Image 1 of 12 Going against the clock as the fog slowly clears during the women's race in the Victorian Open Road Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 12 Stage four podium (l-r): Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), 2nd; Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS), 1st; and Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers), 3rd. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 12 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS) formerly of the ACT now residing in South Australia heads towards a win in stage four of the Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 12 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki-Trek) on a climb nearing the finish in Ceres. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 12 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) in the final three kilometres of the 28.2km individual time trial on stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 12 A rider in the men's time trial descends nearing the finish in Ceres on the outskirts of Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 12 The women's podium (l-r): Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-VIS), 2nd; Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID), 1st; and Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla CC), 3rd. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 12 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID) rides towards a gold medal in the women's time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 12 Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla CC) rides towards the fog and a bronze medal in the women's time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 12 Blue skies for the individual time trial on stage four of the Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 12 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID) from the Australian Capital Territory shows off her gold medal and yellow jersey after winning the time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 12 New tour leader: Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS) will take a nine-second lead over Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) into the penultimate stage in Anakie. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra teenager Edward Bissaker catapulted into leadership of the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong with a stunning win in the Victorian open time trial championships at Ceres, near Geelong, Friday.

The little-known Bissaker, 19, cruised over the 28.2km picturesque, rolling hills course in 0:38:26 to defeat Nathan Haas, also of Canberra, by 38 seconds, with Gippslander Kane Walker a further 11seconds back in third place.

The shock victory moved Bissaker from 7th position on general classification into the Tour leader's yellow jersey, nine seconds ahead of Haas, with West Australian Anthony Giacoppo next at 60 seconds.

The big drifters in the time trial were overnight leader Patrick Shaw who finished 14th and slipped to sixth place overall, and his Genesys teammate, the mercurial sprinter Steele Von Hoff who managed only 24th and is back in ninth position, 0:01:56 seconds in arrears of Bissaker.

Coached in Adelaide at the South Australian Sports Institute by 2007 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic winner Tim Decker, Bissaker claimed some prominence at the recent Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland by winning the tough 69.36km stage from Lakes Entrance to Metung, via Bruthen. He was also a member of Australia's gold medal-winning teams pursuit line-up at last year's world junior championships in Italy.

Riding for three-man Jayco AIS team in the Geelong Tour, Bissaker said he was hoping for a top five finish and got a "big surprise" with his victory.

"It was also a pretty massive surprise to be wearing the yellow," he said. "It was a good day for me. It's not as sweet as winning a world title but it's definitely my biggest victory in Australia."

Bissaker said he was hopeful of hanging on to the yellow jersey until the Tour finishes with the Victorian open criterium championship in Geelong's Eastern Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

But first he must survive Saturday's gruelling 143km Victorian open road championship on a severe course at Anakie which takes in three laps of a bush-land circuit through the Brisbane Ranges.

"I will definitely do my best and give it a crack," Bissaker said. "I've only got two team mates in Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Lovelock-Fay but they're good and strong."





Canberra-based journalist Rebecca Wiasak powered to her most important victory as a road cyclist in the Victorian open time trial championship at Ceres, near Geelong.

Wiasak, 27, formerly of Geelong, comfortably defeated Werribee 19-year-old Kendelle Hodges by 52 seconds, with the amazing 52-year-old Stephanie Frawley, of Mildura, a further 54 seconds back in third place.

The excited Wiasak sped over the beautiful undulating 28.2 kilometre course in 0:43:14.

“I think I have finally found a sport that I am good at,” she enthused. “Hopefully, I can now progress through the ranks and eventually get to the Olympics.”

Wiasak was referring to her previous sporting pursuits as a middle distance runner and triathlete.

She won the Victorian under 20, 800 metres championship at Olympic Park before moving to Canberra to study for a journalism degree at the Australian National University.

Wiasak switched to road cycling in June last year and now has a scholarship with the Australian Academy of Sport.

“I would sooner be making the headlines than writing them, she bubbled. “My life as a journalist is on hold and I’m working part-time in the public service with the Department of Regional Australia.

“I was quite nervous today because the course suited me perfectly. It’s nice to win Victorian titles in two sports.”

The time trial was the opening stage of the GMHBA Women’s Tour of Geelong which continues tomorrow (Saturday) with the Victorian road race championship, starting at 9am at Anakie.

The tour is a feature event of Cycling Australia’s 2011 inaugural Women’s National Road Series. The third and final stage will be the State criterium championship in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens at 1pm Sunday.



Results

Geelong Women's Tour - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 43:14:15 2 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:52 3 Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.) 0:01:46 4 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 0:02:00 5 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID) 0:02:09 6 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:11 7 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 8 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:18 9 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 0:02:19 10 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:31 11 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:34 12 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:40 13 Sue Forsyth (Vicroads) 0:02:43 14 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:45 15 India Faehndrich (Vicroads) 0:02:55 16 Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:27 17 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:56 18 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team) 0:04:16 19 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:04:45 20 Dianne McAuliffe (QSM Racing) 0:04:52 21 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team) 0:05:08 22 Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes) 23 Megan Bagworth (Vicroads) 0:05:45 24 Corissa Smith (QSM Racing) 0:06:23 25 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:07:04 26 Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes) 0:07:14 27 Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire) 0:07:45 28 Jodie Batchelor (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 0:08:03 29 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:08:11 30 Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:08:13 31 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:08:22 32 Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:08:42 33 Jane Walker (QSM Racing) 0:08:43 34 Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes) 0:11:27 35 Chloe McConville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:13:29 DNS Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID) DNS Antonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) DNS Bridget Officer (Xosize Cycling Team) DNS Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield Cc)

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 43:14:15 2 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:52 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 0:02:00 4 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki/NTID) 0:02:09 5 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:11 6 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 7 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:18 8 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 0:02:19 9 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:31 10 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:34 11 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:40 12 Sue Forsyth (Vicroads) 0:02:43 13 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:45 14 India Faehndrich (Vicroads) 0:02:55 15 Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:27 16 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:56 17 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team) 0:04:16 18 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:04:45 19 Dianne McAuliffe (QSM Racing) 0:04:52 20 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team) 0:05:08 21 Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes) 22 Megan Bagworth (Vicroads) 0:05:45 23 Corissa Smith (QSM Racing) 0:06:23 24 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:07:04 25 Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes) 0:07:14 26 Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire) 0:07:45 27 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:08:11 28 Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:08:13 29 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:08:22 30 Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:08:42 31 Jane Walker (QSM Racing) 0:08:43 32 Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes) 0:11:27 33 Chloe McConville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 0:13:29

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suzuki/NTID 2:13:52 2 Bundaberg Sugar 0:03:50 3 Team SASI Cycling 0:04:00 4 VicRoads 0:07:15 5 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 0:10:16 6 Quinlan Cranes 0:10:24 7 Independent Crane Hire 0:14:07 8 Jayco VIS Womens Road Team 0:14:57 9 QSM Racing 0:15:49

Results

Geelong Tour Stage 4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:38:26.2 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:38.3 3 Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:49.7 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:00.4 5 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:00.6 6 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:06.1 7 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:01:15.8 8 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:21.6 9 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:24.8 10 Shane Miller (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club) 0:01:30.0 11 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:46.7 12 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:50.2 13 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:01:59.3 14 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:00.5 15 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:00.8 16 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 0:02:08.8 17 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:19.1 18 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:20.6 19 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:24.3 20 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:28.2 21 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:28.5 22 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:29.5 23 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:02:29.5 24 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:32.8 25 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:02:33.4 26 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:02:43.9 27 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 0:02:50.4 28 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:56.0 29 Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Cycling Club) 0:02:57.4 30 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:08.3 31 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:03:09.3 32 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:12.3 33 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:03:13.6 34 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 0:03:16.4 35 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:03:20.1 36 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:21.8 37 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:23.3 38 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:03:25.1 39 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:03:31.0 40 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 0:03:32.7 41 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 0:03:39.5 42 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 0:03:41.0 43 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:44.7 44 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:46.3 45 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:03:56.7 46 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:59.4 47 Michael Gallagher (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:04:04.7 48 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:04:05.1 49 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 0:04:07.0 50 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 0:04:08.9 51 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:09.5 52 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 0:04:10.5 53 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:04:10.6 54 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:04:11.1 55 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:04:12.0 56 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:16.1 57 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:04:16.3 58 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:04:17.7 59 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 0:04:21.1 60 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:22.4 61 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:33.1 62 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:33.2 63 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:40.3 64 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:47.2 65 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:49.6 66 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:04:52.8 67 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:05:06.8 68 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:05:07.9 69 Daniel Hopper (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) 0:05:08.3 70 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:12.8 71 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:05:13.3 72 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:18.8 73 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:25.9 74 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 0:05:26.5 75 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:28.2 76 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:05:31.3 77 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:37.5 78 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:05:38.9 79 James Boal (Search2Retain) 0:05:50.2 80 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:05:53.7 81 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 0:06:11.7 82 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:06:12.0 83 Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com) 0:06:26.5 84 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:06:27.0 85 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 0:06:33.7 86 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:06:50.1 87 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 0:06:51.4 88 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:06:51.5 89 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 0:06:54.0 90 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 0:06:55.8 91 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 0:07:03.2 92 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:07:05.7 93 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 0:07:34.8 94 Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com) 0:07:35.2 95 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 0:07:39.6 96 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:07:43.2 97 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 0:08:15.6 98 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:08:21.4 99 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 0:08:23.6 100 Corey Roberts (Norwood CC) 0:08:46.6 101 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:08:54.6 102 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 0:09:09.2 103 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 0:09:55.6 104 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 0:10:21.5 105 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:10:47.4 106 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) 0:10:49.9 107 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 0:11:21.2 108 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:12:04.8 109 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:12:49.0 110 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:13:20.3 111 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 0:13:40.3 112 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:13:50.9 113 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:13:55.7 114 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 0:15:25.9 115 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:16:03.9 116 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 0:16:57.4 117 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:20:24.2 118 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:25:25.1 119 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:29:25.0

