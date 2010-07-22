Giordanengo tops men's title race
Casanova not good enough
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|2
|Rémy Casanova (Fra)
|3
|Romain Saladini (Fra)
|4
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|5
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|6
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|7
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|8
|Benoît Quaegebeur (Fra)
|9
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|10
|Benjamin Chassillan (Fra)
|11
|Thibault Rossi (Fra)
|12
|Alexis Raguet (Fra)
|13
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|14
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|15
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|16
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|17
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|18
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|19
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
|20
|Romain Galy (Fra)
|21
|Kevin Locquet (Fra)
|22
|Vincent Rasera (Fra)
|23
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
|24
|Thomas Chazottes (Fra)
|25
|Romain Maillot (Fra)
|26
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|27
|Julien Alazard (Fra)
|28
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|29
|Romain Goulesque (Fra)
|30
|Jean Baptiste Vauville (Fra)
|31
|Florian Capitaine (Fra)
|32
|Guillaume Winninger (Fra)
|33
|Jules Grimaldi (Fra)
|34
|Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
|35
|Jonathan Bourg (Fra)
|36
|Pierre Quaegebeur (Fra)
|37
|Adrien Kerkhof (Fra)
|38
|Romain Fouineau (Fra)
|39
|Julien Schnaebele (Fra)
