Shpilevsky makes it two in Five Rings finale
Firsanov wins general classification
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|3:00:42
|2
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|5
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|6
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|7
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|8
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|10
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|11
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|12
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|13
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|14
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|15
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|16
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|17
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|18
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|20
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|21
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|22
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|23
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|24
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|25
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|26
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|27
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|28
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|29
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|30
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|31
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|32
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|33
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|34
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|35
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|36
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|37
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|38
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|39
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|40
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|42
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|43
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|45
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:00:20
|46
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|47
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|48
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|49
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|50
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|51
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|52
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:33
|53
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:00:39
|54
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|55
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|0:00:58
|56
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|57
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:01:00
|58
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|59
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|60
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|61
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|62
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|0:02:48
|1
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|12:49:05
|2
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:58
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|0:02:37
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:39
|6
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:02:40
|7
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:02:41
|8
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:03:04
|9
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:03:08
|10
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|0:03:12
|11
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:04:33
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|13
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:04:40
|14
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|0:04:45
|15
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|0:04:51
|16
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|0:05:13
|17
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:05:15
|18
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:05:47
|19
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:09:09
|20
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|0:10:42
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|0:12:20
|22
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|23
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|0:13:11
|24
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|0:13:49
|25
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:15:12
|26
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|0:15:28
|27
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|28
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:17:55
|29
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|0:17:57
|30
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:18:39
|31
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:18:43
|32
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:18:53
|33
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:19:02
|34
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:19:28
|35
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|0:24:12
|36
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:26:46
|37
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:27:16
|38
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|0:27:20
|39
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:27:22
|40
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|0:27:25
|41
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:27:32
|42
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:27:39
|43
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:27:46
|44
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|45
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|0:28:06
|46
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|0:28:53
|47
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|0:30:07
|48
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|0:30:31
|49
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:33:23
|50
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:33:41
|51
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|0:35:03
|52
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|0:36:20
|53
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|0:37:06
|54
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:37:12
|55
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:37:32
|56
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|0:37:36
|57
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|0:41:44
|58
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|0:42:32
|59
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:42:38
|60
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:45:00
|61
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:46:04
|62
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|0:48:23
