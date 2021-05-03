Results secondary as elites and amateurs mix in Grasshopper Adventure series
Segments up for grabs as riders ease back into competition at Geysers/Pine Flat
The Grasshopper Adventure Series kicked back into gear at the weekend with the Geysers/Pine Flat on Saturday and the Sweetwater-Old Caz on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, race permits were not allocated to race organizers but the event founder, Miguel Crawford, ensured that one way or another riders could participate in a safe and responsible way.
That meant that the usual point-to-point race format with official times, results, and mass starts were put to one side with riders instead allowed to hunt for the best possible times on several sectors during Saturday's event, while on Sunday there was a more casual atmosphere with riders able to enjoy a group ride without any pressure to finish in a certain time or race one another.
Riders started and finished in 'bubbles' and social distancing was respected at the start and finish lines but the overall turnout was impressive, to say the least for an event that technical wasn't classified as a race, with L39ion of Los Angeles riders Sam Boardman and Tyler Williams taking part in the men's event, along with former WorldTour riders Ted King and Peter Stetina.
Amity Rockwell and Kristen Faulkner lead a strong field in the women’s category. Sportful provided beverages at the popular coffee stop, while Michelin star chef Matt Accarino not only provided food but also rode during the weekend too.
"There were no results really," Stetina rider told Cyclingnews on Monday morning.
"There were some timed segments that you only qualified for if you uploaded to ride with GPS but it was more about restarting events here in NorCal which is still pretty cautious. It was group rides and here and there you could hammer with friends."
"No one even talked about a result here. Pure group ride adventure riding at its best."
Enjoy our gallery from Brian Tucker (above), who was at the event and shot these photos.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Results secondary as elites and amateurs mix in Grasshopper Adventure seriesSegments up for grabs as riders ease back into competition at Geysers/Pine Flat
-
Older, wiser Simon Yates starting Giro d'Italia with high ambitions"I hope this year I can have clear run and a good go at fighting for the win" says Briton after COVID-19 wrecked his 2020 race
-
Vlasov heads to Giro d'Italia with unfinished businessRussian leads Astana-Premier Tech alongside veterans Luis León Sánchez and Gorka Izagirre
-
Bahrain Victorious 'all-in' for Mikel Landa at Giro d'ItaliaBilbao, Caruso, Mader, Mohoric provide support
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.