Gent-Wevelgem past winners

Champions from 1934 to 2014

Results

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
2013Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
2011Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
2010Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-Highroad
2008Oscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2007Marcus Burghardt (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2006Thor Hushovd (Nor) Crédit Agricole
2005Nico Mattan (Bel) Davitamon - Lotto
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Telekom
2002Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
2001George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2000Geert van Bondt (Bel) Farm Frites
1999Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
1996Tom Steels (Bel)
1995Lars Michaelsen (Den)
1994Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita)
1992Mario Cipollini (Ita)
1991Djamolidine Abduschaparov (Usb)
1990Herman Frison (Bel)
1989Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
1988Sean Kelly (Ire)
1987Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
1986Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1985Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1984Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1983Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
1982Frank Hoste (Bel)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Henk Lubberding (Ned)
1979Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978Ferdinand Van den Haute (Bel)
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1976Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Barry Hoban (GB)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Roger Swerts (Bel)
1971Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Willy Vekenmans (Bel)
1968Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1965Noél De Pauw (Bel)
1964Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1963Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
1962Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1961Frans Aerenhouts (Bel)
1960Frans Aerenhouts (Bel)
1959Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1958Noél Fore (Bel)
1957Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1956Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1955Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1954Rolf Graf (Swi)
1953Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1952Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1951André Rossel (Bel)
1950Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1949Marcel Kint (Bel)
1948Valeré Ollivier (Bel)
1947Maurice Desempelaere (Bel)
1946Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1945Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
1939André Declerck (Bel)
1938Hubert Godart (Bel)
1937Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
1936Robert Van Eenaeme (Bel)
1935Albert Debreitere (Bel)
1934Gustave Van Belle (Bel)

