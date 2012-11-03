Van der Poel repeats as European junior champion
Russo earns silver, Yannick Peeters bronze
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:41:25
|2
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:00:31
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|4
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|0:00:38
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|0:00:43
|6
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:01:03
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:01:12
|8
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|0:01:25
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:01:47
|10
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:01:48
|11
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|0:01:52
|12
|Marco König (Germany)
|0:01:53
|13
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|14
|Jake Womersley (Great Britain)
|0:01:54
|15
|Ward Van Laer (Belgium)
|0:01:55
|16
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|0:01:56
|17
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|0:01:59
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|0:02:03
|19
|Manuel Müller (Germany)
|0:02:04
|20
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|0:02:13
|21
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:02:18
|22
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|0:02:19
|23
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|0:02:55
|24
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:03:00
|25
|Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)
|0:03:01
|26
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|0:03:02
|27
|Adam King (Great Britain)
|0:03:06
|28
|Harry Franklin (Great Britain)
|29
|Billy Harding (Great Britain)
|0:03:31
|30
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:03:38
|31
|Justin Rudolph (Germany)
|0:03:47
|32
|Matthew Hargroves (Great Britain)
|0:03:56
|33
|Manolo Zanella (Italy)
|0:04:05
|34
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|0:04:35
|35
|Raphael Gay (France)
|0:04:58
|36
|Giulio Franzolin (Italy)
|0:05:11
