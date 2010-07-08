Image 1 of 21 Vivienne Meyer (Switzerland) races toward the finish. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 2 of 21 Ekaterina Anoshina (Russia) is almost done with her race. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 3 of 21 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) races toward third. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 4 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) on her way toward victory. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 5 of 21 Noga Korem (Israel) is the local favorite. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 6 of 21 Lily Matthews (Great Britain) rides toward 8th place. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 7 of 21 Noga Korem (Israel) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 8 of 21 Serena Calvetti (Italy) leads a chaser through the rocks. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 9 of 21 Vera Andreeva (Russia) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 10 of 21 The course was dry and hot and dusty. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 11 of 21 Noga Korem (Israel) picks her line. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 12 of 21 Lily Matthews (Great Britain) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 13 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) rode a strong race. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 14 of 21 Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) led for awhile, but finished second place. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 15 of 21 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) races toward third. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 16 of 21 Vivienne Meyer (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 17 of 21 Barbara Benko (Hungary) would finish fifth. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 18 of 21 Mona Eberweiser (Germany) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 19 of 21 Paula Gorycka (Poland) set the pace from the gun. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 20 of 21 The Multivan Merida Team is in Haifa for the European Championships. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 21 of 21 (Image credit: Hilton Meyer)

The under 23 races at the European Cross Country championships on Thursday were the perfect dress rehearsal for tomorrow's elite races taking place in Haifa, Israel. The weather was hot and slightly humid, but that did not stop the young Europeans from showing everyone their talent.

The under 23 women raced in the cooler morning temperatures, but it wasn't too early for a heated battle between riders. Paula Gorycka (Poland) led the pack on the opening lap, and would eventually finish in sixth place.

Local favourite Noga Korem (Israel) had a bit of a slow start, then worked herself into a top 15 spot, much to the delight of the crowds there to support her.

Meanwhile, in the front of the race, Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) was in a good position, with almost half a minute ahead of Alexandra Engen (Sweden). However, after a slow start, Engen set a blistering third lap pace, where she all but made up the deficit.

Stirnemann's batteries ran out near the end of the final lap, yet she hung on to finish a respectful second place behind Engen, who clocked a sub-22 minute final lap on her way to the win.

Slovenia's Tanja Zakelj put in consistent lap times to secure the final spot on the podium.

