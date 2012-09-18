The start of the 2012 Flight Centre Epic (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)

A record 1700 riders raced the 10th anniversary Flight Centre Cycle Epic mountain bike marathon on Sunday. World 24-hour champion Jason English completed back-to-back wins in Australia's pioneer mountain bike marathon, which was held in fine and warm conditions at Spicers Hidden Vale in the Lockyer Valley over the weekend.

The rider from Port Macquarie on the New South Wales mid north coast completed the 87km marathon course in three hours, 56 minutes and 13 seconds.

English, who finished in a dead heat for first last year with Merida Flight Centre teammate Adrian Jackson, was more than four minutes clear of runner up Trenton Day with another New South Welshman Aiden Lefmann a further four minutes back in third position. Jackson was fourth.

Brisbane's Jodie Willett achieved her third victory in the women's event in 4:36:49, almost 11 minutes ahead of last year's winner Jenni King of Victoria. South Australian Terri Rhodes was third.

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English (NSW) 3:56:13 2 Trenton Day (NSW) 0:04:47 3 Aiden Lefmann (NSW) 0:08:46