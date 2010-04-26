Prokop wins night-time four cross race
Wichman, Mechura round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|2
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|3
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|4
|Hannes Slavik (Aut)
|5
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|6
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|7
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|8
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|9
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|10
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|11
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|12
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|13
|Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
|14
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|15
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|16
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|17
|Radim Kvacek (Cze)
|18
|Lukasz Baran (Pol)
|19
|William Evans (GBr)
|20
|Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)
|21
|Rafal Gawlikowski (Pol)
|22
|Markus Sedlak (Aut)
|23
|Tomasz Ostrowski (Pol)
|24
|Dawid Korzenski (Pol)
|25
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|26
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|27
|Jan Svoboda (Cze)
|28
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|29
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|30
|Rick Schubert (Ger)
|31
|Bartlomiej Gaweda (Pol)
|32
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|33
|Robert Simecek (Cze)
|34
|Maciej Polak (Pol)
|35
|Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
|36
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|37
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
|38
|Pawel Harazim (Pol)
|39
|Tomas Brozik (Cze)
|40
|Klaus Beige (Ger)
|41
|Sascha Stucke (Ger)
|42
|Michal Steczniewski (Pol)
|43
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
|44
|Ole Hahn (Ger)
|45
|Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
|46
|Damian Kucharski (Pol)
|47
|Denys Osadtsev (Ukr)
|48
|Jiri Mohnert (Cze)
|49
|Slawomir Bober (Pol)
|50
|Piotr Solarski (Pol)
|51
|Lukas Jaros (Pol)
|52
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
|54
|Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
|55
|Karol Pyrz (Pol)
|56
|Piotr Wozniak (Pol)
|57
|Piotr Kuzma (Pol)
|58
|Frank Heijne (Ned)
|59
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|60
|Michal Pyszny (Pol)
|DNS
|Tomas Haluza (Cze)
|DNS
|Mateusz Pyszny (Pol)
|DNS
|Tomasz Koziol (Pol)
