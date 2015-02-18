Gent-Wevelgem past winners
Champions from 1934 to 2014
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2013
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2011
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2010
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2009
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-Highroad
|2008
|Oscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
|2007
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2006
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Crédit Agricole
|2005
|Nico Mattan (Bel) Davitamon - Lotto
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Telekom
|2002
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|2001
|George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2000
|Geert van Bondt (Bel) Farm Frites
|1999
|Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
|1996
|Tom Steels (Bel)
|1995
|Lars Michaelsen (Den)
|1994
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita)
|1992
|Mario Cipollini (Ita)
|1991
|Djamolidine Abduschaparov (Usb)
|1990
|Herman Frison (Bel)
|1989
|Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
|1988
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1987
|Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
|1986
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1985
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1984
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1983
|Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
|1982
|Frank Hoste (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Henk Lubberding (Ned)
|1979
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1978
|Ferdinand Van den Haute (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Barry Hoban (GB)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Roger Swerts (Bel)
|1971
|Georges Pintens (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Willy Vekenmans (Bel)
|1968
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1965
|Noél De Pauw (Bel)
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1963
|Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
|1962
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1961
|Frans Aerenhouts (Bel)
|1960
|Frans Aerenhouts (Bel)
|1959
|Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|1958
|Noél Fore (Bel)
|1957
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1956
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1955
|Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1954
|Rolf Graf (Swi)
|1953
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1952
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1951
|André Rossel (Bel)
|1950
|Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1949
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1948
|Valeré Ollivier (Bel)
|1947
|Maurice Desempelaere (Bel)
|1946
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1945
|Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
|1939
|André Declerck (Bel)
|1938
|Hubert Godart (Bel)
|1937
|Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
|1936
|Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
|1935
|Albert Debreitere (Bel)
|1934
|Gustave Van Belle (Bel)
