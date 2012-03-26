Trending

Montoya wins in Poas

Rojas bests women's field

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)1:26:18
2Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:00:09
3Deiber Esquivel (CRc)0:02:39
4Allan Morales (CRc)0:03:07
5Enrique Artavia (CRc)0:03:09
6Rom Akerson (CRc)0:03:43
7Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)0:05:00
8Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)0:10:08
9Eddie Ramirez (CRc)0:14:28
10Denis Porras (CRc)0:17:00
11Jonathan Camacho (CRc)0:19:31
12Felix Araya (CRc)0:21:20

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)1:07:02
2Edith Guillen (CRc)0:10:58
3Katherine Herrera (CRc)0:02:20
4Gabriela Arias (CRc)0:21:20
5Cristina De Meserville (CRc)0:25:23
6Susan Quiros (CRc)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Arce (CRc)0:54:25
2Andres Alpizar (CRc)0:00:12
3Erick Soto (CRc)0:00:51
4Joseph Chavarria (CRc)0:02:10
5Pablo Alpizar (CRc)0:02:37
6Pablo Arce (CRc)0:03:26
7Thomas Bonilla (CRc)0:03:36
8Juan Fallas (CRc)0:04:32
9Issac Morera (CRc)0:05:02
10Mainor Rojas (CRc)
11Jordy Sandoval (CRc)0:05:43
12Harol Esquivel (CRc)0:07:44
13Yong Xiang Zheng (CRc)0:08:46
14Jimmy Cedeño (CRc)0:09:38
15Daniel Hernández (CRc)0:15:02
16Kendall Alonso Umaña (CRc)0:15:09
17Alvaro Francisco Gutierrez (CRc)0:15:53
18Gabriel Mora (CRc)0:19:44
19Edson Mauricio Rojas (CRc)0:19:53
20Luis Diego Artavia (CRc)0:20:13

Latest on Cyclingnews