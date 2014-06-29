Trending

Démare makes it three in a row for FDJ.fr

Arch rival Bouhanni second, Europcar's Reza third

Image 1 of 12

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 12

French national champion Arnaud Démare

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 12

Arnaud Demare triumphs at French nationals

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 12

A teary Arnaud Demare

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 12

Arnaud Demare on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 12

Kevin Reza

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 12

Arnaud Demare shows off his gold medal

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 12

Arnaud Demare

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 12

Arnaud Demare sprints toward a win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 12

Arnaud Demare celebrates winning the French championships

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 12

French national champion Arnaud Démare

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 12 of 12

French national champion Arnaud Démare on top of the podium

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Arnaud Démare kept the blue, white and red jersey in the camp of FDJ.fr as he outsprinted his own teammate Nacer Bouhanni. Europcar's Kevin Reza, who originates from the Caribbean islands, finished third to form a symbolic podium showcasing the diversity of the French population. During the soccer World Cup, it's common to highlight the "black-blanc-beur France", which means a multi-racial mix of black, white and Arab people, but such diversity also happened today far away from Brazil in the traditional Poitou region which was hosting road nationals.

"It's really exceptional," Démare said. "Two years ago, Nacer and I finished first and second in the opposite order. We've raced for a bunch sprint finish. We were two sprinters in the team with the same desire of being French champion. Nacer's victories at the Giro d'Italia have boosted me. I understand what he feels now. Two years ago, I was also disappointed to come second but I only had six months of being a pro behind me."

The rivalry between Démare and Bouhanni reached its peak in the only race of the year in which they were supposed to compete in together, only a few days after Bouhanni announced his almost certain departure from FDJ.fr - probably to Cofidis - and was denied a start at the Tour de France.

"Beyond the result, I retain that we had the two best sprinters in the peloton," team manager Marc Madiot said. "I enjoyed the spirit of sacrifice and team work today. I told the riders in the meeting that we all owe that to the four-leaf clover [the emblem of the French lottery] that has supported us for 18 years so far. We had to show more than just an advertising board. Démare and Bouhanni are both great riders. As long as they're on my team, I have the same consideration for all my guys."

As the president of the French professional cycling league, Madiot was called on stage to reward the winners. "He told me that whatever happens in the future, he's proud to have had me in his team," said Bouhanni, who didn't have many offers to turn pro three years ago.

"The team has done a superb work all day today," Bouhanni said. "But I felt less strong than one week ago. At the Route du Sud, I was stronger than at the Giro, but today I stalled and Arnaud was stronger than me, I have to admit it. The one-two finish is wonderful for the team but personally I'm very disappointed."

Two years ago on the dead flat circuit of Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, the FDJ team kept the peloton under control for the whole race, but this time around, they had to chase breakaways all day, especially the first one containing 21 riders, including Thomas Voeckler.

"We had an attacking team, so we wanted to create moves," said Reza. "Thomas got caught with one lap to go, but we didn't manage to overtake FDJ in the finale. We've lost against to a team stronger than us. In the sprint, we had some hopes with Bryan Coquard but I think he lost my wheel in a crash with 1.5km to go. The two sprinters from FDJ were untouchable. It's kind of a surprise for me to come third. I'm not a pure specialist of sprinting. I'd like to be given my chance a bit more often."

