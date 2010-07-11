Sireau claims keirin title
Gaudin takes 4km individual pursuit title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|2
|Adrien Doucet (Fra)
|3
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|4
|Thierry Jollet (Fra)
|5
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|6
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)
|7
|Cédric Clair (Fra)
|8
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|9
|Ugo Zannetti (Fra)
|10
|Benoit Lamant (Fra)
|11
|Bruno Mery (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Jacques (Fra)
|2
|Valentin Depoorter (Fra)
|3
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|4
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
|5
|Sebastien Marques (Fra)
|6
|Kevin Guillot (Fra)
|7
|Rony Coyere (Fra)
|8
|Michel Barclay (Fra)
|9
|Thibault Monvoisin (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra)
|2
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|4
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra)
|5
|Fabien Sanchez (Fra)
|6
|Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
|7
|Kevin Labeque (Fra)
|8
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
|9
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
|10
|François Lamiraud (Fra)
|11
|Maxime Daniel (Fra)
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
|14
|Jeremie Souton (Fra)
|15
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
|16
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
|17
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra)
|18
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra)
|19
|Fabien Fraissignes (Fra)
|20
|Florent Gougeard (Fra)
|21
|Remi Badoc (Fra)
|22
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra)
|23
|Stephane Duguenet (Fra)
|24
|Sébastien Thomas (Fra)
|25
|Kevin Fouache (Fra)
|26
|Sylvain Pandele (Fra)
|27
|Francois Niay (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janvier/Millour (Fra)
|Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
|Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
|2
|Betouigt-Suire/Cocquard (Fra)
|19
|pts
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|3
|Lemoine/Verardo (Fra)
|16
|pts
|Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
|Yoän Verardo (Fra)
|4
|Preau/Sarreau (Fra)
|10
|pts
|Julien Preau (Fra)
|Marc Sarreau (Fra)
|5
|Blanchon/Maffeïs (Fra)
|7
|pts
|Luc Blanchon (Fra)
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|6
|Boisdon/Court (Fra)
|4
|pts
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|Sébastien Court (Fra)
|7
|Gougeard/Lesellier (Fra)
|3
|pts
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
|8
|Cariou/Tessier (Fra)
|2
|pts
|Yorick Cariou (Fra)
|Jason Tessier (Fra)
|9
|Ammendola/Marianelli (Fra)
|1
|Julien Ammendola (Fra)
|Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
|10
|Fobert/Gouel (Fra)
|1
|Arthur Fobert (Fra)
|Valentin Gouel (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|2
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|4
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|5
|Christelle Ribault (Fra)
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra)
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|9
|Sophie Creux (Fra)
|10
|Laurene Dendauw (Fra)
|11
|Valentine Morin (Fra)
|12
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|13
|Fleur Faure (Fra)
|14
|Anais Descamps (Fra)
|15
|Lucie Pader (Fra)
|16
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra)
|17
|Annick Le Helley (Fra)
|18
|Eloïse Bec (Fra)
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|20
|Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)
|21
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy