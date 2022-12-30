Van Aert wins 'big three' sprint against Van der Poel and Pidcock in Loenhout
A thrilling battle in rain-soaked, muddy conditions sees the Belgian Champion secure fifth win of the season
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-man sprint to secure his fifth win of the season at Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross on Friday. The Belgian Champion started his sprint from the third position and blasted across the finish line to take the victory ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
More to follow...
