Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Gogolev (Rus)2:07:55
2Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:00:21
3Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:00:28
4Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:02:19
5Ivan Smirnov (Rus)0:03:26
6Igor Bogdan (Ukr)0:03:59
7Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:04:26
8Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:04:37
9Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr)0:05:32
10Marios Athanasiades (Cyp)0:05:46
11Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus)0:05:48
12Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:07:03
13Artem Orlov (Rus)0:07:52
14Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:08:58
15Evgeniy Nikolaev (Rus)0:11:36
16Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:12:20
17Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat)
18Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
19Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
20Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr)
21Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
22Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
23Alexey Leontyev (Cze)
24Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
25Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
26Alexander Ciupin (Cyp)
DNFDmitry Besingaliev (Rus)
DNFStepan Stepanov (Rus)
DNFIgor Sorin (Mda)
DNFIvan Seledkov (Rus)
DNFPavel Priadein (Rus)
DNFSven Pieper (Ger)
DNSKyriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)1:53:55
2Elena Babikova Gogoleva (Rus)0:00:34
3Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:00:35
4Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)0:02:42
5Ekaterina Petrova (Rus)0:10:10
6Alla Boyko (Ukr)0:12:48
7Irina Malysheva (Rus)0:14:38
8Yana Klishina (Rus)
9Jelena Petrova (Lat)

