Kittel wins Garmin Pro Race

Pelucchi and Greipel round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:00:05
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
9Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
10Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Stölting
11Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
12Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
13Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Daniel Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek CT
15Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
16Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
17Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
18Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
19Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
20Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
22Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
23Federico Pozzetto (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
24Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
25Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
26Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
27Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
28Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
29Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
31Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
34Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
36Tim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
37Tim Reske (Ger) Team Bergstrasse Jenatec
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
39Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
40Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
44Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
45Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting
47Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
48Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
49Felix Dehmel (Ger) Team Stölting
50Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
51Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
52Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
53Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
54Timmy Mangini (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
55Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
56Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
58Jan Wälzlein (Ger) Team Heizomat0:00:12
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
60Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
61Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:14
62Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
64Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:19
65Michael Jun. Hümbert (Ger) Team Bergstrasse Jenatec0:00:22
66Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:24
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
69Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
71Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:00:29
72Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
73Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost0:00:32
74Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
75Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
76Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
78Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland0:00:39
79Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
80Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
82Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
84Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
85Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:46
87Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:48
89Pavel Kopecky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:00:55
90Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
91Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
92Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
93Mike Egger (Ger) Thüringen
94Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
95Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
96Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
97Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
98Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
99Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
100Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
102Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:01:12
103Maximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:17
104Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:33
105Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:54
106Sebastian Deckert (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
107Christopher Muche (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:02:06
108Marco Mathis (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
109Arne Kenzler (Ger) Thüringen
110André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
112Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Heizomat
113Jan Klabouch (Cze) Sparta Praha
114Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
115Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Nico Denz (Ger)
117Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
118Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
119Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
120Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
121Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:37
122Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
123Felix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:06
124Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:58
125Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo0:04:05
126Thomas Reichardt (Ger) Thüringen0:04:18
127Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:41
128Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
129Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:52
130Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFJuriy Vasyliv (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMaximilian Borman (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFNiels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNSPatrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team

