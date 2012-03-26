Montoya wins in Poas
Rojas bests women's field
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|1:26:18
|2
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:00:09
|3
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|0:02:39
|4
|Allan Morales (CRc)
|0:03:07
|5
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|0:03:09
|6
|Rom Akerson (CRc)
|0:03:43
|7
|Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)
|0:05:00
|8
|Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)
|0:10:08
|9
|Eddie Ramirez (CRc)
|0:14:28
|10
|Denis Porras (CRc)
|0:17:00
|11
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc)
|0:19:31
|12
|Felix Araya (CRc)
|0:21:20
|1
|Adriana Rojas (CRc)
|1:07:02
|2
|Edith Guillen (CRc)
|0:10:58
|3
|Katherine Herrera (CRc)
|0:02:20
|4
|Gabriela Arias (CRc)
|0:21:20
|5
|Cristina De Meserville (CRc)
|0:25:23
|6
|Susan Quiros (CRc)
|1
|David Arce (CRc)
|0:54:25
|2
|Andres Alpizar (CRc)
|0:00:12
|3
|Erick Soto (CRc)
|0:00:51
|4
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc)
|0:02:10
|5
|Pablo Alpizar (CRc)
|0:02:37
|6
|Pablo Arce (CRc)
|0:03:26
|7
|Thomas Bonilla (CRc)
|0:03:36
|8
|Juan Fallas (CRc)
|0:04:32
|9
|Issac Morera (CRc)
|0:05:02
|10
|Mainor Rojas (CRc)
|11
|Jordy Sandoval (CRc)
|0:05:43
|12
|Harol Esquivel (CRc)
|0:07:44
|13
|Yong Xiang Zheng (CRc)
|0:08:46
|14
|Jimmy Cedeño (CRc)
|0:09:38
|15
|Daniel Hernández (CRc)
|0:15:02
|16
|Kendall Alonso Umaña (CRc)
|0:15:09
|17
|Alvaro Francisco Gutierrez (CRc)
|0:15:53
|18
|Gabriel Mora (CRc)
|0:19:44
|19
|Edson Mauricio Rojas (CRc)
|0:19:53
|20
|Luis Diego Artavia (CRc)
|0:20:13
