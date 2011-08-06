Schuermans triumphs in Junior men's cross country
Ferguson, Urruty claim silver and bronze
|1
|Jens Schuermans (Belgium)
|1:09:32
|2
|Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)
|0:00:34
|3
|Maxime Urruty (France)
|0:01:08
|4
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|0:01:37
|5
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:02:05
|6
|Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)
|0:02:10
|7
|Christian Pfäffle (Germany)
|8
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|0:03:07
|9
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|0:03:44
|10
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|0:03:55
|11
|Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)
|0:04:06
|12
|Matthew Sumpton (Great Britain)
|0:04:31
|13
|Michael Mayer (Austria)
|0:04:40
|14
|Sondre Kristiansen (Norway)
|0:04:52
|15
|Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)
|0:04:54
|16
|Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)
|0:04:55
|17
|Martin Frey (Germany)
|0:05:08
|18
|Didier Bats (Belgium)
|0:05:25
|19
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|0:05:35
|20
|Louis Wolf (Germany)
|0:05:39
|21
|Fredrik Fang Liland (Norway)
|0:05:42
|22
|Truls Engen Korsæth (Norway)
|0:05:53
|23
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)
|0:06:10
|24
|Emil Linde (Sweden)
|0:06:11
|25
|Boris Cara (Belgium)
|0:06:24
|26
|Pieter Geluykens (Belgium)
|0:06:35
|27
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|0:06:41
|28
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|0:06:46
|29
|Martin Stosek (Czech Republic)
|0:06:54
|30
|Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Norway)
|0:06:59
|31
|Nikita Chubukov (Russian Federation)
|0:07:21
|32
|Nicolas Scheire (Belgium)
|0:07:22
|33
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|0:07:44
|34
|Artem Shevstom (Ukraine)
|0:07:54
|35
|Matteo Olivotto (Italy)
|36
|Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)
|0:08:04
|37
|Robi Sujevic (Croatia)
|0:08:08
|38
|Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)
|0:08:12
|39
|Christoph Mick (Austria)
|0:08:18
|40
|Gonçalo Duarte Basílio Amado (Portugal)
|0:08:26
|41
|Christopher Platt (Germany)
|0:08:32
|42
|Peteris Janevics (Latvia)
|0:08:38
|43
|Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)
|0:08:46
|44
|Dmitriy Andreev (Russian Federation)
|0:08:59
|45
|Thibault Geneste (France)
|0:09:09
|46
|Edvard Vea Iversen (Norway)
|0:09:20
|47
|Jochen Weisenseel (Germany)
|0:09:37
|48
|Omer Shubi (Israel)
|0:09:44
|49
|Diogo André Figueiredo (Portugal)
|0:09:53
|50
|Alexey Krylov (Russian Federation)
|0:09:55
|51
|Alberto Rossi (Italy)
|0:10:03
|52
|Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)
|0:10:23
|53
|Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)
|0:10:36
|54
|Wojciech Wiktor (Poland)
|0:11:04
|55
|Szymon Bialas (Poland)
|0:11:20
|56
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:11:43
|57
|Roy Goldstein (Israel)
|0:11:50
|58
|Sylwester Swat (Poland)
|0:11:54
|59
|Rok Korosec (Slovenia)
|0:12:32
|60
|Milan Dolezal (Czech Republic)
|0:13:05
|61
|Tobias Spescha (Switzerland)
|62
|Severin Lehmann (Germany)
|63
|Florian Chenaux (Switzerland)
|64
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hungary)
|65
|Edoardo Bonetto (Italy)
|66
|Tomáš Ženíšek (Czech Republic)
|67
|Marat Sharafislamov (Russian Federation)
|68
|Pavel Kuzma (Czech Republic)
|69
|Konrad Gorzelak (Poland)
|70
|Gregor Dimic (Slovenia)
|71
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|72
|Tomás Visnovsky (Slovakia)
|73
|Bence Szalontay (Hungary)
|74
|Adrian Kucharek (Poland)
|75
|Helmuth Posch (Slovakia)
|76
|Ondrej Glajza TCH
|77
|Michal Czapla (Poland)
|78
|Tomás Doubek (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spain)
|DNF
|Valentin Berset (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Martin Smykal (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hungary)
|DNF
|Elias Hagspiel (Austria)
