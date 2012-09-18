English wins Flight Centre Epic
Willett takes third victory at the marathon
A record 1700 riders raced the 10th anniversary Flight Centre Cycle Epic mountain bike marathon on Sunday. World 24-hour champion Jason English completed back-to-back wins in Australia's pioneer mountain bike marathon, which was held in fine and warm conditions at Spicers Hidden Vale in the Lockyer Valley over the weekend.
The rider from Port Macquarie on the New South Wales mid north coast completed the 87km marathon course in three hours, 56 minutes and 13 seconds.
English, who finished in a dead heat for first last year with Merida Flight Centre teammate Adrian Jackson, was more than four minutes clear of runner up Trenton Day with another New South Welshman Aiden Lefmann a further four minutes back in third position. Jackson was fourth.
Brisbane's Jodie Willett achieved her third victory in the women's event in 4:36:49, almost 11 minutes ahead of last year's winner Jenni King of Victoria. South Australian Terri Rhodes was third.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason English (NSW)
|3:56:13
|2
|Trenton Day (NSW)
|0:04:47
|3
|Aiden Lefmann (NSW)
|0:08:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jodie Willett (QLD)
|4:36:49
|2
|Jenni King (VIC)
|0:10:44
|3
|Terri Rhodes (SA)
|0:22:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy