Durán and Rojas dominate Costa Rican cross country round

First UCI inscripted national series event for Costa Rica

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) heads toward victory in the women's race.

(Image credit: Luis Rueda)
Marconi Duran (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car) on his way to victory

(Image credit: Luis Rueda)

Local racers Marconi Durán (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car) and Adriana Rojas (Specialized) proved their strength to win Costa Rican Cross Country National Series round 2, putting a considerable gap on their rivals.

Both riders dominated the course and the rest of the group to achieve a place in Costa Rican mountain biking history as they became the first winners of a national cross country event registered to the UCI's calendar.

Durán completed the six laps of a technical 4.8-kilometer circuit on a time of 1:29:13. The course was designed in the interior of one of the most prestigious coffee and peach plantations of the country, on the slopes of the famous Poás Volcano.

A combination of high temperatures, enthusiastic crowds and white dust fulfilled the scenario for the event, which second and third place went to Durán's teammates Enrique Artavia and Jonathan Carballo.

As for the women's race, Adriana Rojas confirmed herself as strongest female racer of the Costa Rican peloton by establishing an 11-minute advantage on second and third places, AVIMIL’s Edith Guillén and Katherine Herrera.

Dennis Porras (Citi-Economy) won the Under 23 division, while Luis Camacho and Milagro Mena took victory in the junior races.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duran Marconi (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue1:29:13
2Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue0:01:56
3Jonnathan Carballo (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue0:02:53
4Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:04:44
5José Adrian Bonilla (CRc)0:05:47
6Deiber Esquivel (CRc)0:05:53
7Paulo Vargas Barrantes (CRc)0:08:00
8Jose Vega Solano (CRc)0:14:21
9Ivan Amador (CRc)0:14:35
10Jonathan Camacho (CRc)0:17:12
11Alfredo Acosta (CRc)0:17:43
12Denis Garcia (CRc)0:21:30
13Mauricio Espinoza (CRc)
14Vernny Sanchez (CRc)
15Rom Akerson (CRc)
16Mario Meneses (CRc)
DNFAdrian Rojas (CRc)
DNFJimmy Perez (CRc)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc) Specialized1:31:58
2Edith Guillen (CRc) Avimil0:11:03
3Katherine Herrera (CRc) Avimil0:12:59
4Nanci Amores (CRc)0:17:07
5Natalia Navarro (CRc)0:18:22
6Alejandra Carvajal (CRc)0:26:26
7Yuliana Arroyo (CRc)
8Daniela Martinez (CRc)
9Cristina Suárez (CRc)
10Wendy Arias (CRc)
DNFBrenda Muñoz (CRc)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Delgado (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue1:30:06
2Denis Porras (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-Powerade0:03:16
3Luis Diego Artavia (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue0:05:33
4Erick Soto (CRc)0:05:34
5David Arce (CRc)0:06:00
6Esteban Zumbado (CRc)0:06:23
7Joseph Chavarria (CRc)0:07:10
8Xavier Ureña (CRc)0:09:06
9Fabricio Quiros (CRc)0:10:24
10Bryan Villalobos (CRc)0:10:53
11Mainor Rojas (CRc)0:11:56
12Daniel Hernández (CRc)0:14:13
13Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc)0:16:39
14Jimmy Cedeño (CRc)0:20:49
15Elio Vargas (CRc)0:22:12
16Amilkar Alvares (CRc)0:26:52
17Juan Jose Ramirez (CRc)0:28:46
18Fabian Bonilla (CRc)0:31:53
19Horacio Cordoba (CRc)
20Melvin Mora (CRc)
21Josue Solano (CRc)
22Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)
23Brian Salas (CRc)
24Luis Alejandro Hernandez (CRc)
25Christian Ramirez (CRc)
26Oscar Mora (CRc)
27Sergio Valdivia (CRc)
28Emmanuel Brenes (CRc)
29Gerardo Villareal (CRc)
30David Solano (CRc)
31Ivan Zuniga (CRc)
32Jairo Vindas (CRc)
DNFJeremmy Esquivel (CRc)
DNFJose Zuniga (CRc)
DNFKevin Jimenez (CRc)
DNSJose Aristides Slon (CRc)
DNSAdan Soto (CRc)
DNSJose Andrey Herrera (CRc)
DNSAlejandro Fernandez (CRc)

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Camacho (Sky-Trek-Hotel Cipreses)0:59:10
2Yordy Sandoval (Santa Cruz))
3Arley Ureña (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS)

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milagro Mena (Cartago)0:55:57
2Gabriela Arias (Powerade-Orbea)
3Tatiana Acuña (Independiente)

