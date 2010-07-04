Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) displayed his formidable time trial strengths, winning the 14km individual test against the clock with a time of 17:31 on stage three of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The former New Zealand time trial champion narrowly beat Fly V Australia teammates Jay Thomson by three seconds and Darren Rolfe by four seconds.

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) moved into the overall lead by five seconds ahead of Thomson and six seconds over Vennell. The Fitchburg Longsjo Classic winner will be crowned following the fourth and final stage at the downtown criterium where time bonuses will no doubt play a big factor.

"I think my team can do a good job and I am confident that if we work together we can do it," said Veilleux. " Everyone on my team is in good shape and they have been working hard to get into the breakaways."

"This a good race for us and tomorrow will be the criterium and that is what we are good at," he added. "We are going to have to make sure we go for the sprint because the time bonus is going to be important. Even if we control the race all day, we need to make sure other riders don't get the time bonus."

The previous day's stage winner and race leader, Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) slipped into fourth place overall, 28 seconds behind Veilleux. Race officials added a 20-second penalty onto his time for taking an "unintentional detour of the circuit constituting an advantage." The sanction didn't affect his place in the overall classification.

"I'm pretty happy with my time trial today," Veilleux added. "I think it went well and I managed to finish strong so I'm happy with that. The course was nice and always false-flat up hill or false-flat downhill and suited me very well."

Shanks disrupts Colavita-Baci winning streak

Former UCI individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) put a dent in the Colavita-Baci domination of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic when she won the stage three time trial on Sunday.

The New Zealander outpaced current race leader Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) by 12 seconds and Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) by an additional four seconds.

"I was pretty happy to stay that close to Alison in the time trial," said Cheatley. "She was a pursuit world champion and a very solid time trialist. Time trialing is one of Alison's specialities and she is here gearing up for the Commonwealth Games on the track in October. She was looking to come out here and knock out a solid time trial."

Cheatley continues to lead the overall classification by over a minute ahead of her teammate Rushlee Buchanan in second and Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) in third. Cheatley's teammate Kelly Benjamin heads into the fourth and final stage, a fast-paced criterium, wearing the green jersey as the event's best sprinter.

"Anything can happen tomorrow but I am pretty confident that I can stay in yellow, that we can get another stage win and keep Kelly in the green jersey too," Cheatley said. "We are looking forward to another good race tomorrow."

The decisive 14km Courtyard by Marriott Fitchburg-South St Time Trial was held under sunny skies and warm temperatures. "It was really tough out there and the bumpy roads made it a bit uncomfortable," Cheatley explained. "It is the same course as last year but I couldn't remember it because it was so foggy that you couldn't see anything anyway.

The Fitchburg Longsjo Classic will conclude at the Workers' Credit Union Downtown Criterium tomorrow.

Pro men 1 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:31.0 2 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:00:03.0 3 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:00:04.0 4 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05.0 5 Nathan O'Neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 0:00:07.0 6 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11.0 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:18.8 8 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:00:20.7 9 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:25.1 10 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:25.2 11 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:27.0 12 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27.6 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:30.1 14 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:00:34.1 15 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:00:38.9 16 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:41.0 17 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:00:41.1 18 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:00:43.4 19 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:00:43.7 20 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:01:03.8 21 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 0:00:43.9 22 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:45.6 23 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:48.0 24 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:53.3 25 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:00:55.1 26 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 0:00:58.4 27 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 0:00:58.6 28 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:59.0 29 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:00:59.5 30 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:59.9 31 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 0:01:00.3 32 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 0:01:00.4 33 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:05.6 34 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:06.3 35 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 0:01:07.3 36 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:08.1 37 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 0:01:09.1 38 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:09.2 39 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:33.2 40 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:14.3 41 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:16.6 42 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:18.0 43 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:18.9 44 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:19.4 45 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:20.9 46 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:21.5 47 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:01:21.8 48 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:01:22.0 49 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:01:23.3 50 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:24.3 51 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:01:26.2 52 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:01:28.1 53 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:29.0 54 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:30.5 55 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:30.8 56 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 0:01:31.0 57 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:31.1 58 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:01:32.3 59 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:32.7 60 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:33.1 61 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:34.8 62 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:35.6 63 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:36.1 64 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:01:36.6 65 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:01:37.9 66 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:38.4 67 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:39.4 68 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:41.8 69 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:44.0 70 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:45.5 71 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:46.1 72 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:49.9 73 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:51.8 74 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:01:53.0 75 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:53.2 76 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 0:01:54.1 77 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 0:01:54.7 78 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:01:55.5 79 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:01:57.8 80 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:59.9 81 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 0:02:00.9 82 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:02:04.7 83 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:04.9 84 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:02:05.5 85 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:06.3 86 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:07.3 87 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:02:08.3 88 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:02:12.2 89 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 0:02:12.3 90 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 0:02:15.9 91 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 0:02:17.0 92 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:02:17.7 93 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:18.3 94 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:02:18.4 95 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:02:19.4 96 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 0:02:21.2 97 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:02:21.9 98 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:02:25.5 99 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:02:27.2 100 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:02:29.0 101 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:02:29.6 102 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:02:31.7 103 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:02:32.9 104 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 0:02:33.9 105 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 0:02:34.1 106 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:34.4 107 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:35.7 108 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:02:38.8 109 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:02:39.6 110 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:43.4 111 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:02:44.1 112 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:49.3 113 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:02:51.9 114 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:53.7 115 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:02:57.0 116 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:02:57.3 117 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:03:01.3 118 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 0:03:06.4 119 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:03:09.4 120 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 0:03:13.8 121 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:03:18.2 122 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:03:24.4 HD Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:03:32.7 HD Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:03:51.8 HD J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:04:02.4 HD Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:05.0 HD Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:08:08.1 DNS Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ) DNS William Dugan (Team Type 1)

General classification - Pro men 1 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:47:41 2 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:00:05 3 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 4 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:28 5 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 6 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 7 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 8 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:00:45 9 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:48 10 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 0:01:03 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:16 12 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:01:19 13 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 14 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:29 15 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:35 16 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 0:01:46 17 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:47 18 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 0:02:00 19 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:02:01 20 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:02:12 21 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:05:51 22 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:06:59 23 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:07 24 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:07:43 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:45 26 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:10:30 27 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:32 28 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:59 29 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:11:02 30 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:11:11 31 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:11:18 32 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:11:51 33 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:12:00 34 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:13:03 35 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:13:10 36 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:13:31 37 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:14:44 38 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 0:14:47 39 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:15:00 40 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:15:05 41 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:07 42 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:15:09 43 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:15:10 44 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:15:28 45 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:15:35 46 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:15:39 47 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 48 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 0:15:40 49 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 50 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 0:15:47 51 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:15:48 52 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 0:15:49 53 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 0:15:52 54 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:58 55 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 0:16:01 56 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:16:08 57 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 0:16:11 58 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:16:12 59 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:16:13 60 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:16:15 61 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:25 62 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:16:31 63 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:16:33 64 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 0:16:34 65 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 0:16:40 66 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:16:44 67 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:16:46 68 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:47 69 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:16:52 70 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 0:16:55 71 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 0:16:57 72 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:16:58 73 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 74 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 0:17:01 75 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 76 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:17:09 77 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:17:12 78 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:17:19 79 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:17:25 80 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:17:32 81 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 0:17:45 82 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:17:58 83 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:18:05 84 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:18:49 85 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:19:02 86 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:19:04 87 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:19:06 88 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:19:45 89 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:19:55 90 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:20:29 91 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:21:20 92 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 0:21:25 93 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:21:27 94 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:32 95 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:21:45 96 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:21:52 97 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:22:55 98 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 0:23:30 99 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:24:30 100 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:24:41 101 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 0:24:51 102 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:25:13 103 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:44 104 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:25:53 105 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:26:05 106 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:26:14 107 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:26:38 108 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:26:54 109 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:28:05 110 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:28:32 111 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:28:37 112 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:29:53 113 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:30:12 114 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:30:53 115 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:34:59 116 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 0:40:33 117 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:46:39 118 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:48:17 119 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:51:26 120 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:54:34 121 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 1:01:04 122 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 1:13:54

