Fractured collarbone for Boasson Hagen

Image 1 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gets going again after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) before breaking his collarbone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gives his thoughts on the day's action. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka)

MTN-Qhubeka's spring classics campaign has taken a hit with confirmation that Edvald Boasson Hagen fractured his right clavicle at Gent-Wevelgem, ruling him out of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The Norweigan was the team's best finisher at Milano-Sanremo in tenth place which he followed up with 19th at E3 Harelbeke as he approached his first major goal of the season, Paris-Roubaix. However his crash in Moeren, resulting in a distal fracture, has ruled the 27-year-old out of racing for the next month.

"In a weather affected and dangerous race Edvald was involved in a crash," said team doctor Dr Jarrad van Zuydam. "He made impact with a pole on the side of the road and has sustained a fracture of the outside portion of his right clavicle."

There will be no surgery for Boasson Hagen who will instead let the injury heal naturally. The 2009 winner of Gent-Wevelgem was to be a protected rider at the two upcoming cobbled monuments which he will now miss. A return date to racing is yet to be announced.

"Paris-Roubaix was obviously one of the main goals of Edvald's spring campaign," said the team's performance manager Jens Zemke. "He was coming into shape and was very focussed on performing well in the upcoming cobbled monuments."

Gerald Ciolek was the only MTN-Qhubeka rider to finish Gent-Wevelgem, crossing the line in 25th place.

