Image 1 of 12

Going against the clock as the fog slowly clears during the women's race in the Victorian Open Road Time Trial Championship.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 12

Stage four podium (l-r): Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), 2nd; Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS), 1st; and Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers), 3rd.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 12

Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS) formerly of the ACT now residing in South Australia heads towards a win in stage four of the Tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 12

Joshua Atkins (Suzuki-Trek) on a climb nearing the finish in Ceres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 12

Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) in the final three kilometres of the 28.2km individual time trial on stage four.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 12

A rider in the men's time trial descends nearing the finish in Ceres on the outskirts of Geelong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 12

The women's podium (l-r): Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-VIS), 2nd; Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID), 1st; and Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla CC), 3rd.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 12

Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID) rides towards a gold medal in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 12

Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla CC) rides towards the fog and a bronze medal in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 12

Blue skies for the individual time trial on stage four of the Tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 12

Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-NTID) from the Australian Capital Territory shows off her gold medal and yellow jersey after winning the time trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 12

New tour leader: Edward Bissaker (Jayco-AIS) will take a nine-second lead over Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) into the penultimate stage in Anakie.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra teenager Edward Bissaker catapulted into leadership of the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong with a stunning win in the Victorian open time trial championships at Ceres, near Geelong, Friday.

The little-known Bissaker, 19, cruised over the 28.2km picturesque, rolling hills course in 0:38:26 to defeat Nathan Haas, also of Canberra, by 38 seconds, with Gippslander Kane Walker a further 11seconds back in third place.

The shock victory moved Bissaker from 7th position on general classification into the Tour leader's yellow jersey, nine seconds ahead of Haas, with West Australian Anthony Giacoppo next at 60 seconds.

The big drifters in the time trial were overnight leader Patrick Shaw who finished 14th and slipped to sixth place overall, and his Genesys teammate, the mercurial sprinter Steele Von Hoff who managed only 24th and is back in ninth position, 0:01:56 seconds in arrears of Bissaker.

Coached in Adelaide at the South Australian Sports Institute by 2007 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic winner Tim Decker, Bissaker claimed some prominence at the recent Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland by winning the tough 69.36km stage from Lakes Entrance to Metung, via Bruthen. He was also a member of Australia's gold medal-winning teams pursuit line-up at last year's world junior championships in Italy.

Riding for three-man Jayco AIS team in the Geelong Tour, Bissaker said he was hoping for a top five finish and got a "big surprise" with his victory.

"It was also a pretty massive surprise to be wearing the yellow," he said. "It was a good day for me. It's not as sweet as winning a world title but it's definitely my biggest victory in Australia."

Bissaker said he was hopeful of hanging on to the yellow jersey until the Tour finishes with the Victorian open criterium championship in Geelong's Eastern Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

But first he must survive Saturday's gruelling 143km Victorian open road championship on a severe course at Anakie which takes in three laps of a bush-land circuit through the Brisbane Ranges.

"I will definitely do my best and give it a crack," Bissaker said. "I've only got two team mates in Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Lovelock-Fay but they're good and strong."

Canberra-based journalist Rebecca Wiasak powered to her most important victory as a road cyclist in the Victorian open time trial championship at Ceres, near Geelong.

Wiasak, 27, formerly of Geelong, comfortably defeated Werribee 19-year-old Kendelle Hodges by 52 seconds, with the amazing 52-year-old Stephanie Frawley, of Mildura, a further 54 seconds back in third place.

The excited Wiasak sped over the beautiful undulating 28.2 kilometre course in 0:43:14.

“I think I have finally found a sport that I am good at,” she enthused. “Hopefully, I can now progress through the ranks and eventually get to the Olympics.”

Wiasak was referring to her previous sporting pursuits as a middle distance runner and triathlete.

She won the Victorian under 20, 800 metres championship at Olympic Park before moving to Canberra to study for a journalism degree at the Australian National University.

Wiasak switched to road cycling in June last year and now has a scholarship with the Australian Academy of Sport.

“I would sooner be making the headlines than writing them, she bubbled. “My life as a journalist is on hold and I’m working part-time in the public service with the Department of Regional Australia.

“I was quite nervous today because the course suited me perfectly. It’s nice to win Victorian titles in two sports.”

The time trial was the opening stage of the GMHBA Women’s Tour of Geelong which continues tomorrow (Saturday) with the Victorian road race championship, starting at 9am at Anakie.

The tour is a feature event of Cycling Australia’s 2011 inaugural Women’s National Road Series. The third and final stage will be the State criterium championship in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens at 1pm Sunday.

