Kirsten Wild wins Gent-Wevelgem women's race
Wiebes and Pasternoster complete podium
Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) won the women's Gent-Wevelgem in a mass sprint. Up-and-coming Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took second place, Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) was third. Fourth-placed Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) defendes her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour, Wiebes now leads the youth ranking.
Starting in Ypres and finishing in Wevelgem, the race covered 136.9 km. The main difficulties were the Baneberg, Kemmelberg, and Monteberg, each of which had to be climbed twice, with two "Plugstreet" gravel sections in between. Another difficulty was the wind, blowing hard from a northeasterly direction.
The first hour of racing was very fast with a 43 km/h average. There were no breakaways, but several riders were taken out by crashes. The pace over the Baneberg and the cobbled Kemmelberg as well as the descent from the Kemmelberg strung out the peloton. 77 km from the finish, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) tried a first attack on the Monteberg that was quickly neutralised.
The big teams took charge on the gravel Plugstreets. A high pace set by Boels Dolmans, Team Sunweb, and CCC-Liv caused splits in the peloton, but the dropped riders could come back on afterwards. Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) made two attempts at a solo breakaway; when she had been reeled in, her teammate Romy Kasper tried her luck. The German held a 21-second gap over the Baneberg, but Mitchelton-Scott brought her back with 42 km to go, shortly before the second ascent of the Kemmelberg.
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton onto the steep cobbles, then Marta Bastianelli and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took over at the front. At the top, Bastianelli and Niewiadoma had a small gap to the rest, and the peloton fractured in the technical descent.
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) brought a group of about 30 riders up to the front duo just before the Monteberg where Moolman-Pasio put in an attack but did not get away.
Just over 30 km remained after the Monteberg. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) went on a solo attack, with Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck) and Elizabeth Holden (Drops) trying to bridge to her. 26 km from the finish, Bertizzolo and Reis held an advantage of 27 seconds while Holden was back in the peloton that had grown to more than 50 riders.
Bertizzolo and Reis still had a small gap going through Ypres but were caught with 22 km to go. Team Sunweb tried to put the race in the gutter and form echelons on the stretch towards Wevelgem, but the wind did not come from the perfect direction for this.
Instead, the headwind meant that while there was no shortage of attacks in the final 20 kilometres, nobody could really get away. The most promising move came from Sarah Roy (Mitchelton), Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans), and Demi de Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies) who held onto a small gap for several kilometres before being caught 5 km from the line.
Trek-Segafredo's Lotta Lepistö led the peloton onto the finishing straight with her teammate Letizia Paternoster on her wheel and Bastianelli, Kirsten Wild, and Lorena Wiebes behind the young Italian. Wild launched her sprint with 200 metres to go and held off all challengers to win half a bikelength ahead of Wiebes, with Paternoster just beating Bastianelli for third place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:33:34
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|9
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|11
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|13
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|14
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|25
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|27
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|28
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|29
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla
|30
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|32
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|33
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|39
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|40
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|41
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|42
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|44
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|45
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|46
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
|47
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|51
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|52
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|57
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|58
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|59
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|60
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|63
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|65
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|66
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|67
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|68
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|71
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|72
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|76
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|79
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|80
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|82
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|83
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|84
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|85
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|86
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|87
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|88
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:50
|89
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|90
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:02
|91
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:05:53
|92
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:59
|94
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
|95
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|96
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:30
|97
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|98
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|99
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|100
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|DNF
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|DNF
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNS
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy