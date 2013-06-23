Trending

Belomoyna takes European under 23 cross country crown

Baum best of the junior men, Degn tops junior women

U23 women

After finishing second at last year's world championship, Iana Belomoyna won the U23 women's cross country  race ahead of European eliminator champion Jenny Rissveds and Germany's Helen Grobert. The Swiss team's hopes rested on Jolanda Neff, who finished fourth, just outside of the medals. Junior world champion Andrea Waldis came in fifth.

New European champion Belomoyna said, "I am really surprised that I could beat Jolanda Neff and Jenny Rissveds, both riding very strongly. Winning here is a huge success.” Just last week, the Ukrainian had won the U23 World Cup race in Val di Sole and she was thus one of today's big favorites.

Rissveds' silver medal however is impressive. She had already participated in the team relay on Thursday, finishing sixth with her Swedish teammates. On Friday, she won the gold medal in the first-ever eliminator competition at a European championship. Speaking of today's second place, she said, "I was tired after yesterday's race and didn't think that my legs would carry me all the way to a medal. My goal was to finish in the top 10. But driving up here on the Gurten was so much fun, I could mobilize all of my reserves.”

Neff was completely exhausted at the finish line. She lost the bronze medal to Grobert on the last climb. "I didn't know what to expect in the U23 race because I've been racing in the elite [ranks] throughout the season. I planned to race at my own speed, but when my opponents overtook me, it was tough to keep up with their pace.”

Neff doubted whether it was the right decision not to start in yesterday's eliminator race, her winning the silver medal at the world championships: "Rissveds showed that it is possible to perform on the highest level two days in a row.”

Junior men

Lukas Baum from Germany won the junior men's cross country title of the European Championship The victory on the Gurten marks the German's biggest success in his young career.

"I prepared well for this event and felt really good during training," the 18 year-old said after his victory. On the downhill section of the course, the Italian Gioele Bertolini was strongest and temporarily took the lead. "I didn't want to take any unnecessary risks, so I waited until the last lap where I could overtake Gioele Bertolini during the climb," the victorious Baum stated at the finish line. The young Italian has won two medals in Bern: After winning with the Italian team in the relay on Thursday evening, he now adds silver to gold.

The battle for third was decided in a sprint between Niels Rasmussen from Denmark and Romain Boutet from France. The young Danish won the bronze medal by hair's breadth. Frank Brückner, coach of the German team, was pleased with the result of his youngsters, four of which finished in the top 20: "We knew that we had three to four strong cyclists on our team who could make an impact on the race.”

Brückner's colleague and Swiss national coach Bruno Diethelm couldn't hide the disappointment with the result of his team: "A top-10 result was our goal. Unfortunately, we couldn't deliver today.”

Nicolas Fischer, the best Swiss and finishing 15th, looked back on his race. "I could not get into a good rhythm during the first half of the race and found myself with stomach problems; the second half was a lot better.”

Junior women cross country

Last year's world championship silver medalist Marlene Degn from Denmark won convincingly with a start to finish victory. "I felt that this was going to be my day," said a delighted Degn at the finish line.

The battle for the other two podium spots was intense and thrilling. Up to the last of the three laps, it looked as if the Swiss Alessandra Keller would be able to secure the silver medal. But in the final stage of the race, Alesandra Keller, who hails from Stans in center Switzerland, was outpaced by the German Sofia Wiedenroth.

"I didn't have the strength to keep up with Sofia after she overtook me," the Swiss rider said after finishing in third. Earlier this season, Alessandra won three races of the BMC Racing Cup.

Full Results

U23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iana Belomoyna (Ukraine)1:20:38
2Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)0:01:13
3Helen Grobert (Germany)0:01:41
4Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)0:02:26
5Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)0:03:12
6Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria)0:03:33
7Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)0:03:47
8Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)0:04:30
9Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:05:03
10Lena Putz (Germany)0:05:31
11Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Norway)0:05:56
12Iryna Popova (Ukraine)0:08:25
13Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:08:59
14Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)0:09:20
15Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)0:10:01
16Bethany Crumpton (United Kingdom)0:10:37
17Michelle Hediger (Switzerland)0:11:14
18Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)0:12:32
19Nadezda Antonova (Russian Federation)0:13:14
20Majlen Müller (Germany)0:13:24
21Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Netherlands)0:14:54
22Guzel Akhmadulina (Russian Federation)0:15:06
23Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)0:15:48
24Perrine Clauzel (France)0:19:30
-1lapMarina Philippova (Russian Federation)
-1lapJasmin Kansikas (Finland)
DNFMonika Zur (Poland)
DNSMichaela Malarikova (Slovakia)

Junior men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Baum (Germany)1:12:45
2Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:01:21
3Niels Rasmussen (Denmark)0:01:33
4Romain Boutet (France)
5Louis Bendixen (Denmark)0:01:46
6Georg Egger (Germany)0:02:02
7Neilo Perrin Ganier (France)0:02:17
8Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:02:22
9Milan Vader (Netherlands)0:02:31
10Piotr Konwa (Poland)0:02:46
11Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukraine)0:03:24
12Felix Ritzinger (Austria)0:03:44
13Mathieu Dehaeze (Belgium)0:04:06
14Samuel Stean (United Kingdom)0:04:14
15Nicolas Fischer (Switzerland)0:04:45
16David Horwath (Germany)0:05:01
17Raphael Gay (France)0:05:12
18Gregor Kranjc (Slovenia)0:05:19
19Jack Ravenscroft (United Kingdom)0:05:21
20Kjell Van De Boogert (Netherlands)0:05:34
21Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany)0:05:46
22Federico Barri (Italy)0:05:48
23Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Denmark)0:06:18
24Andrin Beeli (Switzerland)0:06:37
25Hugo Briatta (France)0:06:51
26Diego Gonzalez Calderon (Spain)0:06:59
27Michael Thompson (United Kingdom)0:07:01
28Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:07:13
29Mike Hermann (Switzerland)
30Iain Paton (United Kingdom)0:07:53
31Alessandro Saravalle (Italy)0:08:21
32Roman Vladykin (Russian Federation)0:08:24
33Amit Krispil (Israel)0:08:31
34Peter Zupancic (Slovenia)0:08:39
35João Cabral (Portugal)0:08:44
36Max Wiklund-Hellstadius (Sweden)0:08:57
37Jodok Salzmann (Austria)0:09:09
38Maximilan Foidl (Austria)0:09:19
39Filip Kubín (Czech Republic)0:09:26
40Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)0:10:08
41Leo L'homme (Switzerland)0:10:23
42Jan Rajchart (Czech Republic)0:10:29
43Adrian Siarka (Poland)0:10:34
44Sasu Halme (Finland)0:11:12
45Guy Sessler (Israel)0:11:50
46Sandi Bažon (Croatia)0:12:10
47Alexander Krasnov (Russian Federation)0:12:15
48Kostyantyn Prykhodko (Ukraine)0:12:36
49Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:12:38
50Nikolay Melnikov (Russian Federation)0:13:51
51Artur Raskin (Russian Federation)0:14:21
52Vladyslav Nizitskyi (Ukraine)0:16:43
-1lapLukasz Winiarski (Poland)
-1lapAlexander Gubkin (Russian Federation)
-1lapJoão Santos (Portugal)
-1lapPavlo Mashchenko (Ukraine)
-1lapJovan Javanoski (Macedonia)
-1lapMaksym Krapivka (Ukraine)
-1lapAlen Tomašev (Croatia)
-1lapEmir Ramovic (Montenegro)
-1lapKamil Malecki (Poland)
-2lapsAleksandar Roman (Serbia)
DNFDmitry Alexandrov (Russian Federation)
DNFNadir Colledani (Italy)
DNFDaniel Voitl (Germany)
DNFPhilipp Bertsch (Germany)
DNSMoreno Pellizzon (Italy)
DNSMartins Blums (Latvia)
DNSVladislav Mikhaylov (Russian Federation)
DNSSimon Vozar (Slovakia)

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malene Degn (Denmark)0:54:15
2Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:00:41
3Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)0:00:57
4Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:01:21
5Sarah Bauer (Germany)0:03:46
6Dina Hordiiuk (Ukraine)0:04:07
7Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Switzerland)0:04:44
8Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)0:04:53
9Meda Petrusauskaite (Lithuania)0:05:22
10Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:05:45
11Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:06:01
12Kristina Kirillova (Russian Federation)0:06:37
13Luca Hautz (Austria)0:06:40
14Jessica Benz (Germany)0:06:41
15Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)0:07:14
16Denisa Bartizalova (Czech Republic)0:07:21
17Jelena Eric (Serbia)0:07:30
18Alice Barnes (United Kingdom)0:07:42
19Serena Tasca (Italy)0:08:09
20Veronika Brüchle (Germany)0:08:43
21Marlo Koevoet (Netherlands)0:09:00
22Frida Helena Ronning (Norway)0:09:17
23Anastasia Suntsova (Russian Federation)0:10:06
24Ana Tomás (Portugal)0:10:13
25Pierina Beeli (Switzerland)0:10:28
26Darya Tkachova (Ukraine)0:10:33
27Anika Buhl (Germany)0:11:37
28Marlena Drozdziok (Poland)0:11:50
29Karolina Cierluk (Poland)0:16:19
DNFGreta Weithaler (Italy)
DNFOlga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
DNSMallory Barth (Switzerland)