Results

Geelong Women's Tour - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)43:14:15
2Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:52
3Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.)0:01:46
4Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)0:02:00
5Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)0:02:09
6Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:11
7Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
8Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:18
9Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)0:02:19
10Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:31
11Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:34
12Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:40
13Sue Forsyth (Vicroads)0:02:43
14Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:45
15India Faehndrich (Vicroads)0:02:55
16Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:27
17Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:56
18Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team)0:04:16
19Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:04:45
20Dianne McAuliffe (QSM Racing)0:04:52
21Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team)0:05:08
22Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
23Megan Bagworth (Vicroads)0:05:45
24Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)0:06:23
25Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:07:04
26Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)0:07:14
27Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)0:07:45
28Jodie Batchelor (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:08:03
29Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:08:11
30Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)0:08:13
31Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:08:22
32Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)0:08:42
33Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:08:43
34Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:27
35Chloe McConville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:13:29
DNSLaura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
DNSAntonia Abbisogni (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
DNSBridget Officer (Xosize Cycling Team)
DNSSarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield Cc)

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)43:14:15
2Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:52
3Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)0:02:00
4Ailie McDonald (Suzuki/NTID)0:02:09
5Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:11
6Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
7Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:18
8Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)0:02:19
9Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:31
10Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:34
11Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:40
12Sue Forsyth (Vicroads)0:02:43
13Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:45
14India Faehndrich (Vicroads)0:02:55
15Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:27
16Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:56
17Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team)0:04:16
18Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:04:45
19Dianne McAuliffe (QSM Racing)0:04:52
20Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team)0:05:08
21Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
22Megan Bagworth (Vicroads)0:05:45
23Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)0:06:23
24Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:07:04
25Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)0:07:14
26Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)0:07:45
27Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:08:11
28Elizabeth Meakin (Independent Crane Hire)0:08:13
29Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:08:22
30Maddison Vit (Bundaberg Sugar)0:08:42
31Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:08:43
32Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:27
33Chloe McConville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:13:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki/NTID2:13:52
2Bundaberg Sugar0:03:50
3Team SASI Cycling0:04:00
4VicRoads0:07:15
5Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:10:16
6Quinlan Cranes0:10:24
7Independent Crane Hire0:14:07
8Jayco VIS Womens Road Team0:14:57
9QSM Racing0:15:49

Results

Geelong Tour Stage 4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:38:26.2
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:38.3
3Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)0:00:49.7
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:00.4
5Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:01:00.6
6Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:06.1
7Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:01:15.8
8Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)0:01:21.6
9Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:01:24.8
10Shane Miller (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)0:01:30.0
11Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)0:01:46.7
12Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:50.2
13Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:01:59.3
14Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:00.5
15Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:00.8
16Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)0:02:08.8
17Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:19.1
18Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:20.6
19James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:02:24.3
20Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:02:28.2
21Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:28.5
22Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:02:29.5
23Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)0:02:29.5
24Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:32.8
25Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:02:33.4
26Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:02:43.9
27Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)0:02:50.4
28Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:02:56.0
29Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Cycling Club)0:02:57.4
30Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:03:08.3
31Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:03:09.3
32Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:12.3
33Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:03:13.6
34Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)0:03:16.4
35Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:03:20.1
36Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)0:03:21.8
37Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:03:23.3
38Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:03:25.1
39Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:03:31.0
40Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:03:32.7
41Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)0:03:39.5
42Casey Munro (Vicroads)0:03:41.0
43Michael England (Budget Forklifts)0:03:44.7
44James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:03:46.3
45Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:03:56.7
46William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:59.4
47Michael Gallagher (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:04:04.7
48Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:04:05.1
49Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)0:04:07.0
50Blake Hose (John West Cycling)0:04:08.9
51Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:09.5
52Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)0:04:10.5
53Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:04:10.6
54Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:04:11.1
55Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:04:12.0
56Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:16.1
57Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:04:16.3
58Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:04:17.7
59Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)0:04:21.1
60Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:22.4
61Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:33.1
62Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:33.2
63John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)0:04:40.3
64Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:47.2
65Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:49.6
66Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:04:52.8
67Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:05:06.8
68Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:05:07.9
69Daniel Hopper (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:05:08.3
70Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:12.8
71Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:05:13.3
72Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:18.8
73James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:05:25.9
74Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)0:05:26.5
75Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:28.2
76Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:05:31.3
77Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:37.5
78David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:05:38.9
79James Boal (Search2Retain)0:05:50.2
80James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:05:53.7
81Duncan Houston (V Australia)0:06:11.7
82Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:06:12.0
83Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)0:06:26.5
84Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:06:27.0
85Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)0:06:33.7
86James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:06:50.1
87Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)0:06:51.4
88Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:06:51.5
89Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)0:06:54.0
90Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)0:06:55.8
91Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)0:07:03.2
92Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:07:05.7
93Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)0:07:34.8
94Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)0:07:35.2
95Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)0:07:39.6
96Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:07:43.2
97Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)0:08:15.6
98Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:08:21.4
99Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)0:08:23.6
100Corey Roberts (Norwood CC)0:08:46.6
101Scott Law (V Australia)0:08:54.6
102Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)0:09:09.2
103David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)0:09:55.6
104Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)0:10:21.5
105Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:10:47.4
106Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)0:10:49.9
107Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)0:11:21.2
108Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:12:04.8
109Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:12:49.0
110Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:13:20.3
111Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:13:40.3
112Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:13:50.9
113Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:13:55.7
114Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)0:15:25.9
115Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:16:03.9
116Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)0:16:57.4
117George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:20:24.2
118Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:25:25.1
119Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:29:25.0

Results

Men's general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4:55:02
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:09
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:00
4Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:01:12
5Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:16
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:01:31
8Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)0:01:35
9Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:52
10Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:56
11Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)0:02:00
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:01
13Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:04
14Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:02:19
15Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:02:28
16Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:34
17Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:38
18Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)0:02:41
19Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)0:02:59
21Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:03:04
22Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
23Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:11
24Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:03:20
25Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)0:03:30
26Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)0:03:32
27Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:03:36
28James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:03:46
29Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
30Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:03:47
31Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:03:50
32Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:04:09
33Blake Hose (John West Cycling)0:04:15
34Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:04:20
35Casey Munro (Vicroads)0:04:24
36Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:04:25
37Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:04:30
38Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
39William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:32
40Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:36
41Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:04:37
42Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:04:41
43Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:55
44Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:03
45Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:05:16
46Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:05:22
47Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:05:24
48Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:05:26
49Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:05:29
50Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:05:35
51Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:39
52Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:55
53James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:06:24
54Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:35
55Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:06:38
56Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)0:07:35
57James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:07:44
58Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)0:07:59
59Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:06
60Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)0:08:53
61Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)0:09:10
62Scott Law (V Australia)0:09:26
63David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:09:44
64Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:09:51
65Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:11:10
66Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:11:19
67Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)0:12:57
68Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:13:02
69Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)0:13:20
70Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:14:13
71Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:14:45
72Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:14:56
73Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)0:15:23
74Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:15:48
75Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:16:44
76Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:16:46
77Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:17:22
78James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:18:12
79Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)0:18:48
80Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:19:23
81Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:21:21
82Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)0:21:37
83Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:21:51
84David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)0:21:57
85Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)0:22:03
86Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:22:58
87Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:23:59
88Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:24:26
89Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)0:24:38
90Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)0:26:07
91Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)0:27:52
92John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)0:29:04
93Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:31:07
94Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:32:30
95Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:32:33
96Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:32:35
97Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:34:00
98Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)0:34:53
99George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:34:59
100James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:35:04
101Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:36:25
102Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)0:37:28
103Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)0:37:33
104Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)0:37:57
105Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)0:39:43
106Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:39:47
107Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:41:44
108Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)0:42:53
109Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)0:44:04
110Duncan Houston (V Australia)0:45:30

Sprint classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)34pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)30
3Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)15
4Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
5Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)11
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)5
9Michael England (Budget Forklifts)4
10Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)4
11Hayden Brooks (V Australia)4
12Scott Law (V Australia)3
13Nicholas Walker (V Australia)3
14Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
15James Oram (Pure Black Racing)3
16Cameron Bayly (V Australia)3
17Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)2
18Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)2
19Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)1
20Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
21Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1
22Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)1
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium Championship after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)16
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
5Scott Law (V Australia)13
6Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)6
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)4
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
10Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)4
11James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
12Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)1
13Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)3
5Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
6Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)4pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers14:47:46
2Jayco 2XU0:01:50
3Pure Black Racing0:03:43
4Suzuki/Trek0:06:23
5Budget Forklifts0:07:08
6Team SASI Cycling0:07:42
7Plan B0:07:51
8Tineli Racing0:08:40
9BIKEBUG.COM0:09:21
10search2retain0:10:09
11Team Jayco - AIS0:11:14
12V Australia0:11:30
13Lawson Homes Cycling0:13:45
14Team Downunder TDU0:16:13
15Quinlan Cranes0:20:16
16The Carrington Hotel0:22:23
17VicRoads0:39:33
18John West Cycling0:43:07
19Independent Crane Hire1:01:43

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)108pts
2Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)66
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
4Rico Rogers (Vicroads)53
5Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)47
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)46
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)45
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)44
9Bradley Linfield43
10Nicholas Schultz39

