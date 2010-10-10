Image 1 of 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the G.P Beghelli podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 34 Oh yes! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins it easily (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by several bike lengths (Image credit: Kirsten Robbins, with additional reporting from Tim Maloney) Image 6 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 It was blue skies and warm weather for the G.P. Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) opened a gap on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Cataldo is about to hit the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Yeah! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) gets it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) left his rivals well behind him on the rising finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 What a trophy! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Hats off to Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by a big margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) had the power and speed on the tough finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 The G.P. Beghelli included some hilly sections in the Italian countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 A spectacular hairpin curve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 THe peloton in the G.P. Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 It was a great day for a bike race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Riders sign on for the G.P. Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Thumbs up for Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Andy Schleck shares a joke with his Saxo Bank teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was on the front of the start grid (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 The riders await the start of the G.P. Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 The peloton winds through a vineyard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won a bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Marco Velo (Quick Step) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won the GP Beghelli race in Italy with sprint that left his rivals distanced by several bike lengths.

The young Italian rider got the gap on the 14 rivals that formed just before the uphill finish and had plenty of time to celebrate as he hit the line, while the other riders were still fighting for the placings.

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) won the sprint for second place, beating Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Germany’s (Paul Martens (Rabobank) who performed well in last week’s world championships.

The GP Beghelli is traditionally a sprinter’s classic and despite early attacks in the hilly vineyards, the race came back together seven kilometre from the finish, before a group of 15 rider opened a slight gap. They held off the peloton meaning that other bigger-name fast finishers missed out on victory.

Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) all finished out of the leading places.



