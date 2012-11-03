Trending

Wyman crowned European 'cross champion

Briton tops van Paassen to win on home soil

Image 1 of 7

Women's European 'cross championship podium (L-R): Sanne van Paassen, Helen Wyman and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 7

Sanne Cant (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 7

Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands) and Helen Wyman (Great Britain) sprint for the European championship

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 7

Sanne Cant (Belgium) en route to a fifth place finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 7

Helen Wyman leads Sanne van Paassen and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 7

Dutchwoman Sanne van Paassen is sandwiched between Great Britain's Helen Wyman and Nikki Harris at the front of the race

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 7

Helen Wyman (Great Britain) outsprinted Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands) to win the European championship

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:43:52
2Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)
3Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:00:24
4Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)0:00:50
5Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:01:14
6Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)0:01:23
7Gabriella Day (Great Britain)0:01:30
8Louise Robinson (Great Britain)0:02:00
9Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)0:02:21
10Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:02:28
11Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)0:02:33
12Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)0:03:08
13Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Netherlands)0:03:26
14Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)0:03:27
15Margriet Kloppenburg (Denmark)0:03:54
16Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)0:04:48
17Hannah Payton (Great Britain)0:05:11
18Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)0:06:54

