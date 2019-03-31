Trending

Kirsten Wild wins Gent-Wevelgem women's race

Wiebes and Pasternoster complete podium

Kirsten Wild wins Gent-Wevelgem

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Lorena Wiebes

Letizia Paternoster

Kirsten Wild celebrates her Gent-Wevelgem win

Kirsten Wild celebrates her Gent-Wevelgem win

Lorena Wiebes, Kirsten Wild and Letizia Paternoster on the Gent-Wevelgem podium

Kirsten Wild celebrates her Gent-Wevelgem win

Marta Bastianelli keeps her Women's WorldTour leader's jersey after Gent-Wevelgem

Marta Bastianelli keeps her Women's WorldTour leader's jersey after Gent-Wevelgem

Amanda Spratt

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg

Emilia Fahlin on the cobbles

Marta Bastianelli and Sofia Bertizzolo

Elisa Longo Borghini

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Lisa Brennauer

Annelies Dom at Gent-Wevelgem

Kirsten Wild on the Gent-Wevelgem podium

Team Sunweb's Julia Soek, Coryn Rivera and Pernille Mathiesen

Team Sunweb's Julia Soek, Coryn Rivera and Pernille Mathiesen

Kirsten Wild wins 2019 gent-Wevelgem

Kirsten Wild celebrates winning 2019 gent-Wevelgem

Skylar Schneider

The Gent-Wervelgem peloton

The Gent-Wervelgem peloton

The Gent-Wervelgem peloton

The Gent-Wervelgem peloton

Skylar Schneider and Evy Kuijpers on the front of the Gent-Wevelgem peloton

Christine Majerus on the front of the Gent-Wevelgem peloton

Christine Majerus on the front of the Gent-Wevelgem peloton

Kirsten Wild wins Gent-Wevelgem

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) won the women's Gent-Wevelgem in a mass sprint. Up-and-coming Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took second place, Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) was third. Fourth-placed Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) defendes her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour, Wiebes now leads the youth ranking.

Starting in Ypres and finishing in Wevelgem, the race covered 136.9 km. The main difficulties were the Baneberg, Kemmelberg, and Monteberg, each of which had to be climbed twice, with two "Plugstreet" gravel sections in between. Another difficulty was the wind, blowing hard from a northeasterly direction.

The first hour of racing was very fast with a 43 km/h average. There were no breakaways, but several riders were taken out by crashes. The pace over the Baneberg and the cobbled Kemmelberg as well as the descent from the Kemmelberg strung out the peloton. 77 km from the finish, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) tried a first attack on the Monteberg that was quickly neutralised.

The big teams took charge on the gravel Plugstreets. A high pace set by Boels Dolmans, Team Sunweb, and CCC-Liv caused splits in the peloton, but the dropped riders could come back on afterwards. Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) made two attempts at a solo breakaway; when she had been reeled in, her teammate Romy Kasper tried her luck. The German held a 21-second gap over the Baneberg, but Mitchelton-Scott brought her back with 42 km to go, shortly before the second ascent of the Kemmelberg.

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton onto the steep cobbles, then Marta Bastianelli and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took over at the front. At the top, Bastianelli and Niewiadoma had a small gap to the rest, and the peloton fractured in the technical descent.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) brought a group of about 30 riders up to the front duo just before the Monteberg where Moolman-Pasio put in an attack but did not get away.

Just over 30 km remained after the Monteberg. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) went on a solo attack, with Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck) and Elizabeth Holden (Drops) trying to bridge to her. 26 km from the finish, Bertizzolo and Reis held an advantage of 27 seconds while Holden was back in the peloton that had grown to more than 50 riders.

Bertizzolo and Reis still had a small gap going through Ypres but were caught with 22 km to go. Team Sunweb tried to put the race in the gutter and form echelons on the stretch towards Wevelgem, but the wind did not come from the perfect direction for this.

Instead, the headwind meant that while there was no shortage of attacks in the final 20 kilometres, nobody could really get away. The most promising move came from Sarah Roy (Mitchelton), Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans), and Demi de Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies) who held onto a small gap for several kilometres before being caught 5 km from the line.

Trek-Segafredo's Lotta Lepistö led the peloton onto the finishing straight with her teammate Letizia Paternoster on her wheel and Bastianelli, Kirsten Wild, and Lorena Wiebes behind the young Italian. Wild launched her sprint with 200 metres to go and held off all challengers to win half a bikelength ahead of Wiebes, with Paternoster just beating Bastianelli for third place.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:33:34
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
11Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
13Marianne Vos (Ned) Ccc-Liv
14Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
15Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
16Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
20Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
22Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
23Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
25Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
27Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
28Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
29Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla
30Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
32Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
36Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
39Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
40Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
41Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
42Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
44Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
45Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
46Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
47Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
51Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
52Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
53Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
56Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
57Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
58Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
59Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
60Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
62Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
63Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
64Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
65Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
66Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
67Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
68Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
71Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
72Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
74Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
75Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
76Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
77Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
78Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
79Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
80Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
81Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Ccc-Liv
82Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
83Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
84Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
85Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon / /Sram Racing
86Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
87Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
88Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:50
89Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
90Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:02
91Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:05:53
92Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
93Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:59
94Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
95Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
96Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:13:30
97Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
98Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
99Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
100Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
101Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
DNFHannah Payton (GBr) Drops
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
DNFGrace Anderson (NZl) Drops
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFValerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
DNFAnastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMarta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
DNFOlga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDanielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAlana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
DNFMarie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMakhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFTeuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFQuinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFLara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFZsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFMalgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNSMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana

 

