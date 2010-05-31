Trending

Wetterhall weathers storm for overall

Degenkolb grabs final stage

Under constant attack on Saturday's mountain stage, the final leg of the race was altogether more straightforward for Alexander Wetterhall and his Team Sprocket squad, who scooped the overall victory in Skerries today.

The 24-year-old finished in a main bunch led home by German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), thus maintaining his comfortable overnight lead over his rivals. He ended the event 59 seconds ahead of Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and 1:32 up on Dan Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp).

Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was best of the home competitors in fourth place, the 21-year-old also winning the white jersey of best young rider.

"I had a really good ride into the finishing town here," Wetterhall said, clad in the final yellow jersey of the race. "My legs felt really good on the last two climbs, I was so fresh. I managed to control the attacks well.

"This is the greatest stage race I've ever done. It is great for my mind, my confidence."

Team manager Martin McCrossan was impressed by the squad's performance on the final 140km stage. "The plan was to calm the race, put the boys on the front for the first five kilometres to control it and settle it down after the start, but they stayed on the front the whole day," he said.

"Everybody said this race was a lottery, very difficult to control. We sat down beforehand and said that we'd just race for stage wins, and if we were in contention coming into the final two days, we'd go for the overall then. It just worked out perfectly - it took pressure off the guys and let them race the way they wanted to race."

Williams was closest to Wetterhall in the overall standings, but had mixed feelings at the end. "I was looking at trying to win a stage, as I thought it was going to be a bit hilly for me for the GC. I managed to hang in there on yesterday's hilly stage, though.

"I was second in the points, second overall, second and third on stages. That was nice, but it would have been good to have won something. But I can't be too disappointed, really."

Sprint finish after day of attacks

German sprinter John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie) followed up his stage win on Friday when he outsprinted Matt Cronshaw (Rapha Condor Sharp) and the rest of the main bunch at the end of the 140km leg to the coastal town of Skerries. Chris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge) was best of the Irish in tenth.

The day had been marked by a long range move involving seven riders. Saturday's stage winner Mark Cassidy (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) was on the hunt for more primes to secure his victory in the King of the Mountains competition, and went clear with several others 30km after the start in Kilcullen.

He joined up with compatriot Neil Delahaye and double FBD Rás champion Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp), Kit Gilham (Sigmasport Specialised), Bastian Burgel (Thuringer Energie), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis) and Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), and these opened up a decent lead over the main bunch.

Cassidy took top points on the day's first climb, the category three ascent of Pluckhimin, and this moved him five points clear of his team-mate David O'Loughlin in the KOM rankings.

Delahaye, Newton and Burgel attacked several kilometres later and while Cassidy chased hard to try to get back on, the front three pulled well together and moved further ahead. He nevertheless picked up fourth place on the Cross of the Cage climb, adding two points to his total and increasing his final advantage to seven points over O'Loughlin.

Newton attacked on the first of two 13.8km finishing laps and was still clear with 11km to go; 2008 FBD Rás champion Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialized) clipped across to him, but the duo was unable to hold off the peloton, making a bunch sprint the inevitable outcome.

Degenkolb was clearly quickest, getting a good jump on the peloton and finishing well ahead at the line. "It was a nice climb on the circuit. It was good for me - not so long and not so steep," he said afterwards. "I had good legs today."

He took the green jersey as points winner. Cassidy finished seven points clear of his An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly teammate in the mountains classification, and McConvey landed the white jersey as best young rider.

The Irish-sponsored, Belgium-registered team had a successful campaign in what is one of the most important races of the year for it, also landing two stage wins and victory in the team's classification.

McConvey was satisfied with his showing. He was focused on mountain bike competition until this season, and has very little stage race experience. Despite that, he appeared to be fresh and motivated, and said he'd have liked the race to have been longer.

"I'm still learning as I have not been doing road racing for that long. This was the longest stage race I did," he stated. "Next up for me is the under 23 Nations Cup Event in Canada this week... I fly out tomorrow. That's very important for the country as we are trying to qualify for the world championships."

It was a successful and exciting edition of the FBD Insurance Rás, and confirmation has been received that the race will continue as usual in 2011.

Long-time race organiser Dermot Dignam had stated for quite some time that this was to be his last edition, but he has decided now to work with a committee next year, giving his input and guidance and ensuring that the 58-year-old contest will continue.

FBD Insurance will stay on as main sponsor, being very happy with its long association with Dignam, his crew and the race.

Full Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3:13:04
2Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
3Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
4Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
5Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
6Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
7Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
8Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
9Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
10Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
11Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
12Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
13Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
14Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
15Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
16Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
18Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
19Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
20Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
21Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
22Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
23Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
24Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
25Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
26Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
27Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
28Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
29John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
30Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
31Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
32Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
33Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
34Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
35James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
36Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
37Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
38Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
39Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
40Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
41David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
42Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
43Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:29
44John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:00:33
45Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:00:36
46Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
47Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:00:38
48Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
49Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
50Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
51Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
52Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
53Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
54Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
55Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
56Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
57Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
58Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
59Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
60John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
61Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
62Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
63Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
64Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
65Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
66Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
67Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
68David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
69Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
70Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
71Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
72John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
73Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
74Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
75Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
76Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
77Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
78Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
79Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
80Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
81Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
82Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
83David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
84Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
85James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
86Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
87Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
88Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
89Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
90David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
91Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:01:05
92Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
93Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:01:43
94Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:03:52
95Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
96Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
97Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:04:53
98Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
99Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
100Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
101Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
102Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
103Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
104Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:05:29
105Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
106Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
107Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
108Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
109Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
110Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
111Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
112Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
113Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
114Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
115Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
116Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
117Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
118Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
119Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
120David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
121Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:09:39
122Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:11:06
123Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:11:10
124Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
125Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD0:12:02
126Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
127Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
128Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
129Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
130Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:47:49
131Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
132Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
133Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
134Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
135Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town

Mountain 1 - Pluckhimin (Cat. 3)
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5pts
2Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team4
3Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised2

Mountain 2 - Cross of the Cage (Cat. 3)
1Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team5pts
2Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp4
3Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
4Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

Mountain 3 - Black Hills #1 (Cat. 3)
1Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp5pts
2Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie4
3Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team3
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised2

Mountain 4 - Black Hills #2 (Cat. 3)
1Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp5pts
2Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised4
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

International teams
1Germany Thuringer Energie9:39:12
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
4Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
5Australia Drapac Porsche
6Britain Sigmasport Specialised
7Wales
8Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:00:36
9Japan - Nippo0:00:38
10Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:01:14
11Ireland Subway National Team0:01:16
12USA Inside-Out Sports
13Ireland Development0:01:54
14Team PlanetX
15New Zealand0:04:53

County teams
1Dublin Eurocycles9:39:50
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey
3Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:00:38
5Limerick BDO Get Back0:01:16
6Dublin UCD0:06:07
7Kildare Newbridge
8Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
9Wexford0:06:34
10Kildare Murphy Surveys
11Meath Martin Donnelly0:07:44
12Galway Bay0:09:21
13Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:12:40
14An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:15:49
15Cork Kanturk Town1:46:06

Final general classification
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro24:44:13
2Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:00:59
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:32
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:45
5Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
6Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales0:01:49
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:04
8Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:02:07
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:19
10Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:41
11Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:04:03
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:04:28
13Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:04:41
14John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:06:01
15David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:06:07
16Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales0:06:39
17Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:06:45
18Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:07:08
19Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:07:30
20Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:08:18
21James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:08:39
22Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:08:40
23Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:08:45
24Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:09:17
25Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:09:41
26Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:09:51
27Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:10:03
28Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:10:13
29Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:10:55
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:10:56
31Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales0:11:13
32Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
33Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:11:25
34Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:11:37
35Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:11:43
36John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:12:15
37Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:12:48
38Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX0:13:36
39Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:14:23
40Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back0:14:28
41John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:14:30
42Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:14:48
43David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:15:23
44Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:16:22
45Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo0:16:55
46Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:17:44
47Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo0:17:49
48Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:18:33
49Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand0:18:48
50Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:18:52
51Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:19:08
52James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:19:55
53Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:21:50
54Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:25:17
55Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:25:45
56Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development0:29:57
57Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:30:01
58Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:30:28
59Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:32:20
60Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:33:20
61Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back0:34:31
62Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:35:00
63Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:36:16
64Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:37:45
65Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:39:23
66Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:39:35
67Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX0:40:47
68Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:41:20
69Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:41:56
70Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back0:42:14
71Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:42:55
72Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:43:08
73David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:44:32
74Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay0:47:41
75David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:48:42
76Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:52:02
77Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back0:53:31
78Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:54:49
79Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:56:59
80Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:57:47
81Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:58:31
82Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:59:07
83Jon Mould (GBr) Wales1:00:32
84Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford1:00:55
85Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:01:39
86David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin1:02:18
87Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development1:03:03
88Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:05:10
89Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis1:07:06
90Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:07:45
91Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:08:25
92Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn1:10:08
93Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:10:47
94John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports1:11:48
95Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development1:11:51
96Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development1:16:04
97Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys1:16:28
98Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD1:17:14
99Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford1:24:27
100Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge1:26:16
101Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:28:27
102Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:29:23
103Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford1:29:47
104Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford1:38:31
105Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:39:03
106Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys1:42:34
107Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:43:04
108Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:44:49
109Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:44:59
110Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development1:47:48
111Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin1:51:37
112Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX1:55:01
113Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:55:34
114Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay1:55:41
115Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn2:01:38
116Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:08:20
117Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford2:09:11
118Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports2:11:52
119Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:22:01
120Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:24:33
121Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay2:30:59
122Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports2:39:15
123Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay2:40:35
124Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin2:50:21
125Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys2:53:16
126Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD3:05:29
127Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:05:31
128Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly3:12:30
129Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town3:19:51
130Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:27:51
131Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town3:41:29
132Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge4:04:10
133Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town4:05:30
134Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD4:09:18
135Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town4:19:19

Points Classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie68pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta63
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp46
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised42
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly39

Mountains classification
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly64pts
2David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly57
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro54
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised44
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie39

U23 classification
1Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly24:45:58
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:00:22
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:34
4Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:56
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:18

County rider classification
1Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles24:50:58
2Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:03:18
3Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:04:28
4Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:04:52
5John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:05:30

International teams classification
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly74:14:22
2Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:02:50
3Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:40
4Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:04:59
5Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:07:37
6Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:11:40
7Australia Drapac Porsche0:12:36
8Wales0:17:45
9Japan - Nippo0:42:39
10New Zealand0:42:58
11Ireland Subway National Team0:43:15
12Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis1:07:10
13Team PlanetX1:35:48
14Ireland Development2:07:19
15USA Inside-Out Sports3:20:47

County teams classification
1Dublin Eurocycles74:38:26
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:09:18
3Limerick BDO Get Back0:52:36
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:03:50
5Mayo Castlebar Western Edge1:19:01
6Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin2:03:23
7Meath Martin Donnelly2:25:31
8Kildare Newbridge2:43:08
9Kildare Murphy Surveys2:51:23
10Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn2:52:53
11Wexford3:16:58
12An Dún Newry Whs. CC3:57:43
13Galway Bay4:27:12
14Dublin UCD5:11:17
15Cork Kanturk Town10:33:20

