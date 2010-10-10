Cataldo sprints to G.P. Beghelli win
Fuglsang tops Pietropolli for second
Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) won the GP Beghelli race in Italy with sprint that left his rivals distanced by several bike lengths.
The young Italian rider got the gap on the 14 rivals that formed just before the uphill finish and had plenty of time to celebrate as he hit the line, while the other riders were still fighting for the placings.
Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) won the sprint for second place, beating Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Germany’s (Paul Martens (Rabobank) who performed well in last week’s world championships.
The GP Beghelli is traditionally a sprinter’s classic and despite early attacks in the hilly vineyards, the race came back together seven kilometre from the finish, before a group of 15 rider opened a slight gap. They held off the peloton meaning that other bigger-name fast finishers missed out on victory.
Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) all finished out of the leading places.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|4:07:42
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|6
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|18
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|19
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|30
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|38
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|41
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|42
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|44
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|46
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|49
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|50
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) CarmioOro NGC
|54
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|57
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|58
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|63
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|65
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|66
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|80
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|83
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|84
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|85
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|89
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|92
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|95
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|96
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|97
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:11
|98
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervelo Test Team
|101
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Cervelo Test Team
|102
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|103
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|104
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|106
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|109
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:18
|110
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|111
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:35
|113
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:52
|114
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:53
|115
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|117
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:54
|118
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