Results

Men's general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4:55:02 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:09 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:00 4 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:12 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:16 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:31 8 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:35 9 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:52 10 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:56 11 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:00 12 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:01 13 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:04 14 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:19 15 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:28 16 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:34 17 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:38 18 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:02:41 19 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 0:02:59 21 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:04 22 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 23 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:11 24 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:20 25 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 0:03:30 26 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:32 27 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:03:36 28 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:46 29 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 30 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:03:47 31 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:03:50 32 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:04:09 33 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 0:04:15 34 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:04:20 35 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 0:04:24 36 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:04:25 37 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:04:30 38 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 39 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:32 40 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:36 41 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:04:37 42 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:04:41 43 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:55 44 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:03 45 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:05:16 46 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:05:22 47 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:05:24 48 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:26 49 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:05:29 50 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:05:35 51 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:39 52 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:55 53 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:06:24 54 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:35 55 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:06:38 56 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 0:07:35 57 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:07:44 58 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 0:07:59 59 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:06 60 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 0:08:53 61 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 0:09:10 62 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:09:26 63 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:09:44 64 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:09:51 65 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:11:10 66 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:11:19 67 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 0:12:57 68 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:13:02 69 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 0:13:20 70 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:14:13 71 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:14:45 72 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:14:56 73 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 0:15:23 74 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:15:48 75 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 0:16:44 76 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:16:46 77 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:17:22 78 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:18:12 79 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 0:18:48 80 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 0:19:23 81 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:21:21 82 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 0:21:37 83 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:21:51 84 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 0:21:57 85 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 0:22:03 86 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:22:58 87 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:23:59 88 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:24:26 89 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 0:24:38 90 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 0:26:07 91 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 0:27:52 92 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 0:29:04 93 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:31:07 94 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:32:30 95 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:32:33 96 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:32:35 97 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:34:00 98 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 0:34:53 99 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:34:59 100 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 0:35:04 101 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:36:25 102 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 0:37:28 103 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 0:37:33 104 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 0:37:57 105 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 0:39:43 106 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:39:47 107 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:41:44 108 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) 0:42:53 109 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 0:44:04 110 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 0:45:30

Sprint classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 34 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 3 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 15 4 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 5 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 11 6 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 5 9 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 4 11 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 4 12 Scott Law (V Australia) 3 13 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 3 14 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 3 15 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 3 16 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 3 17 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 2 18 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 2 19 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 1 20 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 21 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 1 22 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 1 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Criterium Championship after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 pts 2 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 16 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 5 Scott Law (V Australia) 13 6 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 6 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 4 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4 10 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 4 11 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 3 12 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 1 13 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 3 5 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 6 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 4 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 14:47:46 2 Jayco 2XU 0:01:50 3 Pure Black Racing 0:03:43 4 Suzuki/Trek 0:06:23 5 Budget Forklifts 0:07:08 6 Team SASI Cycling 0:07:42 7 Plan B 0:07:51 8 Tineli Racing 0:08:40 9 BIKEBUG.COM 0:09:21 10 search2retain 0:10:09 11 Team Jayco - AIS 0:11:14 12 V Australia 0:11:30 13 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:13:45 14 Team Downunder TDU 0:16:13 15 Quinlan Cranes 0:20:16 16 The Carrington Hotel 0:22:23 17 VicRoads 0:39:33 18 John West Cycling 0:43:07 19 Independent Crane Hire 1:01:43