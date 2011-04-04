Image 1 of 2 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) heads toward victory in the women's race. (Image credit: Luis Rueda) Image 2 of 2 Marconi Duran (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car) on his way to victory (Image credit: Luis Rueda)

Local racers Marconi Durán (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car) and Adriana Rojas (Specialized) proved their strength to win Costa Rican Cross Country National Series round 2, putting a considerable gap on their rivals.

Both riders dominated the course and the rest of the group to achieve a place in Costa Rican mountain biking history as they became the first winners of a national cross country event registered to the UCI's calendar.

Durán completed the six laps of a technical 4.8-kilometer circuit on a time of 1:29:13. The course was designed in the interior of one of the most prestigious coffee and peach plantations of the country, on the slopes of the famous Poás Volcano.

A combination of high temperatures, enthusiastic crowds and white dust fulfilled the scenario for the event, which second and third place went to Durán's teammates Enrique Artavia and Jonathan Carballo.

As for the women's race, Adriana Rojas confirmed herself as strongest female racer of the Costa Rican peloton by establishing an 11-minute advantage on second and third places, AVIMIL’s Edith Guillén and Katherine Herrera.

Dennis Porras (Citi-Economy) won the Under 23 division, while Luis Camacho and Milagro Mena took victory in the junior races.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duran Marconi (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue 1:29:13 2 Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue 0:01:56 3 Jonnathan Carballo (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue 0:02:53 4 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:04:44 5 José Adrian Bonilla (CRc) 0:05:47 6 Deiber Esquivel (CRc) 0:05:53 7 Paulo Vargas Barrantes (CRc) 0:08:00 8 Jose Vega Solano (CRc) 0:14:21 9 Ivan Amador (CRc) 0:14:35 10 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) 0:17:12 11 Alfredo Acosta (CRc) 0:17:43 12 Denis Garcia (CRc) 0:21:30 13 Mauricio Espinoza (CRc) 14 Vernny Sanchez (CRc) 15 Rom Akerson (CRc) 16 Mario Meneses (CRc) DNF Adrian Rojas (CRc) DNF Jimmy Perez (CRc)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Rojas (CRc) Specialized 1:31:58 2 Edith Guillen (CRc) Avimil 0:11:03 3 Katherine Herrera (CRc) Avimil 0:12:59 4 Nanci Amores (CRc) 0:17:07 5 Natalia Navarro (CRc) 0:18:22 6 Alejandra Carvajal (CRc) 0:26:26 7 Yuliana Arroyo (CRc) 8 Daniela Martinez (CRc) 9 Cristina Suárez (CRc) 10 Wendy Arias (CRc) DNF Brenda Muñoz (CRc)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Delgado (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue 1:30:06 2 Denis Porras (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-Powerade 0:03:16 3 Luis Diego Artavia (CRc) Citi-Economy-Blue 0:05:33 4 Erick Soto (CRc) 0:05:34 5 David Arce (CRc) 0:06:00 6 Esteban Zumbado (CRc) 0:06:23 7 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) 0:07:10 8 Xavier Ureña (CRc) 0:09:06 9 Fabricio Quiros (CRc) 0:10:24 10 Bryan Villalobos (CRc) 0:10:53 11 Mainor Rojas (CRc) 0:11:56 12 Daniel Hernández (CRc) 0:14:13 13 Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc) 0:16:39 14 Jimmy Cedeño (CRc) 0:20:49 15 Elio Vargas (CRc) 0:22:12 16 Amilkar Alvares (CRc) 0:26:52 17 Juan Jose Ramirez (CRc) 0:28:46 18 Fabian Bonilla (CRc) 0:31:53 19 Horacio Cordoba (CRc) 20 Melvin Mora (CRc) 21 Josue Solano (CRc) 22 Esteban Rodriguez (CRc) 23 Brian Salas (CRc) 24 Luis Alejandro Hernandez (CRc) 25 Christian Ramirez (CRc) 26 Oscar Mora (CRc) 27 Sergio Valdivia (CRc) 28 Emmanuel Brenes (CRc) 29 Gerardo Villareal (CRc) 30 David Solano (CRc) 31 Ivan Zuniga (CRc) 32 Jairo Vindas (CRc) DNF Jeremmy Esquivel (CRc) DNF Jose Zuniga (CRc) DNF Kevin Jimenez (CRc) DNS Jose Aristides Slon (CRc) DNS Adan Soto (CRc) DNS Jose Andrey Herrera (CRc) DNS Alejandro Fernandez (CRc)

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Camacho (Sky-Trek-Hotel Cipreses) 0:59:10 2 Yordy Sandoval (Santa Cruz)) 3 Arley Ureña (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS)