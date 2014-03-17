Image 1 of 10 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins in Switzerland (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 10 The start of the elite men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 10 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 10 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 10 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 10 Nino Schurter topped the elite men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 10 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 10 The elite men's podium feature stars Nino Schurter and Julien Absalon (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 10 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 10 Florian Vogel (Scott Odlo) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

One week before the first race of the Swiss cross country national racing series, a star-stacked field lined up for the season opener at the foot of Monte Tamaro. Nino Schurter and Lisa Mitterbauer won the elite men's and women's races.

"Over the winter, I put in a lot more training hours and especially more basic and long distance training in order to prevail at the Cape Epic and in my road experiences," said Schurter. "The GP Apertura was the perfect warm-up for South Africa."

The weather could have hardly been any better at the season-opening race: The first early summer day in the Ticino region brought with it plenty of sunshine and temperatures ideally suited for racing.

The list of starters in the men's race was quite spectacular as well: Apart from Schurter and Julien Absalon, a lot more of mountain biking's big names were competing in Rivera. The circuit was technically very demanding, featured a number of steep but not overly long climbs and offered hardly any opportunity for recovery.

Right from the start, world champion and World Cup overall winner Schurter was in charge of things. He set off on his own, and Thomas Litscher was the only rider who managed to get back on Schurter's wheel, going deep on the longest climb of the course.

"Even if I had to pay for that effort later on, it was not for nothing as I managed to get quite an advantage on Florian Vogel that way," said Litscher. "And on top of that I still need to get more race-hardened, and where to do that any better than against such a stacked field in Switzerland?"

Absalon eventually overtook Litscher for second place.

"The track was technically demanding with a lot of switchbacks and speed changes," said Schurter. "I'm happy to see that the change in my preparation did not have any bad influence on my agility and power."

In the elite women's race, Mitterbauer beat Forchini and Koba.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 1:27:07 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) 0:00:36 3 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 0:01:42 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) 0:02:16 5 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:02:35 6 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:03:18 7 Martin Gujan (Swi) 0:05:12 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 0:05:34 9 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:06:16 10 Florian Chenaux (Swi) 0:06:23 11 Reto Indergand (Swi) 0:07:05 12 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 0:07:05 13 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) 0:07:45 14 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 0:08:30 15 Michael Hutter (Swi) 0:08:51 16 Michael Stünzi (Swi) 0:09:05 17 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:09:15 18 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 0:10:22 19 Fabian Paumann (Swi) 0:10:36 20 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:10:58 21 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 0:11:07 22 Claude Koster (Swi) 0:11:32 23 Bryan Allemann (Swi) 0:12:25 24 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) 0:14:01 25 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) 0:14:14 26 Dylan Page (Swi) 0:14:25 27 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 0:15:09 28 Bruno Vitali (Swi) 29 Nick Albrecht (Swi) 30 Joel Koller (Swi) 31 Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra) 32 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 33 Florian Thie (Swi) 34 Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) 35 Corentin Cousteur (Fra) 36 Victor Pinthon (Fra) 37 Philipp Hediger (Swi) 38 Jan Schaer (Swi) 39 Jeremias Marti (Swi) 40 Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) 41 Vincent Sibille (Fra) 42 Kohei Maeda (Jpn) 43 Yves Albrecht (Swi) 44 Buchler Fabian (Swi)