Trending

Van der Poel repeats as European junior champion

Russo earns silver, Yannick Peeters bronze

Image 1 of 8

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins the European junior 'cross championship for the second straight year

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins the European junior 'cross championship for the second straight year
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 8

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) makes quick work of a barrier section

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) makes quick work of a barrier section
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 8

Junior men's European 'cross championship podium (L-R): Clément Russo, 2nd; Mathieu van der Poel, 1st; Yannick Peeters, 3rd

Junior men's European 'cross championship podium (L-R): Clément Russo, 2nd; Mathieu van der Poel, 1st; Yannick Peeters, 3rd
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 8

Mathieu van der Poel rides alone in the lead

Mathieu van der Poel rides alone in the lead
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 8

2012 European junior men's 'cross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

2012 European junior men's 'cross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 8

Clément Russo (France) outsprints Yannick Peeters (Belgium) for the silver medal

Clément Russo (France) outsprints Yannick Peeters (Belgium) for the silver medal
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 8

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) gave it his all in his bronze medal performance

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) gave it his all in his bronze medal performance
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 8

Top-three for Junior men's European 'cross championship (L-R): Clément Russo (France), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Top-three for Junior men's European 'cross championship (L-R): Clément Russo (France), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)0:41:25
2Clement Russo (France)0:00:31
3Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
4Martijn Budding (Netherlands)0:00:38
5Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)0:00:43
6Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:01:03
7Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:01:12
8Thomas Joseph (Belgium)0:01:25
9Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:01:47
10Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:01:48
11Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)0:01:52
12Marco König (Germany)0:01:53
13Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
14Jake Womersley (Great Britain)0:01:54
15Ward Van Laer (Belgium)0:01:55
16Lukas Meiler (Germany)0:01:56
17Elie Gesbert (France)0:01:59
18Benoit Cosnefroy (France)0:02:03
19Manuel Müller (Germany)0:02:04
20Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:02:13
21Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:02:18
22Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)0:02:19
23Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)0:02:55
24Bjorn van der Heijden (Netherlands)0:03:00
25Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)0:03:01
26Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)0:03:02
27Adam King (Great Britain)0:03:06
28Harry Franklin (Great Britain)
29Billy Harding (Great Britain)0:03:31
30Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:03:38
31Justin Rudolph (Germany)0:03:47
32Matthew Hargroves (Great Britain)0:03:56
33Manolo Zanella (Italy)0:04:05
34Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)0:04:35
35Raphael Gay (France)0:04:58
36Giulio Franzolin (Italy)0:05:11

Latest on Cyclingnews