Grega Bole (Nippo-Vini Fantini) won the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi from a small group sprint in Donoratico, Italy. The Slovenian rider reached the finish line ahead of runner-up Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) and Diego Ulissi, in third place.

"I want to thank the team because they helped me to be exactly where I had to be when I had be there," Bole said. "Once taken the good action I decided to close on each tentative of my competitors until the last km, also risking to finish my leg for the final sprint, but it was the only way to win. It is great to win with the team that most of all wanted me."

The 190.6km race started with aggressive attacking that resulted in a three-man breakaway: Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Boev (Gazprom RusVelo) and Yamamoto (Nippo Vini Fantini). Although the trio initially built a significant gap over the main peloton, their time diminished as the race neared the halfway point of the race.

Teams doing the brunt of the work at the front of the field were Southeast and Lampre-Merida.The peloton was back together over the day's final ascent, and it was Bole won the sprint to the finish line.

