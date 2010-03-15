Russian Gogolev defeats the Swedes at Friendship Race in Cyprus
Brandau tops international women's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|2:07:55
|2
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:00:21
|3
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|0:00:28
|4
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|0:02:19
|5
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|0:03:26
|6
|Igor Bogdan (Ukr)
|0:03:59
|7
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:04:26
|8
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)
|0:04:37
|9
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr)
|0:05:32
|10
|Marios Athanasiades (Cyp)
|0:05:46
|11
|Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus)
|0:05:48
|12
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:07:03
|13
|Artem Orlov (Rus)
|0:07:52
|14
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|0:08:58
|15
|Evgeniy Nikolaev (Rus)
|0:11:36
|16
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:12:20
|17
|Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat)
|18
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
|19
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
|20
|Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr)
|21
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|22
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|23
|Alexey Leontyev (Cze)
|24
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|25
|Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
|26
|Alexander Ciupin (Cyp)
|DNF
|Dmitry Besingaliev (Rus)
|DNF
|Stepan Stepanov (Rus)
|DNF
|Igor Sorin (Mda)
|DNF
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|DNF
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|DNF
|Sven Pieper (Ger)
|DNS
|Kyriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|1:53:55
|2
|Elena Babikova Gogoleva (Rus)
|0:00:34
|3
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:00:35
|4
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)
|0:02:42
|5
|Ekaterina Petrova (Rus)
|0:10:10
|6
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|0:12:48
|7
|Irina Malysheva (Rus)
|0:14:38
|8
|Yana Klishina (Rus)
|9
|Jelena Petrova (Lat)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy