Prokop wins night-time four cross race

Wichman, Mechura round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Prokop (Cze)
2Joost Wichman (Ned)
3Lukas Mechura (Cze)
4Hannes Slavik (Aut)
5Tomas Slavik (Cze)
6Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
7Nico Seidel (Ger)
8Stefan Scherz (Ger)
9Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
10Premek Tejchman (Cze)
11Marek Pesko (Svk)
12Robert Kulesza (Pol)
13Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
14Scott Roberts (GBr)
15Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
16Jan Novak (Cze)
17Radim Kvacek (Cze)
18Lukasz Baran (Pol)
19William Evans (GBr)
20Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)
21Rafal Gawlikowski (Pol)
22Markus Sedlak (Aut)
23Tomasz Ostrowski (Pol)
24Dawid Korzenski (Pol)
25Adam Stasek (Cze)
26Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
27Jan Svoboda (Cze)
28Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
29Stepan Novotny (Cze)
30Rick Schubert (Ger)
31Bartlomiej Gaweda (Pol)
32Jakub Riha (Cze)
33Robert Simecek (Cze)
34Maciej Polak (Pol)
35Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
36Aiko Göhler (Ger)
37Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
38Pawel Harazim (Pol)
39Tomas Brozik (Cze)
40Klaus Beige (Ger)
41Sascha Stucke (Ger)
42Michal Steczniewski (Pol)
43Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
44Ole Hahn (Ger)
45Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
46Damian Kucharski (Pol)
47Denys Osadtsev (Ukr)
48Jiri Mohnert (Cze)
49Slawomir Bober (Pol)
50Piotr Solarski (Pol)
51Lukas Jaros (Pol)
52Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
54Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
55Karol Pyrz (Pol)
56Piotr Wozniak (Pol)
57Piotr Kuzma (Pol)
58Frank Heijne (Ned)
59Petrik Brückner (Ger)
60Michal Pyszny (Pol)
DNSTomas Haluza (Cze)
DNSMateusz Pyszny (Pol)
DNSTomasz Koziol (Pol)

