Van Aert wins 'big three' sprint against Van der Poel and Pidcock in Loenhout

Image 1 of 3 Wout Van Aert wins Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert at Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock at Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-man sprint to secure his fifth win of the season at Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross on Friday. The Belgian Champion started his sprint from the third position and blasted across the finish line to take the victory ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

