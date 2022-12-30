Van Aert wins 'big three' sprint against Van der Poel and Pidcock in Loenhout

By Kirsten Frattini
published

A thrilling battle in rain-soaked, muddy conditions sees the Belgian Champion secure fifth win of the season

Image 1 of 3
Belgian Wout Van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the mens elite race of the cyclocross cycling event race 68 during the Exact Cross competition on December 30 2022 in Loenhout Belgium Belgium OUT Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGAAFP via Getty Images
Wout Van Aert wins Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-man sprint to secure his fifth win of the season at Exact Cross Loenhout-Azencross on Friday. The Belgian Champion started his sprint from the third position and blasted across the finish line to take the victory ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

More to follow...

