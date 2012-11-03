Wyman crowned European 'cross champion
Briton tops van Paassen to win on home soil
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
|1
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|0:43:52
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)
|3
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|0:00:24
|4
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)
|0:00:50
|5
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|6
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)
|0:01:23
|7
|Gabriella Day (Great Britain)
|0:01:30
|8
|Louise Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:02:00
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)
|0:02:21
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|0:02:28
|11
|Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)
|0:02:33
|12
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:08
|13
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Netherlands)
|0:03:26
|14
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|0:03:27
|15
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Denmark)
|0:03:54
|16
|Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:48
|17
|Hannah Payton (Great Britain)
|0:05:11
|18
|Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)
|0:06:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy