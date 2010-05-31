Wetterhall weathers storm for overall
Degenkolb grabs final stage
Under constant attack on Saturday's mountain stage, the final leg of the race was altogether more straightforward for Alexander Wetterhall and his Team Sprocket squad, who scooped the overall victory in Skerries today.
The 24-year-old finished in a main bunch led home by German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), thus maintaining his comfortable overnight lead over his rivals. He ended the event 59 seconds ahead of Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and 1:32 up on Dan Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp).
Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was best of the home competitors in fourth place, the 21-year-old also winning the white jersey of best young rider.
"I had a really good ride into the finishing town here," Wetterhall said, clad in the final yellow jersey of the race. "My legs felt really good on the last two climbs, I was so fresh. I managed to control the attacks well.
"This is the greatest stage race I've ever done. It is great for my mind, my confidence."
Team manager Martin McCrossan was impressed by the squad's performance on the final 140km stage. "The plan was to calm the race, put the boys on the front for the first five kilometres to control it and settle it down after the start, but they stayed on the front the whole day," he said.
"Everybody said this race was a lottery, very difficult to control. We sat down beforehand and said that we'd just race for stage wins, and if we were in contention coming into the final two days, we'd go for the overall then. It just worked out perfectly - it took pressure off the guys and let them race the way they wanted to race."
Williams was closest to Wetterhall in the overall standings, but had mixed feelings at the end. "I was looking at trying to win a stage, as I thought it was going to be a bit hilly for me for the GC. I managed to hang in there on yesterday's hilly stage, though.
"I was second in the points, second overall, second and third on stages. That was nice, but it would have been good to have won something. But I can't be too disappointed, really."
Sprint finish after day of attacks
German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie) followed up his stage win on Friday when he outsprinted Matt Cronshaw (Rapha Condor Sharp) and the rest of the main bunch at the end of the 140km leg to the coastal town of Skerries. Chris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge) was best of the Irish in tenth.
The day had been marked by a long range move involving seven riders. Saturday's stage winner Mark Cassidy (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was on the hunt for more primes to secure his victory in the King of the Mountains competition, and went clear with several others 30km after the start in Kilcullen.
He joined up with compatriot Neil Delahaye and double FBD Rás champion Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp), Kit Gilham (Sigmasport Specialised), Bastian Burgel (Thuringer Energie), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis) and Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), and these opened up a decent lead over the main bunch.
Cassidy took top points on the day's first climb, the category three ascent of Pluckhimin, and this moved him five points clear of his team-mate David O'Loughlin in the KOM rankings.
Delahaye, Newton and Burgel attacked several kilometres later and while Cassidy chased hard to try to get back on, the front three pulled well together and moved further ahead. He nevertheless picked up fourth place on the Cross of the Cage climb, adding two points to his total and increasing his final advantage to seven points over O'Loughlin.
Newton attacked on the first of two 13.8km finishing laps and was still clear with 11km to go; 2008 FBD Rás champion Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialized) clipped across to him, but the duo was unable to hold off the peloton, making a bunch sprint the inevitable outcome.
Degenkolb was clearly quickest, getting a good jump on the peloton and finishing well ahead at the line. "It was a nice climb on the circuit. It was good for me - not so long and not so steep," he said afterwards. "I had good legs today."
He took the green jersey as points winner. Cassidy finished seven points clear of his An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly teammate in the mountains classification, and McConvey landed the white jersey as best young rider.
The Irish-sponsored, Belgium-registered team had a successful campaign in what is one of the most important races of the year for it, also landing two stage wins and victory in the team's classification.
McConvey was satisfied with his showing. He was focused on mountain bike competition until this season, and has very little stage race experience. Despite that, he appeared to be fresh and motivated, and said he'd have liked the race to have been longer.
"I'm still learning as I have not been doing road racing for that long. This was the longest stage race I did," he stated. "Next up for me is the under 23 Nations Cup Event in Canada this week... I fly out tomorrow. That's very important for the country as we are trying to qualify for the world championships."
It was a successful and exciting edition of the FBD Insurance Rás, and confirmation has been received that the race will continue as usual in 2011.
Long-time race organiser Dermot Dignam had stated for quite some time that this was to be his last edition, but he has decided now to work with a committee next year, giving his input and guidance and ensuring that the 58-year-old contest will continue.
FBD Insurance will stay on as main sponsor, being very happy with its long association with Dignam, his crew and the race.
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3:13:04
|2
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|4
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|5
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|9
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|10
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|13
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|14
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|16
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|19
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|20
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|21
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|22
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|23
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|24
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|25
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|26
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|27
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|28
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|29
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|30
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|31
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|32
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|33
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|34
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|35
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|36
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|37
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|38
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|39
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|40
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|41
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|42
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|43
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:00:29
|44
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:33
|45
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:00:36
|46
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|47
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:00:38
|48
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|49
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|50
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|51
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|52
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|53
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|54
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|55
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|56
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|57
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|58
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|59
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|60
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|61
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|62
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|63
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|64
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|65
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|66
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|67
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|68
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|69
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|70
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|71
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|72
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|73
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|74
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|75
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|76
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|77
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|78
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|79
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|80
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|81
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|82
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|83
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|84
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|85
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|86
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|87
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|88
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|89
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|90
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|91
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:01:05
|92
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|93
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:01:43
|94
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:03:52
|95
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|96
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|97
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:53
|98
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|99
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|100
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|101
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|102
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|103
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|104
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:05:29
|105
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|106
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|107
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|108
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|109
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|110
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|111
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|112
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|113
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|114
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|115
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|116
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|117
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|118
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|119
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|120
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|121
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:09:39
|122
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:11:06
|123
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:11:10
|124
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|125
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:12:02
|126
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|127
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|128
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|129
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|130
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:47:49
|131
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|132
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|133
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|134
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|135
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|4
|3
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|1
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|3
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|4
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|4
|3
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|3
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|1
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|4
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|3
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|9:39:12
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|5
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|6
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|Wales
|8
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:00:36
|9
|Japan - Nippo
|0:00:38
|10
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:01:14
|11
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:01:16
|12
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|13
|Ireland Development
|0:01:54
|14
|Team PlanetX
|15
|New Zealand
|0:04:53
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|9:39:50
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|3
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:00:38
|5
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:01:16
|6
|Dublin UCD
|0:06:07
|7
|Kildare Newbridge
|8
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|9
|Wexford
|0:06:34
|10
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|11
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:07:44
|12
|Galway Bay
|0:09:21
|13
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:12:40
|14
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:15:49
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|1:46:06
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|24:44:13
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:59
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:32
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:45
|5
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|0:01:49
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:04
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:02:07
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:19
|10
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:41
|11
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:04:03
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:04:28
|13
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:04:41
|14
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:06:01
|15
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:06:07
|16
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|0:06:39
|17
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:45
|18
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:07:08
|19
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:07:30
|20
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:08:18
|21
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:08:39
|22
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:08:40
|23
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:08:45
|24
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:09:17
|25
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:09:41
|26
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:09:51
|27
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:10:03
|28
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:13
|29
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:55
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:10:56
|31
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|0:11:13
|32
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|33
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:11:25
|34
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:11:37
|35
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:11:43
|36
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:12:15
|37
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:12:48
|38
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:13:36
|39
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:14:23
|40
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:14:28
|41
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:14:30
|42
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:14:48
|43
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:15:23
|44
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:16:22
|45
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|0:16:55
|46
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:17:44
|47
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|0:17:49
|48
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:18:33
|49
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|0:18:48
|50
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:18:52
|51
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:19:08
|52
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:19:55
|53
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:21:50
|54
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:25:17
|55
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:25:45
|56
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:29:57
|57
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:30:01
|58
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:30:28
|59
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:32:20
|60
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:33:20
|61
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:34:31
|62
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:35:00
|63
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:36:16
|64
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:37:45
|65
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:39:23
|66
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:39:35
|67
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:40:47
|68
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:41:20
|69
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:41:56
|70
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:42:14
|71
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:42:55
|72
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:43:08
|73
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:44:32
|74
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:47:41
|75
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:48:42
|76
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:52:02
|77
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:53:31
|78
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:54:49
|79
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:56:59
|80
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:57:47
|81
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:58:31
|82
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:59:07
|83
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|1:00:32
|84
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|1:00:55
|85
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:01:39
|86
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:02:18
|87
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:03:03
|88
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:05:10
|89
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|1:07:06
|90
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:07:45
|91
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:08:25
|92
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:10:08
|93
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:10:47
|94
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|1:11:48
|95
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:11:51
|96
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:16:04
|97
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:16:28
|98
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:17:14
|99
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|1:24:27
|100
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:26:16
|101
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:28:27
|102
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:29:23
|103
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|1:29:47
|104
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|1:38:31
|105
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:39:03
|106
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:42:34
|107
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:43:04
|108
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:44:49
|109
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:44:59
|110
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:47:48
|111
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:51:37
|112
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|1:55:01
|113
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:55:34
|114
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:55:41
|115
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|2:01:38
|116
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:08:20
|117
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|2:09:11
|118
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:11:52
|119
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:22:01
|120
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:24:33
|121
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:30:59
|122
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:39:15
|123
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:40:35
|124
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|2:50:21
|125
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:53:16
|126
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:05:29
|127
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:05:31
|128
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|3:12:30
|129
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|3:19:51
|130
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:27:51
|131
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|3:41:29
|132
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|4:04:10
|133
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|4:05:30
|134
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4:09:18
|135
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|4:19:19
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|68
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|63
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|46
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|42
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|39
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|64
|pts
|2
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|57
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|54
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|44
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|39
|1
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|24:45:58
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:22
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:34
|4
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:56
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:18
|1
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|24:50:58
|2
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:03:18
|3
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:04:28
|4
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:04:52
|5
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:05:30
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|74:14:22
|2
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:02:50
|3
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:40
|4
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:04:59
|5
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:07:37
|6
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:11:40
|7
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:12:36
|8
|Wales
|0:17:45
|9
|Japan - Nippo
|0:42:39
|10
|New Zealand
|0:42:58
|11
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:43:15
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|1:07:10
|13
|Team PlanetX
|1:35:48
|14
|Ireland Development
|2:07:19
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|3:20:47
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|74:38:26
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:09:18
|3
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:52:36
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:03:50
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:19:01
|6
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|2:03:23
|7
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|2:25:31
|8
|Kildare Newbridge
|2:43:08
|9
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:51:23
|10
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|2:52:53
|11
|Wexford
|3:16:58
|12
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|3:57:43
|13
|Galway Bay
|4:27:12
|14
|Dublin UCD
|5:11:17
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|10:33:20
