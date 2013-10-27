Trending

Berden wins first day race Gateway Cross Cup

McDonald and Wells on the podium

Image 1 of 9

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) wins the Gateway Cross Cup

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 9

Elite men's podium on the opening day of the Gateway Cross Cup (L-R): Zach McDonald, Ben Berden and Troy Wells

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 9

Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) on the flyover

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 9

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) bunny hops the barriers

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 9

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) makes quick work of the barriers

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 9

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in action at the Gateway Cross Cup

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 9

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) would finish fourth at the Gateway Cross Cup

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 9

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in action at the Gateway Cross Cup

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 9

Mitchell Hoke (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) would finish 9th on the first day of racing at the Gateway Cross Cup

(Image credit: Matt James)

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) attacked Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), and Troy Wells (Clif Bar) with one lap to go to win the first day of racing at the Gateway Cross Cup. The Gateway Cross Cup is the second stop of the Cross After Dark series, and a UCI C2 event on the USAC Pro CX series. The victory gives Berden a commanding lead over Wells in the Cross After Dark standings, and will pull Berden within striking distance of Pro CX series leader, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus).

As the Red Sox battled the St. Louis Cardinals in game three of the World Series a mere eight miles away, cycling fans lined up for one of the biggest Midwestern cyclo-cross events of the year. While the Gateway Cross Cup drew a smaller pro field this year due to its conflict with the World Cup cyclo-cross race in Tabor, Czech Republic, it did attract a hungry fleet of racers, looking to capitalize on the absences, in search of UCI points.

Berden suffered a poor start after missing his pedal when the gun went off, but he kept his focus, and settled in with an early group of leaders that included McDonald, Wells, and Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel). McDonald drove the lead group, which ballooned to 10 riders, for several laps until he established a significant gap with Berden, Wells, and Cody Kaiser (California Giant-Specialized.)

Kaiser was unable to hang onto the leaders, and fell out of the lead group with four laps to go. Berden, McDonald, and Wells kept the pace high and maintained their gap over Kaiser, and a second chase group, for the remainder of the race.

Going into the final lap Berden surged away from the lead group and soloed in for the win. "Halfway I tried to attack and we made a pretty good gap, so I knew it was safe to wait a little bit," said Berden about his tactics for the day. "I let them come back, and then, with one and half laps to go, I attacked again. I had four or five seconds and it was enough to win."

Zach McDonald held on for second place, followed by Troy Wells, Cody Kaiser, and Mike Garrigan.

Full Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement1:02:21
2Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:08
3Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:29
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:54
5Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:01:09
6Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:16
7Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
9Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:01:17
11Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:01:20
12Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:31
13Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes0:02:37
14Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports0:02:38
15Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!0:02:43
16Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Community NE0:02:54
17Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes0:03:21
18Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club0:03:23
19Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:27
20Daniel Miller (USA) Dogfish Racing Team
21Shadd Smith (USA) Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:03:31
22Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill0:04:03
23Dylan Postier (USA) Team Undiscovered0:04:49
24Travis Braun (USA) Magnus Cycling Jersey Squad
25Devin Clark (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:07:02
26Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony-1lap
27Anthony Dust (USA) Dogfish Racing Team-2laps
28Scott Peipert (USA)
29Eric Fischer (USA) Southern Gentlemen Racing p/b Voss Bike
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNFEdwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFJeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling

