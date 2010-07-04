Trending

Vennell victorious, Veilleux moves into lead

Cheatley remains atop women's GC

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) displayed his formidable time trial strengths, winning the 14km individual test against the clock with a time of 17:31 on stage three of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The former New Zealand time trial champion narrowly beat Fly V Australia teammates Jay Thomson by three seconds and Darren Rolfe by four seconds.

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) moved into the overall lead by five seconds ahead of Thomson and six seconds over Vennell. The Fitchburg Longsjo Classic winner will be crowned following the fourth and final stage at the downtown criterium where time bonuses will no doubt play a big factor.

"I think my team can do a good job and I am confident that if we work together we can do it," said Veilleux. " Everyone on my team is in good shape and they have been working hard to get into the breakaways."

"This a good race for us and tomorrow will be the criterium and that is what we are good at," he added. "We are going to have to make sure we go for the sprint because the time bonus is going to be important. Even if we control the race all day, we need to make sure other riders don't get the time bonus."

The previous day's stage winner and race leader, Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) slipped into fourth place overall, 28 seconds behind Veilleux. Race officials added a 20-second penalty onto his time for taking an "unintentional detour of the circuit constituting an advantage." The sanction didn't affect his place in the overall classification.

"I'm pretty happy with my time trial today," Veilleux added. "I think it went well and I managed to finish strong so I'm happy with that. The course was nice and always false-flat up hill or false-flat downhill and suited me very well."

Shanks disrupts Colavita-Baci winning streak

Former UCI individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) put a dent in the Colavita-Baci domination of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic when she won the stage three time trial on Sunday.

The New Zealander outpaced current race leader Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) by 12 seconds and Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) by an additional four seconds.

"I was pretty happy to stay that close to Alison in the time trial," said Cheatley. "She was a pursuit world champion and a very solid time trialist. Time trialing is one of Alison's specialities and she is here gearing up for the Commonwealth Games on the track in October. She was looking to come out here and knock out a solid time trial."

Cheatley continues to lead the overall classification by over a minute ahead of her teammate Rushlee Buchanan in second and Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) in third. Cheatley's teammate Kelly Benjamin heads into the fourth and final stage, a fast-paced criterium, wearing the green jersey as the event's best sprinter.

"Anything can happen tomorrow but I am pretty confident that I can stay in yellow, that we can get another stage win and keep Kelly in the green jersey too," Cheatley said. "We are looking forward to another good race tomorrow."

The decisive 14km Courtyard by Marriott Fitchburg-South St Time Trial was held under sunny skies and warm temperatures. "It was really tough out there and the bumpy roads made it a bit uncomfortable," Cheatley explained. "It is the same course as last year but I couldn't remember it because it was so foggy that you couldn't see anything anyway.

The Fitchburg Longsjo Classic will conclude at the Workers' Credit Union Downtown Criterium tomorrow.

Pro men
1Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:31.0
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:00:03.0
3Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:00:04.0
4Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05.0
5Nathan O'Neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)0:00:07.0
6David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:11.0
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:18.8
8Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:00:20.7
9Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:25.1
10Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:25.2
11Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:27.0
12Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27.6
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:30.1
14Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:00:34.1
15Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:00:38.9
16Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:41.0
17Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:00:41.1
18Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:00:43.4
19Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:00:43.7
20Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:01:03.8
21Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)0:00:43.9
22Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:45.6
23Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:48.0
24Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:53.3
25Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:00:55.1
26Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)0:00:58.4
27Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)0:00:58.6
28Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:59.0
29Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:00:59.5
30Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:59.9
31Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)0:01:00.3
32Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)0:01:00.4
33Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:05.6
34Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:06.3
35Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)0:01:07.3
36Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:08.1
37Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)0:01:09.1
38Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:09.2
39Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:33.2
40Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:14.3
41Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:16.6
42Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:18.0
43Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:18.9
44Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:19.4
45Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:20.9
46Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)0:01:21.5
47Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:01:21.8
48Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:01:22.0
49Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:01:23.3
50Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:24.3
51Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:01:26.2
52Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:01:28.1
53Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:29.0
54Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:30.5
55Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:30.8
56Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)0:01:31.0
57Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:31.1
58Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:01:32.3
59Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:32.7
60Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:33.1
61Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:34.8
62Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:35.6
63Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:36.1
64Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:36.6
65Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:01:37.9
66Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:38.4
67Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:39.4
68Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41.8
69Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:44.0
70Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:45.5
71Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:46.1
72Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:49.9
73Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:51.8
74Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:01:53.0
75Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:53.2
76Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)0:01:54.1
77Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)0:01:54.7
78Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:01:55.5
79Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:01:57.8
80Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:01:59.9
81Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)0:02:00.9
82Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:02:04.7
83Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:04.9
84Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:02:05.5
85Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:06.3
86Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:07.3
87Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:02:08.3
88John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:02:12.2
89Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)0:02:12.3
90Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)0:02:15.9
91Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)0:02:17.0
92Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:02:17.7
93Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:18.3
94Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:02:18.4
95Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:02:19.4
96Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)0:02:21.2
97John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:02:21.9
98Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:02:25.5
99Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:02:27.2
100Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:02:29.0
101Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:02:29.6
102Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:02:31.7
103Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:02:32.9
104Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)0:02:33.9
105Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)0:02:34.1
106Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:34.4
107Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:35.7
108Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:38.8
109Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:02:39.6
110Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:43.4
111Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:02:44.1
112Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:49.3
113Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:02:51.9
114Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:53.7
115Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:57.0
116Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:57.3
117Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:03:01.3
118Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)0:03:06.4
119Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:03:09.4
120Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)0:03:13.8
121Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:03:18.2
122Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:03:24.4
HDAndrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:03:32.7
HDMathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:03:51.8
HDJ. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:02.4
HDNick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:05.0
HDHugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:08:08.1
DNSRobbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
DNSWilliam Dugan (Team Type 1)

General classification - Pro men
1David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:47:41
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:00:05
3Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:06
4Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:28
5Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
6Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:36
7Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
8Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:00:45
9Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:48
10Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)0:01:03
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:16
12Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:01:19
13Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
14Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:29
15Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:35
16Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)0:01:46
17Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:47
18Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)0:02:00
19Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:02:01
20Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:02:12
21Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:05:51
22Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:59
23Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:07
24Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:07:43
25Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:45
26Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:10:30
27Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:32
28Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:59
29Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:11:02
30Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:11:11
31Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:11:18
32Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:11:51
33Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:12:00
34Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:13:03
35Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:13:10
36Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:13:31
37Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:14:44
38Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)0:14:47
39Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:15:00
40Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:15:05
41Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:07
42Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:15:09
43Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:15:10
44Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:15:28
45Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:15:35
46Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:15:39
47Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
48Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)0:15:40
49Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
50Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)0:15:47
51Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:15:48
52Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)0:15:49
53Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)0:15:52
54Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:58
55Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)0:16:01
56Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:16:08
57Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)0:16:11
58Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:16:12
59Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:16:13
60Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:16:15
61Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:25
62Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:16:31
63Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:16:33
64Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)0:16:34
65Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)0:16:40
66Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:16:44
67Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:16:46
68Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:47
69John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:16:52
70Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)0:16:55
71Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)0:16:57
72Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:16:58
73Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
74Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)0:17:01
75John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
76Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:17:09
77Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:17:12
78Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:17:19
79Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:17:25
80Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:17:32
81Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)0:17:45
82Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:17:58
83Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:18:05
84Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:18:49
85Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:19:02
86Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:19:04
87Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:19:06
88Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:19:45
89Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:19:55
90Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:20:29
91Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:21:20
92Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)0:21:25
93Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:21:27
94Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:32
95Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:21:45
96Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:21:52
97Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:22:55
98Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)0:23:30
99Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:24:30
100Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:24:41
101Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)0:24:51
102Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:25:13
103Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:44
104Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:25:53
105Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:26:05
106Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:26:14
107Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:26:38
108Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:26:54
109Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:28:05
110Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:28:32
111Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:28:37
112Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:29:53
113Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:30:12
114Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:30:53
115Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:34:59
116Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)0:40:33
117Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:46:39
118Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:48:17
119Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:51:26
120Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:54:34
121Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)1:01:04
122Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)1:13:54

