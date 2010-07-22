Trending

Giordanengo tops men's title race

Casanova not good enough

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
2Rémy Casanova (Fra)
3Romain Saladini (Fra)
4Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
5Quentin Derbier (Fra)
6Cédric Gracia (Fra)
7Matthieu Faury (Fra)
8Benoît Quaegebeur (Fra)
9Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
10Benjamin Chassillan (Fra)
11Thibault Rossi (Fra)
12Alexis Raguet (Fra)
13Romain Paulhan (Fra)
14Clément Doby (Fra)
15Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
16Alexis Pujol (Fra)
17Julien Hericher (Fra)
18Olivier Nicole (Fra)
19Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
20Romain Galy (Fra)
21Kevin Locquet (Fra)
22Vincent Rasera (Fra)
23Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
24Thomas Chazottes (Fra)
25Romain Maillot (Fra)
26Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
27Julien Alazard (Fra)
28Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
29Romain Goulesque (Fra)
30Jean Baptiste Vauville (Fra)
31Florian Capitaine (Fra)
32Guillaume Winninger (Fra)
33Jules Grimaldi (Fra)
34Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
35Jonathan Bourg (Fra)
36Pierre Quaegebeur (Fra)
37Adrien Kerkhof (Fra)
38Romain Fouineau (Fra)
39Julien Schnaebele (Fra)

