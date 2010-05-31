Under constant attack on Saturday's mountain stage, the final leg of the race was altogether more straightforward for Alexander Wetterhall and his Team Sprocket squad, who scooped the overall victory in Skerries today.

The 24-year-old finished in a main bunch led home by German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), thus maintaining his comfortable overnight lead over his rivals. He ended the event 59 seconds ahead of Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and 1:32 up on Dan Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp).

Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was best of the home competitors in fourth place, the 21-year-old also winning the white jersey of best young rider.

"I had a really good ride into the finishing town here," Wetterhall said, clad in the final yellow jersey of the race. "My legs felt really good on the last two climbs, I was so fresh. I managed to control the attacks well.

"This is the greatest stage race I've ever done. It is great for my mind, my confidence."

Team manager Martin McCrossan was impressed by the squad's performance on the final 140km stage. "The plan was to calm the race, put the boys on the front for the first five kilometres to control it and settle it down after the start, but they stayed on the front the whole day," he said.

"Everybody said this race was a lottery, very difficult to control. We sat down beforehand and said that we'd just race for stage wins, and if we were in contention coming into the final two days, we'd go for the overall then. It just worked out perfectly - it took pressure off the guys and let them race the way they wanted to race."

Williams was closest to Wetterhall in the overall standings, but had mixed feelings at the end. "I was looking at trying to win a stage, as I thought it was going to be a bit hilly for me for the GC. I managed to hang in there on yesterday's hilly stage, though.

"I was second in the points, second overall, second and third on stages. That was nice, but it would have been good to have won something. But I can't be too disappointed, really."

Sprint finish after day of attacks

German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie) followed up his stage win on Friday when he outsprinted Matt Cronshaw (Rapha Condor Sharp) and the rest of the main bunch at the end of the 140km leg to the coastal town of Skerries. Chris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge) was best of the Irish in tenth.

The day had been marked by a long range move involving seven riders. Saturday's stage winner Mark Cassidy (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was on the hunt for more primes to secure his victory in the King of the Mountains competition, and went clear with several others 30km after the start in Kilcullen.

He joined up with compatriot Neil Delahaye and double FBD Rás champion Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp), Kit Gilham (Sigmasport Specialised), Bastian Burgel (Thuringer Energie), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis) and Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), and these opened up a decent lead over the main bunch.

Cassidy took top points on the day's first climb, the category three ascent of Pluckhimin, and this moved him five points clear of his team-mate David O'Loughlin in the KOM rankings.

Delahaye, Newton and Burgel attacked several kilometres later and while Cassidy chased hard to try to get back on, the front three pulled well together and moved further ahead. He nevertheless picked up fourth place on the Cross of the Cage climb, adding two points to his total and increasing his final advantage to seven points over O'Loughlin.

Newton attacked on the first of two 13.8km finishing laps and was still clear with 11km to go; 2008 FBD Rás champion Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialized) clipped across to him, but the duo was unable to hold off the peloton, making a bunch sprint the inevitable outcome.

Degenkolb was clearly quickest, getting a good jump on the peloton and finishing well ahead at the line. "It was a nice climb on the circuit. It was good for me - not so long and not so steep," he said afterwards. "I had good legs today."

He took the green jersey as points winner. Cassidy finished seven points clear of his An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly teammate in the mountains classification, and McConvey landed the white jersey as best young rider.

The Irish-sponsored, Belgium-registered team had a successful campaign in what is one of the most important races of the year for it, also landing two stage wins and victory in the team's classification.

McConvey was satisfied with his showing. He was focused on mountain bike competition until this season, and has very little stage race experience. Despite that, he appeared to be fresh and motivated, and said he'd have liked the race to have been longer.

"I'm still learning as I have not been doing road racing for that long. This was the longest stage race I did," he stated. "Next up for me is the under 23 Nations Cup Event in Canada this week... I fly out tomorrow. That's very important for the country as we are trying to qualify for the world championships."

It was a successful and exciting edition of the FBD Insurance Rás, and confirmation has been received that the race will continue as usual in 2011.

Long-time race organiser Dermot Dignam had stated for quite some time that this was to be his last edition, but he has decided now to work with a committee next year, giving his input and guidance and ensuring that the 58-year-old contest will continue.

FBD Insurance will stay on as main sponsor, being very happy with its long association with Dignam, his crew and the race.

Full Results 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3:13:04 2 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 4 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 6 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 7 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 8 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 9 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 10 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 11 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 12 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 13 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 14 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 16 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 19 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 20 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 21 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 22 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 23 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 24 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 25 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 26 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 27 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 28 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 29 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 30 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 31 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 32 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 33 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 34 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 35 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 36 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 37 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 38 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 39 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 40 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 41 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 42 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 43 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:29 44 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:33 45 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:00:36 46 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 47 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:00:38 48 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 49 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 50 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 51 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 52 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 53 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 54 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 55 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 56 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 57 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 58 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 59 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 60 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 61 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 62 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 63 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 64 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 65 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 66 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 67 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 68 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 69 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 70 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 71 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 72 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 73 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 74 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 75 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 76 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 77 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 78 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 79 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 80 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 81 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 82 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 83 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 84 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 85 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 86 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 87 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 88 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 89 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 90 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 91 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:01:05 92 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 93 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:01:43 94 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:03:52 95 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 96 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 97 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:53 98 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 99 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 100 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 101 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 102 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 103 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 104 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:05:29 105 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 106 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 107 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 108 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 109 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 110 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 111 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 112 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 113 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 114 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 115 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 116 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 117 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 118 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 119 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 120 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 121 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:09:39 122 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:11:06 123 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:11:10 124 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 125 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:12:02 126 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 127 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 128 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 129 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 130 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:47:49 131 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 132 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 133 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 134 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 135 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town

Mountain 1 - Pluckhimin (Cat. 3) 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 4 3 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2

Mountain 2 - Cross of the Cage (Cat. 3) 1 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 5 pts 2 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 3 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 4 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 3 - Black Hills #1 (Cat. 3) 1 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 4 3 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 3 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2

Mountain 4 - Black Hills #2 (Cat. 3) 1 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

International teams 1 Germany Thuringer Energie 9:39:12 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 5 Australia Drapac Porsche 6 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 Wales 8 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:00:36 9 Japan - Nippo 0:00:38 10 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:01:14 11 Ireland Subway National Team 0:01:16 12 USA Inside-Out Sports 13 Ireland Development 0:01:54 14 Team PlanetX 15 New Zealand 0:04:53

County teams 1 Dublin Eurocycles 9:39:50 2 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 3 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 4 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:00:38 5 Limerick BDO Get Back 0:01:16 6 Dublin UCD 0:06:07 7 Kildare Newbridge 8 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 9 Wexford 0:06:34 10 Kildare Murphy Surveys 11 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:07:44 12 Galway Bay 0:09:21 13 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:12:40 14 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:15:49 15 Cork Kanturk Town 1:46:06

Final general classification 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 24:44:13 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:59 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:32 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:45 5 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 0:01:49 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:04 8 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:02:07 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:19 10 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:41 11 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:04:03 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:04:28 13 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:04:41 14 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:06:01 15 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:06:07 16 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 0:06:39 17 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:45 18 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:07:08 19 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:07:30 20 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:08:18 21 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:08:39 22 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:08:40 23 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:08:45 24 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:09:17 25 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:09:41 26 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:09:51 27 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:10:03 28 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:13 29 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:55 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:10:56 31 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 0:11:13 32 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 33 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:11:25 34 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:11:37 35 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:11:43 36 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:12:15 37 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:12:48 38 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:13:36 39 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 0:14:23 40 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:14:28 41 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:14:30 42 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:48 43 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:15:23 44 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:16:22 45 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 0:16:55 46 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:17:44 47 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:17:49 48 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:18:33 49 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 0:18:48 50 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:18:52 51 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:19:08 52 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:19:55 53 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:21:50 54 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:25:17 55 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:25:45 56 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 0:29:57 57 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:30:01 58 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:30:28 59 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:32:20 60 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:33:20 61 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:34:31 62 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:35:00 63 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:36:16 64 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:37:45 65 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:39:23 66 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:39:35 67 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:40:47 68 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:41:20 69 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:41:56 70 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:42:14 71 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:42:55 72 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:43:08 73 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:44:32 74 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 0:47:41 75 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:48:42 76 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:52:02 77 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:53:31 78 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:54:49 79 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:56:59 80 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:57:47 81 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:58:31 82 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:59:07 83 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 1:00:32 84 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 1:00:55 85 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:01:39 86 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 1:02:18 87 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 1:03:03 88 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 1:05:10 89 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 1:07:06 90 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:07:45 91 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:08:25 92 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 1:10:08 93 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 1:10:47 94 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 1:11:48 95 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 1:11:51 96 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 1:16:04 97 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:16:28 98 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:17:14 99 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 1:24:27 100 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 1:26:16 101 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:28:27 102 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:29:23 103 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 1:29:47 104 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 1:38:31 105 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:39:03 106 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:42:34 107 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:43:04 108 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:44:49 109 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:44:59 110 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 1:47:48 111 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 1:51:37 112 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 1:55:01 113 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:55:34 114 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 1:55:41 115 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 2:01:38 116 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:08:20 117 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 2:09:11 118 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:11:52 119 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:22:01 120 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:24:33 121 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 2:30:59 122 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:39:15 123 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 2:40:35 124 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 2:50:21 125 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 2:53:16 126 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:05:29 127 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:05:31 128 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 3:12:30 129 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 3:19:51 130 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:27:51 131 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 3:41:29 132 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 4:04:10 133 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 4:05:30 134 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 4:09:18 135 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 4:19:19

Points Classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 68 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 63 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 46 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 42 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 39

Mountains classification 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 64 pts 2 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 57 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 54 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 44 5 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 39

U23 classification 1 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 24:45:58 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:22 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:34 4 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:56 5 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:18

County rider classification 1 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 24:50:58 2 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:03:18 3 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:04:28 4 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:04:52 5 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:05:30

International teams classification 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 74:14:22 2 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:02:50 3 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:40 4 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:04:59 5 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:07:37 6 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:40 7 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:12:36 8 Wales 0:17:45 9 Japan - Nippo 0:42:39 10 New Zealand 0:42:58 11 Ireland Subway National Team 0:43:15 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 1:07:10 13 Team PlanetX 1:35:48 14 Ireland Development 2:07:19 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 3:20:47