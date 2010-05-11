Trending

Shpilevsky makes it two in Five Rings finale

Firsanov wins general classification

Full Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team3:00:42
2Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
4Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
5Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
6Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
7Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
8Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
9Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
10Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
11Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
12Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
13Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
14Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
15Armands Becis (Lat)
16Janis Keišs (Lat)
17Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
18Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
20Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
21Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
22Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
23Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
24Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
25Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
26Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
27Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
28Igor Boev (Rus)
29Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
30Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
31Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
32Eyal Rahat (Isr)
33Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
34Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
35Denis Berezkin (Rus)
36Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
37Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
38Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
39Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
40Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
41Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
42Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
43Dor Dviri (Isr)
44Toms Skujins (Lat)
45Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:00:20
46Roman Katyrin (Rus)
47Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
48Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
49Anton Vorobev (Rus)
50Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:28
51Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
52Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:33
53Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:00:39
54Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
55Anton Afonin (Rus)0:00:58
56Igor Frolov (Rus)
57Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:01:00
58Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
59Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
60Artem Vavilov (Rus)
61Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
62Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)0:02:48

Final general classification
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus)12:49:05
2Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:58
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:01
4Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)0:02:37
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia0:02:39
6Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)0:02:40
7Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)0:02:41
8Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:03:04
9Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:03:08
10Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija0:03:12
11Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:04:33
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
13Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:04:40
14Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia0:04:45
15Yury Yurchanka (Blr)0:04:51
16Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)0:05:13
17Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:05:15
18Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:05:47
19Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:09:09
20Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:10:42
21Toms Skujins (Lat)0:12:20
22Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:13:05
23Sergei Sakavets (Blr)0:13:11
24Andrey Shmigun (Rus)0:13:49
25Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:15:12
26Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)0:15:28
27Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:59
28Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:17:55
29Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow0:17:57
30Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:18:39
31Igor Boev (Rus)0:18:43
32Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:18:53
33Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:19:02
34Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:19:28
35Andrey Klyuev (Rus)0:24:12
36Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:26:46
37Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:27:16
38Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow0:27:20
39Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:27:22
40Janis Keišs (Lat)0:27:25
41Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:27:32
42Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:27:39
43Igor Frolov (Rus)0:27:46
44Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:28:00
45Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia0:28:06
46Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)0:28:53
47Artem Vavilov (Rus)0:30:07
48Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia0:30:31
49Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:33:23
50Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:33:41
51Eyal Rahat (Isr)0:35:03
52Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow0:36:20
53Anton Afonin (Rus)0:37:06
54Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:37:12
55Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:37:32
56Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)0:37:36
57Armands Becis (Lat)0:41:44
58Dor Dviri (Isr)0:42:32
59Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:42:38
60Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:45:00
61Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:46:04
62Alexander Borodulin (Rus)0:48:23

