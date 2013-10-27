Image 1 of 9 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) wins the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 9 Elite men's podium on the opening day of the Gateway Cross Cup (L-R): Zach McDonald, Ben Berden and Troy Wells (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 9 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) on the flyover (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 9 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) bunny hops the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 9 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) makes quick work of the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 9 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in action at the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 9 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) would finish fourth at the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 9 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in action at the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 9 Mitchell Hoke (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) would finish 9th on the first day of racing at the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James)

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) attacked Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), and Troy Wells (Clif Bar) with one lap to go to win the first day of racing at the Gateway Cross Cup. The Gateway Cross Cup is the second stop of the Cross After Dark series, and a UCI C2 event on the USAC Pro CX series. The victory gives Berden a commanding lead over Wells in the Cross After Dark standings, and will pull Berden within striking distance of Pro CX series leader, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus).

As the Red Sox battled the St. Louis Cardinals in game three of the World Series a mere eight miles away, cycling fans lined up for one of the biggest Midwestern cyclo-cross events of the year. While the Gateway Cross Cup drew a smaller pro field this year due to its conflict with the World Cup cyclo-cross race in Tabor, Czech Republic, it did attract a hungry fleet of racers, looking to capitalize on the absences, in search of UCI points.

Berden suffered a poor start after missing his pedal when the gun went off, but he kept his focus, and settled in with an early group of leaders that included McDonald, Wells, and Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel). McDonald drove the lead group, which ballooned to 10 riders, for several laps until he established a significant gap with Berden, Wells, and Cody Kaiser (California Giant-Specialized.)

Kaiser was unable to hang onto the leaders, and fell out of the lead group with four laps to go. Berden, McDonald, and Wells kept the pace high and maintained their gap over Kaiser, and a second chase group, for the remainder of the race.

Going into the final lap Berden surged away from the lead group and soloed in for the win. "Halfway I tried to attack and we made a pretty good gap, so I knew it was safe to wait a little bit," said Berden about his tactics for the day. "I let them come back, and then, with one and half laps to go, I attacked again. I had four or five seconds and it was enough to win."





Zach McDonald held on for second place, followed by Troy Wells, Cody Kaiser, and Mike Garrigan.