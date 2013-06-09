Kittel wins Garmin Pro Race
Pelucchi and Greipel round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:00:05
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Stölting
|11
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|13
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek CT
|15
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|17
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
|18
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|19
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|20
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|22
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Federico Pozzetto (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|24
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|25
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|26
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|27
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|29
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|31
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|36
|Tim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
|37
|Tim Reske (Ger) Team Bergstrasse Jenatec
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
|40
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|41
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|45
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting
|47
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|48
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|49
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) Team Stölting
|50
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|52
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|54
|Timmy Mangini (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|55
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|56
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|58
|Jan Wälzlein (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:00:12
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|61
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|62
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|64
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|65
|Michael Jun. Hümbert (Ger) Team Bergstrasse Jenatec
|0:00:22
|66
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
|69
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|71
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:29
|72
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|73
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|0:00:32
|74
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|75
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|76
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|78
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|0:00:39
|79
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|80
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|82
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|85
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:46
|87
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:48
|89
|Pavel Kopecky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:00:55
|90
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|91
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|92
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Mike Egger (Ger) Thüringen
|94
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|95
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|96
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|98
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|99
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|100
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|102
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:01:12
|103
|Maximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:17
|104
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|105
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:54
|106
|Sebastian Deckert (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|107
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:02:06
|108
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|109
|Arne Kenzler (Ger) Thüringen
|110
|André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|112
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Heizomat
|113
|Jan Klabouch (Cze) Sparta Praha
|114
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|115
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Nico Denz (Ger)
|117
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|118
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|119
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|120
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:37
|122
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|123
|Felix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:06
|124
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:58
|125
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|0:04:05
|126
|Thomas Reichardt (Ger) Thüringen
|0:04:18
|127
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:41
|128
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|129
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:52
|130
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Juriy Vasyliv (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Maximilian Borman (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNS
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy