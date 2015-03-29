Image 1 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) takes a solo win at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 144 A smiling Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 144 Tyler Farrar grimaces up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 144 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 144 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 144 Boy van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 144 Tom Van Asbroeck (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 144 Laurens De Vreese (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 144 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 144 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 144 Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 144 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 144 Michael Schär (BMC) crashes into a ditch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 144 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 144 The splintered peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 144 Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) tries to get his chain back on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 144 Luke Durbridge looks at his bike enjoying a swim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 144 Matti Bresche's Tinkoff-Saxo teammates check on him after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 144 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 144 Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-Quick Step) after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 144 Geraint Thomas leading Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 144 Niki Terpstra and Geraint Thomas chasing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 144 Niki Terpstra and Geraint Thomas try to reel in Luca Paolini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 144 This is the view of Luca Paolini the peloton had for the final six kilometres of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 144 Daniel Oss on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 144 Luca Paolini on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 144 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 144 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) stops himself from having a swim while his bikes floats in the water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 144 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) almost fell into the water after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 144 Bikes were seen on road and on water today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 144 A bike floats on the water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) attacks as Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) look at each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) has a champagne shower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 144 It was a wet beginning to the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 144 A view from one of the rear groups on the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev's bike floats on the water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 144 Another angle of the race being blown to peices (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 144 Cannondale-Garmin riders trying to adjust clothing in the strong winds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 144 The farmers don't seem to have much interest in Luca Paolini's (Katusha) race winning move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) on his way to victory after his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 144 The peloton passes by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 144 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) gets a wheel from Nikolas Maes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 144 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) after flatting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 144 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tries to get to his foot out before hitting the deck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 144 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) just seconds before being blown off his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 144 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) hits the ground after being blown off his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 144 The front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 144 A wet Ypres square (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 144 The leaders pass through Ypres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) rues an untimely flat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 144 The peloton under less and ideal skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 144 Gert Steegmans (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 144 Gert Steegmans (Trek) carrying his bike just moments before dropping it into the water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 144 Gert Steegmans can only watch his bike fall into the water after dropping it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 144 Gert Steegmans's Trek goes for a quick dip (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 144 Gert Steegmans (Trek) waits for the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 144 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 144 Sylvain Chavanel and Vicente Reynes Mimo (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 144 The trees show just how strong the wind was blowing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 144 Riders try to stay upright in the strong winds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 144 The peloton splintered in the cross winds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 144 Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo) tries an atack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 144 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) comes to the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 144 The front group in the final kilometres of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 144 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 144 Stijn Vandenbergh rides side-by-side with Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 144 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 144 Ghent saw the peloton pass by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) gets back on after a flat tyre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) with Luca Paolini (Katusha) in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 144 Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 144 Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto-Jumbo) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) was briefly dropped by the lead group after flatting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) leading Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) sits on Niki Terpstra's (Etixx-Quick Step) wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 144 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) ride up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 144 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 144 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 144 Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Eugert Zhupa (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 144 Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 144 Mud caked Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) put in an impressive solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) during his solo move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 144 The select front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 144 Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) tried to get up after a heavy crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 144 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gets going again after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 144 Gert Steegmans (Trek) after an impromptu swim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev's bike floats on the water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 144 the porte d'aire marks the entrance into Cassel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 144 Passing through the porte d'aire in Cassel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 144 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Quick-Step) on the front of the final select group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 144 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) struggled up the Kemmelberg but was unstoppable when he launched his race winning move with 6km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) sprints to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 144 The early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 144 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) before breaking his collarbone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 144 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) doesn't look to be enjoying the weather conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 144 Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) before pulling out of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 144 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) was a DNF today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 144 Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step) setting the early pae (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 144 Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step) looks to be enoying the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 144 Aleksei Tcatevich (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 144 Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) was one of many DNF's today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 144 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was ruled out of contention due to a flat tyre today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 144 The cross winds were some of the strongest the peloton has endured in recent years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 144 Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 144 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) leads the peloton with riders scrambling to find a wheel and some protection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 144 Riders were forced to ride on an angle to counter the strong cross winds just to stay upright (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 144 There was vicious cross winds creating chaos for the peloton today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 144 The front of the peloton passes through Ghent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 144 Local farmers made their presence known (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 144 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) finished in fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) gets ushered to the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) takes the win at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 144 Thomas and Terpstra sprint for the remaining two podium spots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) makes his solo and winning move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 144 The breakaway riders attack one another as the race nears the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 144 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) on a solo move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 144 Rain soaked Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 144 It was a wet and slipper race for 2015 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 144 The breakaway in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 144 A solo move in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 144 The breakaway on the wet road in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 144 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) takes second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) tops the Gent-Wevelgem podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) showers himself with champagne after winning Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem win with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) all smiles after winning Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 138 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) pushes on to win Gent-Wevelgem alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 139 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) is on his way to winning Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 140 of 144 Lotto Soudal in the rain at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 141 of 144 Łukasz Wiśniowski and Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step) hit the deck (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 142 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) victory salute at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 143 of 144 Michael Schär (BMC) helped out of the ditch he crashed into (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 144 of 144 Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) took a solo win at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday after rain and strong winds turned the race into a battle of survival, and a battle of the strongest Classic riders in the peloton.

The Italian veteran escaped from a breakaway just five kilometres from the finish and took the win 11 seconds ahead of chasers Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). They were part of the move of the day that gradually emerged as the wind took its toll on the race. Stijn Vandenbergh was also there for Etixx-Quickstep, along with Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Daniel Oss (BMC) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal). Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) made a brave solo stack for much of the final third of the race but was eventually caught with 17km to go.





“This is a surprise but I’m so happy to have won,” Paolini said. “I don’t think I was the strongest but I played my cards. I knew they’d be waiting for the sprint and so I tried to get away with five kilometres to go.

“It was a very difficult day out there. I crashed twice and changed my bike. But I knew the route and know were to stay up front. After my bad luck I was lucky. It was so bad that we weren’t sure if we could carry on. But we're up in the north and this is real cycling. The strongest survived today.”

Paolini's teammate Alexander Kristoff took the bunch sprint for ninth place ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in 10th.

How it happened

The 200 riders at the start line knew they were facing a long, tough and for some, a heroic battle in such terrible conditions.

After leaving start town Deinze in the rain, few riders were keen on getting in the early breakaway move while facing a headwind towards the coast in Adinkerke. Eventually seven brave riders went away, with Tim Kerkhof (Roompoot Oranje), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) and Mirko Tedeschi (Southeast) looking for some early glory and a tactical move for their team leaders.

Despite the strong headwind the leaders covered 39 kilometres in the first hour that resulted in a lead of nearly nine minutes over the peloton. The peloton split even before turning back and riding through the famous Moeren flatlands, while the grey clouds turned the atmosphere into a grim scene. Filippo Pozzato (Lampre) was among the riders who quickly pulled out of the race. The Italian had been ill last week.

Once in the Moeren area, the wind started taking victims. Riders were blown off their bikes into the roadside grass or, like Gert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing), into the ditch. One massive wind gust caused a big crash that forced several riders to pull out, including Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep) and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal). Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed and lost contact with the first part of the peloton. Many riders climbed off, leaving team vehicles and the broom wagon full.

Due to the gusts of wind, riders tried to stay safe while also trying to maintain some sort of speed. Echelons were formed although these could not be compared with the usual echelons. Riders were constantly balancing on their bike, leaning into the wind, trying not to be blown off the road. Many riders were using wheels with deep section rims and they were paying a high price for that. About 50 riders survived the chaos across the Moeren plain.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

More attacks and more crashes

The peloton then headed into France and the breakaway was soon caught by the first peloton. A second peloton bridged up and later also Cavendish reached the front of the race.

However on another long straight road, the Route de Denkerque, the peloton blew apart again. This time about 25 riders remained up front. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was among the riders who pulled out of the race. The ascents of the Casselberg were peanuts compared to the constant battle with the wind gusts. Between the two climbs Edvald Boasson-Hagen landed into the barriers on the market square of Cassel.

Heading to the third climb of the day, the Catsberg, there were still about 25 riders in front, including Sep Vanmarcke, Geraint Thomas, Alexander Kristoff and Peter Sagan. A second group with Arnaud Démare, André Greipel, Matti Breschel and Greg Van Avermaet bridged up just before the Catsberg. While the peloton took a break, Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) launched a solo move and opened a one-minute lead on the peloton at the Catsberg.

A cease-fire followed, with Sep Vanmarcke changing bikes. Attempts to anticipate the attacks from Jens Keukeleire, Edward Theuns, Stijn Vandenbergh, Daniel Oss and Jurgen Roelandts were neutralized before the famous Kemmelberg. Then Roelandts attacked in the aftermath of the Kemmelberg – at nearly 80 kilometres from the finish - and quickly bridged up and overtook Tjallingii.

While riding into the crosswinds again, a group of 13 riders rode away from the peloton. While Stybar punctured, attacks were fired in front. Stijn Vandenbergh rode away and he was eventually joined by Oss, Thomas and later also Vanmarcke and Jens Debusschere. Somehow the five chasers were unable to close the gap on Roelandts. The pace in the peloton dropped back as there were no more teams keen to work.

Paolini launched a late counter-attack. Against the wind the experienced Italian rider managed to join the chase group before it was too late. A little later Thomas was spectacularly blown off the road, tumbling in the grass, barely avoiding falling into the ditch. The winner of the E3 Harelbeke was quickly back on his bike and re-joined the chase group but looked shaken. When the gap between the chase group and the peloton was fifty seconds, Nikki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) also made a successful solo attempt, creating a chase group of seven riders. From there the peloton threw in the towel and quickly lost several minutes. Roelandts kept the chase group at two minutes when reaching the Kemmelberg for the second time, at 38 kilometres from the finish.

The final climb of the Kemmelberg

On the Kemmelberg for the final time, Vandenbergh set the pace in the chase group, with only Thomas holding his wheel. Vanmarcke and Terpstra quickly bridged up on the top of the steep cobbled climb with Oss, Debusschere and Paolini in trouble. Debusschere quickly returned solo, while Paolini needed much more time and Oss cracked. The fast pace set by Vandenbergh and the two final climbs of the day took its toll on leader Roelandts. After the final climb of the day, the Monteberg, the gap was back down to one minute with still thirty kilometres to cover towards the finish in Waregem.

As the road turned flat and the wind blew, Roelandts faded and the chasers upped their speed and began to hunt him down. His lead quickly fell and he was swept up with 17km to go and then cruelly spat out of the move as the attacks began.

Etixx-QuickStep had Terpstra and Vandenbergh and the latter seemed especially strong. However Terpstra surprised his rivals when he attacked immediately after a quick bike change and a chase through the cars. Paolini joined him, indicating he was a threat. However, Thomas also had something left and led the chase up to them, revealing that Vanmarcke and Debusschere were tired.

Thomas, Paolini, Terpstra and Vandenbergh came together with 10 kilometres to go and even Vanmarcke and Debusschere got back on too.

The race seemed set for a sprint but then Paolini tried with six kilometres to go. He was pulled back but noticed his rivals were tired and so went again, this time giving it everything. It was a make or break moment and Paolini broke his rivals. They eased up and moved across the road, looking for someone else to chase. That allowed Paolini to open a gap and take flight.

He opened a 10-second gap in the final kilometres as the other began to race for the podium places. By the time he reached the finish he had time to raise his arms in celebration and savour a great win after a great race. It really was a Gent-Wevelgem for the strongest and the 38 year-old Italian proved he was just that.

Full Results