliatello Silano.

This year Ganna repeated his opening stage victory and spent three days in the lead of the race. However, Ganna was soon pressed into service to help Bernal before he even assumed the maglia rosa at Campo Felice on stage 9 and was a key rider in helping Bernal gain time on the gravel stage to Montalcino.

All obligations now fulfilled, Ganna will be free to fight for the stage win. As one of the early starters, taking off at 2:08 p.m. local time, he will likely set the fastest time two hours before the final starters go down the ramp.

As tradition dictates, Bernal will be last to start at 4:37 p.m. CDT, chasing Caruso and Yates as the last 15 riders start three minutes apart.

Be sure to follow the final stage live with Cyclingnews.

Stage 21 start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:45:00
2Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13:46:00
3Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:47:00
4Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 13:48:00
5Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 13:49:00
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:50:00
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 13:51:00
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:52:00
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:53:00
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13:54:00
11Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:55:00
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 13:56:00
13Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:57:00
14Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 13:58:00
15Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:59:00
16Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:00:00
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:01:00
18Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 14:02:00
19Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:03:00
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 14:04:00
21Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:05:00
22Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:06:00
23Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:07:00
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:08:00
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:09:00
26Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 14:10:00
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 14:11:00
28Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:12:00
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:13:00
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:14:00
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 14:15:00
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:16:00
33Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 14:17:00
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:18:00
35Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:19:00
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 14:20:00
37Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:21:00
38Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:22:00
39Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:23:00
40Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:24:00
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:25:00
42Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 14:26:00
43Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:27:00
44Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:28:00
45Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 14:29:00
46Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 14:30:00
47Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 14:31:00
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:32:00
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:33:00
50Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14:34:00
51Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:35:00
52Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:36:00
53Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:37:00
54Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:38:00
55Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:39:00
56Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:40:00
57Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:41:00
58Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 14:42:00
59Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:43:00
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:44:00
61Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:45:00
62Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 14:46:00
63Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:47:00
64Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:48:00
65Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 14:49:00
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 14:50:00
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 14:51:00
68Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:52:00
69Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:53:00
70Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 14:54:00
71Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:55:00
72Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:56:00
73Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:57:00
74Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:58:00
75Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:59:00
76Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 15:00:00
77Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:01:00
78Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:02:00
79Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15:03:00
80Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 15:04:00
81Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 15:05:00
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 15:06:00
83Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 15:07:00
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:08:00
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 15:09:00
86Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:10:00
87Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:11:00
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:12:00
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 15:13:00
90James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:14:00
91Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 15:15:00
92Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:16:00
93Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:17:00
94Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 15:18:00
95Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 15:19:00
96Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15:20:00
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:21:00
98Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:22:00
99Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 15:23:00
100Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:24:00
101Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:25:00
102Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:26:00
103Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 15:27:00
104Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15:28:00
105Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:29:00
106Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 15:30:00
107Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:31:00
108Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 15:32:00
109Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:33:00
110Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:34:00
111Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:35:00
112Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:36:00
113Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 15:37:00
114Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 15:38:00
115Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:39:00
116Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15:40:00
117Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:41:00
118Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:42:00
119Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15:43:00
120Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 15:44:00
121Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:45:00
122Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 15:46:00
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 15:47:00
124Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:48:00
125Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15:49:00
126Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:50:00
127Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:51:00
128Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:52:00
129Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 15:55:00
130Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:58:00
131Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 16:01:00
132Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:04:00
133George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 16:07:00
134Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 16:10:00
135Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 16:13:00
136João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:16:00
137Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16:19:00
138Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:22:00
139Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16:25:00
140Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16:28:00
141Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 16:31:00
142Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16:34:00
143Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:37:00