Points classification
1Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)205pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)75
3Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)50
4Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)35
5Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)30
6Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)25
7Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)25
8Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)25
9David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
10Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)20
11Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)20
12Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)15
13Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
14Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)15
15Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
16Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)15
17Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)15
18Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)5
19Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
20Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
21John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)5
22Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)5
23Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5

Pro women
1Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)0:19:57.6
2Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:12.3
3Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:00:16.4
4Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:34.5
5Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:40.4
6Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:40.5
7Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)0:00:42.6
8Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:00:44.0
9Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:00:47.5
10Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:57.8
11Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:57.9
12Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:00:59.2
13Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:01:04.2
14Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:16.1
15Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:01:21.0
16Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:01:26.4
17Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:01:27.7
18Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:28.0
19Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:01:29.2
20Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:30.9
21Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:32.8
22Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:01:37.8
23Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:01:46.2
24Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:01:47.2
25Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:01:47.5
26Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)0:01:49.4
27Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:01:52.3
28Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:01:53.2
29Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:54.2
30Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:01:59.0
31Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:02.5
32Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)0:02:03.2
33Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:04.2
34Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:02:04.9
35Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:02:05.3
36Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:05.4
37Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:02:12.3
38Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:02:15.1
39Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:16.7
40Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:02:21.4
41Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)0:02:24.5
42Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)0:02:27.1
43Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:33.0
44Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:02:33.5
45Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:02:34.7
46Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:39.8
47Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:02:41.9
48Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:02:42.3
49Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:42.4
50Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:02:45.6
51Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:02:49.6
52Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:02:50.5
53Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:02:54.2
54Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:02:54.6
55Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:55.1
56Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:02:56.5
57Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:02:59.7
58Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:03:00.8
59Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:03:01.0
60sheila vibert (NHCC)0:03:02.2
61Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:06.3
62Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:03:08.6
63Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:09.1
64Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:03:13.0
65Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:03:14.5
66Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:03:17.7
67Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:03:19.0
68Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:19.5
69Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)0:03:21.4
70Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:03:24.2
71Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:30.1
72Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:03:35.7
73Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:03:45.7
74Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:03:46.0
75Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:49.1
76Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:03:51.2
77Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:04:11.8

General classification - Pro women
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)4:41:42
2Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:11
3Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:19
4Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)0:02:12
5Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:02:18
6Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:40
7Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:02:43
8Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)0:02:58
9Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:03:03
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:03:08
11Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:03:24
12Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:03:33
13Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:03:34
14Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:03:35
15Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:03:36
16Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:03:45
17Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:03:51
18Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:03:54
19Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:04:03
20Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)0:04:05
21Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)0:04:06
22Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)0:04:12
23Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:04:27
24Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:32
25Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)0:04:52
26Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:04:54
27Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:04:55
28Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
29Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
30Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:05:06
31Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:05:24
32Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:06:13
33Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:06:49
34Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:07:23
35Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:07:39
36Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:07:47
37Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:08:21
38Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:08:42
39Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:10
40Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:09:46
41Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:10:20
42Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:10:50
43Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:11:21
44Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:11:24
45Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
46Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:12:20
47Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:13:05
48Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:13:16
49Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:13:26
50Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:14:13
51Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:15:11
52Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:15:15
53sheila vibert (NHCC)0:15:51
54Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)0:16:09
55Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:17:16
56Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:17:39
57Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:17:43
58Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:19:23
59Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:19:30
60Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:20:16
61Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)0:21:41
62Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:23:02
63Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:25:09
64Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:29:05
65Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:30:18
66Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:32:42
67Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:38:33
68Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:38:55
69Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:40:01
70Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:40:11
71Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:40:15
72Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:41:07
73Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:41:31
74Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:42:00
75Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:42:46
76Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:44:45
77Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:45:27

Points classification
1Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)115pts
2Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)110
3Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)35
4Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)25
5Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)25
6Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)25
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)25
8Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)25
9Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)20
10Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)20
11Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)5
12Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)5

 

Latest on Cyclingnews