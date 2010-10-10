Trending

Cataldo sprints to G.P. Beghelli win

Fuglsang tops Pietropolli for second

Image 1 of 34

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the G.P Beghelli podium

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the G.P Beghelli podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins the sprint

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 34

Oh yes! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins it easily

Oh yes! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) wins it easily
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by several bike lengths

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by several bike lengths
(Image credit: Kirsten Robbins, with additional reporting from Tim Maloney)
Image 6 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

It was blue skies and warm weather for the G.P. Beghelli

It was blue skies and warm weather for the G.P. Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) opened a gap on the climb to the finish

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) opened a gap on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Cataldo is about to hit the line

Cataldo is about to hit the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Yeah! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) gets it

Yeah! Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) gets it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) left his rivals well behind him on the rising finish

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) left his rivals well behind him on the rising finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

What a trophy!

What a trophy!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Hats off to Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)

Hats off to Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by a big margin

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won by a big margin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone)

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the peloton

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) in action

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) had the power and speed on the tough finish

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) had the power and speed on the tough finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

The G.P. Beghelli included some hilly sections in the Italian countryside

The G.P. Beghelli included some hilly sections in the Italian countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

A spectacular hairpin curve

A spectacular hairpin curve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

THe peloton in the G.P. Beghelli

THe peloton in the G.P. Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

It was a great day for a bike race

It was a great day for a bike race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Riders sign on for the G.P. Beghelli

Riders sign on for the G.P. Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Thumbs up for Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil)

Thumbs up for Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Andy Schleck shares a joke with his Saxo Bank teammates

Andy Schleck shares a joke with his Saxo Bank teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was on the front of the start grid

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was on the front of the start grid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

The riders await the start of the G.P. Beghelli

The riders await the start of the G.P. Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

The peloton winds through a vineyard

The peloton winds through a vineyard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won a bike

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won a bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Marco Velo (Quick Step) in the peloton

Marco Velo (Quick Step) in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won the GP Beghelli race in Italy with sprint that left his rivals distanced by several bike lengths.

The young Italian rider got the gap on the 14 rivals that formed just before the uphill finish and had plenty of time to celebrate as he hit the line, while the other riders were still fighting for the placings.

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) won the sprint for second place, beating Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Germany’s (Paul Martens (Rabobank) who performed well in last week’s world championships.

The GP Beghelli is traditionally a sprinter’s classic and despite early attacks in the hilly vineyards, the race came back together seven kilometre from the finish, before a group of 15 rider opened a slight gap. They held off the peloton meaning that other bigger-name fast finishers missed out on victory.

Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) all finished out of the leading places.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step4:07:42
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
3Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
6Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
9Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
18Andrea Piechele (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
19Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
20Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
24Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
28Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
30Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
31André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
38Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
41Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
42Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
44Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
46Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
47Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
48Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
49Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
50Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) CarmioOro NGC
54Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
57Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
58Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
61Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
62Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
63Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
65Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
66Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
67Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
69Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
71Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
72Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
76Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
77Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
79Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
80Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
82Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
83Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
84Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
85Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
88Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
89Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
90Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
92Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
93Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
94Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
95Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri
96Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
97Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:11
98Ran Margaliot (Isr) Footon-Servetto
99Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
100Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervelo Test Team
101Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Cervelo Test Team
102Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
103Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
104David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
106Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
109Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:18
110Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:35
113Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:52
114Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:53
115Alexander Mironov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
117Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:54
118Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

 

Latest on Cyclingnews