Points classification 1 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 205 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 75 3 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 50 4 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 35 5 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 30 6 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 25 7 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 25 8 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 25 9 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 10 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 20 11 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 20 12 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 13 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 14 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 15 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 16 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 15 17 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 15 18 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 5 19 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 20 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 21 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 5 22 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 5 23 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 5

Pro women 1 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 0:19:57.6 2 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:12.3 3 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 0:00:16.4 4 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:34.5 5 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 0:00:40.4 6 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:40.5 7 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 0:00:42.6 8 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:00:44.0 9 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:00:47.5 10 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:00:57.8 11 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:57.9 12 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 0:00:59.2 13 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 0:01:04.2 14 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:01:16.1 15 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 0:01:21.0 16 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:01:26.4 17 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:01:27.7 18 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:28.0 19 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:01:29.2 20 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:01:30.9 21 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:01:32.8 22 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:01:37.8 23 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 0:01:46.2 24 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:01:47.2 25 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:01:47.5 26 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 0:01:49.4 27 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:01:52.3 28 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 0:01:53.2 29 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:01:54.2 30 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 0:01:59.0 31 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:02.5 32 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 0:02:03.2 33 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:04.2 34 Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:02:04.9 35 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:05.3 36 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:05.4 37 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:02:12.3 38 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:02:15.1 39 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:02:16.7 40 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:02:21.4 41 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 0:02:24.5 42 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 0:02:27.1 43 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:02:33.0 44 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:02:33.5 45 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:02:34.7 46 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:02:39.8 47 Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:02:41.9 48 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:02:42.3 49 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:42.4 50 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 0:02:45.6 51 Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:02:49.6 52 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:02:50.5 53 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:02:54.2 54 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 0:02:54.6 55 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:55.1 56 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:02:56.5 57 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:02:59.7 58 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:03:00.8 59 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 0:03:01.0 60 sheila vibert (NHCC) 0:03:02.2 61 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:06.3 62 Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:03:08.6 63 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:09.1 64 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:03:13.0 65 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:03:14.5 66 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:03:17.7 67 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 0:03:19.0 68 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:03:19.5 69 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 0:03:21.4 70 Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) 0:03:24.2 71 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:30.1 72 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:03:35.7 73 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 0:03:45.7 74 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:03:46.0 75 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:03:49.1 76 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:03:51.2 77 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:04:11.8

General classification - Pro women 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 4:41:42 2 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:01:11 3 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:01:19 4 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 0:02:12 5 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 0:02:18 6 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:40 7 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:02:43 8 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 0:02:58 9 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:03:03 10 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 0:03:08 11 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 0:03:24 12 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 0:03:33 13 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:03:34 14 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:03:35 15 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:03:36 16 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 0:03:45 17 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:03:51 18 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 0:03:54 19 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:04:03 20 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 0:04:05 21 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 0:04:06 22 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:04:12 23 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:04:27 24 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:32 25 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 0:04:52 26 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:04:54 27 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 0:04:55 28 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 29 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 30 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:05:06 31 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:05:24 32 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 0:06:13 33 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:06:49 34 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:07:23 35 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:07:39 36 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 0:07:47 37 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:08:21 38 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:08:42 39 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:09:10 40 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 0:09:46 41 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:10:20 42 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 0:10:50 43 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 0:11:21 44 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:11:24 45 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 46 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:12:20 47 Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:13:05 48 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:13:16 49 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:13:26 50 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:14:13 51 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:15:11 52 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:15:15 53 sheila vibert (NHCC) 0:15:51 54 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 0:16:09 55 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:17:16 56 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:17:39 57 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:17:43 58 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 0:19:23 59 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:19:30 60 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:20:16 61 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 0:21:41 62 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:23:02 63 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:25:09 64 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:29:05 65 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:30:18 66 Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:32:42 67 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:38:33 68 Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) 0:38:55 69 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 0:40:01 70 Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:40:11 71 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:40:15 72 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:41:07 73 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:41:31 74 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:42:00 75 Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:42:46 76 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:44:45 77 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:45:27