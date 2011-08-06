Trending

Schuermans triumphs in Junior men's cross country

Ferguson, Urruty claim silver and bronze

Full Results
1Jens Schuermans (Belgium)1:09:32
2Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)0:00:34
3Maxime Urruty (France)0:01:08
4Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)0:01:37
5Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:02:05
6Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)0:02:10
7Christian Pfäffle (Germany)
8Victor Koretzky (France)0:03:07
9Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)0:03:44
10Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)0:03:55
11Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)0:04:06
12Matthew Sumpton (Great Britain)0:04:31
13Michael Mayer (Austria)0:04:40
14Sondre Kristiansen (Norway)0:04:52
15Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:04:54
16Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)0:04:55
17Martin Frey (Germany)0:05:08
18Didier Bats (Belgium)0:05:25
19Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)0:05:35
20Louis Wolf (Germany)0:05:39
21Fredrik Fang Liland (Norway)0:05:42
22Truls Engen Korsæth (Norway)0:05:53
23Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:06:10
24Emil Linde (Sweden)0:06:11
25Boris Cara (Belgium)0:06:24
26Pieter Geluykens (Belgium)0:06:35
27Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)0:06:41
28Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)0:06:46
29Martin Stosek (Czech Republic)0:06:54
30Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Norway)0:06:59
31Nikita Chubukov (Russian Federation)0:07:21
32Nicolas Scheire (Belgium)0:07:22
33Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)0:07:44
34Artem Shevstom (Ukraine)0:07:54
35Matteo Olivotto (Italy)
36Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)0:08:04
37Robi Sujevic (Croatia)0:08:08
38Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)0:08:12
39Christoph Mick (Austria)0:08:18
40Gonçalo Duarte Basílio Amado (Portugal)0:08:26
41Christopher Platt (Germany)0:08:32
42Peteris Janevics (Latvia)0:08:38
43Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)0:08:46
44Dmitriy Andreev (Russian Federation)0:08:59
45Thibault Geneste (France)0:09:09
46Edvard Vea Iversen (Norway)0:09:20
47Jochen Weisenseel (Germany)0:09:37
48Omer Shubi (Israel)0:09:44
49Diogo André Figueiredo (Portugal)0:09:53
50Alexey Krylov (Russian Federation)0:09:55
51Alberto Rossi (Italy)0:10:03
52Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)0:10:23
53Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)0:10:36
54Wojciech Wiktor (Poland)0:11:04
55Szymon Bialas (Poland)0:11:20
56Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)0:11:43
57Roy Goldstein (Israel)0:11:50
58Sylwester Swat (Poland)0:11:54
59Rok Korosec (Slovenia)0:12:32
60Milan Dolezal (Czech Republic)0:13:05
61Tobias Spescha (Switzerland)
62Severin Lehmann (Germany)
63Florian Chenaux (Switzerland)
64Peter Fenyvesi (Hungary)
65Edoardo Bonetto (Italy)
66Tomáš Ženíšek (Czech Republic)
67Marat Sharafislamov (Russian Federation)
68Pavel Kuzma (Czech Republic)
69Konrad Gorzelak (Poland)
70Gregor Dimic (Slovenia)
71Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
72Tomás Visnovsky (Slovakia)
73Bence Szalontay (Hungary)
74Adrian Kucharek (Poland)
75Helmuth Posch (Slovakia)
76Ondrej Glajza TCH
77Michal Czapla (Poland)
78Tomás Doubek (Slovakia)
DNFAntonio Santos Ridao (Spain)
DNFValentin Berset (Switzerland)
DNFMartin Smykal (Slovakia)
DNFGergo Meggyesi (Hungary)
DNFElias Hagspiel (Austria)

Latest on Cyclingnews