Once again, Cofidis missed out on the podium, with Julien Simon crossing the line in fourth position. In 18 years of existence like FDJ, they've never won the French championship, but they strongly hope to attract Bouhanni for better results in the future.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr)5:44:48
2Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
3Kévin Réza (Team Europcar)
4Julien Simon (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
5Maxime Daniel (AG2R La Mondiale)
6Sébastien Hinault (IAM Cycling)
7Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
8Adrien Petit (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
9Stéphane Poulhies (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
10Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)
11Jonathan Hivert (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
12Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano)
13Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
14Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
15Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ.fr)
16Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:00:04
17Mickaël Delage (FDJ.fr)
18Martin Clement Saint (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
19Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:00:06
20Yoann Offredo (FDJ.fr)
21Julien Duval (Roubaix Lille Métropole)0:00:08
22Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr)0:00:10
23Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
24Yohann Gene (Team Europcar)0:00:12
25Laurent Pichon (FDJ.fr)
26Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
27Sébastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)0:00:17
29Theo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93)0:00:21
30Morgan Kneisky (Team Raleigh)
31Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:23
32John Gadret (Movistar Team)
33Christophe Laborie (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
34Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:00:29
35Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar)0:00:33
36Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:39
37Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
38Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar)
39César Bihel (Team Differdange - Losch)0:01:04
40Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr)
41Flavien Dassonville (BigMat - Auber 93)0:01:40
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
43Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ.fr)0:01:43
44Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr)
45Romain Feillu (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)0:01:46
46Stephane Rossetto (BigMat - Auber 93)
47Yoann Bagot (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:02:00
48Pierre Gouault (BigMat - Auber 93)0:02:11
49Julien Antomarchi (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)0:02:13
50Julien El Fares (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
51Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ.fr)0:02:58
52Jean Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
53Jérome Pineau (IAM Cycling)0:04:05
54Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
55Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)0:04:07
56Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:06:33
57Jérome Coppel (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
58Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr)0:06:41
59Anthony Geslin (FDJ.fr)
60Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr)
61Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ.fr)
62Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr)
63Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
64Florian Senechal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
65Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
66Matthieu Boulo (Team Raleigh)
67Jimmy Turgis (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
68Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)
69Steve Chainel (AG2R La Mondiale)
70Florian Vachon (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
71Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)0:06:44
72Thomas Rostollan (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
73Brice Feillu (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
74Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)
75Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)
76Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar)
77Benjamin Giraud (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
78Florian Guillou (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
79Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)
80Christophe Kern (Team Europcar)
81Angelo Tulik (Team Europcar)
82Tony Hurel (Team Europcar)
83Clément Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)0:09:12
84Pierre Moncorge (FireFighters Upsala CK)
85Thomas Damuseau (Team Giant-Shimano)
86Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale)
87Steven Tronet (BigMat - Auber 93)0:12:10
88Christophe Laporte (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)0:15:45
89Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)0:15:47
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
DNFYoann Paillot (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
DNFDamien Garcia (Team Differdange - Losch)
DNFJustin Jules (Team La Pomme Marseille 13)
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
DNFErwann Corbel (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
DNFArnaud Gerard (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
DNFFrederic Brun (BigMat - Auber 93)
DNFClément Venturini (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
DNFMaxime Renault (BigMat - Auber 93)
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (BigMat - Auber 93)
DNFWilliam Bonnet (FDJ.fr)
DNFYannis Yssaad (BigMat - Auber 93)
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
DNFRomain Pillon (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
DNFThierry Hupond (Team Giant-Shimano)
DNFYannick Martinez (Team Europcar)
DNFDamien Monier (Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team)
DNFNicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
DNFNicolas Baldo (Team Vorarlberg)
DNFJean-Marc Marino (Cannondale)
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Team Europcar)
DNFJérôme Cousin (Team Europcar)
DNFAlexandre Blain (Team Raleigh)
DNFArnaud Courteille (FDJ.fr)
DNFSébastien Chavanel (FDJ.fr)
DNFKenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr)
DNFJohan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)
DNFAlexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr)
DNFLaurent Mangel (FDJ.fr)
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ.fr)
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Team Europcar)
DNFJérémy Bescond (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
DNFRomain Guillemois (Team Europcar)
DNFVincent Jerome (Team Europcar)
DNFAlexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFAlexis Guerin (Etixx)
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Team Europcar)
DNFPierre Rolland (Team Europcar)
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar)
DNFMaxime Mederel (Team Europcar)
DNFDamien Gaudin (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFAxel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar)
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFBryan Nauleau (Team Europcar)

