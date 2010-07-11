Trending

Sireau claims keirin title

Gaudin takes 4km individual pursuit title

Results

Elite men - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kévin Sireau (Fra)
2Adrien Doucet (Fra)
3Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
4Thierry Jollet (Fra)
5Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
6Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)
7Cédric Clair (Fra)
8Florian Vernay (Fra)
9Ugo Zannetti (Fra)
10Benoit Lamant (Fra)
11Bruno Mery (Fra)

Junior men - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Jacques (Fra)
2Valentin Depoorter (Fra)
3Julien Palma (Fra)
4Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
5Sebastien Marques (Fra)
6Kevin Guillot (Fra)
7Rony Coyere (Fra)
8Michel Barclay (Fra)
9Thibault Monvoisin (Fra)

Elite men - Individual pursuit 4km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Damien Gaudin (Fra)
2Julien Morice (Fra)
3Julien Duval (Fra)
4Jonathan Balbuena (Fra)
5Fabien Sanchez (Fra)
6Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
7Kevin Labeque (Fra)
8Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
9Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
10François Lamiraud (Fra)
11Maxime Daniel (Fra)
12Laurent Pichon (Fra)
13Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
14Jeremie Souton (Fra)
15Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
16Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
17Jean Edouard Antz (Fra)
18Alexandre Lemair (Fra)
19Fabien Fraissignes (Fra)
20Florent Gougeard (Fra)
21Remi Badoc (Fra)
22Jules Pijourlet (Fra)
23Stephane Duguenet (Fra)
24Sébastien Thomas (Fra)
25Kevin Fouache (Fra)
26Sylvain Pandele (Fra)
27Francois Niay (Fra)

Junior men - Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janvier/Millour (Fra)
Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
2Betouigt-Suire/Cocquard (Fra)19pts
Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
Bryan Coquard (Fra)
3Lemoine/Verardo (Fra)16pts
Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
Yoän Verardo (Fra)
4Preau/Sarreau (Fra)10pts
Julien Preau (Fra)
Marc Sarreau (Fra)
5Blanchon/Maffeïs (Fra)7pts
Luc Blanchon (Fra)
Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
6Boisdon/Court (Fra)4pts
Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
Sébastien Court (Fra)
7Gougeard/Lesellier (Fra)3pts
Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
8Cariou/Tessier (Fra)2pts
Yorick Cariou (Fra)
Jason Tessier (Fra)
9Ammendola/Marianelli (Fra)1
Julien Ammendola (Fra)
Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
10Fobert/Gouel (Fra)1
Arthur Fobert (Fra)
Valentin Gouel (Fra)

Junior women - scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Clara Sanchez (Fra)
2Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
3Virginie Cueff (Fra)
4Sandie Clair (Fra)
5Christelle Ribault (Fra)
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra)
7Eugénie Duval (Fra)
8Roxane Fournier (Fra)
9Sophie Creux (Fra)
10Laurene Dendauw (Fra)
11Valentine Morin (Fra)
12Laurie Berthon (Fra)
13Fleur Faure (Fra)
14Anais Descamps (Fra)
15Lucie Pader (Fra)
16Oriane Chaumet (Fra)
17Annick Le Helley (Fra)
18Eloïse Bec (Fra)
19Aude Biannic (Fra)
20Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)
21Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)

